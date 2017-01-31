Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Poll For 2face February 6th Protest: Are You For Or Against? (16479 Views)

This is my own take.

I work hard everyday to make a living for myself and my family. I pay my taxes to the government of this nation. I fulfil my obligations by obeying all the rules and regulations of this country.



Meanwhile,

Government officials and politicians who are meant to serve me put their needs and desires first before mine. Politicize issues of the economy and security while i now work harder, earn less and spend more to survive. Everyday i am at greater risk of losing my job because of the rapidly decaying economic situation. In all honesty, i have never had it this bad as a Nigerian (i don't even want to start listing the current prices of commodities).



I support the protest against the government of the day because i think enough is enough. Is it a crime to be a citizen of this country?

(Note: I am not protesting against any political party!)



Let me have your own take on this issue with reasons. Please let's have a decent conversation



cummando:

My advice







Don't protest

Advice noted. But what other tool (apart from a peaceful protest) do the citizens have to express their grief against hardship imposed on them by the government.

Expecting your response. Advice noted. But what other tool (apart from a peaceful protest) do the citizens have to express their grief against hardship imposed on them by the government.Expecting your response. 45 Likes

bluaero:





Advice noted. But what other tool (apart from a peaceful protest) do the citizens have to express their grief against hardship imposed on them by the government.

Expecting your response. Not in this country. Protest won't work. Enough fps on nairaland on that day. There can be a petition online where we all sign. People are putting finishing touches to spoiling that day. I know what I'm saying Not in this country. Protest won't work. Enough fps on nairaland on that day. There can be a petition online where we all sign. People are putting finishing touches to spoiling that day. I know what I'm saying 4 Likes 1 Share

cummando:



Not in this country. Protest won't work. Enough fps on nairaland on that day. There can be a petition online where we all sign. People are putting finishing touches to spoiling that day. I know what I'm saying

In my opinion, an online petition will have no effect at all. On the 1st of January 2012, subsidy was removed and fuel price was increased from N65 to N140 or thereabout. We protested and the govt was forced to reduce the price. If a protest could work then, it can work now. It is not a crime to cry out when the suffering becomes unbearable. The responsibility of the police is to ensure no breakdown of law and order on that day. Not to stop the right of citizens to associate. In my opinion, an online petition will have no effect at all. On the 1st of January 2012, subsidy was removed and fuel price was increased from N65 to N140 or thereabout. We protested and the govt was forced to reduce the price. If a protest could work then, it can work now. It is not a crime to cry out when the suffering becomes unbearable. The responsibility of the police is to ensure no breakdown of law and order on that day. Not to stop the right of citizens to associate. 90 Likes 1 Share

we will protest.... TuBaba dey house oooooooooo....



8 Likes 1 Share

I am not impressed with the way this country is been adminitered of late. However, this intended protest will not and cannot solve the problems, in fact it will compound more problems. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Ahmadgani:

I am not impressed with the way this country is been adminitered of late. However, this intended protest will not and cannot solve the problems, in fact it will compound more problems.

So what do you suggest. Should we sit and hope things get better? So what do you suggest. Should we sit and hope things get better? 32 Likes 3 Shares

#istandwithnigeria 7 Likes

..watching from the safety of my home in the USA while staring lovingly at my USA passport. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Following on nairaland

I stand with my house,who 2baba and buhari EPP?....them dey fight for demselves.. 2 Likes 1 Share

I stand with Nigeria .....I am for 2baba 5 Likes

I stand with myslf. All dis ppl are doing wht dey are doin for personal gain 1 Like 1 Share

I support but na waste of time

YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES

It's not against the law to condemn those we have voted to power if they fail to do the right things. 55 Likes 1 Share

Against!

I am for it. whoever is against this protest doesn't have the masses at heart 23 Likes 1 Share

For 4 Likes 1 Share

The politicians, head of ministries and agencies have all turned the wealth of this country to their personal property.Just take a look at the budgets submitted to national assembly and you will realize that the problem of this country revolves mostly with this sectors 6 Likes

Someone must die since the authorities are not in support just don't go and die for a nation that doesn't care about you 4 Likes

lol

It will be a massive flop!







Buhari has shared 2.1billion dollars as bailout to 24 states.



Recently he shared another 388billion naira.



Let's ask out Govs questions 16 Likes 4 Shares

I'm for the protest. 6 Likes

Enough of this already.

When it's time we fly out 5 Likes



I stand with potato click like.

(potato just for fun) I stand with tuface click share. I stand with buhari.... go to hell.I stand with potato click like.(potato just for fun) 4 Likes 4 Shares

Against....who protest epp? 2 Likes 4 Shares

Am all in

would come down to lagos if i could 5 Likes