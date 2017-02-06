Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) (16831 Views)

The protest has gathered full momentum at Ojuelegba 33 Likes 3 Shares











ADIEU CUM FAREWELL BABA I smell TINUBU in this protestADIEU CUM FAREWELL BABA 13 Likes

Very impressive turnout.



Let's thank Tuface for the public awareness. 57 Likes 2 Shares

Who is the lady in white? Tinubus sister? 5 Likes 2 Shares

tuface just lost his opportunity for greatness 79 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one, #istandwiththepeople 7 Likes

The only thing that kills a man fast is fear. Tuface u fvk up. I'm no longer ur fan 2face 46 Likes

Who would have believed that less than two years into this administration, that the sai baba chanters are the ones doing this 90 Likes 5 Shares

Nice, it should be sustained and not just be a one day protest until issues raised are addressed 6 Likes

The problem is b4 the end of today u go hear say somebody was short and some people will be arrested Nigeria police and Nigeria leaders never blv the turn out will be this much so they must find one fault u will see

Istandwithonenigeria 5 Likes 1 Share

Our voice must be heard.....down with the ruling Elite



#istandwithnigeria 4 Likes

2baba must be whining now.



Dat guy is truly uneducated. The only opportunity to turn a hero, he chickened out as a coward. I really now understand why these IPOBians are brave. 60 Likes 1 Share

SweetJoystick:

Nice, it should be sustained and not just be a one day protest until issues raised are addressed where r u to help sustain it? where r u to help sustain it? 4 Likes

Tuface loss 8 Likes

Gradually we r getting there 4 Likes

Kudos to 2baba for the awareness. 8 Likes 1 Share

afonjas protesting of hunger and poverty in the contry 21 Likes

Wow.... This is just a statement to the government, that power must change hands. The people are taking over gradually. I have never seen a resolute Nigeria like we now have.

I see a bright future where our kids would read on papers, that the youths (we), we're For the first time united.

PS. remember it had only happened once. 1960(independence)...

#lovelyme 1 Like

placard plenty pass people wey dey protest placard plenty pass people wey dey protest 1 Like

coolesmile:

Very impressive turnout.

Let's thank Tuface for the public awareness. he deserve the "thank you" he deserve the "thank you" 4 Likes 1 Share

Una Don use traffic block road over 4 hours but we self don follow join







One voice, better Nigeria, 3 Likes

sanky346:

The protest has gathered full momentum at Ojuelegba

A FAILURE A FAILURE 14 Likes

ritababe:





he deserve the "thank you"

And some ediots already called him a coward with afonja blood , he started what he couldn't finish, blablabla



People are daft., if. Not for 2face that protest wouldn't have held And some ediots already called him a coward with afonja blood , he started what he couldn't finish, blablablaPeople are daft., if. Not for 2face that protest wouldn't have held 4 Likes

buhari is gone

once crowd like this gathered for any president like this 5 Likes

This is what i'm talking about.



Abeg front page, all the other posts show a sketchy crowd. 2 Likes

Iamwrath:





And some ediots already called him a coward with afonja blood , he started what he couldn't finish, blablabla



People are daft., if. Not for 2face that protest wouldn't have held to them maybe but to me he is a hero. to them maybe but to me he is a hero. 1 Like

Where is the Crowd?

All these balderdash protests will make no difference! Naija don cast....by next weekend this will be a distant memory! 2 Likes 1 Share

If the yoruba are serious let them go and protest in kano and katsina. 4 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Where is the Crowd? He has gone to the great beyond He has gone to the great beyond 2 Likes