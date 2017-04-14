₦airaland Forum

Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Mmaitahh: 3:38pm On Apr 13
Former plantashun boi, Blackface has taken to Instagram to lambast 2Baba. Read what he wrote below:


"Now for the record #2faceidibia if I didn't work with you @official2baba in #plantashunboiz and asked you sing one of the quickest song I ever I wrote #africanqueen you wouldn't have had a #bighit as it is termed and next to that is my song #letsomebodyloveyou you sang without my permission and your manager @efeomorogbe published it illegally which we will get to the bottom of...its been me all the time giving you sleepiness nights as you know am a hard knock to crack,all i did was help you you tufaced being...off the artists i worked with why I have a problem with only you?because you're a lazy artist despite all your gifts and when you found out I was making new artists famous and i was improving vocally you got jealous and planned the industry to sabotage me and you kept making music about it like one of ur lines said "dem never know wetin wan hit dem them" wan follow them" because you and your #creepyagents planned it all..and you said so much in many of ur other songs...the truth is you're the one filled with hate and envy...and you know it..that's why I named you #2face OK. what's the name of that club you guys had the meeting again?you killed plantashun boiz because of your tuface nature and same way you wanted doing a protest for your pocket and it was wrong timing..I saved you cause you for dey for jail but you never grateful but pained over someone growing and development hence una plan make dem no gimme show...well 8years of sabotage and am still here and am still inspiring you and for that even if you hate me you should still be thankful to me still....
#BFN "



https://www.instagram.com/p/BS02zpLDoE0/?hl=en

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by SNOWCREAM(m): 3:41pm On Apr 13
This bissh should just get a grip already

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by JeffreyJames(m): 3:43pm On Apr 13
This Monumental failure should go and rest abeg....still living in the past while his mates have moved on.

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by sinaj(f): 3:46pm On Apr 13
Nigga is just filled with regret.


He needs to forgive his past nd move on.

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by basisop(m): 3:46pm On Apr 13
After smoking weed this one will just be bitter.
What's the big deal if he wrote the song? Was the song stolen? Please keep your bitterness and rejoice with him.

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Tallesty1(m): 3:49pm On Apr 13
Airforce+1 role model

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by BoosBae(f): 3:50pm On Apr 13
Though painful, blackface should move on and stop dwelling in the past. Since he isn't so good at singing, he should take up writing on a professional level and make good cash. Everyone must not be a singer. Writing may just be his talent.

Bottom line, he should free himself from this bitterness so God can bless him.

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Shelloween(m): 3:50pm On Apr 13
If you were as lazy as he is..... You'd be a made man.....buh... You will always be an upcoming artiste. Black ass.

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by SolexxBarry(m): 3:55pm On Apr 13
Bro if u wrote African queen as u claim why don't u write another one

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by diablos: 3:55pm On Apr 13
Blackface u just dey wake up abi? U wan commit suicide for african queen of hw many decades ago

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Fkforyou(m): 4:08pm On Apr 13
Na frustration and jealousy go kill this black face... grin

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by IamAirforce1: 4:11pm On Apr 13
Tallesty1:
Airforce+1 role model

Lol
Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Tallesty1(m): 4:13pm On Apr 13
IamAirforce1:

Lol
busted

gringringringringringrin

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by LesbianBoy(m): 4:16pm On Apr 13
Who is black face and what does he do for a living

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by IamAirforce1: 4:17pm On Apr 13
Tallesty1:


busted


gringringringringringrin
Nothing do you boss grin

Blackface na champion before before.

"Street" don take over right now

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by LesbianBoy(m): 4:27pm On Apr 13
And I saw faze the other day on my street o! I for ask am "bia wetin 2face do blackfaze bikonu" grin grin

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by lammsohiman(m): 4:31pm On Apr 13
Blackface and this em "I wrote African queen" for ova a decade, him no de tire? If him de dat good him suppose don write another one.

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by rattlesnake(m): 5:19pm On Apr 13
this black f0ol
Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Jodha(f): 5:42pm On Apr 13
Frustration makwalagi this black mugu grin grin

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by micfoley: 7:02pm On Apr 13
Not again.



So why haven't u written another hit song all these years
Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Abudu2000(m): 8:07pm On Apr 13
Give credit where credit is due, we all know 2face is a thief and a liar, he proved that during the protests....

Wait, let me ask you all, do you naively think all his hits were written by him

He even did the same thing to black trybe, promised to bring them up bit instead was using their head for his own shine...

Mtcheeew.....

#fraudster

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by ednut1(m): 8:09pm On Apr 13
hunger induced hate

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by donmalcolm21(m): 8:41pm On Apr 13
Abudu2000:
Give credit where credit is due, we all know 2face is a thief and a liar, he proved that during the protests....

Wait, let me ask you all, do you naively think all his hits were written by him

He even did the same thing to black trybe, promised to bring them up bit instead was using their head for his own shine...

Mtcheeew.....

#fraudster
Haboki even have an opinion

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by donmalcolm21(m): 8:49pm On Apr 13
Blackface needs to smoke this to keep him busy again

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by martinsfm(m): 8:56pm On Apr 13
Theres something they call ghostwriting.... Dre Dre uses it, late former NWA rapper Eazy E used it... so?

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by Nbote(m): 9:34pm On Apr 13
So U wey no lazy, how far?? Abi na u also write other 2baba hits ever since? Or rather since u're such a gud and busy artiste, why u neva write anoda one? Dis guy and Eedris are jus so annoying

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by mankan2k7(m): 10:08pm On Apr 13
where dis guy dey kip him songs self? abeg give us a brake. u have lost ur fame and popularity already, na efe time we dey now.


oya park well

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:19pm On Apr 13
Abudu2000:
Give credit where credit is due, we all know 2face is a thief and a liar, he proved that during the protests....

Wait, let me ask you all, do you naively think all his hits were written by him

He even did the same thing to black trybe, promised to bring them up bit instead was using their head for his own shine...

Mtcheeew.....

#fraudster
Who Be D 'We'??

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by josephine123: 10:28pm On Apr 13
BLACKFACE COMES AFTER 2FACE AGAIN ON AFRICAN QUEEN AFTER THIS HAPPENED IN BBNAIJA SHOW


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R43MiRiuS4o

Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by darocha1(m): 10:29pm On Apr 13
Go and die
Re: Blackface Blasts 2face: "I Wrote African Queen, You Are A Lazy Artiste" by clefstone(m): 10:29pm On Apr 13
this blackface na woman or wetin?

