|Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by sanky346: 1:45pm
The protest has gathered full momentum at Ojuelegba
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by BUHARIISCURSED: 1:47pm
I smell TINUBU in this protest
ADIEU CUM FAREWELL BABA
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by coolesmile: 1:47pm
Very impressive turnout.
Let's thank Tuface for the public awareness.
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by owobokiri(m): 1:48pm
Who is the lady in white? Tinubus sister?
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by dadebayo1(m): 1:49pm
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by yomi96(m): 1:50pm
tuface just lost his opportunity for greatness
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Abudu2000(m): 1:51pm
Nice one, #istandwiththepeople
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by doingood: 1:55pm
The only thing that kills a man fast is fear. Tuface u fvk up. I'm no longer ur fan 2face
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by overall90: 2:07pm
Who would have believed that less than two years into this administration, that the sai baba chanters are the ones doing this
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by SweetJoystick(m): 2:09pm
Nice, it should be sustained and not just be a one day protest until issues raised are addressed
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Royals1st: 2:16pm
The problem is b4 the end of today u go hear say somebody was short and some people will be arrested Nigeria police and Nigeria leaders never blv the turn out will be this much so they must find one fault u will see
Istandwithonenigeria
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by babyhrt(m): 2:16pm
Our voice must be heard.....down with the ruling Elite
#istandwithnigeria
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by SpecialAdviser: 2:19pm
2baba must be whining now.
Dat guy is truly uneducated. The only opportunity to turn a hero, he chickened out as a coward. I really now understand why these IPOBians are brave.
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by iykofias(m): 2:19pm
SweetJoystick:where r u to help sustain it?
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by SalamRushdie: 2:19pm
Tuface loss
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by akoko11: 2:20pm
Gradually we r getting there
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by hotswagg12: 2:22pm
Kudos to 2baba for the awareness.
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Divinerace(m): 2:22pm
afonjas protesting of hunger and poverty in the contry
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by sunshyne20(m): 2:29pm
Wow.... This is just a statement to the government, that power must change hands. The people are taking over gradually. I have never seen a resolute Nigeria like we now have.
I see a bright future where our kids would read on papers, that the youths (we), we're For the first time united.
PS. remember it had only happened once. 1960(independence)...
#lovelyme
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by annayawchee: 2:34pm
placard plenty pass people wey dey protest
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by ritababe(f): 2:50pm
coolesmile:he deserve the "thank you"
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Iamwrath: 2:55pm
Una Don use traffic block road over 4 hours but we self don follow join
One voice, better Nigeria,
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by mex22: 2:55pm
sanky346:
A FAILURE
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Iamwrath: 2:56pm
ritababe:
And some ediots already called him a coward with afonja blood , he started what he couldn't finish, blablabla
People are daft., if. Not for 2face that protest wouldn't have held
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by wowmenow: 2:56pm
buhari is gone
once crowd like this gathered for any president like this
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by rose54321: 2:58pm
This is what i'm talking about.
Abeg front page, all the other posts show a sketchy crowd.
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by ritababe(f): 2:59pm
Iamwrath:to them maybe but to me he is a hero.
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:03pm
Where is the Crowd?
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Funlordmaniac(m): 3:16pm
All these balderdash protests will make no difference! Naija don cast....by next weekend this will be a distant memory!
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by Doghari: 3:31pm
If the yoruba are serious let them go and protest in kano and katsina.
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:33pm
NgeneUkwenu:He has gone to the great beyond
|Re: Protesters Take Over The Roads At Ojuelegba (Pictured) by xtremeidea(m): 3:34pm
Wooow
