Hajiya Rakiya, the only surviving elder sister of President Muhammad Buhari, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for the well-being of the president, instead of spreading rumours about his health.



In an interview with NAN in Daura, Katsina state, the 84-year-old woman said her brother needs the prayers of every Nigerian for him to succeed in the task of addressing the problems facing the nation.



She said he as a human being, he is bound to fall ill or even die “at any time his Creator wishes’’.



Rakiya said since January when he departed to London, she has been speaking with the president every day, and that he is in high spirit.



“I just returned from the lesser Hajj, and even while in Saudi Arabia, I was communicating with him every day,” Rakiya popularly called Amadodo, told NAN.



She said in Saudi Arabia, she communicated with him “every ten hours”.



“We were 28 from our mother late Hajiya Zulaihatu who died in 1992, but Buhari was her last born,” she said.



A cross section of the people in the ancient city, who spoke with NAN, expressed displeasure over rumours about the president’s health.



Abdulman Daura, north-west organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described the false reports as “baseless and unfounded”.



Daura said Buhari is in good health and is only conducting a routine medical checkup in the United Kingdom.



He advised the president’s opponent to be always constructive and avoid campaign of hate and calumny.



Similarly, Aminu Na-Dari, an ally of the president, said he has also been in constant touch with Buhari since his departure and their conversation did not in anyway indicate that he is having any health challenge.



A group of students from the School of Health Technology, Daura, described the rumour as unfortunate and asked the National Association of Nigerian Students to issue a statement condemning the rumour.



Aminu Mohammed, spokesperson of the students, called on Nigerians to always think and act positive, saying Buhari has started the reform of correcting the ills of the nation, and corruption had started fighting back.



He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation and “safe return of Mr president”.

He is a public property now. Can he speak with me? 24 Likes 1 Share

You and him should get lost ... Nigeriabig pass una! 45 Likes 3 Shares

Then why is he not picking my calls, tell him to pick my call or he should call me, let me hear is voice. 13 Likes 2 Shares

12 Likes 2 Shares

Na sooo, this was how Yaradua's issue all started.. So if u speak with him everyday then how about the millions of people who voted him?Don't they deserve to speak with him also or know the true state of his health ? Oh,my bad,i ve forgotten that the 95 percenters don't deserve to be treated equally with the five percenters.... 21 Likes 1 Share

MONITZ:

?? so why you cum dey tell us?? 2 Likes

All diz Una propaganda. Where e go take una go? 12 Likes

You speak to BUHARI everyday and the Spokesman FEMI ADESINA Claims that the presidency don't have access to him, Hajiya rakiya between you and feme adesina one of you is lying. 27 Likes

I don't believe you, doesn't lie mohd have access to speak too Mr president ? Something is fishy, I am trying so hard not to wish this man dead. But its just not working. Somebody help me. Am I evil 3 Likes

@ 84years, hope she knows the Muhammadu we are talking about? Old people usually make that mistake. How could their mom give birth to 28 kids? She dey do competition with her fowl that year? 50 Likes 3 Shares

As for my health issue, Buhari and the presidency seem to be saying, "I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody".



No matter how fast lies travels, in no time the truth will definitely catch up with it. 12 Likes 1 Share

Speaks to her sister everyday.., actually every 10 hours but cant speak directly to almost 200 million Nigerians atleast for once to calm down the polity.. Buhari has always held Nigerians in disdain. Fulani herdsmen murder in hundreds, he is quiet, DSS arrests wantonly, he keeps mum.., even untill recently , most major policy statements he made were all done when he is on foreign visits or while blabbing with his favorite; the BBC Hausa service. . It is so unfortunate. 6 Likes 2 Shares

28 from the same mother?Grandma you can lie ooo 6 Likes

We're praying for him to get well soon and succeed in the job we've given him but what's he really doing to ensure our prayers gets answered ? We need actions and instant success even if possible Miracles. May God help us all.

God bless Nigeria. 2 Likes

Tell that your clueless brother to speak to Nigerians 3 Likes

How can a woman give birth to 28 kids 12 Likes

?? how can she be is only sister when buhari's father had a lot of children?? 2 Likes

Ok na, please tell us whT is going on then.

APC said he is Hale and hearty,

I am beginning to think that APC members are bunch of snails, how can someone be Hale and hearty , and yet he doesn't go to work.

Yet, he is on a medical vacation that needed an indefinite extension, who does that? How can one be Hale and hearty, yet he handed over to his VP?

BUNCH OF JOKERS keep joking with Nigerians, the joke will soon be on u guys. 5 Likes 1 Share

They told you to tell us that abi? 8 Likes 1 Share

Nobody ask you question



Madam Rakiya Adamu, the last time I check, you are not an authority when it comes to state affairs



Buhari spokesman should come and tell the country where their Oga is and what his health condition is 2 Likes

So did he tell u when he will be back? 1 Like

Nigerians want to hear him address the Nation. Nothing difficult for him to do. 1 Like

Who asked her? 1 Like

We are not asking you madam, rather we are asking his glorified team of liars to tell us the truth for once. Or is that too much to ask? 2 Likes

the sameway yaradua uncle said he was sipping tea when aljazeera interviewed him mtcheww.adieu jare baba buhari 4 Likes

He need prayers you said?



Okay, I need prayers myself but it is obvious BUBU don't give a rat asss who I am in.



Who is gonna pray for who now? 1 Like