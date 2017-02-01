Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) (22074 Views)

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/throwback-photo-of-buhari-being.html Muhammadu Buhari as the GOC of Third Armoured Division in Jos, Plateau State, being decorated with the rank of Major-General, 1983. 8 Likes

Leave all this pics ja re, just show us a throwback pic of Bubu at college. 72 Likes 6 Shares

Baba God will keep you



He will protect you



He will guide you



Long live muhammadu Buhari



Long live federal republic of Nigeria

Buhari was roughly about 40 years old here. These days, the average major general is above 50 years old. His quick rise in the Army was because he was an accomplished coup plotter from the North. Murtala Mohammed trained him well in the art of coup plotting and he ran with it in 3 highly successful coups.





Unfortunately, the man, Buhari, never managed to achieve anything in his life praiseworthy and is about to go down in history as the man who ran the worst Military and Civilian Governments in the history of Nigeria.



He couldnt even boast of a WAEC certificate in this picture. 104 Likes 6 Shares

I wish him speedy recovery 1 Like 2 Shares

Baba God will keep you



He will protect you



He will guide you



Long live muhammadu Buhari



Have you ever take time and pray for your father like this?

when the American economy was in recess at list we saw movement in the capital. eagerness as if something was actually dieing.



here we have economy in near meltdown n you are showing me buhari what not from decades back ,



na buhari decoration of 83 na pesin go tk feed family of three? 13 Likes



#Ambode2019 We need somebody like Gov. Ambode come 2019. Someone with fresh ideas#Ambode2019 2 Likes 2 Shares





Sweet post...now for the ensuing commentary. Sweet post...now for the ensuing commentary.



I still remember that very day like it was yesterday



It was on March 23 1983 at 2:30Pm



That was the very moment Nigeria was cursed 11 Likes





The man loved by the majority and hated by the minority children of hate PMB old soldier never dieThe man loved by the majority and hated by the minority children of hate 11 Likes 4 Shares

Used to respect this man. I Dont know if it was the system that virused you or the values where fabricated either way, this distractions has to stop and pressured mounted on pmb to either come back and fix the county mess or resign. 3 Likes

Are we already in Rememberance Mood? 16 Likes

Nonsense. What should we do with this? 6 Likes

here in the south we don't know him 8 Likes 1 Share

i stand with pmb 3 Likes 2 Shares

ipob will die shegu 2 Likes 2 Shares

Can you prove it?

I saw it on radio and I also heard it on nairaland

that Buhari is back 2 Likes

Are we already in Rememberance Mood?

Yes. But to remind you that he's alive snd still very much around. Shame to evil wishers

I blame these men that promoted him. 4 Likes

Baba God will keep you



He will protect you



He will guide you



Long live muhammadu Buhari



poor child -- you seriously need love in your life. But how will you get that love when all you do is to type "patriotic" posts on NL like a blind bat?

here in the south we don't know him

He's the president of the most populous black nation

Oga

cool

Just before the devil in him struck 1 Like

Leave all this pics ja re, just show us a throwback pic of Bubu at college.

You go wait tire for that one.

Meanwhile make I do some throwbacks of the disaster that the "expired" leader was in the 80s as military dictator.















You go wait tire for that one.Meanwhile make I do some throwbacks of the disaster that the "expired" leader was in the 80s as military dictator. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Sai BABA