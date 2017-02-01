₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by henryanna36: 3:42pm
Senator Shehu Sani today handed over keys and papers of a house he donated to Fityanu Islam first aid group to the group.Disclosing the news,he said....
'Today we handed over the keys and papers of a house we donated to Fityanu Islam first aid group in Kaduna'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/senator-shehu-sani-contes-house-to.html
1 Like
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by henryanna36: 3:43pm
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by sarrki(m): 3:44pm
Very wrong move
We have people in IDP camps
Why not donate to them
Misplaced priorities
5 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by SuperBlack: 5:14pm
Apc's biggest Nightmare.
Come 2019 he's the next Kaduna State Governor.
7 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by Fafunde1: 5:15pm
Nice one sir
2 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by lordsharks(m): 5:15pm
That's very good of him
2 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by tolexy007(m): 5:15pm
sarrki:
5 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by orjikuramo(m): 5:16pm
Hmmmmmm, na so, political tactics
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by Keneking: 5:16pm
Sponsor of
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by bobbiekrantz: 5:16pm
Crap!
What happened to the homeless at IDP camps?
What's wrong with this shiiithole of a country?
1 Like
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by farouk2much(m): 5:17pm
i hope yu didn't giv the house to izala people
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by NuclearWinter: 5:18pm
sarrki:
Will you just Fck off for at least a year?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by SuperBlack: 5:18pm
sarrki:So you won't ask Buhari to do something for those in IDP order than sending his Airforce Jets to Bomb them to death? This man is using his personal income to do all he's doing.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by farouk2much(m): 5:19pm
SuperBlack:are you sure
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by FTBOY: 5:19pm
better than cash gift.
2 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by NuclearWinter: 5:19pm
bobbiekrantz:
Have you done your bit to help those IDPs?
Have you donated even 5 naira to IDPs?
Bloody hypocrite!
I know you are one of the many El Rufai touts unleashed on nairaland.
3 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by Epositive(m): 5:20pm
what of the almajiris? wandering like the lost israelites.... it's funny how some people think,,,,,,,you call it political strategy ahbi? kwantinue
#politicsisadirtygame
#positivevibes
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by hrykanu231(m): 5:20pm
He looks like M. Gaddafi in the first pics
3 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by SuperBlack: 5:21pm
farouk2much:Very Sure, he keep serving Suspenson every three months in the party.
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by Figs(m): 5:22pm
abeg my pple,where nd hw i go fit register nd get a voter's card?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by mentorken05(m): 5:25pm
Exactly the kind of personality Kaduna state needs come 2019....as a corper serving here in kaduna,i was privileged to meet this awesome man and believe me when I tell u guys that he is first among equals.
My fear is that..."THIS IS NIGERIA"...we have so many good personalities that can get us outta this mess we re in right now but then we prefer the criminals,hypocrites and planless personalities yet we will still complain in our loud voice.
3 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by pmc01(m): 5:25pm
"Why not donate to the IDPs instead?"
What a useless attempt at criticism!
Who says the purposes it was donated for is not useful as well? Plus it is even within his constituency, while the IDP camps are not (Not downplaying the IDPs).
Some Nigerians just criticize and do nothing else but criticize. Rubbish!
1 Like
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by Ayoswit(f): 5:26pm
good one
2 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by EWAagoyin(m): 5:26pm
SuperBlack:which kaduna state.... probably u are not in kaduna or u don't talk well with the Hausa.... the same sani that shared almost 5,000 radio to people and dats same people cast him and called him names... everyone knows his game.... el rufia is working... many people knows that even the low class Hausa knows that.... from education...to infrastructures....to roads... to job creations...to security...u just name it.... sani is just like atiku dere dreams can never come tru
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by victorazy(m): 5:27pm
The only man I see in North
1 Like
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by swtman: 5:28pm
Dirty people
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by ItsMeAboki(m): 5:29pm
sarrki:
Charity begins at home; his primary responsibility is to his constituency before anyone else.
2 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by Mrrater: 5:31pm
Ok
|Re: Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group(photos) by gocac(f): 5:32pm
[quote author=sarrki post=53771104]Very wrong move
We have people in IDP camps
Why not donate to them
Misplaced priorities i dont understand..... IDP camp do weytin?
