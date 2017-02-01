₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,697 members, 3,366,772 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 05:06 PM

"I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) (11338 Views)

Olusola Oke Final Mega Rally In Akure(pics) / Ongoing Massive Protest At Akpaja Eleme Rivers State By Ogonis (Photos) / PDP's Lagos Rally Dwarfs APC's Mega Rally In Lagos [ compare photos] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

"I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 2:25pm
Below are photos of ongoing iSupportPresidentBuhari Mega Rally in Kano. Kaduna and Lagos will take off tomorrow.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/ongoing-massive-isupportpresidentbuhari.html?m=1

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 2:25pm
More

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 2:25pm
ebosie11:
More
more

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by cheruv: 2:28pm
Unite with who

All I see are hypocrites standing with a despot just bkos he's their own. To hell with one Nigeria!! angry

61 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Pavarottii(m): 2:32pm
People that voted in Buhari; see ur lives now. He will rule till 2023 oooo. A dollar will be 1000naira; by the time he steps down.

Welcome to d change u guys voted for including the acclaimed sophisticated ones.

Just a pity we found ourselves here.

40 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 2:35pm
I can see #500 at work.
I don't know why hausas can be easily manipulated and fooled...
You stand with Buhari, you dont stand with Nigeria ..

42 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Funlordmaniac(m): 2:38pm
cheruv:
Unite with who

All I see are hypocrites standing with a despot just bkos he's their own. TO HELL WITH ONE NIGERIA!! angry


Can you just kindly carry this your ipob tout ideology and pain filled post, take it to that dark corner in your room, sit on your dusty floor and then just.... grin

15 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 2:39pm
When Jonathan was in power, can his people do this for him

7 Likes

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by profolaolu: 2:43pm
And D Protest Against Buhari Was Nt Allowed, God Is Watching

16 Likes

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ogologoamu: 2:44pm
Baawaa:
When Jonathan was in power, can his people can do this for him

I am going to your school to retrieve all the school fees paid on your head.

37 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ogologoamu: 2:46pm
Funlordmaniac:



Can just kindly carry this your ibob tout ideology and pain filled post, take it to that dark corner in your room, sit on your dusty floor and then just.... grin


ZONE B

31 Likes

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:49pm
profolaolu:
And D Protest Against Buhari Was Nt Allowed, God Is Watching
Some people lie as much ass they breathe without batting an eyelid. How could one tell a lie like this and still go on to feel good with themselves?

All the pictures of anti govt protests we saw in which Charley Boy et al led were "disallowed" i guess.

Na wa oo.

You people tell too much stupid lies!

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by etebefia: 2:52pm
This entirety they call Nigeria is finished.

1 Like

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:54pm
Funlordmaniac:



Can just kindly carry this your ibob tout ideology and pain filled post, take it to that dark corner in your room, sit on your dusty floor and then just.... grin
grin

They can never stop disgracing themselves.

Look at tbe nonsense they are typing. Yet when i made the comment i made on the thread about shiite members paying igbo community in Bauchi a courtesy call, they started hopping into my mentions like acrobatic bonobos wailing profusely.

Funny set lf people honestly. Sometimes you just gotta feel sorry for them. They seem totally disoriented. cheesy

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by omenkaLives: 3:01pm
emmy4lov:
I can see #500 at work.

I don't know why hausas can be easily manipulated and fooled...

You stand with Buhari, you dont stand with Nigeria ..
Ignore the title of the thread. Focus on their messages.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by emmaitive: 3:03pm
i can see why this people are so backward...wea is the buhari u are standing with sef..his dead body is in london receiving AC while u are inside the suffering ursef becos u will receive #500 even his children are enjoyin themselves inside aso rock ..i pity this northern peopl

20 Likes

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 3:04pm
Please a state of emergency should be declared to prevent liepob and wailing zombies from committing mass suicide ... Clearly Nigerians know that corruption cannot sustain an economy in the long run.

3 Likes

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ogologoamu: 3:06pm
Funlordmaniac:


Ipob tout! Please your passport is ready! cheesy
Use it to visit your SKELETAL PRESIDENT in London.

14 Likes

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Lisaint(m): 3:08pm
Where are the security Agencies now??



Its only Anti-Government protest thet always see as security threat

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ogologoamu: 3:10pm
omenkaLives:
Ignore the title of the thread. Focus on their messages.

Deceptive messages. From cutting grass #270 mil to forging of dead man's signature.

19 Likes

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Bujumbura(m): 3:14pm
Baawaa:
When Jonathan was in power, can his people can do this for him
Buhari people are showing why basic education is being denied them daily.


Most of them are protesting because of buhari is a Muslim

21 Likes

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Bujumbura(m): 3:16pm
omenkaLives:
grin

They can never stop disgracing themselves.

Look at tbe nonsense they are typing. Yet when i made the comment i made on the thread about shiite members paying igbo community in Bauchi a courtesy call, they started hopping into my mentions like acrobatic bonobos wailing profusely.

Funny set lf people honestly. Sometimes you just gotta feel sorry for them. They seem totally disoriented. cheesy
Feeling disoriented while your fiance of how many years left you when you propose to her




Omenka tell the world if I'm lying

14 Likes

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by tinsel: 3:16pm
You are standing with somebody you cannot even see.

4 Likes

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by PDJT: 3:17pm
Funlordmaniac:



Can you just kindly carry this your ibob tout ideology and pain filled post, take it to that dark corner in your room, sit on your dusty floor and then just.... grin


He simply asked, you and who are doing "One Nigeria"?
Slave mentality everywhere!

12 Likes

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by PDJT: 3:19pm
omenkaLives:
grin

They can never stop disgracing themselves.

Look at tbe nonsense they are typing. Yet when i made the comment i made on the thread about shiite members paying igbo community in Bauchi a courtesy call, they started hopping into my mentions like acrobatic bonobos wailing profusely.

Funny set lf people honestly. Sometimes you just gotta feel sorry for them. They seem totally disoriented. cheesy

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by MonPro: 3:25pm
Masters of yoruba muslims and zombies. grin

12 Likes

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Funlordmaniac(m): 3:34pm
PDJT:
[s][/s]

He simply asked, you and who are doing "One Nigeria"?
SLAVE MENTALITY everywhere!


Please keep your filthy talons off your keyboard if you have nothing reasonable to type you unrelenting doofus!

By the way you are currently doing the ONE NIGERIA thing with the rest of us, since your passport is also green and bears the coat of arms! Senseless free man mentality! grin

2 Likes

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Okwyjesus(m): 3:35pm
These guys are the problem with Nigerian. Tribalistically and religiously blind.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Aufbauh(m): 3:37pm
I can read frustration and depression from Ipob yoots comments above.

When they discovered that their cheap blackmail and unwholesome propaganda against Buhari is not shaking Kano's vote they said "Bleep one Nigeria". Ndo!

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

A Truly Shameful Nation / Revealed: Gov'nor Fashola Paid USD500, 000 For Kim Kardashian's Visit To Lagos / Bayelsa Elders Write Jonathan: We Are Not Feeling The Impact Of Govt

Viewing this topic: hurricaneChris, CooldudeX1, vanpeele, waksman(m), ALMUSTAQIM(m), lexsals4real(m), tjibbs, slowbreeze(f), mrjaybaba(m), ragiluhivo, mhiztaexpensive(m), udoh2k, Afeezoladapo(m), imran90(m), Nazacent, seanery, obie206(m), Kingdolo, fnk, Edoblakky(m), ellechrystal(f), makivi, johnugwu, dking123, Pascal181, janeso(f), WOCKHARDI(m), vintage01, Baawaa(m), nastykid, tsephanyah(f), cxsdayo, henrimoto(m), ChristyG(f), kaka74, jaafree, Mavrick2012, Melvess(m), lindaz12, Danzakidakura(m), EWAagoyin(m), ehispapa(m), DOABABA1, IT4U, dman4mdmoon(m), Brightology2(m), codemaniacs, EternalTruths, etebefia, johnbuck81(m), Eledan, lapagegirl(f), michoim(m), Chiebunigom, Delaw135, KennyID17, AmaechiLinus(m), Tsongz(f), Funlordmaniac(m), tochman(m), karmaA3, odugbo1(m), Lundii, Challas(m), adami48(f) and 129 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.