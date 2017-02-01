₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by PapiNigga: 11:23am
Perhaps a thousand naira own will do...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/how-much-beans-cake-will-you-buy-if-you.html?m=1
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by PapiNigga: 11:24am
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by iamDaisy(f): 11:27am
Iranu after sex he will forget you
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by saaedlee: 11:27am
I'll buy all the akara all the ogi, the tray infact the shed
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by Theyveedo(m): 11:28am
So her mother actually allows her to dress like that
Hope she won't cry foul when the girl starts misbehaving, that's if she hasn't started already.
Olosho in the making.
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by SINZ(m): 11:28am
LOL @ N10,000 Ogi
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by Davash222(m): 11:29am
I will even buy that table there.
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by TrapQueen77(f): 11:29am
SINZ:
How much u gonna buy?
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by Hadar4328: 11:30am
I will buy Akara, buy Ogi, buy loiloi, Buy unprocessed beans, buy Akamu residue, buy bread (and pay for the nylon), buy wood and oyel for the akara... Then I will now ''Give myself away" as deposit!
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by SINZ(m): 11:31am
TrapQueen77:Just N50, I don't really like akara
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by Hadar4328: 11:34am
iamDaisy:No one is talking about sex here... she's got a very hot, first class kinda banging body. I am sure you can as well tap into her positive vibe and compliment...
#HaterzgonHate
#SDGAF
#IDGAF too
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by Berlynn(f): 11:37am
she's Dope ....
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by femolacqua(m): 11:37am
SINZ:My guy with all that package?
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by drnoel: 11:38am
PapiNigga:
Careful this one fit be free way
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by SINZ(m): 11:39am
femolacqua:I'm not moved by what I see..
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by ceejayx: 11:39am
Hmmm dat her akara go sweet die.
she get akara i get akamu make we connect
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by iamDaisy(f): 11:40am
Hadar4328:kikikikiki banging body is what? Brain? Iranu.
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by Hadar4328: 11:46am
iamDaisy:A massive selling point that decides one's fate when one's husband is about to flirt with some cheap Hoe out there. From another angle, go and use that brain to withdraw money na ... El Oh El.
I laf because people wee still buy Akara!
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by EWAagoyin(m): 11:47am
Somebody.....someone.... some people maybe.... somewhere ....are serious tired of that girl and her body and probably avoiding.....u 2 wai go buy akara with time he go commot 4 ur eye....
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by delishpot: 11:51am
EWAagoyin:
Some people just like to see negative side of things. Is there anyone that doesn't run the risk of someone avoiding them? Both males and females?
Even you sef, for all we know, your babe may be avoiding you and is sending her younger one to tell you she is not at home.... does that mean someone else should not go for you? Because you may also commot for her eye?
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by Erngie(f): 11:53am
Chai men! na wa for una o. always moved by what they see lol. If u like finish your house rent on akara, she'll still be wayward
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by EWAagoyin(m): 12:01pm
delishpot:u mis_understood me
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by iamDaisy(f): 12:08pm
Erngie:kikiki most that talk and do these things eventually never get her.
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by maestromicky(m): 12:09pm
[i][/i]I go buy evrything... Even dat mortar and peestle ;DI go buy evrything... Even dat mortar and peestle
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by GoldenJAT(m): 12:09pm
i will buy my 100 akara...and still Toast her join untop.
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by delishpot: 12:17pm
EWAagoyin:
OK. Sorry for the misunderstanding
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:30pm
Just 20 naira...no be all skirts person dey run after...karashikas full ground... Abasha
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by Ncsamuel(m): 12:37pm
iamDaisy:how come u ladies just believe the only thing in a man's mind is just SEX?
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by lefulefu(m): 12:39pm
the babe never baff up and yet she still make sense.wat of wen she don baff up
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by Bumbae1(f): 12:48pm
Some guys go chop
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Hope u smart too cause .. someone with brain wont sell akara like that #justsaying oil heat skimpy clothes dont go together
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by sirusX(m): 12:52pm
ceejayx:Kai...you haff spoil finish
|Re: How Much Bean Cake Will You Buy, If You Come Across This Pretty Lady? by kenonze(f): 1:09pm
I will ask Fayose.. . My role model
