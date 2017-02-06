₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,179 members, 3,350,207 topics. Date: Monday, 06 February 2017 at 07:48 PM

Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) (16831 Views)

Protesters Block INEC Office In Akure Over Removal Of Eyitayo's Name (Photos) / Protesters Block Road To Rivers Assembly Over Plan To Cancel Council Elections / Massive Crowd Welcomes Buhari At Airport (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by sanky346: 1:45pm
The protest has gathered full momentum at Ojuelegba

33 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by BUHARIISCURSED: 1:47pm
I smell TINUBU in this protest




ADIEU CUM FAREWELL BABA grin

13 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by coolesmile: 1:47pm
Very impressive turnout.

Let's thank Tuface for the public awareness.

57 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by owobokiri(m): 1:48pm
Who is the lady in white? Tinubus sister?

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by dadebayo1(m): 1:49pm
grin
Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by yomi96(m): 1:50pm
tuface just lost his opportunity for greatness

79 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Abudu2000(m): 1:51pm
Nice one, #istandwiththepeople

7 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by doingood: 1:55pm
The only thing that kills a man fast is fear. Tuface u fvk up. I'm no longer ur fan 2face

46 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by overall90: 2:07pm
Who would have believed that less than two years into this administration, that the sai baba chanters are the ones doing this cheesy

90 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by SweetJoystick(m): 2:09pm
Nice, it should be sustained and not just be a one day protest until issues raised are addressed

6 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Royals1st: 2:16pm
The problem is b4 the end of today u go hear say somebody was short and some people will be arrested Nigeria police and Nigeria leaders never blv the turn out will be this much so they must find one fault u will see
Istandwithonenigeria

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by babyhrt(m): 2:16pm
Our voice must be heard.....down with the ruling Elite

#istandwithnigeria

4 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by SpecialAdviser: 2:19pm
2baba must be whining now.

Dat guy is truly uneducated. The only opportunity to turn a hero, he chickened out as a coward. I really now understand why these IPOBians are brave.

60 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by iykofias(m): 2:19pm
SweetJoystick:
Nice, it should be sustained and not just be a one day protest until issues raised are addressed
where r u to help sustain it?

4 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by SalamRushdie: 2:19pm
Tuface loss

8 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by akoko11: 2:20pm
Gradually we r getting there

4 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by hotswagg12: 2:22pm
Kudos to 2baba for the awareness.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Divinerace(m): 2:22pm
afonjas protesting of hunger and poverty in the contry

21 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by sunshyne20(m): 2:29pm
Wow.... This is just a statement to the government, that power must change hands. The people are taking over gradually. I have never seen a resolute Nigeria like we now have.
I see a bright future where our kids would read on papers, that the youths (we), we're For the first time united.
PS. remember it had only happened once. 1960(independence)...
#lovelyme

1 Like

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by annayawchee: 2:34pm
angryplacard plenty pass people wey dey protest

1 Like

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by ritababe(f): 2:50pm
coolesmile:
Very impressive turnout.
Let's thank Tuface for the public awareness.
he deserve the "thank you"

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Iamwrath: 2:55pm
Una Don use traffic block road over 4 hours but we self don follow join



One voice, better Nigeria,

3 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by mex22: 2:55pm
sanky346:
The protest has gathered full momentum at Ojuelegba

A FAILURE

14 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Iamwrath: 2:56pm
ritababe:


he deserve the "thank you"

And some ediots already called him a coward with afonja blood , he started what he couldn't finish, blablabla

People are daft., if. Not for 2face that protest wouldn't have held

4 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by wowmenow: 2:56pm
buhari is gone
once crowd like this gathered for any president like this

5 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by rose54321: 2:58pm
This is what i'm talking about.

Abeg front page, all the other posts show a sketchy crowd.

2 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by ritababe(f): 2:59pm
Iamwrath:


And some ediots already called him a coward with afonja blood , he started what he couldn't finish, blablabla

People are daft., if. Not for 2face that protest wouldn't have held
to them maybe but to me he is a hero.

1 Like

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:03pm
Where is the Crowd? grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Funlordmaniac(m): 3:16pm
All these balderdash protests will make no difference! Naija don cast....by next weekend this will be a distant memory!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Doghari: 3:31pm
If the yoruba are serious let them go and protest in kano and katsina. grin

4 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:33pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Where is the Crowd? grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
He has gone to the great beyond grin

2 Likes

Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by xtremeidea(m): 3:34pm
Wooow

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Aondoakaa Chased From Hotel Room / Jonathan Flags Off Pdp Online Registration ! / Fashola Unveils Waste Transfer Loading Station In Oshodi

Viewing this topic: eyoniggar(m), Dominionhost(m), SIRKAY98(m), SergeyMavrodi, austinfan4love, Akeem30, belloabd1914(m), ceedenis, Chibabi(m), x2lambo(m), tuasefemi(m), wolexy14(m), ogbara123, ghostreader, chukwubyk, nyki, Truth801(m), flavourwole, adedayoa2(f), adelolaa(m), highchiefpee, LewsTherin, Dipwater(m), Sondy(f), yamunla(m), ODAROOMS(m), Millz404(m), xclusivemoses, nevilbot, INTROVERT(f), unlawfulact, RisMas(m), JOELIFYO, Medley(m), Pavarottii(m), joeybillz(m), Boss347(m), wittyshey, baeboo, Phyde, Luvlydevin(m), Wised, Thecassanova, Brightology2(m), MrPdtech, yinkus204(m), fountainJay, olaztek, Elesta(f), ariyavendors, oracle2583, Tommmy(m), Akseph, Peacefultosin, ttemmi(m), dajx, ibitzbarlow(m), 3pointz(m), punche(m), valx2, kennes10, anpipac, brightlomo(m), emmanuel1880(m), Arlex(m), eikenberry(m), coolesmile, djgbedu, ripbubu, soflygerian(m), autonomous22, prophetfire, daniska3yaro(m), penta(m), Malakh, butanep(m), Omeokachie, Parpor(m), charlie009, ruggedtimi(m), kafibiz(m), sod09(m), DOCTECH(m), OKorowanta, daraj, Kobicove(m), melow, vintage01, badguys, Researcher405, tundehussain, Blacklister(m), weselomo(m), ayanbaba2(m), byteHead(m), mikehenrymp2(m), simplyglow, Doghari, nattyGENT, Maleeq(m), steve13(m), XtraTochi, jesicajonna(f), chuksville(m), folash, ibilelomo, jujutom(m), wins18(m), masquellett(m), LuckyLadolce(m), freda506(f), oluwashegunfunm(m), jaybanfa(m), ede1(m), Amigo101(m), chuksvee(m), BiTmAnn, chaidavese, mikelbewise(m), uruego(f), ambassadorgozie(m), jebbi, promisealor(f), superboi(m), bobdee05, kullozone(m), sunnymornin1(m), Lessonteacher(m), ay4shizzy(m), iheanyi4u(m), vicjinny(m), Naijalastson(m), amazingspiderma, Hemanwel(m), ovadozes(m), tansi, enigmaticlion, toposa(m), VOJA(m), uchennangene(f), crestedguy(m), ikorodureporta, amfo(f), kirikwu, Bugatie, Goodyness(f), Meekmind(m), abdulaz, ogologoamu, LasGidiOwner, Ajiro22(m), horluwashegun(m), abejide1000(m), josh001(m), sleeveless, Qupid001, blankees(m), wedeonline(m), whitley(m), Emmey67, STDAVID32, moskey, stephenmorris(m), vodutive, orphomo, conquerorsegun(m), Edwinmason(m), Thatitan234(m), sweetyme001(f), coolayou(m), hisenjos, mbasharon(m), konkacid, nashito(m), emerged01(m), Afamcy, fkj950ax(m), grrrhh(m), vincent10(m) and 389 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.