₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,247 members, 3,347,254 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 08:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS (3997 Views)
Ibori To Appeal Conviction Following New Cover Up Evidence / Ibori To Complete Jail Term In Nigeria / James Ibori To Justice Minister Malami: "Ibori Loot Does Not Exist" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by PrettyCrystal: 9:00pm On Feb 04
Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of Delta state was warmly welcomed during a courtesy visit to HRM, Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, Orefe III at his palace with other traditional chiefs present. James Ibori arrived his home town, Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State amidst wild jubilation after his arrival from the United Kingdom where he served prison sentence for looting government funds..
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/king-of-oghara-kindom-welcomes-james.html
2 Likes
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:02pm On Feb 04
We have a long way to go in this country
6 Likes
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by PrettyCrystal: 9:06pm On Feb 04
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by nlsmd: 9:06pm On Feb 04
Nigeria my country.. ..
2 Likes
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by PrettyCrystal: 9:06pm On Feb 04
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by CastedDude: 9:07pm On Feb 04
good for them
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by Nogodye(m): 9:08pm On Feb 04
I can't just stop pity this country..."Poor man wey thief maggi you go see em face for crime fighter but rich man wey theif maggi you no go see em face for crime fighter" Tell me something i don't know...
6 Likes
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by MadeInTokyo: 9:13pm On Feb 04
See Ayiri Emami, he also came to pay homage to Ibori his godfather.
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by Nixiepie(f): 9:31pm On Feb 04
thief
2 Likes
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by Heavance(m): 9:32pm On Feb 04
The lesson we can learn is, if you want to steal, don't dare steal something small...... steal big, steal massively and you will be celebrated.
We seem not to have anyone that stole big amount and not celebrated.....
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by Ahmadgani(m): 9:34pm On Feb 04
I weep....celebrating a looter, a renowned money launderer and a power monger.
Which way for naija
6 Likes
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by zendy: 9:35pm On Feb 04
MadeInTokyo:
Of course! If someone single handedly turns you into a Billionaire, you probably would do the same
3 Likes
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by searchng4love: 9:58pm On Feb 04
steal massively and rent the army of zombies on NL madridguy sarrki omenka arressa dropshot passingshot on pay per post ....tonye on pay per thread... and mind on pay per post erased or thread hidden...
Heavance:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by auntysimbiat(f): 10:03pm On Feb 04
hmmm.... ok then
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by Soklin(m): 10:39pm On Feb 04
But if ibori were to be from north ?
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by Soklin(m): 10:39pm On Feb 04
Soklin:
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by dustmalik: 10:43pm On Feb 04
There is something inherently wrong with my country.
2 Likes
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by jieta: 10:54pm On Feb 04
i don tire for my urhobo people somebody thief moni run go London God punish am them hold am for there we dey hapi say e don come urhobo no get shame at all.
3 Likes
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by omenkaLives: 10:59pm On Feb 04
And a KING lends himself to this preposterous show of shame! What more are we to expect of his sibjects!?
It is indeed FINISHED!
4 Likes
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by LoveMachine(m): 11:20pm On Feb 04
This is confusing. I've seen men burned alive for stealing soup because they hadn't eaten in days. And yet a man who stole tens of millions is holding court with a king? Wha gwan?
3 Likes
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by Lucasbalo(m): 12:24am
LoveMachine:With this kind of attitude, I doubt if Nigeria can progress.
4 Likes
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by LoveMachine(m): 12:33am
Lucasbalo:
Something needs to change. What's crazy is this is happening in the frontline state of oil militancy. PANDEF & The Avengers should be on his head.
2 Likes
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by goldenceo1(m): 1:37am
ibori
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by SWG25: 1:51am
Hypocrites everywhere. Allow Urhobo people treat their son how they deem fit. I hate hypocrites.
I wonder how someone will be a Buhari supporter and castigate Buhari? That's hypocrisy
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by mykelmeezy(m): 2:23am
moral lesson
if you finna be a thief aim for greater heights
but then ibori is delta best governor in the past 16 yrs
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by meezynetwork(m): 5:23am
Make sense
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by gnykelly(m): 5:50am
Lucasbalo:
stop deceiving yourself. do what your leaders are doing. if you have the opportunity to have a second passport do it. saraki ajimobi and all politician children have it. #enoghsaid
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by Lucasbalo(m): 7:08am
gnykelly:You prove my point. What has second passport got to do with people hailing a felon who should be scorned.
1 Like
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by ZeroTolerance: 7:22am
For Yorubas castigating them remember Tinubu but is corrupt and still worshipped by you guys as lord and general saviour . He doesn't visit kings but kings visit him, he singlehandedly appointed the Oba of Lagos.
Hypocrites
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by btee13(m): 7:41am
Is there anytin fair in this great nation of ours? Politicians have been the problem of this wonderful arrangement with alot good and energetic youth since independent, playin with the soul of the country like chess game, always ready to sacrifice d pawn as long as the king lives, people blood and sweat, suffering, agitation does not count as long as there money keep coming in. Where there is chaos among the people they tend to make profit out of it. We the people are the strength they possess, let us be sincere to our as people and stop allow this selfish set of guy toying with us. The problem of this gr8 nigeria has always being chaos creation by politician to keep mess with us, let us be logical instead of being emotional in term of dealing with all this bad blood people who sees mine and our progess as a nation as an obstacle to there game of manipulation.
Good morning nigerian
a newbie in d forum
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by MVLOX(m): 7:47am
Just look at the way they welcome an ex convict (both home and away) to make matters worst the british govt said they actually deported him....
|Re: King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK ReturnPICS by viktagorion: 7:51am
There was a country...
1 Like
Bayelsa State's Governor's Wife Laundered $800 000! / Do You Remember Clifford Orji? / Aristo: A New Name For Prostitution On Campus
Viewing this topic: bikefab(m), Olujames77, Zi, Ezezima2012, hardworker(m), ayokhafilah(f), olasmith10(m), Talk2Bella(f), romme2u, Knsley(m), Newton8(m), wonder10, tosin139044(m), sendmeonly(m), Rexling(m), TonyeBarcanista(m), JamieRocks(m), WINNERMENTALITY, Kingso23(m), Fantastic2m(m), sbfynest(m), hammak1993(m), booscy(m), kclee(m), Sirlovings, McLove(m), senatordave1, daddyyo(m), masseratti, akokoodide(m), kasheemawo(m), databoy247(m), Donjazzy12(m), purpledferanmi1, Unsad(m), Eventoned, Nig4Greatness, blazetitov, alvincy(m), mrpablo(m), gadgetsngs, moralex(m), napoleon77(m), onyyy, prospero5(m), LorDBolton, shogat(m), HappyScent, Bibiliicious(f), Ayo7, aquabeing, AkukoFunfun, gravity007, aflovic(m), nedu2000(m), oludoyin99(m), PapiNigga, papadenzel(m), kpumpey, moffat(m), MrPresident1, McAustin92(m) and 149 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9