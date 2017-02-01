Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) (7951 Views)

'Today we handed over the keys and papers of a house we donated to Fityanu Islam first aid group in Kaduna'



Senator Shehu Sani today handed over keys and papers of a house he donated to Fityanu Islam first aid group to the group.Disclosing the news,he said....'Today we handed over the keys and papers of a house we donated to Fityanu Islam first aid group in Kaduna'

Very wrong move



We have people in IDP camps



Why not donate to them



Misplaced priorities 5 Likes

Apc's biggest Nightmare.





Come 2019 he's the next Kaduna State Governor. 7 Likes

Nice one sir 2 Likes

That's very good of him 2 Likes

Hmmmmmm, na so, political tactics

Crap!

What happened to the homeless at IDP camps?

What's wrong with this shiiithole of a country? 1 Like

i hope yu didn't giv the house to izala people

Will you just Fck off for at least a year? Will you just Fck off for at least a year? 5 Likes 1 Share

So you won't ask Buhari to do something for those in IDP order than sending his Airforce Jets to Bomb them to death? This man is using his personal income to do all he's doing.

better than cash gift. 2 Likes

Have you done your bit to help those IDPs?



Have you donated even 5 naira to IDPs?



Bloody hypocrite!



Have you done your bit to help those IDPs?

Have you donated even 5 naira to IDPs?

Bloody hypocrite!

I know you are one of the many El Rufai touts unleashed on nairaland.

what of the almajiris? wandering like the lost israelites.... it's funny how some people think,,,,,,,you call it political strategy ahbi? kwantinue



He looks like M. Gaddafi in the first pics 3 Likes

abeg my pple,where nd hw i go fit register nd get a voter's card? 3 Likes 2 Shares

Exactly the kind of personality Kaduna state needs come 2019....as a corper serving here in kaduna,i was privileged to meet this awesome man and believe me when I tell u guys that he is first among equals.

My fear is that..."THIS IS NIGERIA"...we have so many good personalities that can get us outta this mess we re in right now but then we prefer the criminals,hypocrites and planless personalities yet we will still complain in our loud voice. 3 Likes

"Why not donate to the IDPs instead?"

What a useless attempt at criticism!



Who says the purposes it was donated for is not useful as well? Plus it is even within his constituency, while the IDP camps are not (Not downplaying the IDPs).



Some Nigerians just criticize and do nothing else but criticize. Rubbish! 1 Like

good one 2 Likes

which kaduna state .... probably u are not in kaduna or u don't talk well with the Hausa.... the same sani that shared almost 5,000 radio to people and dats same people cast him and called him names... everyone knows his game.... el rufia is working... many people knows that even the low class Hausa knows that.... from education...to infrastructures....to roads... to job creations...to security...u just name it.... sani is just like atiku dere dreams can never come tru

The only man I see in North 1 Like

Dirty people

Charity begins at home; his primary responsibility is to his constituency before anyone else. Charity begins at home; his primary responsibility is to his constituency before anyone else. 2 Likes

Ok