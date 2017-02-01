Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting (26240 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQOJ0lKjpt8/?taken-by=official2baba









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3ScBAank7g





Tuface has reacted to yesterday's protest in a new video he shared on his IG account. He was thankful to Nigerians who continued with the protest, even without him and also mocked those who called him a coward, saying that at least he's made his voice heard in the first instance.

see part 2. reveals truth about DSS arresting him



was he really arrested by DSS?

Hummmm....where is the video?

Lies. 5 Likes

na him Sabi 6 Likes 1 Share

What a great opportunity u just missed.. 69 Likes 2 Shares





More of what 2face said at



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gi7XVv6dv5o

2face still deserves some credits, atleast he brot about the idea, even if he ended up disapointin his followers.. Baba u try jor 58 Likes 2 Shares

This is the video, OP u can copy the link



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gi7XVv6dv5o

You watched with tears as people come out for wetin you no fit finish, you dey house dey cry crocodile tears. Yeye dey smell. Na now I no why many woman get belle for this man and many still dey pursue am,,he no get liver to tell them say him no want rubbish,,dem fine, and he start to dey sample dem,,dey born anyhow . 115 Likes 8 Shares

2baba u started wat u can't finish rest in peace baba fela 30 Likes 2 Shares

You 'talked the talk' and when it came time to 'walk the walk'. Who chickened Out? 2face Idibia 70 Likes 7 Shares

We understand. You were left with no choice.



You're not a coward.



Dss don't plan around, they would have kill tuface if he didn't cancel.... 15 Likes

Come. Op 10 Likes 1 Share

Hummmm....where is the video? In d other room 1 Like

You watched with tears as people come out for wetin you no fit finish, you dey house dey cry crocodile tears. Yeye dey smell. Na now I no why many woman get belle for this man and many still dey pursue am,,he no get liver to tell them say him no want rubbish,,dem fine, and he start to dey sample dem,,dey born anyhow .

Maybe they like him for his music Maybe they like him for his music

This guy is a fraudster



Like Nnamdi kanu



For Nnamdi kanu he will spend 3 more decades on different prison under Nigeria he hated so much 23 Likes 8 Shares

See this clown, trying to play a victim. of course you are a Big coward and a hypocrite because you started what you couldn't finish.why did you call for a national protest when you weren't ready for the implications? Abi see charlyboy he's fearless and he even showed up.. But instead you chickened out at the last moment.. Abeg keep your sympathy to yourself, you such a huge disgrace next time keep silent on national issues, and don't come and form Nnamdi kanu or fayose or better still Fela when you don't have the balls to back it up just stick to your Annie and baby mamas

Ya, indeed u r...



Infact as a result of what u did, am no longer ur fan. 17 Likes 1 Share

Tubaba u try n u r neva a coward. Just dat u missed an opportunity of indelible greatness but no yawa as u r still great man.



Even u get legacy unlike buhari who will never have one even among zombies Wch will last as long as their pay keeps coming.



#IstillStandWithTubaba 8 Likes

I dont trust all dis celebrities, everything they do is just for publicity sake. 6 Likes

Nigerians and their bad mouths...



Did those people watch the video where he declared his intention to back out of the protest? Dude was messed up, mehn. Did you see his eyes? He was not looking into the camera 90% of the video duration. He was sad, and I know he wasn't acting. The people mocking him, did they come out for the protest? Was he the only celebrity that supported the cause? Do you have any idea of what he was threatened with?



Please oh, when next you want to shade or mock someone, put yourself in their shoes and see if you would love another doing same to you. 20 Likes 1 Share

Trust is like sheet of paper, once it is squeezed it can never be the same again. "2face you no try" 24 Likes 2 Shares

Oga better remain silent on this issue. The deed has been done 15 Likes 1 Share

Tuface should just keep quiet, the deed is done..move on. 14 Likes 1 Share

Guy u fall my hand 21 Likes 4 Shares

Fear fear man. 13 Likes 3 Shares