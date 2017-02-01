₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 2:25pm
Below are photos of ongoing iSupportPresidentBuhari Mega Rally in Kano. Kaduna and Lagos will take off tomorrow.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/ongoing-massive-isupportpresidentbuhari.html?m=1
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 2:25pm
More
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 2:25pm
ebosie11:more
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by cheruv: 2:28pm
Unite with who
All I see are hypocrites standing with a despot just bkos he's their own. To hell with one Nigeria!!
61 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Pavarottii(m): 2:32pm
People that voted in Buhari; see ur lives now. He will rule till 2023 oooo. A dollar will be 1000naira; by the time he steps down.
Welcome to d change u guys voted for including the acclaimed sophisticated ones.
Just a pity we found ourselves here.
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 2:35pm
I can see #500 at work.
I don't know why hausas can be easily manipulated and fooled...
You stand with Buhari, you dont stand with Nigeria ..
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Funlordmaniac(m): 2:38pm
cheruv:
Can you just kindly carry this your ipob tout ideology and pain filled post, take it to that dark corner in your room, sit on your dusty floor and then just....
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 2:39pm
When Jonathan was in power, can his people do this for him
7 Likes
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by profolaolu: 2:43pm
And D Protest Against Buhari Was Nt Allowed, God Is Watching
16 Likes
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ogologoamu: 2:44pm
Baawaa:
I am going to your school to retrieve all the school fees paid on your head.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ogologoamu: 2:46pm
Funlordmaniac:
ZONE B
31 Likes
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:49pm
profolaolu:Some people lie as much ass they breathe without batting an eyelid. How could one tell a lie like this and still go on to feel good with themselves?
All the pictures of anti govt protests we saw in which Charley Boy et al led were "disallowed" i guess.
Na wa oo.
You people tell too much stupid lies!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by etebefia: 2:52pm
This entirety they call Nigeria is finished.
1 Like
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:54pm
Funlordmaniac:
They can never stop disgracing themselves.
Look at tbe nonsense they are typing. Yet when i made the comment i made on the thread about shiite members paying igbo community in Bauchi a courtesy call, they started hopping into my mentions like acrobatic bonobos wailing profusely.
Funny set lf people honestly. Sometimes you just gotta feel sorry for them. They seem totally disoriented.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by omenkaLives: 3:01pm
emmy4lov:Ignore the title of the thread. Focus on their messages.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by emmaitive: 3:03pm
i can see why this people are so backward...wea is the buhari u are standing with sef..his dead body is in london receiving AC while u are inside the suffering ursef becos u will receive #500 even his children are enjoyin themselves inside aso rock ..i pity this northern peopl
20 Likes
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 3:04pm
Please a state of emergency should be declared to prevent liepob and wailing zombies from committing mass suicide ... Clearly Nigerians know that corruption cannot sustain an economy in the long run.
3 Likes
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ogologoamu: 3:06pm
Funlordmaniac:Use it to visit your SKELETAL PRESIDENT in London.
14 Likes
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Lisaint(m): 3:08pm
Where are the security Agencies now??
Its only Anti-Government protest thet always see as security threat
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by ogologoamu: 3:10pm
omenkaLives:
Deceptive messages. From cutting grass #270 mil to forging of dead man's signature.
19 Likes
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Bujumbura(m): 3:14pm
Baawaa:Buhari people are showing why basic education is being denied them daily.
Most of them are protesting because of buhari is a Muslim
21 Likes
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Bujumbura(m): 3:16pm
omenkaLives:Feeling disoriented while your fiance of how many years left you when you propose to her
Omenka tell the world if I'm lying
14 Likes
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by tinsel: 3:16pm
You are standing with somebody you cannot even see.
4 Likes
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by PDJT: 3:17pm
Funlordmaniac:
He simply asked, you and who are doing "One Nigeria"?
Slave mentality everywhere!
12 Likes
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by PDJT: 3:19pm
omenkaLives:
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by MonPro: 3:25pm
Masters of yoruba muslims and zombies.
12 Likes
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Funlordmaniac(m): 3:34pm
PDJT:
Please keep your filthy talons off your keyboard if you have nothing reasonable to type you unrelenting doofus!
By the way you are currently doing the ONE NIGERIA thing with the rest of us, since your passport is also green and bears the coat of arms! Senseless free man mentality!
2 Likes
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Okwyjesus(m): 3:35pm
These guys are the problem with Nigerian. Tribalistically and religiously blind.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) by Aufbauh(m): 3:37pm
I can read frustration and depression from Ipob yoots comments above.
When they discovered that their cheap blackmail and unwholesome propaganda against Buhari is not shaking Kano's vote they said "Bleep one Nigeria". Ndo!
1 Like
