Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by sarrki(m): 7:55pm
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says he reads comments of people who claim not to believe what he says and coin his first name as “Lie’’.

The minister stated this while responding to questions when he visited Daar Communications Plc on Friday in Abuja.

He said that such comments were the mindset of the people and a price he had to pay for serving the nation.



He said, “People just have a mindset that whatever Lai Mohammed says cannot be true, but nobody has ever come out to say that I said `Y’ and it was `Z’ that happened.

“For me, I will remain focused because it is a price you pay for serving your country.

“I also see this as a deliberate strategy to whittle me down, but I must remain focused and will not be distracted.”

Mohammed said that some people found it difficult to separate him from “Lai Mohammed as All Progressive Congress spokesperson and Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information’’.

He said, “I believe sincerely that the last election was fought very bitterly and I was largely the face of the party and I kept asking them to fight me on facts, not on emotions.

“Give me one thing that I have said which is not true.

“There is a Yoruba proverb that says that you can only wake up somebody who is sleeping, you cannot wake up a fellow who is pretending to fall asleep.”

He recalled when he led local and foreign journalists on tour of the North-East on Dec. 5, 2015 and he told the world that Boko Haram war had been technically defeated.

Mohammed said that when he made the claim nobody believed him but that today he had been vindicated.

He said that all the schools that were closed then in the North-East had been reopened and that all the territory occupied by the terrorists had been reclaimed by the military.

He added that recently, he led a team that flew over Sambisa forest unhindered and without traces of Boko Haram terrorists.

He said, “However, when you are fighting insurgency, it is not like regular war that you win at once, there will still be suicide bombing.

“There will still be ambush but that does not mean that we have not won the war.”

NAN

http://punchng.com/tell-one-thing-said-not-true-lai-mohammed/

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by sarrki(m): 7:57pm
Alhaji you just played into the hands of wailers

Forgetting they are nursing the fall of MMM

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by HungerBAD: 7:57pm
Good question

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by vengertime: 8:01pm
This kind of question coming from liar Mohammed makes me weak. I don't even know where to start abusing him this night.

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by oyetunder: 8:04pm
I'm too busy to be selecting lies from your words mr minister. I rather select stones out of my beans. How can you be doing your duties with heavy monetary reward attached and I will be here searching for your lies. Nay! It is going to be a double loss for me, if I waste my time to discover your lies, you won't pay me! Also, what can I do even if see your lies? Let your own conscience be your judge. Amen

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by jerryunit48: 8:06pm
Heian ! Baba Lai Na everything now grin

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Chiboyz40(m): 8:06pm
That the boko boys have been defeated. Oga lai

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:09pm
They wont answer you! They are not called IPOB miscreants for fun..

Just take a look at their corrupt hero.

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by vengertime: 8:12pm
NgeneUkwenu:
They wont answer you!
answer wetin, liar Mohammed children have disowned him. He's a blatant liar

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by dunkem21(m): 8:12pm
jerryunit48:
Heian ! Baba Lai Na everything now grin

See one here cheesy Somebody that said that scarcity of tomatoes is caused by Boko Haram shocked

https://www.naij.com/847683-lying-liar-nigerians-attack-lai-mohammed.html

..yet another one grin

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/182880-lai-mohammed-lies-about-transition-nearly-caused-crisis-in-nigeria-pdp.html

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by vengertime: 8:12pm
NgeneUkwenu:
They wont answer you! They are not called IPOB miscreants for fun..

Just take a look at their corrupt hero.
.

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by lytech1(m): 8:19pm
Mr lai...
Why did you just choose to disgrace your self.


We all know you are acting in line with your name.



Ok,let me remind of your latest lie.


That Buhari is still alive.
Boko haram have been defeated.

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Dovey24: 8:20pm
I don't know why I always associate anything that Mr minister says with deceits.

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Anticorruption: 8:21pm
vengertime:
.

this pix is so funny cheesy

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by auntysimbiat(f): 8:32pm
hmmm... alrite then
Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by OKDnigeria: 8:34pm
Lai has never told a lie before
Just as Amaechi has never taken bribe before...

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by CoolFreeday(m): 8:44pm
I no know why Lai Mohammed the disturb himself, he should ignore them abeg, let them keep hating.
when you're successful and better than people, most of them will hate you, that's what is happening, ignore them jare

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Gfish: 8:56pm
God why them no ask me this kind easy question when i was taking waec 3 times angry. The difficult question Lai should have asked is tell me one time i told the truth.

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by merbenko(m): 9:05pm
CoolFreeday:
I no know why Lai Mohammed the disturb himself, he should ignore them abeg, let them keep hating.
when you're successful and better than people, most of them will hate you, that's what is happening, ignore them jare
Did you really mean what you say?

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Sibrah: 9:07pm
Really.
Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by emeijeh(m): 9:07pm
Hhmmmm
Did he actually say this?
I'm ashamed of Lai Lie

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Millz404(m): 9:07pm
Hahahahahkikihahahahahahahahahahahhak*cough*cough*my chest ohhhh

What a funny joke

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by DeepFriedPuff(f): 9:07pm
grin angry grin

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Hades2016(m): 9:07pm
Everything is lie starting from your name cheesy

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by slurryeye: 9:08pm
grin

Mr. Lie cheesy grin grin grin cheesy

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by FriendChoice(m): 9:08pm
I Stand With Lai Muhammad.

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Omoakinsuyi(m): 9:08pm
LAI HIMSELF...A MAN THAT CAN LIE AND THE DEAD WILL WAKE UP...

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:08pm
Nice one
Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by samx4real(m): 9:08pm
Just like ur name...





Oga u can lie oh

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by mizchoc(f): 9:09pm
chai...

I just tire...
Im really confused here..
The man... the man is just a lie in himself.
as in, he's just a liar.
dats all!

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Dahkogrin007(m): 9:09pm
Even wah he just said now his a lie....

Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by 0b10010011: 9:09pm
Bitter Truth!

You just hated Sir.

