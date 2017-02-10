₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by contactmorak: 11:35am
Our government should please come to our rescue and do something about this recession before we lose all the eligible and good girls to sugar daddy because of money. . A lady on Facebook with the name Hadiza and referred to herself as an Alhaja has confessed that she is in need of a sugar daddy because of the recession in the country. She has also been posting some sexy photos lately. See her photos and post below...
She confessed; "With the way this country is going ehen, i dont mind having a sugar daddy ohh"
Maybe this lady has been destined to be a future wife to one of you guys reading this now, but she is just about to be (if not already) taken by a sugar daddy
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/i-dont-mind-having-sugar-daddy-nigerian.html
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Airborne02: 11:37am
chai.. end time Tips. end time shuga daddy
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by iPopAlomo(m): 11:40am
very delicious...
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Benita27(f): 11:45am
Is rare to see a girl on hijab expressing her thoughts in this manner.
10 Likes
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Douglaufuoma(m): 11:46am
this is y I love my country, we reason alike, approach issues alike. the day we put religion aside will be the day our step to success begin. this is to tell you that recession does not have boundary or does it practise favouritism, if u think I am lying ask the minister daughter that partake in the 'I stand with Nigeria' protest.
7 Likes
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by pornmonk: 11:50am
If her Muslim brothers get her , I just can't imagine.
Want to fulfil ur fantasies.
Check my signature.
1 Like
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by SINZ(m): 12:07pm
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by BEENUEL: 12:19pm
Olosho on hijab
Don't blur her name, she is Hidiza wonnabe
This Alhaja lobido go high sha, see seductive pictures
4 Likes
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by herlarho(m): 12:27pm
with wat am seeing in dat picture, she is not from a poor family, its just dat sex with old ppl as being in her blood. smh with wat am seeing in dat picture, she is not from a poor family, its just dat sex with old ppl as being in her blood. smh
2 Likes
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by BEENUEL: 12:30pm
herlarho:
Poor folks don't live in a house like this, they don't take pictures in cars just to show off and poor folks don't shuttle Keke Maruwa
I can be sarcastic in nature...just to be pleasant
1 Like
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by unclezuma: 12:42pm
Akula!!!
1 Like
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Amberon: 12:42pm
Lol
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Funbii(f): 12:42pm
Goodluck on that if that's what you wish for
Yeye dey smell
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by talk2archy: 12:43pm
u ve already advertized ur self, just give us number jaree.
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by softwerk(f): 12:43pm
While i'm here still waiting for my own Mohammed Indimi to have a Billionaire Husband and a Multi-Billionaire Father Inlaw and fly private jets so that the likes of Ishilove, Mynd44 and Lalasticlala will take my stories and Loved Up Photos to FP on NL
Though I still don't believe my own Mohammed Indimi is on this NL!
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Amberon: 12:43pm
Why blur their faces? Aren't those pictures on social media already?,,
1 Like
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by 7Alexander(m): 12:43pm
The amount of bobby wey these girls dey hide under this hijab eh
2 Likes
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by SWG25: 12:43pm
Jesus's!
See neeplees
1 Like
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by valdes00(m): 12:44pm
That Hijab is jus a cover up.... This babe is damn so nawty..... See see see see -- oh no I can't say it
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by solid3(m): 12:44pm
If I see her, I will not give her a f'ck.
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Bujumbura(m): 12:44pm
Any Muslim woman that doesn't wear hijab like this deceiving herself
2 Likes
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Moshkom(m): 12:45pm
I can giv my Dad buh after FEB 14.
#Shild_of_World
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by OgaJonah(m): 12:45pm
IPOB LADY, SEE HER YAM LEGS, YEEBOS SABI STRANGE THINGS LIKE KENYANS.
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Vicolan: 12:45pm
Her choice her wahala when the consequence comes don't call me ooo.. Gbam
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by emmabest2000(m): 12:45pm
Some girls of nowadays sef ......
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 12:45pm
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Olu20090: 12:45pm
You can tell she is a yoruba muslim by her lack of obedience to the teaching of the most high...she wears hijab sometimes and half clad sometimes. Yoruba muslims....they are neither there nor here!
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by Leoswaggs(m): 12:46pm
Even sugar daddies are hard to find in this recession...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by venai(m): 12:46pm
girl, forget hijab! You are a runs babe.
1 Like
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by banttieman(m): 12:46pm
Sugar daddy sef don broke.
|Re: "I Don't Mind Having A Sugar Daddy" -Nigerian Girl In Hijab Says On FB (photos) by kings09(m): 12:47pm
Jesu!
