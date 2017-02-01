₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by CastedDude: 3:45pm
The co-ordinator of Special Task Force (STF) Edo Governor's Office -was so elated after being blessed with a bush meat today in his farm. According to Hon Benji Ojietu, he went to his farm today for the first time after 7 years to hunt for bush meat and also used the opportunity to check on his plots of land in my country home, Ugbenor in Uzairue clan, Etsako west LGA, Edo state.
The man killed the bush meat and after it was caught before digesting it with a chilled drink....
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/edo-government-official-storms-his-farm.html
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:46pm
Looting govt coffers and our wildlife
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by CastedDude: 3:46pm
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by CastedDude: 3:47pm
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 3:51pm
Nice one
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 3:51pm
no b him kill that animal..he jus take am pose for pix
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by lekkie073(m): 3:52pm
civet
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:00pm
recession things
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by Dildo(m): 4:11pm
You get time.
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by Oblitz(m): 4:12pm
Hmm!
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by ImadeUReadThis: 4:15pm
Nah everything nah dey chop?
That thing looks like a racoon.
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 4:23pm
Kai! The bush meat with a very cold drink after the days work in the sun would make you feel heavenly blessed
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by Olu317(m): 4:30pm
This is the biggest lie of the outgoing week...Looking at this picture of the man's outfit testifies that this man will be LIAREST(Pardon my grammatical configuration which is non existent) on EARTH. He doesn't need self destructive drawn attention because it show the depths at which people just want to be a HERO without working for it. How on earth will someone kill this kind of animal, wearing a sneaker that's not dirty nor had any STAINS? His trouser is without any traces of dust on it and the MAN DIDN'T EVEN SWEAT! Simply taking up another man's glory. I BOW FOR THIS NIGERIAN ACTOR. Anyway,enjoy yourself
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 4:35pm
Lala n bush meat. Off to d bush to hunt my own snake
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by project8(m): 5:39pm
Nigerians like food enh.anytn they catch its straight to stomach...nawaoo
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by fowosh: 7:41pm
if it were to b a snake....chaaaai.....lala go don't happy die....front page straight....
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by herzern(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by stevenson007: 10:25pm
I will never comment on this thread
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 10:25pm
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 10:25pm
these fools
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 10:26pm
I wonder how many bush animals remain for naija o
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by nabegibeg: 10:26pm
Like say na better thing sef, mscthew
You people that push post to frontage shld learn to use correct language
Which one be storm again. Na quarrel e dey fight with the farm
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by dessz(m): 10:27pm
a guy goes to his farm, eats Bush meat and NL thinks we are suppose to give a fu¢k
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by ImadeUReadThis: 10:27pm
Lassa Fever is endemic to Edo and this idiot is one of the reasons why
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by Afromalaika(m): 10:27pm
Olu317:Supported.
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by bsideboii(m): 10:27pm
One day,someday... someone will kill the last of an endangered specie and it will hit FP.
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by musicwriter(m): 10:28pm
Stealing meat from someone else's trap in the bush is very common in the village.
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by GogetterMD(m): 10:28pm
These politicians wan dey follow us drag bush meat again abi?
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 10:29pm
Animals have rights too nigur, if this were some developed nation you'd have to issue an apology else noone would want to associate with you talk more of vote for you.
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by donnie(m): 10:29pm
Guy share that meat o... see the guy belle for your extreme left.
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by mustymatic(m): 10:29pm
It should be a snake
|Re: Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) by KoredeGold(m): 10:29pm
Reccession........oooo
