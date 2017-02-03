Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed (15795 Views)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says he reads comments of people who claim not to believe what he says and coin his first name as “Lie’’.



The minister stated this while responding to questions when he visited Daar Communications Plc on Friday in Abuja.



He said that such comments were the mindset of the people and a price he had to pay for serving the nation.







He said, “People just have a mindset that whatever Lai Mohammed says cannot be true, but nobody has ever come out to say that I said `Y’ and it was `Z’ that happened.



“For me, I will remain focused because it is a price you pay for serving your country.



“I also see this as a deliberate strategy to whittle me down, but I must remain focused and will not be distracted.”



Mohammed said that some people found it difficult to separate him from “Lai Mohammed as All Progressive Congress spokesperson and Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information’’.



He said, “I believe sincerely that the last election was fought very bitterly and I was largely the face of the party and I kept asking them to fight me on facts, not on emotions.



“Give me one thing that I have said which is not true.



“There is a Yoruba proverb that says that you can only wake up somebody who is sleeping, you cannot wake up a fellow who is pretending to fall asleep.”



He recalled when he led local and foreign journalists on tour of the North-East on Dec. 5, 2015 and he told the world that Boko Haram war had been technically defeated.



Mohammed said that when he made the claim nobody believed him but that today he had been vindicated.



He said that all the schools that were closed then in the North-East had been reopened and that all the territory occupied by the terrorists had been reclaimed by the military.



He added that recently, he led a team that flew over Sambisa forest unhindered and without traces of Boko Haram terrorists.



He said, “However, when you are fighting insurgency, it is not like regular war that you win at once, there will still be suicide bombing.



“There will still be ambush but that does not mean that we have not won the war.”



Alhaji you just played into the hands of wailers



Forgetting they are nursing the fall of MMM

Good question 2 Likes

This kind of question coming from liar Mohammed makes me weak. I don't even know where to start abusing him this night. 153 Likes 15 Shares

I'm too busy to be selecting lies from your words mr minister. I rather select stones out of my beans. How can you be doing your duties with heavy monetary reward attached and I will be here searching for your lies. Nay! It is going to be a double loss for me, if I waste my time to discover your lies, you won't pay me! Also, what can I do even if see your lies? Let your own conscience be your judge. Amen 84 Likes 2 Shares

Heian ! Baba Lai Na everything now 6 Likes 1 Share

That the boko boys have been defeated. Oga lai 37 Likes 4 Shares

They wont answer you! They are not called IPOB miscreants for fun..



Just take a look at their corrupt hero.

NgeneUkwenu:

answer wetin, liar Mohammed children have disowned him. He's a blatant liar

jerryunit48:

Heian ! Baba Lai Na everything now

See one here Somebody that said that scarcity of tomatoes is caused by Boko Haram



https://www.naij.com/847683-lying-liar-nigerians-attack-lai-mohammed.html



..yet another one



See one here Somebody that said that scarcity of tomatoes is caused by Boko Haram

https://www.naij.com/847683-lying-liar-nigerians-attack-lai-mohammed.html

..yet another one

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/182880-lai-mohammed-lies-about-transition-nearly-caused-crisis-in-nigeria-pdp.html

NgeneUkwenu:

They wont answer you! They are not called IPOB miscreants for fun..



.

Mr lai...

Why did you just choose to disgrace your self.





We all know you are acting in line with your name.







Ok,let me remind of your latest lie.





That Buhari is still alive.

Boko haram have been defeated. 22 Likes 1 Share

I don't know why I always associate anything that Mr minister says with deceits. 7 Likes

vengertime:

.

this pix is so funny

hmmm... alrite then

Lai has never told a lie before

Just as Amaechi has never taken bribe before...

I no know why Lai Mohammed the disturb himself, he should ignore them abeg, let them keep hating.

when you're successful and better than people, most of them will hate you, that's what is happening, ignore them jare

The difficult question Lai should have asked is tell me one time i told the truth. God why them no ask me this kind easy question when i was taking waec 3 times.

CoolFreeday:

I no know why Lai Mohammed the disturb himself, he should ignore them abeg, let them keep hating.

Did you really mean what you say?

Really.

Hhmmmm

Did he actually say this?

I'm ashamed of Lai Lie 11 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahahkikihahahahahahahahahahahhak*cough*cough*my chest ohhhh



What a funny joke 9 Likes 1 Share

4 Likes 1 Share

Everything is lie starting from your name





Mr. Lie



Mr. Lie 41 Likes 1 Share

I Stand With Lai Muhammad. 2 Likes 2 Shares

LAI HIMSELF...A MAN THAT CAN LIE AND THE DEAD WILL WAKE UP... 13 Likes 1 Share

Nice one

Just like ur name...











Oga u can lie oh 9 Likes 1 Share

chai...



I just tire...

Im really confused here..

The man... the man is just a lie in himself.

as in, he's just a liar.

dats all! 6 Likes 1 Share

Even wah he just said now his a lie.... 10 Likes 1 Share