₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,795 members, 3,360,557 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 03:38 PM

Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) (11572 Views)

Start Oil Exploration In Benue - Buhari Orders NNPC / Intensify Oil Exploration In Northen Nigeria, Presidency Orders NNPC / Buhari To Resume Oil Exploration In The Chad Basin (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by sar33: 11:46am
President Buhari's determination to explore oil in the north yields positive results as oil exploration in Bauchi has reached an advanced stage.

Image credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/oil-exploration-in-bauchi-has-reached.html?m=1

3 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by sar33: 11:47am
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/oil-exploration-in-bauchi-has-reached.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by vanbonattel: 11:48am
It's good. This is the diversification of our resources the president promised Nigerians. When I say Goodluck Jonathan is a leaner where this fraud of a government is, ZoneBs won't understand.

They will continue to milk Niger Delta resources to get oil, and when they do, no southerner can dream of getting an oil well up north. Our mumu don do!

Lalasticlala, seun , mynd44

46 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Jibril659: 11:50am
Good
Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by MidolsStudent(m): 11:50am
U mean advanced stage of desperately looking for oil?

31 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:54am
Following.....
Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Blue3k(m): 11:55am
Interesting let's see how much these guys will produce in future.
Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by dorry62(f): 11:55am
Lol
Diversification indeed

14 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:56am
Good

Having said that we need more of human resources to manage our wealth

It's not the oil who are those that will manage the proceeds

2 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Bolustic: 11:57am
......
Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by rusher14: 12:01pm
Vibroseis.

4 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by JacksonD7: 12:03pm
So drilling oil in the north is part of the diversification drive of this government, okay we are watching.

7 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by vanbonattel: 12:07pm
JacksonD7:
So drilling oil in the north is part of the diversification drive of this government, okay we are watching.

Diversification in Nigeria means changing the location of oil wells from south to north.

29 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Iamwrath: 12:09pm
Awa oyel pipu will not like this

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by KevinDein: 12:13pm
The op really isn't a nice chap. He's just about to ruin some people's Sunday, and possibly the new week.

Mean mean op. sad

2 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by KevinDein: 12:14pm
SIRmanjar:
Wicked Bad belle terrorists..Dem wan join oil league.MuMuZ

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by JacksonD7: 12:16pm
vanbonattel:


Diversification in Nigeria means changing the location of oil wells from south to north.

At this rate maybe they'll move the cattle industry to the south.

6 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Bujumbura(m): 12:21pm
No oil since they started this nonsense rather the ve been snapping pictures of trucks and drill machines since 2016



The oil is it Audio Oil

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Ekpeitut: 12:28pm
Looks to me like a bunch of students on field site excursion. Anyways, I wonder how many exploratory wells you guys will dig before you give up.

If you ask me that money should've been injected the agricultural sector. Talk of diversification make farming attractive to young lads. Oil has been and is still a curse to Nigeria.

Can you compare the era when we had agricultural products as our major Fx earner with the crude oil era?

I just weak. Infact leave me leme die. Yeye government.

10 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by vanbonattel: 12:31pm
Ekpeitut:
Looks to me like a bunch of students on field site excursion. Anyways, I wonder how many exploratory wells you guys will dig before you give up.

If you ask me that money should've been injected the agricultural sector. Talk of diversification make farming attractive to young lads. Oil has been is, and is still a curse to Nigeria.

Can you compare the era when we had agricultural products as our major Fx earner with the crude oil era?

I just weak. Infact leave me leme die. Yeye government.


Inject which money into agriculture, so that fulani herdsmen will eat all the crops? You don't know this country.

9 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Ceema1(f): 12:36pm
God bless Northern Nigeria
God bless Mr president

God bless Nigeria

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by rottennaija(m): 12:36pm
They need to be a way of supplying crude to kaduna refinery. Since NDA will not allow pipeline to supply crude to kaduna refinery

5 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by omowolewa: 12:41pm
13% will soon flow

3 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by BabaRamota1980: 12:46pm
All the equipments shown in this thread suggest site survey, mapping for a highway/expressway construction, nothing here suggests oil exploration.

3 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by SIRmanjar: 12:53pm
Wicked Bad belle terrorists..Dem wan join oil league.MuMuZ

2 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Aphrygian: 12:56pm
[quote author=BabaRamota1980 post=53642547]All the equipments shown in this thread suggest site survey, mapping for a highway/expressway construction, nothing here suggests oil exploration. [/quote)) . THE ONLY KNOWLEDGEABLE comment since.

3 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by EmeeNaka: 1:13pm
Lol..so this pics show advanced stage?
Have they abandoned Borno?
North...lol
There is no oil in Bauchi.

3 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by vanbonattel: 1:13pm
BabaRamota1980:
All the equipments shown in this thread suggest site survey, mapping for a highway/expressway construction, nothing here suggests oil exploration.

Express way to where, Saudi Arabia?
Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by rusher14: 1:55pm
BabaRamota1980:
All the equipments shown in this thread suggest site survey, mapping for a highway/expressway construction, nothing here suggests oil exploration.

I would suggest you confine your opinion to topics you know about.

2 Likes

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by rusher14: 1:57pm
[quote author=Aphrygian post=53642784][/quote]

Can you imagine?

Believe me you don't understand what's going on there.
Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by KevinDein: 2:07pm
EmeeNaka:
Lol..so this pics show advanced stage?
Have they abandoned Borno?
North...lol
There is no oil in Bauchi.
behind all the "lol" I truly feel your pains.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by KevinDein: 2:15pm
Ekpeitut:
Looks to me like a bunch of students on field site excursion. Anyways, I wonder how many exploratory wells you guys will dig before you give up.

If you ask me that money should've been injected the agricultural sector. Talk of diversification make farming attractive to young lads. Oil has been and is still a curse to Nigeria.

Can you compare the era when we had agricultural products as our major Fx earner with the crude oil era?

I just weak. Infact leave me leme die. Yeye government.

2 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

ACN To Maku - “You Are A Serial Blackmailer” / Borno Trains 800 Youths For Civilian JTF / FRSC Confirms Bomb Blast In Adamawa Office

Viewing this topic: atctech(m), Saao(m), hontimmy(m), charlie42(m), badoosneh, rusher14, Fremancipation, lawrence7, Ahmed4002(m), southpole, greatjoey, darkenkach(m), yinkus204(m), LeSulk(m), bendike, harbeycares12(m), ipodstinks, lanremayo, fmprof, razque, Gilbus1(m), Peterjosh, johnreh, adeliz2012, mradonis(m), Jiang, fakati(m), yinkaellamz(m), mizky, Team16(m), Usmabuzhi, Bowale007(m), mahogany156, zest17, kabrud, fasmukol, omar22(m), agarawu23(m), WenysAD(f), succyiyke, missioner(m), engrjosefz, bobolizim(m), toluhakinsanmi(m), johnteddy(m) and 110 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.