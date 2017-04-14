Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" (19758 Views)

2face: I Watched With Tears In My Eyes As Nigerians Came Out Protesting / Femi Kuti Blasts 2face Over Protest / Professor Akindele Adetoye Blasts 2face Over Protest: "You Bloody illiterate" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)







"Now for the record #2faceidibia if I didn't work with you @official2baba in #plantashunboiz and asked you sing one of the quickest song I ever I wrote #africanqueen you wouldn't have had a #bighit as it is termed and next to that is my song #letsomebodyloveyou you sang without my permission and your manager @efeomorogbe published it illegally which we will get to the bottom of...its been me all the time giving you sleepiness nights as you know am a hard knock to crack,all i did was help you you tufaced being...off the artists i worked with why I have a problem with only you?because you're a lazy artist despite all your gifts and when you found out I was making new artists famous and i was improving vocally you got jealous and planned the industry to sabotage me and you kept making music about it like one of ur lines said "dem never know wetin wan hit dem them" wan follow them" because you and your #creepyagents planned it all..and you said so much in many of ur other songs...the truth is you're the one filled with hate and envy...and you know it..that's why I named you #2face OK. what's the name of that club you guys had the meeting again?you killed plantashun boiz because of your tuface nature and same way you wanted doing a protest for your pocket and it was wrong timing..I saved you cause you for dey for jail but you never grateful but pained over someone growing and development hence una plan make dem no gimme show...well 8years of sabotage and am still here and am still inspiring you and for that even if you hate me you should still be thankful to me still....

#BFN "







https://www.instagram.com/p/BS02zpLDoE0/?hl=en Former plantashun boi, Blackface has taken to Instagram to lambast 2Baba. Read what he wrote below: 1 Like

This bissh should just get a grip already 12 Likes

This Monumental failure should go and rest abeg....still living in the past while his mates have moved on. 77 Likes 1 Share

Nigga is just filled with regret.





He needs to forgive his past nd move on. 46 Likes 1 Share

After smoking weed this one will just be bitter.

What's the big deal if he wrote the song? Was the song stolen? Please keep your bitterness and rejoice with him. 14 Likes 1 Share

Airforce+1 role model 11 Likes

Though painful, blackface should move on and stop dwelling in the past. Since he isn't so good at singing, he should take up writing on a professional level and make good cash. Everyone must not be a singer. Writing may just be his talent.



Bottom line, he should free himself from this bitterness so God can bless him. 123 Likes 9 Shares

If you were as lazy as he is..... You'd be a made man.....buh... You will always be an upcoming artiste. Black ass. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Bro if u wrote African queen as u claim why don't u write another one 93 Likes 3 Shares

Blackface u just dey wake up abi? U wan commit suicide for african queen of hw many decades ago 11 Likes

Na frustration and jealousy go kill this black face... 14 Likes

Tallesty1:

Airforce+1 role model

Lol Lol

IamAirforce1:



Lol busted



busted 2 Likes

Who is black face and what does he do for a living 10 Likes

Tallesty1:





busted





Nothing do you boss



Blackface na champion before before.



"Street" don take over right now 1 Like

And I saw faze the other day on my street o! I for ask am "bia wetin 2face do blackfaze bikonu" 9 Likes

Blackface and this em "I wrote African queen" for ova a decade, him no de tire? If him de dat good him suppose don write another one. 15 Likes

this black f0ol

Frustration makwalagi this black mugu 1 Like

Not again.







So why haven't u written another hit song all these years





Wait, let me ask you all, do you naively think all his hits were written by him



He even did the same thing to black trybe, promised to bring them up bit instead was using their head for his own shine...



Mtcheeew.....



#fraudster Give credit where credit is due, we all know 2face is a thief and a liar, he proved that during the protests....Wait, let me ask you all, do you naively think all his hits were written by himHe even did the same thing to black trybe, promised to bring them up bit instead was using their head for his own shine...Mtcheeew.....#fraudster 12 Likes 2 Shares

hunger induced hate 4 Likes

Abudu2000:

Give credit where credit is due, we all know 2face is a thief and a liar, he proved that during the protests....



Wait, let me ask you all, do you naively think all his hits were written by him



He even did the same thing to black trybe, promised to bring them up bit instead was using their head for his own shine...



Mtcheeew.....



#fraudster Haboki even have an opinion Haboki even have an opinion 21 Likes 1 Share

Blackface needs to smoke this to keep him busy again 4 Likes

Theres something they call ghostwriting.... Dre Dre uses it, late former NWA rapper Eazy E used it... so? 3 Likes

So U wey no lazy, how far?? Abi na u also write other 2baba hits ever since? Or rather since u're such a gud and busy artiste, why u neva write anoda one? Dis guy and Eedris are jus so annoying 5 Likes

where dis guy dey kip him songs self? abeg give us a brake. u have lost ur fame and popularity already, na efe time we dey now.





oya park well 4 Likes

Abudu2000:

Give credit where credit is due, we all know 2face is a thief and a liar, he proved that during the protests....



Wait, let me ask you all, do you naively think all his hits were written by him



He even did the same thing to black trybe, promised to bring them up bit instead was using their head for his own shine...



Mtcheeew.....



#fraudster Who Be D 'We'?? Who Be D 'We'?? 10 Likes

BLACKFACE COMES AFTER 2FACE AGAIN ON AFRICAN QUEEN AFTER THIS HAPPENED IN BBNAIJA SHOW





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R43MiRiuS4o 2 Likes

Go and die