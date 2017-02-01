Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) (11112 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-women-almost-mob-osinbajo-in.html Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Wike being welcomed by Rivers women to the Government House, Port Harcourt. See photos below 2 Likes

I'm Inspired



God bless the President.



I mean the acting President.

Mob Keh,

They came for payment. 1k each. 6 Likes

My able and humble Presido carry on....may ur days be longer than that of ur predecessor daura President Buhari..... 8 Likes

One thing is clear; these women have unfulfilled and unsatisfactory spouses and relationships. 1 Like

Rivers women and unionism no be here o.. See their matching outfits.. Dem don sing tire, i know. 5 Likes

Their excitement was paid for 1 Like

Na wa, this is an irony! When the vice president is more popular than the past president and the current governor put together! Such is life! This is the beginning of the end for Wike!





Just one warning from NDA via thier friends IPOB, and the Dullard ran





Na so i see one banner the other day. " Association of women of wike International"



Na so i see one banner the other day. " Association of women of wike International"

I just weak. South south women and union be like malam and kettle. Dem no dey leave each oda.











Support Osinbajo/El-Rufai ticket come 2019.

I hear.... next

Na happiness be that?

Well done sir

ipobs go suck, bitter. 2 Likes

DIKEnaWAR:

One thing is clear; these women have unfulfilled and unsatisfactory spouses and relationships.



Haha, guy na wa for you o

Click like if you agree with me that Osinbajo will make for a better President than Buhari. 30 Likes

River women or Redeemed women? Just asking ni o. 1 Like

Seems Osinbajo will make a better President.



Not like the 97%- 5% mathematican who has divided Nigeria more than the Civil war did 16 Likes

afonjas re proud of you prof 5 Likes

my beloved Rivers state, divided by PDP n APC palava. Ignore the happy faces u see. 2 Likes

l like dis wike so much l dont knw y. 2 Likes

This same group of women will still be the one following PEJ to court and abuse the same person they dancing and jumping for...lol naija i hail ooo 8 Likes 1 Share

mmb:

If na play make u stop am. For his alleged role in the ethnic cleansing of the minority people in Souther Kaduna, Hell Ruafai would certainly be charged to the ICC for crimes against humanity







Who noticed that woman with Long braids......Her excitement pass everybody own.

ChetaNwaeze:

Click like if you agree with me that Osinbajo will make for a better President than Buhari.

Na wa oh... E be like sey like dey scarse for ur area oh

Na sooo

E. sopose bi

Acting to Presido