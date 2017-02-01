₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 6:15am
What do you think?
SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/02/checkout-these-ladys-detailed-budget.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 6:15am
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by dsettingz(m): 6:16am
OK noted
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by richommie(m): 6:23am
She's so stingy, to even buy herself a quality pad.
#YOLO
23 Likes
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by Jibril659: 6:26am
Val with boo at N85naira, guys don suffer
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by femolacqua(m): 6:29am
On the investment part, she make quite a lot of sense.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by luke55720: 6:30am
she is just posting this to feel relevant
15 Likes
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by Pranxta(m): 6:32am
Now how does that concern me?
4 Likes
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by H2Ossss(m): 6:32am
What a broke lady... How much is that for the whole of February? And by investment I'm sure she means cream and make up kits.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by twistedBalls(m): 7:01am
I know its just eye service
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by Bossontop(m): 7:36am
Nawa ooo.....na dis kyn geh she be
5 Likes
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by Atmmachine(m): 8:33am
Girls doesn't deserve Valentines gift
They want Valentines gift and all the good things
What do they bring to the table except their stinky pusssy
Only our mothers deserves every goddam Valentines day and every gift in the world
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by Moreoffaith(m): 8:33am
Hmmm....Na okada money be that, at least one mugu must fall for that valentine day.
1 Like
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by Tazmode(m): 8:34am
There's been a new syndrome in town that makes you want to turn the internet to a reality TV show
It's the social media craze
1 Like
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by dacblogger(f): 8:34am
richommie:There is nothing like quality pad..
5 Likes
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by pocohantas(f): 8:34am
Does she have a different boo for val?
Or is that her boo that she wants to spend less than N100 on?
Maybe she doesn't love him.
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by ademega(m): 8:35am
she should check my signature for extra cash to spend for her boo
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by Dhayor001(m): 8:35am
Smart geh. Meanwhile, bobo is planning to break the bank and go broke for her that day.
Just lookat this.
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by agarawu23(m): 8:35am
Copy copy
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by blackCITIZEN(m): 8:35am
Which kind PAD. Digital or Analogue PAD??
1 Like
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by Radiohead6(m): 8:35am
I've been using this policy for a while now,but darn this biiitch is stingy
bloody pic refuses to upload
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by MidolsStudent(m): 8:36am
This should be d most useless thread on nl
1 Like
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by GreenMavro: 8:36am
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by sunnyside16(m): 8:36am
Investments includes mary k, kimani and every other make up kits.
Anyways she its obvious she has no boo
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by megrimor(m): 8:37am
By their faces, you shall know them
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by VickyRotex(f): 8:37am
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by Realdeals(m): 8:37am
That investment is definitely going into purchasing Brazilian hair, makeup kits and clothes, what other investments do ladies understand aside from that.
1 Like
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by goshen26: 8:37am
Jibril659:
That is her transport to d venue, na the magu, sorry mugu to spend
A times I wonder why guys remain daft, some ladies account balance can settle some guys lineage family debt, yet he will still want to show off from his hard earned salary..... Mental check up comes to mind
Lest I forget, val is not by force...
3 Likes
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by kennygee(f): 8:38am
Her head is there.
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by columbus007(m): 8:38am
Wtf
|Re: Valentine's Day: A Lady's Budget For February (Pictured) by deebrain(m): 8:38am
I will give her the 85 naira back, and transfer 10,000 to her account to deal with the potential unfortunate body odour she has.
Wanna be.
I remember how the guy version of this picture trended few years back.
