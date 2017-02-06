₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by ijustdey: 10:40pm On Feb 05
John Ameh
http://punchng.com/alleged-sex-scandal-reps-pick-lawyers-1bn-suit-us/
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by Thewrath(m): 10:40pm On Feb 05
I see
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by emeijeh(m): 10:38am
So much hatred for Buhari.
Just imagine
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by KingAfo(m): 10:38am
NO THINK AM....THIS IS DONALD TRUMP NOT OBAMA...
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by brunofarad(m): 10:38am
Nwa nza rijuo afo
They just want to spend money
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by sunnyboi: 10:39am
Oya come make we go
If na two head them dey use we go know....
tym reach to go him run
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by fr3do(m): 10:39am
good, someone has to pay damages
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by nmreports: 10:39am
Ahhhhhhh
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by kaykay1980: 10:40am
k
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by 2016v2017: 10:40am
eeh
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by kunleeko(m): 10:40am
"Trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am" in fela's voice. This people should thread gently. I feel there may be evidences against them.
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by Bitterleafsoup: 10:40am
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by brudiga: 10:40am
nonsense, u won collect 1 billion from US government ... awon oloshi labe pata
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by olaolulazio(m): 10:40am
Yeye dey smell!
|Re: Sex Scandal: Reps Sue US For $1bn by Mrsukko: 10:41am
Hmm moni
