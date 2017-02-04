₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 2:49pm
Prominent politicians in Delta State, indigenes have besieged the Osubi Airstrip in Okpe Local Government Area of the state where ex-Governor James Ibori is expected to land.
According to reports, following the news of Ibori's arrival, markets and shops in Oghara, country home of the former governor, have been shut.
Olorogun Paul Abu told Punch at the airstrip where thousands of persons are awaiting Ibori’s arrival:
“We’re excited our brother is back hale and hearty. Today is a remarkable day and a day of joy.
“Whether you accept it or not, Ibori is a phenomenon and an institution in Nigeria political landscape. Our people need his contributions towards their advancement. Politics in Urhobo Land will surely wear a new look.”
Seen in the crows are: the serving Secretary to the State Government, Mr Festus Ovie Ages; Chief Andy Osawota; Chief Patrick Five; Chief Dennis Emonemu; and Olorogun Paul Abu. Udu council Chairman, Mr Solomon Kpomah, his Sapele, Okpe and Ethiope West counterparts, Chief Ejiafe Odebala, Prince Godwin Edjiyere and Solomon Golley.
The Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Chief William Makinde, Mr Vincent Uduaghan, Chief John Nani and among others.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/photos-politicians-deltans-storm-osubi.html
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 2:50pm
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 2:50pm
The senior thief is back
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 2:50pm
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by CivilianJTF(m): 2:52pm
Ibori the original___________.
Someone should help complete it
Giving an ex prisoner this kind of welcome?
As in ehn, some Nigerians are shameless!
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by darfay: 2:53pm
The man ibori has a status dilemma as one of the best governor in the history of Niger delta and yet one of it's thiefs
Welcome home sir
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by johnpaulo(m): 2:53pm
Pray for Nigeria
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 2:55pm
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by hushshinani(m): 2:56pm
criminology in package
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by PapaBrowne(m): 2:59pm
Inasmuch as the celebration is unnecessary, there is surely a lesson to be learned here.
The consensus in Delta state is that Ibori has been the best Governor to date both in people management, infrastructure development and power politics. His popularity is still so outstanding that he has been responsible even from prison for the selection of many politicians.
While this is an absurdity, we must ask the question as to why he has this much popularity. The answer is pregnant with lessons. If you impact your people one way or the other, they will be with you through thick and thin.
I saw Igbinedion one day at a mall he built. There were many people around and nobody as little as cared to recognize him with a "good evening sir"
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:05pm
They all look quite unhealthy
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 3:07pm
Biafra President to be
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by Fifthcolumnist(m): 3:59pm
I feel very ashamed of my state. Celebrating a theif? When did it all go wrong in Delta state?
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by BbcNews: 4:14pm
There Are Thieves From Evry State Of Nigeria !!!
Majority Has Been From The Barren North,Yet You Don't Say We Kill Them.
We Are Celebrating Ibori If E Pain U,Go And Die.
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 4:32pm
Bunch of ninnies celebrating a criminal
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by galarbagalapazy(m): 4:33pm
I pleage to serve Nigeria my country
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by priceaction: 4:33pm
I don't think this country is redeemable. Smh
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by evansjeff: 4:33pm
I weep for this country, A country always celebrating political criminals, very soon he will contest for a political position and win or maybe be given a chief title. Confused people.
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by 0b10010011: 4:33pm
Naija for life
Where Criminals re most celebrated!
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by nlsmd: 4:33pm
Hope he won't join APC ?
They have given him a title already.. .Lion of Africa
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by ephi123(f): 4:33pm
Smh - this is what Nigeria has turned to. Zero values.
This man remains an ex-convict and a thief. No amount of "welcoming" can change that.
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by dragonking3: 4:33pm
This country is cursed with bad leaders and stupid followers. See as dem dey celebrate my former governor who stole and ran the state to the ground.
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by oluwayimika123: 4:34pm
I know den go still waist money celebrate thief wey dem suppose stone
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by martineverest(m): 4:34pm
its official:nigerians are semi-animals.
Bode george and now ibori?........this country is finished.
We lynch 'ordinary thieves' that steal worthless belongings and celebrate the wealthy ones that empty national coffers...Hypocrites everywhere
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by biz9ja(m): 4:34pm
This country is fake and has problem
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by Orpe7(m): 4:34pm
Mehn codedly coming for their share
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by bbbabes: 4:35pm
Their Prisoner Son
No
ex-convict
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by Valfrankie(m): 4:35pm
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by omenkaLives: 4:35pm
Shameful.
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by www333: 4:35pm
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by Sard(m): 4:35pm
Shameless people.
|Re: Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) by Deseo(f): 4:36pm
Fools! Fools all of them!
