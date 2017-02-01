Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS (3997 Views)

Source; Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of Delta state was warmly welcomed during a courtesy visit to HRM, Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, Orefe III at his palace with other traditional chiefs present. James Ibori arrived his home town, Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State amidst wild jubilation after his arrival from the United Kingdom where he served prison sentence for looting government funds..Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/king-of-oghara-kindom-welcomes-james.html 2 Likes

We have a long way to go in this country 6 Likes

Nigeria my country.. .. 2 Likes

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

good for them

I can't just stop pity this country..."Poor man wey thief maggi you go see em face for crime fighter but rich man wey theif maggi you no go see em face for crime fighter" Tell me something i don't know... 6 Likes







See Ayiri Emami, he also came to pay homage to Ibori his godfather.







thief thief 2 Likes

The lesson we can learn is, if you want to steal, don't dare steal something small...... steal big, steal massively and you will be celebrated.

We seem not to have anyone that stole big amount and not celebrated..... 15 Likes 1 Share

I weep....celebrating a looter, a renowned money launderer and a power monger.



Which way for naija 6 Likes

MadeInTokyo:







See Ayiri Emami, he also came to pay homage to Ibori his godfather.







Of course! If someone single handedly turns you into a Billionaire, you probably would do the same Of course! If someone single handedly turns you into a Billionaire, you probably would do the same 3 Likes





Heavance:

The lesson we can learn is, if you want to steal, don't dare steal something small...... steal big, steal massively and you will be celebrated.

We seem not to have anyone that stole big amount and not celebrated..... steal massively and rent the army of zombies on NL madridguy sarrki omenka arressa dropshot passingshot on pay per post ....tonye on pay per thread... and mind on pay per post erased or thread hidden... 3 Likes 1 Share

hmmm.... ok then

But if ibori were to be from north ?

Soklin:

But if ibori were to be from north ?

There is something inherently wrong with my country. 2 Likes

i don tire for my urhobo people somebody thief moni run go London God punish am them hold am for there we dey hapi say e don come urhobo no get shame at all. 3 Likes

And a KING lends himself to this preposterous show of shame! What more are we to expect of his sibjects!?



It is indeed FINISHED! 4 Likes

This is confusing. I've seen men burned alive for stealing soup because they hadn't eaten in days. And yet a man who stole tens of millions is holding court with a king? Wha gwan? 3 Likes

LoveMachine:

This is confusing. I've seen men burned alive for stealing soup because they hadn't eaten in days. And yet a man who stole tens of millions is holding court with a king? Wha gwan? With this kind of attitude, I doubt if Nigeria can progress. With this kind of attitude, I doubt if Nigeria can progress. 4 Likes

Lucasbalo:

With this kind of attitude, I doubt if Nigeria can progress.

Something needs to change. What's crazy is this is happening in the frontline state of oil militancy. PANDEF & The Avengers should be on his head. Something needs to change. What's crazy is this is happening in the frontline state of oil militancy. PANDEF & The Avengers should be on his head. 2 Likes

ibori

Hypocrites everywhere. Allow Urhobo people treat their son how they deem fit. I hate hypocrites.





I wonder how someone will be a Buhari supporter and castigate Buhari? That's hypocrisy

moral lesson

if you finna be a thief aim for greater heights



but then ibori is delta best governor in the past 16 yrs

Make sense

Lucasbalo:

With this kind of attitude, I doubt if Nigeria can progress.

stop deceiving yourself. do what your leaders are doing. if you have the opportunity to have a second passport do it. saraki ajimobi and all politician children have it. #enoghsaid stop deceiving yourself. do what your leaders are doing. if you have the opportunity to have a second passport do it. saraki ajimobi and all politician children have it. #enoghsaid

gnykelly:





stop deceiving yourself. do what your leaders are doing. if you have the opportunity to have a second passport do it. saraki ajimobi and all politician children have it. #enoghsaid You prove my point. What has second passport got to do with people hailing a felon who should be scorned. You prove my point. What has second passport got to do with people hailing a felon who should be scorned. 1 Like

For Yorubas castigating them remember Tinubu but is corrupt and still worshipped by you guys as lord and general saviour . He doesn't visit kings but kings visit him, he singlehandedly appointed the Oba of Lagos.

Hypocrites

Is there anytin fair in this great nation of ours? Politicians have been the problem of this wonderful arrangement with alot good and energetic youth since independent, playin with the soul of the country like chess game, always ready to sacrifice d pawn as long as the king lives, people blood and sweat, suffering, agitation does not count as long as there money keep coming in. Where there is chaos among the people they tend to make profit out of it. We the people are the strength they possess, let us be sincere to our as people and stop allow this selfish set of guy toying with us. The problem of this gr8 nigeria has always being chaos creation by politician to keep mess with us, let us be logical instead of being emotional in term of dealing with all this bad blood people who sees mine and our progess as a nation as an obstacle to there game of manipulation.

Good morning nigerian

a newbie in d forum

Just look at the way they welcome an ex convict (both home and away) to make matters worst the british govt said they actually deported him....