This just came in From Emotional Chioma, she said she is caught between two men, one she loves but broke her heart and the other she is dating but does not love. She wants your advice on who to choose.



Read her story below





"I am 29 years old. I need your candid advice in terms of my relationship."



"I used to date a black guy who I fell in love with but he broke up with me because he said I was a bit stubborn and he thinks I’m self centered. I pleaded with him not to end the relationship, even family members intervened all to no avail. He still ended it and I was really heartbroken. He has got three kids (white kids) and he is still single."



"During our breakup I met a 34 year old white guy who I started dating. This guy is nice, caring and he loves me but he said he is not ready to get married yet but we can have babies together. Now the black guy whom I’m still in love with is back and asking for a new beginning all over again. He wants us to settle down together."



"My problem is I’m so confused about him because of the way he acted. I’m still in love with him not minding the fact that he has kids already but I still have the white guy who I am dating but I don’t love him. I don’t know who to settle with for life."



What do you think she should do?