|Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Mmaitahh: 3:38pm On Apr 13
Former plantashun boi, Blackface has taken to Instagram to lambast 2Baba. Read what he wrote below:
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by SNOWCREAM(m): 3:41pm On Apr 13
This bissh should just get a grip already
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by JeffreyJames(m): 3:43pm On Apr 13
This Monumental failure should go and rest abeg....still living in the past while his mates have moved on.
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by sinaj(f): 3:46pm On Apr 13
Nigga is just filled with regret.
He needs to forgive his past nd move on.
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by basisop(m): 3:46pm On Apr 13
After smoking weed this one will just be bitter.
What's the big deal if he wrote the song? Was the song stolen? Please keep your bitterness and rejoice with him.
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Tallesty1(m): 3:49pm On Apr 13
Airforce+1 role model
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by BoosBae(f): 3:50pm On Apr 13
Though painful, blackface should move on and stop dwelling in the past. Since he isn't so good at singing, he should take up writing on a professional level and make good cash. Everyone must not be a singer. Writing may just be his talent.
Bottom line, he should free himself from this bitterness so God can bless him.
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Shelloween(m): 3:50pm On Apr 13
If you were as lazy as he is..... You'd be a made man.....buh... You will always be an upcoming artiste. Black ass.
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by SolexxBarry(m): 3:55pm On Apr 13
Bro if u wrote African queen as u claim why don't u write another one
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by diablos: 3:55pm On Apr 13
Blackface u just dey wake up abi? U wan commit suicide for african queen of hw many decades ago
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Fkforyou(m): 4:08pm On Apr 13
Na frustration and jealousy go kill this black face...
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by IamAirforce1: 4:11pm On Apr 13
Tallesty1:
Lol
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Tallesty1(m): 4:13pm On Apr 13
IamAirforce1:busted
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by LesbianBoy(m): 4:16pm On Apr 13
Who is black face and what does he do for a living
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by IamAirforce1: 4:17pm On Apr 13
Tallesty1:Nothing do you boss
Blackface na champion before before.
"Street" don take over right now
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by LesbianBoy(m): 4:27pm On Apr 13
And I saw faze the other day on my street o! I for ask am "bia wetin 2face do blackfaze bikonu"
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by lammsohiman(m): 4:31pm On Apr 13
Blackface and this em "I wrote African queen" for ova a decade, him no de tire? If him de dat good him suppose don write another one.
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by rattlesnake(m): 5:19pm On Apr 13
this black f0ol
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Jodha(f): 5:42pm On Apr 13
Frustration makwalagi this black mugu
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by micfoley: 7:02pm On Apr 13
Not again.
So why haven't u written another hit song all these years
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Abudu2000(m): 8:07pm On Apr 13
Give credit where credit is due, we all know 2face is a thief and a liar, he proved that during the protests....
Wait, let me ask you all, do you naively think all his hits were written by him
He even did the same thing to black trybe, promised to bring them up bit instead was using their head for his own shine...
Mtcheeew.....
#fraudster
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by ednut1(m): 8:09pm On Apr 13
hunger induced hate
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by donmalcolm21(m): 8:41pm On Apr 13
Abudu2000:Haboki even have an opinion
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by donmalcolm21(m): 8:49pm On Apr 13
Blackface needs to smoke this to keep him busy again
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by martinsfm(m): 8:56pm On Apr 13
Theres something they call ghostwriting.... Dre Dre uses it, late former NWA rapper Eazy E used it... so?
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Nbote(m): 9:34pm On Apr 13
So U wey no lazy, how far?? Abi na u also write other 2baba hits ever since? Or rather since u're such a gud and busy artiste, why u neva write anoda one? Dis guy and Eedris are jus so annoying
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by mankan2k7(m): 10:08pm On Apr 13
where dis guy dey kip him songs self? abeg give us a brake. u have lost ur fame and popularity already, na efe time we dey now.
oya park well
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:19pm On Apr 13
Abudu2000:Who Be D 'We'??
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by josephine123: 10:28pm On Apr 13
BLACKFACE COMES AFTER 2FACE AGAIN ON AFRICAN QUEEN AFTER THIS HAPPENED IN BBNAIJA SHOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R43MiRiuS4o
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by darocha1(m): 10:29pm On Apr 13
Go and die
|Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by clefstone(m): 10:29pm On Apr 13
this blackface na woman or wetin?
