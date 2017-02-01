Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okowa Commissions A Mega Filling Station In Asaba (Photos) (6513 Views)

The Photos were shared by the Governor's political aide, Ossai Ovei Success



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/delta-state-governor-commissions-mega.html Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has commissioned a North West Petroleum Mega Station in Asaba, the state capitalThe Photos were shared by the Governor's political aide, Ossai Ovei Success

Lwkmd. A governor commissioning a petrol station 45 Likes

good one...Money is speaking...

This feeling station is fine

How is this news? 1 Like

This is what the governor did today. What a way to waste a whole day! 14 Likes 1 Share

nothing good is coming out from delta state nothing good is coming out from delta state 3 Likes

okowa is working...no b so? next plz okowa is working...no b so? next plz

Many things they happen for Naija,Missing budget, missing president.

pls where are those people that trekked from Lagos to Abuja when Buhari won election? pls your help is needed, you need to trek to from Abuja to London to confirm something for us. 1 Like

Jomokeji:

This feeling station is fine Filling! Filling! 3 Likes

my state governor can't even commission ordinary borehole. all they say is recession is biting hard

Do something about the herdsmen menace

The kpomo wey dey this man lips no dey here 3 Likes

Nothing we no go see for Nigeria, a whole governor commissioning a petrol station lol i even thought it was NNPC mega station but see the name again NorthWest lmao, waiting for people who will praise this deluded thing, yet his people are here calling Ambode names 2 Likes

Ajibel:

Lwkmd. A governor commissioning a petrol station





Na him own achievement na, wen achievememt refuse to come nko Na him own achievement na, wen achievememt refuse to come nko 1 Like

This is a maxi-mega station.



He should actually look forward to commission a state-owned petroleum refinery

okowa u don thief reach start work abeg other state dey ahead of us. 1 Like

I am not understanding 1 Like

sometimes i wonder if Delta state is cursed....... 1 Like

Filling Station of all projects.

The man must be Phucking bored 2 Likes

delta state don enter 1 chance but still better than ortom that commission billboard where is omenkalives delta state don enter 1 chance but still better than ortom that commission billboard where is omenkalives 1 Like

Abeg is the petrol free.. 1 Like

Okowa commisions filling station



Okorohausa commisions christmas tree.



All na capital investment



Smh 5 Likes