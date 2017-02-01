₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 4:07pm
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has commissioned a North West Petroleum Mega Station in Asaba, the state capital
The Photos were shared by the Governor's political aide, Ossai Ovei Success
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/delta-state-governor-commissions-mega.html
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 4:08pm
More
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 4:10pm
J
1 Like
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by Ajibel(m): 4:28pm
Lwkmd. A governor commissioning a petrol station
45 Likes
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by Tazz22(m): 4:28pm
hh
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by slurryeye: 4:28pm
Ok o
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by gateleo(m): 4:28pm
good one...Money is speaking...
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by Jomokeji(f): 4:29pm
This feeling station is fine
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 4:29pm
How is this news?
1 Like
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by histemple: 4:29pm
This is what the governor did today. What a way to waste a whole day!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by lincolnj88: 4:30pm
nothing good is coming out from delta state
3 Likes
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by WowSweetGuy(m): 4:30pm
okowa is working...no b so? next plz
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by Swyf(f): 4:30pm
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by nely(m): 4:30pm
Many things they happen for Naija,Missing budget, missing president.
pls where are those people that trekked from Lagos to Abuja when Buhari won election? pls your help is needed, you need to trek to from Abuja to London to confirm something for us.
1 Like
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by PassingShot(m): 4:30pm
Jomokeji:Filling!
3 Likes
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by Mandesz(m): 4:30pm
my state governor can't even commission ordinary borehole. all they say is recession is biting hard
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by jayfierce: 4:31pm
Do something about the herdsmen menace
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by scachy(m): 4:31pm
The kpomo wey dey this man lips no dey here
3 Likes
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by efilefun(m): 4:31pm
Nothing we no go see for Nigeria, a whole governor commissioning a petrol station lol i even thought it was NNPC mega station but see the name again NorthWest lmao, waiting for people who will praise this deluded thing, yet his people are here calling Ambode names
2 Likes
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by goshen26: 4:31pm
Ajibel:
Na him own achievement na, wen achievememt refuse to come nko
1 Like
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by Abbeyme: 4:31pm
This is a maxi-mega station.
He should actually look forward to commission a state-owned petroleum refinery
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by jieta: 4:31pm
okowa u don thief reach start work abeg other state dey ahead of us.
1 Like
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by SIRKAY98(m): 4:31pm
I am not understanding
1 Like
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by JAZES(m): 4:31pm
sometimes i wonder if Delta state is cursed.......
1 Like
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by chanx(m): 4:31pm
Filling Station of all projects.
Hmm
3 Likes
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by Tyche(m): 4:32pm
The man must be Phucking bored
2 Likes
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by ANAMBRA11(m): 4:32pm
delta state don enter 1 chance but still better than ortom that commission billboard where is omenkalives
1 Like
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by Vizzim(m): 4:32pm
Abeg is the petrol free..
1 Like
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by vani86: 4:33pm
Naija for you,
Okowa commisions filling station
Okorohausa commisions christmas tree.
All na capital investment
Smh
5 Likes
|Re: Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) by Arewa12: 4:34pm
Okay another news please
