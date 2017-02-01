₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by sugarbelly4: 8:57pm
Tuface has reacted to yesterday's protest in a new video he shared on his IG account. He was thankful to Nigerians who continued with the protest, even without him and also mocked those who called him a coward, saying that at least he's made his voice heard in the first instance.
See the IG video below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQOJ0lKjpt8/?taken-by=official2baba
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3ScBAank7g
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/i-watched-with-tears-in-my-eyes-as.html
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by sugarbelly4: 8:58pm
see part 2. reveals truth about DSS arresting him
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/i-watched-with-tears-in-my-eyes-as.html
was he really arrested by DSS?
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by BecaciaBarbie(f): 9:00pm
Hummmm....where is the video?
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by Oyind17: 9:06pm
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by Hadez(f): 9:26pm
Lies.
5 Likes
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by casttlebarbz(m): 9:34pm
na him Sabi
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by Nikeruka(m): 9:39pm
What a great opportunity u just missed..
69 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by LivingHuman: 9:41pm
This is the video, OP u can copy the link
More of what 2face said at http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/i-watched-with-tears-in-my-eyes-as.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gi7XVv6dv5o
2 Likes
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by Donexy16(m): 9:51pm
2face still deserves some credits, atleast he brot about the idea, even if he ended up disapointin his followers.. Baba u try jor
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by sugarbelly4: 9:56pm
LivingHuman:
done.. lalasticlala
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by Came: 10:06pm
You watched with tears as people come out for wetin you no fit finish, you dey house dey cry crocodile tears. Yeye dey smell. Na now I no why many woman get belle for this man and many still dey pursue am,,he no get liver to tell them say him no want rubbish,,dem fine, and he start to dey sample dem,,dey born anyhow .
115 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:06pm
2baba u started wat u can't finish rest in peace baba fela
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by dfrost: 10:07pm
1 Like
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by ngmgeek(m): 10:07pm
You 'talked the talk' and when it came time to 'walk the walk'. Who chickened Out? 2face Idibia
70 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by lielbree: 10:07pm
We understand. You were left with no choice.
You're not a coward.
Dss don't plan around, they would have kill tuface if he didn't cancel....
15 Likes
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by cocaineaddict(m): 10:07pm
Come. Op
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by kings09(m): 10:08pm
In d other room
BecaciaBarbie:
1 Like
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by hahn(m): 10:08pm
Came:
Maybe they like him for his music
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by sarrki(m): 10:08pm
This guy is a fraudster
Like Nnamdi kanu
For Nnamdi kanu he will spend 3 more decades on different prison under Nigeria he hated so much
23 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by sweerychick(f): 10:08pm
See this clown, trying to play a victim. of course you are a Big coward and a hypocrite because you started what you couldn't finish. why did you call for a national protest when you weren't ready for the implications? Abi see charlyboy he's fearless and he even showed up.. But instead you chickened out at the last moment.. Abeg keep your sympathy to yourself, you such a huge disgrace next time keep silent on national issues, and don't come and form Nnamdi kanu or fayose or better still Fela when you don't have the balls to back it up just stick to your Annie and baby mamas
80 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by sample042(m): 10:08pm
Ya, indeed u r...
Infact as a result of what u did, am no longer ur fan.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by kings09(m): 10:08pm
Tubaba u try n u r neva a coward. Just dat u missed an opportunity of indelible greatness but no yawa as u r still great man.
Even u get legacy unlike buhari who will never have one even among zombies Wch will last as long as their pay keeps coming.
#IstillStandWithTubaba
8 Likes
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by Emmypongaim(m): 10:08pm
Na so
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by Silentscreamer(f): 10:08pm
I dont trust all dis celebrities, everything they do is just for publicity sake.
6 Likes
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by LaRochelle(f): 10:08pm
Nigerians and their bad mouths...
Did those people watch the video where he declared his intention to back out of the protest? Dude was messed up, mehn. Did you see his eyes? He was not looking into the camera 90% of the video duration. He was sad, and I know he wasn't acting. The people mocking him, did they come out for the protest? Was he the only celebrity that supported the cause? Do you have any idea of what he was threatened with?
Please oh, when next you want to shade or mock someone, put yourself in their shoes and see if you would love another doing same to you.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by riffson(m): 10:08pm
tears ke
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by first001: 10:08pm
Trust is like sheet of paper, once it is squeezed it can never be the same again. "2face you no try"
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by bonechamberlain(m): 10:09pm
Oga better remain silent on this issue. The deed has been done
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by Baroba(m): 10:09pm
Tuface should just keep quiet, the deed is done..move on.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by driand(m): 10:09pm
Guy u fall my hand
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by Seun360(m): 10:09pm
Fear fear man.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting by lifestyle1(m): 10:10pm
Not relevant anymore sir.
9 Likes 1 Share
