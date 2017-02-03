₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by sarrki(m): 7:55pm
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says he reads comments of people who claim not to believe what he says and coin his first name as “Lie’’.
http://punchng.com/tell-one-thing-said-not-true-lai-mohammed/
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by sarrki(m): 7:57pm
Alhaji you just played into the hands of wailers
Forgetting they are nursing the fall of MMM
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by HungerBAD: 7:57pm
Good question
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by vengertime: 8:01pm
This kind of question coming from liar Mohammed makes me weak. I don't even know where to start abusing him this night.
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by oyetunder: 8:04pm
I'm too busy to be selecting lies from your words mr minister. I rather select stones out of my beans. How can you be doing your duties with heavy monetary reward attached and I will be here searching for your lies. Nay! It is going to be a double loss for me, if I waste my time to discover your lies, you won't pay me! Also, what can I do even if see your lies? Let your own conscience be your judge. Amen
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by jerryunit48: 8:06pm
Heian ! Baba Lai Na everything now
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Chiboyz40(m): 8:06pm
That the boko boys have been defeated. Oga lai
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:09pm
They wont answer you! They are not called IPOB miscreants for fun..
Just take a look at their corrupt hero.
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by vengertime: 8:12pm
NgeneUkwenu:answer wetin, liar Mohammed children have disowned him. He's a blatant liar
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by dunkem21(m): 8:12pm
jerryunit48:
See one here Somebody that said that scarcity of tomatoes is caused by Boko Haram
https://www.naij.com/847683-lying-liar-nigerians-attack-lai-mohammed.html
..yet another one
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/182880-lai-mohammed-lies-about-transition-nearly-caused-crisis-in-nigeria-pdp.html
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by vengertime: 8:12pm
NgeneUkwenu:.
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by lytech1(m): 8:19pm
Mr lai...
Why did you just choose to disgrace your self.
We all know you are acting in line with your name.
Ok,let me remind of your latest lie.
That Buhari is still alive.
Boko haram have been defeated.
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Dovey24: 8:20pm
I don't know why I always associate anything that Mr minister says with deceits.
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Anticorruption: 8:21pm
vengertime:
this pix is so funny
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by auntysimbiat(f): 8:32pm
hmmm... alrite then
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by OKDnigeria: 8:34pm
Lai has never told a lie before
Just as Amaechi has never taken bribe before...
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by CoolFreeday(m): 8:44pm
I no know why Lai Mohammed the disturb himself, he should ignore them abeg, let them keep hating.
when you're successful and better than people, most of them will hate you, that's what is happening, ignore them jare
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Gfish: 8:56pm
God why them no ask me this kind easy question when i was taking waec 3 times . The difficult question Lai should have asked is tell me one time i told the truth.
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by merbenko(m): 9:05pm
CoolFreeday:Did you really mean what you say?
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Sibrah: 9:07pm
Really.
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by emeijeh(m): 9:07pm
Hhmmmm
Did he actually say this?
I'm ashamed of
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Millz404(m): 9:07pm
Hahahahahkikihahahahahahahahahahahhak*cough*cough*my chest ohhhh
What a funny joke
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by DeepFriedPuff(f): 9:07pm
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Hades2016(m): 9:07pm
Everything is lie starting from your name
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by slurryeye: 9:08pm
Mr. Lie
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by FriendChoice(m): 9:08pm
I Stand With Lai Muhammad.
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Omoakinsuyi(m): 9:08pm
LAI HIMSELF...A MAN THAT CAN LIE AND THE DEAD WILL WAKE UP...
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:08pm
Nice one
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by samx4real(m): 9:08pm
Just like ur name...
Oga u can lie oh
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by mizchoc(f): 9:09pm
chai...
I just tire...
Im really confused here..
The man... the man is just a lie in himself.
as in, he's just a liar.
dats all!
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by Dahkogrin007(m): 9:09pm
Even wah he just said now his a lie....
|Re: Tell Me One Thing I Said That Is Not True – Lai Mohammed by 0b10010011: 9:09pm
Bitter Truth!
You just hated Sir.
