Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 7:18am
Lady acquires two cars at the same time...what is wrong with me sef. ayam not even understanding self again.

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by deeLima86(m): 7:21am
Lol...op why you nor understand sef?
Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by marshalldgreat: 7:21am
Congrats to you

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by KushyKush: 7:21am
Showing off keys doesn't mean those cars are yours.

Bìtch show us them receipts instead. Benz and Venza at the same time? What business are you into apart from spreading your legs for yahoo boys? cheesy

Please tell me you are a model or makeup artist as usual. Na so them dey talk grin

I am not a fool like the OP grin

Watch as them Nairaland hoes will raise against me like say ants wan pack sugar grin

Especially this one. She is their branch manager.

biacan:
Wow congrats sis...... they thought we would never get to this point........let's slay them wink

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by tealaw: 7:22am
Eyaa, sorry to the mugu 2 bfs wey never see pussy b4.

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by NwaChibuzor: 7:23am
There is so much potential in the vagina few girls realize. Any smart girl will easily enroll in a brothel and ease her financial suffering. A typical brothel in Nigeria charges about 10k per week on rents. Some its even less. A typical ashawo will charge about 1k for short time. Some men will pay more than that depending on the kind of service they want. Imagine f*cking about 10 dicks in a day. That amounts to 10k + per day. In a week 70k+. In a month. 280k+ . Minus the rent for that month (10x4= 40) 280-40= 240k in your pocket. Girls please wise up. Ashawo business is the reigning s*it.

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 7:23am
KushyKush:
Showing off keys doesn't mean those cars are yours.

Bìtch show us them receipts

People like might die pained criticizing everything and yet you don't have anything of your own......why must you use the word (b|CTH)?

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by KushyKush: 7:25am
Factfinder1:


People like might die pained criticizing everything and yet you don't have anything of your own......why must you use the word (b|CTH)?

So you think I am pained because someone took a pose in front of two different cars and shows off keys that aren't hers?

Have you heard about living the fake life for the gram before? cheesy

Nigga you get sense so?

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by biacan(f): 7:25am
Wow congrats sis...... they thought we would never get to this point........let's slay them wink
Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by biacan(f): 7:26am
KushyKush:

So you think I am pained because someone took a pose in front of two different cars that aren't hers?

Nigga you get sense so?
Painment is real.......for the fact that your quest for being successful has failed doesn't gives you the right to speak to ladies this way broke boy

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by KushyKush: 7:27am
biacan:
Painment is real

This one you have been acting all nice. I ain't buying that shìt. Them APC don promise you campaign money abi? grin

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 7:30am
KushyKush:


So you think I am pained because someone took a pose in front of two different cars and shows off keys that aren't hers?

Have you heard about living the fake life for the gram before? cheesy

Nigga you get sense so?

Use your sense and go and cash out in the bank its too early to be this stupid and pained on a faceless forum....you shld have plans for d day

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by KushyKush: 7:32am
Factfinder1:


Use your sense and go and cash out in the bank its too early to be this stupid and pained on a faceless forum....you shld have plans for d day
Lol... Sorry I am Jobless. So back to trashing your fake thread.

What job is the lady in question into apart from living fake lifestyle? Is she a Hoeloshow? grin

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by biacan(f): 7:33am
KushyKush:


This one you have been acting all nice. I ain't buying that shìt. Them don promise you money abi? grin
Yes nah a nairalander promise me a trip to Dubai his name is m.artin
Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by Ayamnezzar: 7:33am
Factfinder1:


Use your sense and go and cash out in the bank its too early to be this stupid and pained on a faceless forum....you shld have plans for d day
Can u please just shut up dis morning

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by Rolex67(f): 7:33am
Dem girls be balling so hard.
Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 7:36am
Ayamnezzar:

Can u please just shut up dis morning

Nigga wants my attention sad undecided
Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by unapapadeycraze: 7:36am
Rolex67:
Dem girls be balling so hard.




the lady above is a slay queen. check her picture. she believes her pvssy can get her a mansion.

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by LadyGoddiva(f): 7:36am
Watch as broke, smelly fools who don’t even know where their next meal is coming from come and call her olosho cheesy
Congrats girl! More grease to your elbow and more success to your hard work. Whether na by toto or not, it ain’t easy. All these niggas that don’t even have ordinary bicycle after hustling from morning to night will soon come with their bile cheesy

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by Ayamnezzar: 7:36am
Rolex67:
Dem girls be balling so hard.

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by KushyKush: 7:37am
biacan:
Yes nah a nairalander promise me a trip to Dubai his name is m.artin
Oh alright. cheesy
Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by Ayamnezzar: 7:38am
Factfinder1:


Nigga wants my attention sad undecided
Gerrout with ur useless attention olodi apari....I need people 2 start having sense

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by Homeboiy: 7:38am
Stop living a fake life undecided

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by habsydiamond(m): 7:38am
If u know u be factfinder....wey the receipt....

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by goldiam(f): 7:39am
NwaChibuzor:
There is so much potential in the vagina few girls realize. Any smart girl will easily enroll in a brothel and ease her financial suffering. A typical brothel in Nigeria charges about 10k per week on rents. Some its even less. A typical ashawo will charge about 1k for short time. Some men will pay more than that depending on the kind of service they want. Imagine f*cking about 10 dicks in a day. That amounts to 10k + per day. In a week 70k+. In a month. 280k+ . Minus the rent for that month (10x4= 40) 280-40= 240k in your pocket. Girls please wise up. Ashawo business is the reigning s*it.
Whaoo nice analysis now make sure you send this quotation to all the females in your family not forgetting your sister and mother to they must also benefit from this wisdom (foolishness) of yours. Now run along boy.

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:42am
Ignorant people will come on this thread and call her an 'olosho'

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by biacan(f): 7:43am
KushyKush:

Oh alright. cheesy
smiley
Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 7:43am
KushyKush:

Lol... Sorry I am Jobless. So back to trashing your fake thread.

What job is the lady in question into apart from living fake lifestyle? Is she a Hoeloshow? grin

Not everyone u see balling did rituals or slept around for money God still blesses people genuinely did you care to know who she is or how she fed wen she was broke and couldn't afford this toys Stop being pained its too early take it DAT she has bought to cars and u HV non or go fvck urself....I don't need u to start bragging abt wat u HV

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by biacan(f): 7:44am
MhizzAJ:
Ignorant people will come on this thread and call her an 'olosho'



They've started already

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by KushyKush: 7:46am
Factfinder1:


Not everyone u see balling did rituals or slept around for money God still blesses people genuinely did you care to know who she is or how she fed wen she was broke and couldn't afford this toys Stopped being pained its 2 early take it DAT she has bought to cars and u HV non or go fvck urself....I don't need u to start bragging abt wat u HV

Sorry oh, I don't have a car oh. I am so broke... Even using free wifi to access nairaland. cheesy

So back to the serious topic, you haven't answered my question. Is she the CEO of a company we haven't heard about? Please tell me she owns a boutique in lekki. Maybe she is a makeup artist. Too much money to buy a Venza and Benz. grin

Chai... I need to start looking for sugar mummy cheesy

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:48am
biacan:
They've started already
You day mind those broke fools

Most of them find it difficult to comprehend that their lavish lifestyle isn't funded by men

Once they see a lady with a ride and a good house they will label her a 'prostitute'

Re: Slay Queen Acquires 2 Cars At The Same Time (Photos) by biacan(f): 7:55am
MhizzAJ:

You day mind those broke fools

Most of them find it difficult to comprehend that their lavish lifestyle isn't funded by men

Once they see a lady with a ride and a good house they will label her a 'prostitute'

98% of guys here are broke guys living with there parents....those who can't feed on three square meals a day will here spewing trash on successful ladies...... do you know that most of them can't look you in the eye and spew trash on a normal day......? they should just be grateful for nairaland if not........

Don't quote me cause I'm having headache

