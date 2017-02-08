₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:46pm
Hajiya Rakiya, the only surviving elder sister of President Muhammad Buhari, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for the well-being of the president, instead of spreading rumours about his health.
https://www.thecable.ng/speak-brother-every-day-says-buharis-sister
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by StainlessH(m): 9:47pm
He is a public property now. Can he speak with me?
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:48pm
You and him should get lost ... Nigeriabig pass una!
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by ufuosman: 9:50pm
Then why is he not picking my calls, tell him to pick my call or he should call me, let me hear is voice.
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by Jibril659: 9:50pm
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by MONITZ: 9:53pm
Na sooo, this was how Yaradua's issue all started.. So if u speak with him everyday then how about the millions of people who voted him?Don't they deserve to speak with him also or know the true state of his health ? Oh,my bad,i ve forgotten that the 95 percenters don't deserve to be treated equally with the five percenters....
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by Jibril659: 9:59pm
MONITZ:
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by marshalcarter: 10:00pm
so why you cum dey tell us??
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by adonis89(m): 10:00pm
All diz Una propaganda. Where e go take una go?
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by yarimo(m): 10:01pm
You speak to BUHARI everyday and the Spokesman FEMI ADESINA Claims that the presidency don't have access to him, Hajiya rakiya between you and feme adesina one of you is lying.
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by ayourbamie(m): 10:03pm
I don't believe you, doesn't lie mohd have access to speak too Mr president ? Something is fishy, I am trying so hard not to wish this man dead. But its just not working. Somebody help me. Am I evil
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by UnknownT: 10:04pm
@ 84years, hope she knows the Muhammadu we are talking about? Old people usually make that mistake. How could their mom give birth to 28 kids? She dey do competition with her fowl that year?
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by nerodenero: 10:04pm
As for my health issue, Buhari and the presidency seem to be saying, "I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody".
No matter how fast lies travels, in no time the truth will definitely catch up with it.
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by josephine123: 10:05pm
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by owobokiri(m): 10:05pm
Speaks to her sister everyday.., actually every 10 hours but cant speak directly to almost 200 million Nigerians atleast for once to calm down the polity.. Buhari has always held Nigerians in disdain. Fulani herdsmen murder in hundreds, he is quiet, DSS arrests wantonly, he keeps mum.., even untill recently , most major policy statements he made were all done when he is on foreign visits or while blabbing with his favorite; the BBC Hausa service. . It is so unfortunate.
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by ybalogs(m): 10:07pm
28 from the same mother?Grandma you can lie ooo
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by ybalogs(m): 10:09pm
We're praying for him to get well soon and succeed in the job we've given him but what's he really doing to ensure our prayers gets answered ? We need actions and instant success even if possible Miracles. May God help us all.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by anibi9674: 10:26pm
28
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by BlackSeptember: 10:31pm
Story for the gods.
Tell that your clueless brother to speak to Nigerians
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by BlackSeptember: 10:33pm
We were 28 from our mother late Hajiya Zulaihatu who died in 1992, but Buhari was her last born,” she said.
How can a woman give birth to 28 kids
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by annayawchee: 10:34pm
how can she be is only sister when buhari's father had a lot of children??
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by ellechrystal(f): 10:41pm
Ok na, please tell us whT is going on then.
APC said he is Hale and hearty,
I am beginning to think that APC members are bunch of snails, how can someone be Hale and hearty , and yet he doesn't go to work.
Yet, he is on a medical vacation that needed an indefinite extension, who does that? How can one be Hale and hearty, yet he handed over to his VP?
BUNCH OF JOKERS keep joking with Nigerians, the joke will soon be on u guys.
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by Ermacc: 10:41pm
They told you to tell us that abi?
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by slurryeye: 10:41pm
Nobody ask you question
Madam Rakiya Adamu, the last time I check, you are not an authority when it comes to state affairs
Buhari spokesman should come and tell the country where their Oga is and what his health condition is
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by Omoakinsuyi(m): 10:41pm
So did he tell u when he will be back?
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by Vizzim(m): 10:42pm
Nigerians want to hear him address the Nation. Nothing difficult for him to do.
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by omenkaLives: 10:42pm
Who asked her?
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by megareal(f): 10:42pm
We are not asking you madam, rather we are asking his glorified team of liars to tell us the truth for once. Or is that too much to ask?
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by u11ae1013: 10:43pm
the sameway yaradua uncle said he was sipping tea when aljazeera interviewed him mtcheww.adieu jare baba buhari
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by Oildichotomy(m): 10:43pm
He need prayers you said?
Okay, I need prayers myself but it is obvious BUBU don't give a rat asss who I am in.
Who is gonna pray for who now?
|Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by chronique(m): 10:43pm
Hmm. This was how Yar'adua was speaking with people everyday, doing 100 press ups and playing squash. Yet, he was brought into the country in a casket at night. Buhari is alive, hale and hearty, yet he cannot do just one minute video to Nigerians to douse the tension and dispel all these death rumors? E be like say bomb dey all of una head. We don't need third parties to tell us about a man who is healthy and alive; let him speak to 180m Nigerians and if he isn't capable of doing that, let his vice be sworn in. We can't have a vegetable, near corpse or even a corpse(that's if truly he is dead as being speculated in the media), ruling us by proxy. Nigeria is not his personal property that he must cling to.
