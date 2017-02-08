₦airaland Forum

Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day"

Politics

by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:46pm
Hajiya Rakiya, the only surviving elder sister of President Muhammad Buhari, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for the well-being of the president, instead of spreading rumours about his health.

In an interview with NAN in Daura, Katsina state, the 84-year-old woman said her brother needs the prayers of every Nigerian for him to succeed in the task of addressing the problems facing the nation.

She said he as a human being, he is bound to fall ill or even die “at any time his Creator wishes’’.

Rakiya said since January when he departed to London, she has been speaking with the president every day, and that he is in high spirit.

“I just returned from the lesser Hajj, and even while in Saudi Arabia, I was communicating with him every day,” Rakiya popularly called Amadodo, told NAN.

She said in Saudi Arabia, she communicated with him “every ten hours”.

“We were 28 from our mother late Hajiya Zulaihatu who died in 1992, but Buhari was her last born,” she said.

A cross section of the people in the ancient city, who spoke with NAN, expressed displeasure over rumours about the president’s health.

Abdulman Daura, north-west organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described the false reports as “baseless and unfounded”.

Daura said Buhari is in good health and is only conducting a routine medical checkup in the United Kingdom.

He advised the president’s opponent to be always constructive and avoid campaign of hate and calumny.

Similarly, Aminu Na-Dari, an ally of the president, said he has also been in constant touch with Buhari since his departure and their conversation did not in anyway indicate that he is having any health challenge.

A group of students from the School of Health Technology, Daura, described the rumour as unfortunate and asked the National Association of Nigerian Students to issue a statement condemning the rumour.

Aminu Mohammed, spokesperson of the students, called on Nigerians to always think and act positive, saying Buhari has started the reform of correcting the ills of the nation, and corruption had started fighting back.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation and “safe return of Mr president”.

https://www.thecable.ng/speak-brother-every-day-says-buharis-sister

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by StainlessH(m): 9:47pm
He is a public property now. Can he speak with me?

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:48pm
You and him should get lost ... Nigeriabig pass una! angry sad

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by ufuosman: 9:50pm
Then why is he not picking my calls, tell him to pick my call or he should call me, let me hear is voice.

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by Jibril659: 9:50pm
cool

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by MONITZ: 9:53pm
Na sooo, this was how Yaradua's issue all started.. So if u speak with him everyday then how about the millions of people who voted him?Don't they deserve to speak with him also or know the true state of his health ? Oh,my bad,i ve forgotten that the 95 percenters don't deserve to be treated equally with the five percenters....

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by Jibril659: 9:59pm
MONITZ:
Na sooo, this was how Yaradua's issue all started.. So if u speak with him everyday then how about the millions of people who voted him?Don't they deserve to speak with him also or know the true state of his health ? Oh,my bad,i ve forgotten that the 95 percenters don't deserve to be treated equally with the five percenters....

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by marshalcarter: 10:00pm
so why you cum dey tell us??

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by adonis89(m): 10:00pm
All diz Una propaganda. Where e go take una go?

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by yarimo(m): 10:01pm
You speak to BUHARI everyday and the Spokesman FEMI ADESINA Claims that the presidency don't have access to him, Hajiya rakiya between you and feme adesina one of you is lying.

27 Likes

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by ayourbamie(m): 10:03pm
I don't believe you, doesn't lie mohd have access to speak too Mr president ? Something is fishy, I am trying so hard not to wish this man dead. But its just not working. Somebody help me. Am I evil

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by UnknownT: 10:04pm
@ 84years, hope she knows the Muhammadu we are talking about? Old people usually make that mistake. How could their mom give birth to 28 kids? She dey do competition with her fowl that year?

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by nerodenero: 10:04pm
As for my health issue, Buhari and the presidency seem to be saying, "I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody".

No matter how fast lies travels, in no time the truth will definitely catch up with it.

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by josephine123: 10:05pm
Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by owobokiri(m): 10:05pm
Speaks to her sister everyday.., actually every 10 hours but cant speak directly to almost 200 million Nigerians atleast for once to calm down the polity.. Buhari has always held Nigerians in disdain. Fulani herdsmen murder in hundreds, he is quiet, DSS arrests wantonly, he keeps mum.., even untill recently , most major policy statements he made were all done when he is on foreign visits or while blabbing with his favorite; the BBC Hausa service. . It is so unfortunate.

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by ybalogs(m): 10:07pm
28 from the same mother?Grandma you can lie ooo

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by ybalogs(m): 10:09pm
We're praying for him to get well soon and succeed in the job we've given him but what's he really doing to ensure our prayers gets answered ? We need actions and instant success even if possible Miracles. May God help us all.
God bless Nigeria.

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by anibi9674: 10:26pm
Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by BlackSeptember: 10:31pm
Story for the gods.


Tell that your clueless brother to speak to Nigerians

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by BlackSeptember: 10:33pm
We were 28 from our mother late Hajiya Zulaihatu who died in 1992, but Buhari was her last born,” she said.



How can a woman give birth to 28 kids

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by annayawchee: 10:34pm
how can she be is only sister when buhari's father had a lot of children??

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by ellechrystal(f): 10:41pm
Ok na, please tell us whT is going on then.
APC said he is Hale and hearty,
I am beginning to think that APC members are bunch of snails, how can someone be Hale and hearty , and yet he doesn't go to work.
Yet, he is on a medical vacation that needed an indefinite extension, who does that? How can one be Hale and hearty, yet he handed over to his VP?
BUNCH OF JOKERS keep joking with Nigerians, the joke will soon be on u guys.

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by Ermacc: 10:41pm
They told you to tell us that abi?

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by slurryeye: 10:41pm
Nobody ask you question

Madam Rakiya Adamu, the last time I check, you are not an authority when it comes to state affairs

Buhari spokesman should come and tell the country where their Oga is and what his health condition is

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by Omoakinsuyi(m): 10:41pm
So did he tell u when he will be back?

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by Vizzim(m): 10:42pm
Nigerians want to hear him address the Nation. Nothing difficult for him to do.

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by omenkaLives: 10:42pm
Who asked her? sad

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by megareal(f): 10:42pm
We are not asking you madam, rather we are asking his glorified team of liars to tell us the truth for once. Or is that too much to ask?

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by u11ae1013: 10:43pm
the sameway yaradua uncle said he was sipping tea when aljazeera interviewed him mtcheww.adieu jare baba buhari

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by Oildichotomy(m): 10:43pm
He need prayers you said?

Okay, I need prayers myself but it is obvious BUBU don't give a rat asss who I am in.

Who is gonna pray for who now?

Re: Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" by chronique(m): 10:43pm
Hmm. This was how Yar'adua was speaking with people everyday, doing 100 press ups and playing squash. Yet, he was brought into the country in a casket at night. Buhari is alive, hale and hearty, yet he cannot do just one minute video to Nigerians to douse the tension and dispel all these death rumors? E be like say bomb dey all of una head. We don't need third parties to tell us about a man who is healthy and alive; let him speak to 180m Nigerians and if he isn't capable of doing that, let his vice be sworn in. We can't have a vegetable, near corpse or even a corpse(that's if truly he is dead as being speculated in the media), ruling us by proxy. Nigeria is not his personal property that he must cling to.

