|29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by Onyejemechimere(m): 7:45am
This just came in From Emotional Chioma, she said she is caught between two men, one she loves but broke her heart and the other she is dating but does not love. She wants your advice on who to choose.
Read her story below
"I am 29 years old. I need your candid advice in terms of my relationship."
"I used to date a black guy who I fell in love with but he broke up with me because he said I was a bit stubborn and he thinks I’m self centered. I pleaded with him not to end the relationship, even family members intervened all to no avail. He still ended it and I was really heartbroken. He has got three kids (white kids) and he is still single."
"During our breakup I met a 34 year old white guy who I started dating. This guy is nice, caring and he loves me but he said he is not ready to get married yet but we can have babies together. Now the black guy whom I’m still in love with is back and asking for a new beginning all over again. He wants us to settle down together."
"My problem is I’m so confused about him because of the way he acted. I’m still in love with him not minding the fact that he has kids already but I still have the white guy who I am dating but I don’t love him. I don’t know who to settle with for life."
What do you think she should do?
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by Onyejemechimere(m): 7:45am
She really needs a lot of advice on this, thanks...
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by Papikush: 7:49am
Marry the one with long cassava, money and genuine love for you. Thanks
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by Amarabae(f): 7:50am
She should accept the black guy back,its obvious that the chemistry between them is strong.
Misunderstanding and forgiveness are part of love.
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by yomi007k(m): 7:54am
This is a case of devil n deep blue sea or Nigeria n Libya.
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by Jeffboi(m): 8:07am
When you said white guy, is it none Nigeria? If yes forget it dear, marry the black guy, for the fact he came back, am sure he's going to right all his wrong,
And you stop being stubborn that's the problem with you girls, because you're getting many suitors you start behaving anyhow, am sure you've known the guy so those things he complained about you, just try and amend,
Am sure the is back to change you, try and support him. Thanks!!
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by femolacqua(m): 8:13am
Black guy it is.
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by swtman: 8:34am
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by Gistedge(f): 8:49am
God will help you decide.
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by veekid(m): 11:14am
chose the one with longer dīck
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by rossyc(f): 11:15am
Follow ur heart and dont forget to ask God for direction...
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by Poorboy: 11:16am
Hmmm marry the one with a fat dick mtcheew..
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by softMarket(m): 11:16am
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by twilliamx: 11:16am
Marry them both
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by maberry(m): 11:16am
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by mokaflex(m): 11:17am
What's the name of this movie pls. Has it been premiered on our cinimers
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by emmabest2000(m): 11:17am
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by Exponental(m): 11:17am
very simple..... toss a coin!
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by Donbosco46: 11:17am
Two of them are fake calm down the right person go come.
|Re: 29-year-old Lady Caught Between Two Men Seeks Advice On Who To Marry by engrobidigbo: 11:18am
