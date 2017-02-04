Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Politicians At Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos) (1900 Views)

According to reports, following the news of Ibori's arrival, markets and shops in Oghara, country home of the former governor, have been shut.



Olorogun Paul Abu told Punch at the airstrip where thousands of persons are awaiting Ibori’s arrival:



“We’re excited our brother is back hale and hearty. Today is a remarkable day and a day of joy.

“Whether you accept it or not, Ibori is a phenomenon and an institution in Nigeria political landscape. Our people need his contributions towards their advancement. Politics in Urhobo Land will surely wear a new look.”



Seen in the crows are: the serving Secretary to the State Government, Mr Festus Ovie Ages; Chief Andy Osawota; Chief Patrick Five; Chief Dennis Emonemu; and Olorogun Paul Abu. Udu council Chairman, Mr Solomon Kpomah, his Sapele, Okpe and Ethiope West counterparts, Chief Ejiafe Odebala, Prince Godwin Edjiyere and Solomon Golley.



The Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Chief William Makinde, Mr Vincent Uduaghan, Chief John Nani and among others.



The senior thief is back 6 Likes

Giving an ex prisoner this kind of welcome?

As in ehn, some Nigerians are shameless! Ibori the original___________.Someone should help complete itGiving an ex prisoner this kind of welcome?As in ehn, some Nigerians are shameless! 4 Likes

The man ibori has a status dilemma as one of the best governor in the history of Niger delta and yet one of it's thiefs





Welcome home sir

Pray for Nigeria 1 Like

criminology in package

Inasmuch as the celebration is unnecessary, there is surely a lesson to be learned here.



The consensus in Delta state is that Ibori has been the best Governor to date both in people management, infrastructure development and power politics. His popularity is still so outstanding that he has been responsible even from prison for the selection of many politicians.



While this is an absurdity, we must ask the question as to why he has this much popularity. The answer is pregnant with lessons. If you impact your people one way or the other, they will be with you through thick and thin.



I saw Igbinedion one day at a mall he built. There were many people around and nobody as little as cared to recognize him with a "good evening sir" 4 Likes 1 Share

They all look quite unhealthy

Biafra President to be

I feel very ashamed of my state. Celebrating a theif? When did it all go wrong in Delta state? 2 Likes

There Are Thieves From Evry State Of Nigeria !!!



Majority Has Been From The Barren North,Yet You Don't Say We Kill Them.



We Are Celebrating Ibori If E Pain U,Go And Die. 1 Like

Bunch of ninnies celebrating a criminal

I pleage to serve Nigeria my country

I don't think this country is redeemable. Smh 2 Likes 1 Share

I weep for this country, A country always celebrating political criminals, very soon he will contest for a political position and win or maybe be given a chief title. Confused people.







Where Criminals re most celebrated!





Naija for lifeWhere Criminals re most celebrated!





They have given him a title already.. .Lion of Africa Hope he won't join APC ?They have given him a title already.. .Lion of Africa

Smh - this is what Nigeria has turned to. Zero values.



This man remains an ex-convict and a thief. No amount of "welcoming" can change that.

This country is cursed with bad leaders and stupid followers. See as dem dey celebrate my former governor who stole and ran the state to the ground. 1 Like

I know den go still waist money celebrate thief wey dem suppose stone

its official:nigerians are semi-animals.



Bode george and now ibori?........this country is finished.







We lynch 'ordinary thieves' that steal worthless belongings and celebrate the wealthy ones that empty national coffers...Hypocrites everywhere

This country is fake and has problem

Mehn codedly coming for their share

Their Prisoner Son



ex-convict

Shameful.

Shameless people.