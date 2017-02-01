₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by Ucheosefoh(m): 9:57am
An Australian based lady is celebrating the Valentine in grand style as she got SUV from her husband as Valentine gift.
The excited lady can't contain her joy as she shared it on Facebook.
Below is what she wrote,
Am so amazed by this Gift... wow wow wow... Am simply speechless. Love u my sweetness.. U r the best.. Goodbye to Sydney Buses and Train MyValGiftisfinerthanurs
Na better husband be that, kudos to them,
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by Spicylate(f): 9:58am
Wait till you see mine..
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by softwerk(f): 9:58am
And our Nigerian boys are here giving excuses mtshew
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by Ucheosefoh(m): 9:58am
lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by nepapole(m): 10:22am
Ain't an SUV
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by Ucheosefoh(m): 10:26am
nepapole:If it is not an SUV then what is it ?
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 10:27am
wow
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by nepapole(m): 10:37am
Ucheosefoh:Its a hatchback...a Toyota corolla hatchback.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by Ucheosefoh(m): 10:43am
nepapole:My bad, Thanks for the correction.
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by nepapole(m): 10:53am
Ucheosefoh:UW...
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by EastGold(m): 11:17am
Lol
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 11:18am
person wey say money doesnt answereth all things, clearly doesnt have enough...look at the guy worwor, no be say the girl fine sha ..but the guy come look like drug dealer which really explains a lot sha..anyway boys must survive
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by unclezuma: 11:18am
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by obembet(m): 11:18am
"How can a girl send you boxers and expect an iPhone 6s? A tie and expect Brazilian hair? Singlet and expect a Rolex Wristwatch? Cufflinks and expect a BB Porsche of N450,000? Or nothing at all and expect an expensive dinner at KFC?
Well, The Nigerian Association of Boyfriends (NAB-) says it should be trade by barter this Valentine. Boxers should be exchanged with a G-string, Singlets should be exchanged with Bras. If she gives you roll-on, buy her 'Lip gloss'. She gives you cufflinks, give her rubber band to tie her natural hair. If she shows up at your door empty-handed, put NTA, AIT, STV or African Magic for her to watch. Put off your generator. If she asks for an expensive dinner, take her to an expensive vigil, MFM or The LORD'S CHOSEN to be precise. She gives you a flower, give her Ugu (Vegetables), both are natural. If she gives you cake, you give her beancake (akara). If she gives you lacasera, buy her kunu.
We don't want this Year's Valentine to be one-sided anymore. Enough is Enough!
Signed
Nigerian Association of Boyfriends (NAB)
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by xstry: 11:18am
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by obembet(m): 11:18am
Girls will be like i need a man that's tall ,God fearing ,respectful, faithful, handsome ,intelligent,rich,brings me breakfast in bed,taked me on annual vacation ,loves me for who i am,shop for me every week and would never cheat on me ...My sister locate the garden of Eden ,Get clay and make him yourself.
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by Baroba(m): 11:19am
Nice gesture, but na hatchback now..
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by Haute: 11:19am
Lol
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 11:19am
nice..
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by jesus500(m): 11:20am
softwerk:have you given your boyfriend? It should be 50/50
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 11:20am
nepapole:what does suv mean? lemme just help , its sport.utility.vehicle and as such it can be named on any model of any car..as long as it meets the criteria of an SUV
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by oyb(m): 11:21am
The guy looks like hustler. I hope we will not see her posting my convict is finer than yours.
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by Dhavids(m): 11:21am
lol... was hoping to see a Toyota Venza wen OP said SUV. Nice gift tho.
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by icebot: 11:21am
nice..
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by bjhaid: 11:21am
Nice Val gift
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by ukeme52: 11:22am
lucky her
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by nabegibeg: 11:23am
She dey use wow wow wow
Abi she be ambulance
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 11:23am
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by XaviDayo: 11:24am
Nice but she will pay up tonight......wa fe ku la lei
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by YOUNGKAHUNA: 11:24am
Those wheels sha.......... Congratulation
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by nepapole(m): 11:24am
CriticMaestro:Ok...i hope I Av not misled d op...more insight on that particular corolla will be appreciated...tnx.
|Re: Nigerian Lady In Australia Got A Car From Her Husband As Val Gift (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 11:24am
Am jealousing
