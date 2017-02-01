₦airaland Forum

Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by 360frolic(m): 3:28pm
Muhammadu Buhari as the GOC of Third Armoured Division in Jos, Plateau State, being decorated with the rank of Major-General, 1983.


Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by dukie25: 3:38pm
Leave all this pics ja re, just show us a throwback pic of Bubu at college.

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by sarrki(m): 3:40pm
Baba God will keep you

He will protect you

He will guide you

Long live muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by zendy: 3:57pm
Buhari was roughly about 40 years old here. These days, the average major general is above 50 years old. His quick rise in the Army was because he was an accomplished coup plotter from the North. Murtala Mohammed trained him well in the art of coup plotting and he ran with it in 3 highly successful coups.


Unfortunately, the man, Buhari, never managed to achieve anything in his life praiseworthy and is about to go down in history as the man who ran the worst Military and Civilian Governments in the history of Nigeria.

He couldnt even boast of a WAEC certificate in this picture.

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by JackBaueress1(f): 4:11pm
I wish him speedy recovery

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by philGeo(m): 4:18pm
sarrki:
Baba God will keep you

He will protect you

He will guide you

Long live muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria
Have you ever take time and pray for your father like this?

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by atuanso84: 4:28pm
when the American economy was in recess at list we saw movement in the capital. eagerness as if something was actually dieing.

here we have economy in near meltdown n you are showing me buhari what not from decades back ,

na buhari decoration of 83 na pesin go tk feed family of three?

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by adegoody(m): 4:28pm
We need somebody like Gov. Ambode come 2019. Someone with fresh ideas
#Ambode2019 angry

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by unclezuma: 4:29pm
grin grin grin grin

Sweet post...now for the ensuing commentary.
Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by GossipHeart(m): 4:29pm

I still remember that very day like it was yesterday

It was on March 23 1983 at 2:30Pm

That was the very moment Nigeria was cursed

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by davodguy: 4:30pm
PMB old soldier never die grin grin grin

The man loved by the majority and hated by the minority children of hate

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by zlantanfan: 4:30pm
Used to respect this man. I Dont know if it was the system that virused you or the values where fabricated either way, this distractions has to stop and pressured mounted on pmb to either come back and fix the county mess or resign.

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by SuperBlack: 4:30pm
Are we already in Rememberance Mood?

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by ephi123(f): 4:30pm
Nonsense. What should we do with this? undecided

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by manchester1: 4:30pm
here in the south we don't know him

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by stephnie1(f): 4:31pm
i stand with pmb

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by farouk2much(m): 4:31pm
ipob will die shegu

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by SuperBlack: 4:31pm
GossipHeart:

That was the same day Nigeria was cursed
Can you prove it?
Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by drinkgarri: 4:31pm
I saw it on radio and I also heard it on nairaland
that Buhari is back

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by davodguy: 4:31pm
SuperBlack:
Are we already in Rememberance Mood?

Yes. But to remind you that he's alive snd still very much around. Shame to evil wishers
Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by andymofia(m): 4:31pm
I blame these men that promoted him.

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by Arsenalholic(m): 4:32pm
sarrki:
Baba God will keep you

He will protect you

He will guide you

Long live muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria
poor child -- you seriously need love in your life. But how will you get that love when all you do is to type "patriotic" posts on NL like a blind bat?

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by project8(m): 4:32pm
zendy:
Buhari was roughly about 40 years old here. These days, the average major general is above 50 years old. His quick rise in the Army was because he was an accomplished coup plotter from the North. Murtala Mohammed trained him well in the art of coup plotting and he ran with it in 3 highly successful coups.


Unfortunately, the man, Buhari, never managed to achieve anything in his life praiseworthy and is about to go down in history as the man who ran the worst Military and Civilian Governments in the history of Nigeria.

He couldnt even boast of a WAEC certificate in this picture.
coup plotter trained by yeastern soldiers cos they started d coup in the history of Nigeria

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by davodguy: 4:32pm
manchester1:
here in the south we don't know him

He's the president of the most populous black nation

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by Mrsumec: 4:32pm
Oga
Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by Lemiday(m): 4:32pm
cool

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by Fafunde1: 4:33pm
Just before the devil in him struck

Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by anonimi: 4:33pm
dukie25:
Leave all this pics ja re, just show us a throwback pic of Bubu at college.

You go wait tire for that one. grin
Meanwhile make I do some throwbacks of the disaster that the "expired" leader was in the 80s as military dictator.







Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by Dapromzy333(m): 4:33pm
Sai BABA grin
Re: Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) by davodguy: 4:33pm
project8:
coup plotter trained by yeastern soldiers cos they started d coup in the history of Nigeria

By the yipob

