|Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by metromediaboss: 9:11pm
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Wike being welcomed by Rivers women to the Government House, Port Harcourt. See photos below
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 9:11pm
I'm Inspired
God bless the President.
I mean the acting President.
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by xstry: 9:12pm
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by LIBSocials: 9:13pm
Mob Keh,
They came for payment. 1k each.
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by Inspectorsuga: 9:15pm
My able and humble Presido carry on....may ur days be longer than that of ur predecessor daura President Buhari.....
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 9:35pm
One thing is clear; these women have unfulfilled and unsatisfactory spouses and relationships.
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by Donexy16(m): 9:39pm
Rivers women and unionism no be here o.. See their matching outfits.. Dem don sing tire, i know.
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by herzern(m): 9:40pm
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by oloriLFC(f): 9:41pm
Their excitement was paid for
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by divicoded: 9:41pm
Na wa, this is an irony! When the vice president is more popular than the past president and the current governor put together! Such is life! This is the beginning of the end for Wike!
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by chiedu7: 9:41pm
This man has been to Rivers States, so many times.
Just one warning from NDA via thier friends IPOB, and the Dullard ran
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 9:42pm
South south women and union be like malam and kettle. Dem no dey leave each oda.
Na so i see one banner the other day. " Association of women of wike International"
I just weak.
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by zpakln: 9:42pm
hmmm, the north is watching
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by mmb: 9:42pm
Support Osinbajo/El-Rufai ticket come 2019.
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by Danny287(m): 9:42pm
I hear.... next
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by KingSarzy: 9:42pm
Na happiness be that?
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by femolii: 9:43pm
Well done sir
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:43pm
ipobs go suck, bitter.
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by Omagzee(m): 9:43pm
DIKEnaWAR:
Haha, guy na wa for you o
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by ChetaNwaeze: 9:43pm
Click like if you agree with me that Osinbajo will make for a better President than Buhari.
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 9:43pm
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by siraj1402(m): 9:43pm
River women or Redeemed women? Just asking ni o.
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by naijaboy756: 9:43pm
Seems Osinbajo will make a better President.
Not like the 97%- 5% mathematican who has divided Nigeria more than the Civil war did
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by OkoNDOoBo: 9:43pm
afonjas re proud of you prof
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by uddeze(m): 9:44pm
my beloved Rivers state, divided by PDP n APC palava. Ignore the happy faces u see.
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by afamaustin(m): 9:44pm
l like dis wike so much l dont knw y.
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by efilefun(m): 9:45pm
This same group of women will still be the one following PEJ to court and abuse the same person they dancing and jumping for...lol naija i hail ooo
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by ChetaNwaeze: 9:46pm
mmb:If na play make u stop am. For his alleged role in the ethnic cleansing of the minority people in Souther Kaduna, Hell Ruafai would certainly be charged to the ICC for crimes against humanity
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by Tolulopefinest(m): 9:46pm
Who noticed that woman with Long braids......
Her excitement pass everybody own.
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 9:46pm
ChetaNwaeze:
Na wa oh... E be like sey like dey scarse for ur area oh
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by joinnow: 9:48pm
Na sooo
E. sopose bi
Acting to Presido
|Re: Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) by vallycan(m): 9:48pm
Rivers state women arrangement agencies....money empowers rivers women
