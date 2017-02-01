Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) (11572 Views)

Image credit: Buhari Sallau



President Buhari's determination to explore oil in the north yields positive results as oil exploration in Bauchi has reached an advanced stage.

It's good. This is the diversification of our resources the president promised Nigerians. When I say Goodluck Jonathan is a leaner where this fraud of a government is, ZoneBs won't understand.



They will continue to milk Niger Delta resources to get oil, and when they do, no southerner can dream of getting an oil well up north. Our mumu don do!



Good

U mean advanced stage of desperately looking for oil? 31 Likes

Following.....

Interesting let's see how much these guys will produce in future.

Diversification indeed 14 Likes

Having said that we need more of human resources to manage our wealth



It's not the oil who are those that will manage the proceeds 2 Likes

Vibroseis. 4 Likes

So drilling oil in the north is part of the diversification drive of this government, okay we are watching. 7 Likes

So drilling oil in the north is part of the diversification drive of this government, okay we are watching.

Diversification in Nigeria means changing the location of oil wells from south to north. Diversification in Nigeria means changing the location of oil wells from south to north. 29 Likes

Awa oyel pipu will not like this 8 Likes 3 Shares





Mean mean op. The op really isn't a nice chap. He's just about to ruin some people's Sunday, and possibly the new week.Mean mean op. 2 Likes

Wicked Bad belle terrorists..Dem wan join oil league.MuMuZ 4 Likes 1 Share

Diversification in Nigeria means changing the location of oil wells from south to north.

At this rate maybe they'll move the cattle industry to the south. At this rate maybe they'll move the cattle industry to the south. 6 Likes

No oil since they started this nonsense rather the ve been snapping pictures of trucks and drill machines since 2016







The oil is it Audio Oil 15 Likes 1 Share

Looks to me like a bunch of students on field site excursion. Anyways, I wonder how many exploratory wells you guys will dig before you give up.



If you ask me that money should've been injected the agricultural sector. Talk of diversification make farming attractive to young lads. Oil has been and is still a curse to Nigeria.



Can you compare the era when we had agricultural products as our major Fx earner with the crude oil era?



I just weak. Infact leave me leme die. Yeye government. 10 Likes

Looks to me like a bunch of students on field site excursion. Anyways, I wonder how many exploratory wells you guys will dig before you give up.



If you ask me that money should've been injected the agricultural sector. Talk of diversification make farming attractive to young lads. Oil has been is, and is still a curse to Nigeria.



Can you compare the era when we had agricultural products as our major Fx earner with the crude oil era?



I just weak. Infact leave me leme die. Yeye government.





Inject which money into agriculture, so that fulani herdsmen will eat all the crops? You don't know this country. Inject which money into agriculture, so that fulani herdsmen will eat all the crops? You don't know this country. 9 Likes

God bless Northern Nigeria

God bless Mr president



God bless Nigeria 6 Likes 3 Shares

They need to be a way of supplying crude to kaduna refinery. Since NDA will not allow pipeline to supply crude to kaduna refinery 5 Likes

13% will soon flow 3 Likes

All the equipments shown in this thread suggest site survey, mapping for a highway/expressway construction, nothing here suggests oil exploration. 3 Likes

Wicked Bad belle terrorists..Dem wan join oil league.MuMuZ 2 Likes

[quote author=BabaRamota1980 post=53642547]All the equipments shown in this thread suggest site survey, mapping for a highway/expressway construction, nothing here suggests oil exploration. [/quote)) . THE ONLY KNOWLEDGEABLE comment since. 3 Likes

Lol..so this pics show advanced stage?

Have they abandoned Borno?

North...lol

There is no oil in Bauchi. 3 Likes

All the equipments shown in this thread suggest site survey, mapping for a highway/expressway construction, nothing here suggests oil exploration.

Express way to where, Saudi Arabia? Express way to where, Saudi Arabia?

All the equipments shown in this thread suggest site survey, mapping for a highway/expressway construction, nothing here suggests oil exploration.

I would suggest you confine your opinion to topics you know about. 2 Likes

Can you imagine?



Believe me you don't understand what's going on there.

Lol..so this pics show advanced stage?

Have they abandoned Borno?

North...lol

There is no oil in Bauchi. behind all the "lol" I truly feel your pains. behind all the "lol" I truly feel your pains. 2 Likes 2 Shares