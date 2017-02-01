Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) (11338 Views)

Source: Below are photos of ongoing iSupportPresidentBuhari Mega Rally in Kano. Kaduna and Lagos will take off tomorrow.

More more more





All I see are hypocrites standing with a despot just bkos he's their own. To hell with one Nigeria!!

People that voted in Buhari; see ur lives now. He will rule till 2023 oooo. A dollar will be 1000naira; by the time he steps down.



Welcome to d change u guys voted for including the acclaimed sophisticated ones.



Just a pity we found ourselves here. 40 Likes 1 Share

I can see #500 at work.

I don't know why hausas can be easily manipulated and fooled...

You stand with Buhari, you dont stand with Nigeria .. 42 Likes 1 Share

Unite with who



All I see are hypocrites standing with a despot just bkos he's their own. TO HELL WITH ONE NIGERIA!!



Can you just kindly carry this your ipob tout ideology and pain filled post, take it to that dark corner in your room, sit on your dusty floor and then just....

When Jonathan was in power, can his people do this for him 7 Likes

And D Protest Against Buhari Was Nt Allowed, God Is Watching 16 Likes

When Jonathan was in power, can his people can do this for him

I am going to your school to retrieve all the school fees paid on your head.

Can just kindly carry this your ibob tout ideology and pain filled post, take it to that dark corner in your room, sit on your dusty floor and then just....



ZONE B ZONE B 31 Likes

And D Protest Against Buhari Was Nt Allowed, God Is Watching Some people lie as much ass they breathe without batting an eyelid. How could one tell a lie like this and still go on to feel good with themselves?



All the pictures of anti govt protests we saw in which Charley Boy et al led were "disallowed" i guess.



Na wa oo.



Some people lie as much ass they breathe without batting an eyelid. How could one tell a lie like this and still go on to feel good with themselves?

All the pictures of anti govt protests we saw in which Charley Boy et al led were "disallowed" i guess.

Na wa oo.

You people tell too much stupid lies!

This entirety they call Nigeria is finished. 1 Like

Can just kindly carry this your ibob tout ideology and pain filled post, take it to that dark corner in your room, sit on your dusty floor and then just....



They can never stop disgracing themselves.



Look at tbe nonsense they are typing. Yet when i made the comment i made on the thread about shiite members paying igbo community in Bauchi a courtesy call, they started hopping into my mentions like acrobatic bonobos wailing profusely.



They can never stop disgracing themselves.

Look at tbe nonsense they are typing. Yet when i made the comment i made on the thread about shiite members paying igbo community in Bauchi a courtesy call, they started hopping into my mentions like acrobatic bonobos wailing profusely.

Funny set lf people honestly. Sometimes you just gotta feel sorry for them. They seem totally disoriented.

I can see #500 at work.



I don't know why hausas can be easily manipulated and fooled...



Ignore the title of the thread. Focus on their messages.

i can see why this people are so backward...wea is the buhari u are standing with sef..his dead body is in london receiving AC while u are inside the suffering ursef becos u will receive #500 even his children are enjoyin themselves inside aso rock ..i pity this northern peopl 20 Likes

Please a state of emergency should be declared to prevent liepob and wailing zombies from committing mass suicide ... Clearly Nigerians know that corruption cannot sustain an economy in the long run. 3 Likes

Ipob tout! Please your passport is ready! Use it to visit your SKELETAL PRESIDENT in London. Use it to visit your SKELETAL PRESIDENT in London. 14 Likes

Where are the security Agencies now??







Its only Anti-Government protest thet always see as security threat 9 Likes 1 Share

Ignore the title of the thread. Focus on their messages.

Deceptive messages. From cutting grass #270 mil to forging of dead man's signature.

When Jonathan was in power, can his people can do this for him Buhari people are showing why basic education is being denied them daily.





Buhari people are showing why basic education is being denied them daily.

Most of them are protesting because of buhari is a Muslim

They can never stop disgracing themselves.



Look at tbe nonsense they are typing. Yet when i made the comment i made on the thread about shiite members paying igbo community in Bauchi a courtesy call, they started hopping into my mentions like acrobatic bonobos wailing profusely.



Funny set lf people honestly. Sometimes you just gotta feel sorry for them. They seem totally disoriented. Feeling disoriented while your fiance of how many years left you when you propose to her









Feeling disoriented while your fiance of how many years left you when you propose to her

Omenka tell the world if I'm lying

You are standing with somebody you cannot even see. 4 Likes

Can you just kindly carry this your ibob tout ideology and pain filled post, take it to that dark corner in your room, sit on your dusty floor and then just....



He simply asked, you and who are doing "One Nigeria"?

Slave mentality everywhere! 12 Likes

They can never stop disgracing themselves.



Look at tbe nonsense they are typing. Yet when i made the comment i made on the thread about shiite members paying igbo community in Bauchi a courtesy call, they started hopping into my mentions like acrobatic bonobos wailing profusely.



Funny set lf people honestly. Sometimes you just gotta feel sorry for them. They seem totally disoriented. 15 Likes 1 Share

Masters of yoruba muslims and zombies. 12 Likes

[s][/s]



He simply asked, you and who are doing "One Nigeria"?

SLAVE MENTALITY everywhere!



Please keep your filthy talons off your keyboard if you have nothing reasonable to type you unrelenting doofus!



Please keep your filthy talons off your keyboard if you have nothing reasonable to type you unrelenting doofus!

By the way you are currently doing the ONE NIGERIA thing with the rest of us, since your passport is also green and bears the coat of arms! Senseless free man mentality!

These guys are the problem with Nigerian. Tribalistically and religiously blind. 8 Likes 1 Share