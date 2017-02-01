Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? (15711 Views)

Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) / My Boyfriend Dumped Me Because I Was A Virgin, Pretty Lady Recounts / See What Luv For Sex Did To This Pretty Girl Pix (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/how-much-beans-cake-will-you-buy-if-you.html?m=1 Perhaps a thousand naira own will do... 6 Likes 3 Shares

34 Likes

Iranu after sex he will forget you 18 Likes

I'll buy all the akara all the ogi, the tray infact the shed 21 Likes







Hope she won't cry foul when the girl starts misbehaving, that's if she hasn't started already.

Olosho in the making. So her mother actually allows her to dress like thatHope she won't cry foul when the girl starts misbehaving, that's if she hasn't started already.Olosho in the making.

LOL @ N10,000 Ogi 7 Likes

I will even buy that table there. 2 Likes

SINZ:

LOL @ N10,000 Ogi



How much u gonna buy? How much u gonna buy?

Akara, buy Ogi, buy loiloi, Buy unprocessed beans, buy Akamu residue, buy bread (and pay for the nylon), buy wood and oyel for the akara... Then I will now ''Give myself away" as deposit! I will buy, buy, buy, Buy unprocessed beans, buy Akamu residue, buy bread (and pay for the nylon), buy wood and oyel for the akara... Then I will now ''Give myself away" as deposit! 15 Likes 1 Share

TrapQueen77:





How much u gonna buy? Just N50, I don't really like akara Just N50, I don't really like akara 10 Likes

iamDaisy:

Iranu after sex he will forget you No one is talking about sex here... she's got a very hot, first class kinda banging body. I am sure you can as well tap into her positive vibe and compliment...



#HaterzgonHate

#SDGAF

#IDGAF too 31 Likes 1 Share

she's Dope .... 1 Like

SINZ:



Just N50, I don't really like akara My guy with all that package? My guy with all that package?

PapiNigga:

Perhaps a thousand naira own will do...



Cc: Lalasticlala



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/how-much-beans-cake-will-you-buy-if-you.html?m=1

Careful this one fit be free way Careful this one fit be free way

femolacqua:

My guy with all that package? I'm not moved by what I see.. I'm not moved by what I see.. 1 Like

Hmmm dat her akara go sweet die.

she get akara i get akamu make we connect 6 Likes 2 Shares

Hadar4328:

No one is talking about sex here... she's got a very hot, first class kinda banging body. I am sure you can as well tap into her positive vibe and compliment...



#HaterzgonHate

#SDGAF

#IDGAF too kikikikiki banging body is what? Brain? Iranu. kikikikiki banging body is what? Brain? Iranu.

iamDaisy:

kikikikiki banging body is what? Brain? Iranu. ... El Oh El.











I laf because people wee still buy Akara! A massive selling point that decides one's fate when one's husband is about to flirt with some cheap Hoe out there. From another angle, go and use that brain to withdraw money na... El Oh El.I laf because people wee still buy 3 Likes

Somebody.....someone.... some people maybe.... somewhere ....are serious tired of that girl and her body and probably avoiding.....u 2 wai go buy akara with time he go commot 4 ur eye.... 3 Likes

EWAagoyin:

Somebody.....someone.... some people maybe.... somewhere ....are serious tired of that girl and her body and probably avoiding.....u 2 wai go buy akara with time he go commot 4 ur eye....

Some people just like to see negative side of things. Is there anyone that doesn't run the risk of someone avoiding them? Both males and females?

Even you sef, for all we know, your babe may be avoiding you and is sending her younger one to tell you she is not at home.... does that mean someone else should not go for you? Because you may also commot for her eye? Some people just like to see negative side of things. Is there anyone that doesn't run the risk of someone avoiding them? Both males and females?Even you sef, for all we know, your babe may be avoiding you and is sending her younger one to tell you she is not at home....does that mean someone else should not go for you? Because you may also commot for her eye? 11 Likes

Chai men! na wa for una o. always moved by what they see lol. If u like finish your house rent on akara, she'll still be wayward

delishpot:





Some people just like to see negative side of things. Is there anyone that doesn't run the risk of someone avoiding them? Both males and females?

Even you sef, for all we know, your babe may be avoiding you and is sending her younger one to tell you she is not at home.... does that mean someone else should not go for you? Because you may also commot for her eye? u mis_understood me u mis_understood me

Erngie:

Chai men! na wa for una o. always moved by what they see lol. If u like finish your house rent on akara, she'll still be wayward kikiki most that talk and do these things eventually never get her. kikiki most that talk and do these things eventually never get her.

[i][/i]I go buy evrything... Even dat mortar and peestle ;DI go buy evrything... Even dat mortar and peestle 1 Like

i will buy my 100 akara...and still Toast her join untop. 1 Like

EWAagoyin:

u mis_understood me

OK. Sorry for the misunderstanding OK. Sorry for the misunderstanding 1 Like

Just 20 naira...no be all skirts person dey run after...karashikas full ground... Abasha 2 Likes

iamDaisy:

Iranu after sex he will forget you how come u ladies just believe the only thing in a man's mind is just SEX? how come u ladies just believe the only thing in a man's mind is just SEX? 2 Likes

the babe never baff up and yet she still make sense.wat of wen she don baff up 1 Like



Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner





Hope u smart too cause .. someone with brain wont sell akara like that #justsaying oil heat skimpy clothes dont go together Some guys go chopBreakfastLunchDinnerHope u smart too cause .. someone with brain wont sell akara like that #justsaying oil heat skimpy clothes dont go together

ceejayx:

Hmmm dat her akara go sweet die.

she get akara i get akamu make we connect Kai...you haff spoil finish Kai...you haff spoil finish 2 Likes 1 Share