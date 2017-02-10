₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,559 members, 3,357,153 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 01:40 PM

"I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) (12412 Views)

"They Tried Raping Me, But I Enjoyed It" - Lady Says On Facebook / Are You Ready For Sex? Let’s Take A HIV Test And Pay Me Well -Lady Says On FB / Lady Posts Pic On FB About To Have Sex With Man, Man's Other GF Comes For Her. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

"I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by contactmorak: 11:35am
Our government should please come to our rescue and do something about this recession before we lose all the eligible and good girls to sugar daddy because of money. . A lady on Facebook with the name Hadiza and referred to herself as an Alhaja has confessed that she is in need of a sugar daddy because of the recession in the country. She has also been posting some sexy photos lately. See her photos and post below...

She confessed; "With the way this country is going ehen, i dont mind having a sugar daddy ohh"

Maybe this lady has been destined to be a future wife to one of you guys reading this now, but she is just about to be (if not already) taken by a sugar daddy

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/i-dont-mind-having-sugar-daddy-nigerian.html

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by contactmorak: 11:35am
SEE ALL THE SEXY & EXPLICIT PHOTOS SHE SHARED HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/i-dont-mind-having-sugar-daddy-nigerian.html








SEE ALL THE SEXY & EXPLICIT PHOTOS SHE SHARED HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/i-dont-mind-having-sugar-daddy-nigerian.html
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Airborne02: 11:37am
chai.. end time Tips. end time shuga daddy
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by iPopAlomo(m): 11:40am
very delicious...

36 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Benita27(f): 11:45am
Is rare to see a girl on hijab expressing her thoughts in this manner. grin

10 Likes

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Douglaufuoma(m): 11:46am
this is y I love my country, we reason alike, approach issues alike. the day we put religion aside will be the day our step to success begin. this is to tell you that recession does not have boundary or does it practise favouritism, if u think I am lying ask the minister daughter that partake in the 'I stand with Nigeria' protest.

7 Likes

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by pornmonk: 11:50am
If her Muslim brothers get her , I just can't imagine.


Want to fulfil ur fantasies.

Check my signature.

1 Like

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by SINZ(m): 12:07pm
grin
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by BEENUEL: 12:19pm
Olosho on hijab

Don't blur her name, she is Hidiza wonnabe grin

This Alhaja lobido go high sha, see seductive pictures grin cheesy

4 Likes

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by herlarho(m): 12:27pm
with wat am seeing in dat picture, she is not from a poor family, its just dat sex with old ppl as being in her blood. smh crywith wat am seeing in dat picture, she is not from a poor family, its just dat sex with old ppl as being in her blood. smh

2 Likes

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by BEENUEL: 12:30pm
herlarho:
with wat am seeing in dat picture, she is not from a poor family, its just dat sex with old ppl as being in her blood. smh crywith wat am seeing in dat picture, she is not from a poor family, its just dat sex with old ppl as being in her blood. smh

Poor folks don't live in a house like this, they don't take pictures in cars just to show off and poor folks don't shuttle Keke Maruwa

I can be sarcastic in nature...just to be pleasant

1 Like

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by unclezuma: 12:42pm
grin grin grin grin

Akula!!!

1 Like

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Amberon: 12:42pm
Lol
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Funbii(f): 12:42pm
Goodluck on that if that's what you wish for

Yeye dey smell undecided
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by talk2archy: 12:43pm
u ve already advertized ur self, just give us number jaree.
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by softwerk(f): 12:43pm
While i'm here still waiting for my own Mohammed Indimi to have a Billionaire Husband and a Multi-Billionaire Father Inlaw and fly private jets so that the likes of Ishilove, Mynd44 and Lalasticlala will take my stories and Loved Up Photos to FP on NL grin tongue tongue

Though I still don't believe my own Mohammed Indimi is on this NL! cry
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Amberon: 12:43pm
Why blur their faces? Aren't those pictures on social media already?,,

1 Like

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by 7Alexander(m): 12:43pm
The amount of bobby wey these girls dey hide under this hijab eh

2 Likes

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by SWG25: 12:43pm
Jesus's!






See neeplees

1 Like

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by valdes00(m): 12:44pm
That Hijab is jus a cover up.... This babe is damn so nawty..... See see see see -- oh no I can't say it
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by solid3(m): 12:44pm
If I see her, I will not give her a f'ck.
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Bujumbura(m): 12:44pm
angry Any Muslim woman that doesn't wear hijab like this deceiving herself

2 Likes

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Moshkom(m): 12:45pm
I can giv my Dad buh after FEB 14.

#Shild_of_World
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by OgaJonah(m): 12:45pm
IPOB LADY, SEE HER YAM LEGS, YEEBOS SABI STRANGE THINGS LIKE KENYANS. shocked grin
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Vicolan: 12:45pm
Her choice her wahala when the consequence comes don't call me ooo.. Gbam
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by emmabest2000(m): 12:45pm
Some girls of nowadays sef ......

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 12:45pm
angry
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Olu20090: 12:45pm
You can tell she is a yoruba muslim by her lack of obedience to the teaching of the most high...she wears hijab sometimes and half clad sometimes. Yoruba muslims....they are neither there nor here!
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Leoswaggs(m): 12:46pm
Even sugar daddies are hard to find in this recession...

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by venai(m): 12:46pm
girl, forget hijab! You are a runs babe.

1 Like

Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by banttieman(m): 12:46pm
Sugar daddy sef don broke.
Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by kings09(m): 12:47pm
Jesu! cheesy

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

In Defence Of Ladies With Small Breast: Why I Prefer Small Breast. / So Is Fat Really What Is In, In Africa? / How To Spend Valentine's Day Alone

Viewing this topic: degamemaster(m), kateskitty(f), babakb, kendupully, petrelli07, mohami, deltapikin(m), farady, Airdy, MeloGist(m), Odingo1, ghadaphy(m), curiousme1, Sundouglas, 10kgod(m), leonidas500(m), KenModi(m), sampariwa, arinze3131(m), gist4real(m), Khingz(m), larrrymore(m), addlogg(m), clickwtB, CuteTj(m), blexyz1, BossOluwendy(m), sweetrace(f), bologzy(m), AMZYMAYO(m), bennifield11(m), faan, Nezzitto, mmsen, cyrilamx(m), DRPMJ(m), sorzy1(m), UncleIni(m), ADUBA1(m), Jalvin(m), Rajosh(m), omolola15(m), OlaMiki, basswoodd2222, mastercho, ad84ada(m), hefelove(m), idnole4(m), mustybay(m), onotiemoria(m), Lyricsblog, dhejjy(m), walex2(m), kullozone(m), Setaje(f), HughWilliams, orientation, supsybaby(f), segzy87(m), Godsfavour001(m), Izyyblaze(f), abdeiz(m), hsapien, EkoErrands, chiomababy22(f), Nep2une(m), Kenzico(m), hadjipapiey(m), XtraTochi, Benevee, bendike, Gaddafithe2nd(m), spinnerush(m), danielenyinka(m), waluga(m), hollywater, mmusa96(m), dharmiedrums(m), Kingspin(m), olayodejoseph(m), akinszz, Thankful1970, Josphine4good(f), seunseye(m), debbie(f), janedoe(f), zoroby(m), demarc001, skillzbae(f), abhosts(m), btoks, djojo(m), anyaekekehinde(m), IdisuleOurOwn(m) and 176 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.