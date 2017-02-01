₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,795 members, 3,360,557 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 03:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) (11572 Views)
Start Oil Exploration In Benue - Buhari Orders NNPC / Intensify Oil Exploration In Northen Nigeria, Presidency Orders NNPC / Buhari To Resume Oil Exploration In The Chad Basin (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by sar33: 11:46am
President Buhari's determination to explore oil in the north yields positive results as oil exploration in Bauchi has reached an advanced stage.
Image credit: Buhari Sallau
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/oil-exploration-in-bauchi-has-reached.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by sar33: 11:47am
1 Like
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by vanbonattel: 11:48am
It's good. This is the diversification of our resources the president promised Nigerians. When I say Goodluck Jonathan is a leaner where this fraud of a government is, ZoneBs won't understand.
They will continue to milk Niger Delta resources to get oil, and when they do, no southerner can dream of getting an oil well up north. Our mumu don do!
Lalasticlala, seun , mynd44
46 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Jibril659: 11:50am
Good
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by MidolsStudent(m): 11:50am
U mean advanced stage of desperately looking for oil?
31 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:54am
Following.....
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Blue3k(m): 11:55am
Interesting let's see how much these guys will produce in future.
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by dorry62(f): 11:55am
Lol
14 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:56am
Good
Having said that we need more of human resources to manage our wealth
It's not the oil who are those that will manage the proceeds
2 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Bolustic: 11:57am
......
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by rusher14: 12:01pm
Vibroseis.
4 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by JacksonD7: 12:03pm
So drilling oil in the north is part of the diversification drive of this government, okay we are watching.
7 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by vanbonattel: 12:07pm
JacksonD7:
Diversification in Nigeria means changing the location of oil wells from south to north.
29 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Iamwrath: 12:09pm
Awa oyel pipu will not like this
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by KevinDein: 12:13pm
The op really isn't a nice chap. He's just about to ruin some people's Sunday, and possibly the new week.
Mean mean op.
2 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by KevinDein: 12:14pm
SIRmanjar:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by JacksonD7: 12:16pm
vanbonattel:
At this rate maybe they'll move the cattle industry to the south.
6 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Bujumbura(m): 12:21pm
No oil since they started this nonsense rather the ve been snapping pictures of trucks and drill machines since 2016
The oil is it Audio Oil
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Ekpeitut: 12:28pm
Looks to me like a bunch of students on field site excursion. Anyways, I wonder how many exploratory wells you guys will dig before you give up.
If you ask me that money should've been injected the agricultural sector. Talk of diversification make farming attractive to young lads. Oil has been and is still a curse to Nigeria.
Can you compare the era when we had agricultural products as our major Fx earner with the crude oil era?
I just weak. Infact leave me leme die. Yeye government.
10 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by vanbonattel: 12:31pm
Ekpeitut:
Inject which money into agriculture, so that fulani herdsmen will eat all the crops? You don't know this country.
9 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Ceema1(f): 12:36pm
God bless Northern Nigeria
God bless Mr president
God bless Nigeria
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by rottennaija(m): 12:36pm
They need to be a way of supplying crude to kaduna refinery. Since NDA will not allow pipeline to supply crude to kaduna refinery
5 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by omowolewa: 12:41pm
13% will soon flow
3 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by BabaRamota1980: 12:46pm
All the equipments shown in this thread suggest site survey, mapping for a highway/expressway construction, nothing here suggests oil exploration.
3 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by SIRmanjar: 12:53pm
Wicked Bad belle terrorists..Dem wan join oil league.MuMuZ
2 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by Aphrygian: 12:56pm
[quote author=BabaRamota1980 post=53642547]All the equipments shown in this thread suggest site survey, mapping for a highway/expressway construction, nothing here suggests oil exploration. [/quote)) . THE ONLY KNOWLEDGEABLE comment since.
3 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by EmeeNaka: 1:13pm
Lol..so this pics show advanced stage?
Have they abandoned Borno?
North...lol
There is no oil in Bauchi.
3 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by vanbonattel: 1:13pm
BabaRamota1980:
Express way to where, Saudi Arabia?
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by rusher14: 1:55pm
BabaRamota1980:
I would suggest you confine your opinion to topics you know about.
2 Likes
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by rusher14: 1:57pm
[quote author=Aphrygian post=53642784][/quote]
Can you imagine?
Believe me you don't understand what's going on there.
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by KevinDein: 2:07pm
EmeeNaka:behind all the "lol" I truly feel your pains.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oil Exploration In Bauchi Reaches Advanced Stage (Photos) by KevinDein: 2:15pm
Ekpeitut:
2 Likes 1 Share
ACN To Maku - “You Are A Serial Blackmailer” / Borno Trains 800 Youths For Civilian JTF / FRSC Confirms Bomb Blast In Adamawa Office
Viewing this topic: atctech(m), Saao(m), hontimmy(m), charlie42(m), badoosneh, rusher14, Fremancipation, lawrence7, Ahmed4002(m), southpole, greatjoey, darkenkach(m), yinkus204(m), LeSulk(m), bendike, harbeycares12(m), ipodstinks, lanremayo, fmprof, razque, Gilbus1(m), Peterjosh, johnreh, adeliz2012, mradonis(m), Jiang, fakati(m), yinkaellamz(m), mizky, Team16(m), Usmabuzhi, Bowale007(m), mahogany156, zest17, kabrud, fasmukol, omar22(m), agarawu23(m), WenysAD(f), succyiyke, missioner(m), engrjosefz, bobolizim(m), toluhakinsanmi(m), johnteddy(m) and 110 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3