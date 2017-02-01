Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hon. Benji Ojietu Catches Bush Meat (Photos) (8560 Views)

Nigerian Soldier Caught Bush Meat In Cameroon. PHOTOS / Benji Obi : A Sacked Sa To Governor Peter Obi On Parks And Market / Okorocha Catches Alleged PDP Loyalists With Ballot Boxes In Imo (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The man killed the bush meat and after it was caught before digesting it with a chilled drink....



Source; The co-ordinator of Special Task Force (STF) Edo Governor's Office -was so elated after being blessed with a bush meat today in his farm. According to Hon Benji Ojietu, he went to his farm today for the first time after 7 years to hunt for bush meat and also used the opportunity to check on his plots of land in my country home, Ugbenor in Uzairue clan, Etsako west LGA, Edo state.The man killed the bush meat and after it was caught before digesting it with a chilled drink....Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/edo-government-official-storms-his-farm.html

Looting govt coffers and our wildlife 18 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Nice one

no b him kill that animal..he jus take am pose for pix 10 Likes

civet 4 Likes 1 Share

recession things

You get time.





Check out this track produced with android phone

http://www.nairaland.com/3633747/full-music-produced-mobile-phone Hmm!Check out this track produced with android phone

Nah everything nah dey chop?



That thing looks like a racoon. 1 Like

Kai! The bush meat with a very cold drink after the days work in the sun would make you feel heavenly blessed 1 Like

This is the biggest lie of the outgoing week...Looking at this picture of the man's outfit testifies that this man will be LIAREST(Pardon my grammatical configuration which is non existent) on EARTH. He doesn't need self destructive drawn attention because it show the depths at which people just want to be a HERO without working for it. How on earth will someone kill this kind of animal, wearing a sneaker that's not dirty nor had any STAINS? His trouser is without any traces of dust on it and the MAN DIDN'T EVEN SWEAT! Simply taking up another man's glory. I BOW FOR THIS NIGERIAN ACTOR. Anyway,enjoy yourself 13 Likes 3 Shares

Lala n bush meat. Off to d bush to hunt my own snake 1 Like

Nigerians like food enh.anytn they catch its straight to stomach...nawaoo

if it were to b a snake....chaaaai.....lala go don't happy die....front page straight.... 1 Like

I will never comment on this thread 2 Likes

these fools 1 Like

I wonder how many bush animals remain for naija o







You people that push post to frontage shld learn to use correct language



Which one be storm again. Na quarrel e dey fight with the farm Like say na better thing sef, mscthewYou people that push post to frontage shld learn to use correct languageWhich one be storm again. Na quarrel e dey fight with the farm

a guy goes to his farm, eats Bush meat and NL thinks we are suppose to give a fu¢k 3 Likes

Lassa Fever is endemic to Edo and this idiot is one of the reasons why

Olu317:

This is the biggest lie of the outgoing week...Looking at this picture of the man's outfit testifies that this man will be LIAREST(Pardon my grammatical configuration which is non existent) on EARTH. He doesn't need self destructive drawn attention because it show the depths at which people just want to be a HERO without working for it. How on earth will someone kill this kind of animal, wearing a sneaker that's not dirty nor had any STAINS? His trouser is without any traces of dust on it and the MAN DIDN'T EVEN SWEAT! Simply taking up another man's glory. I BOW FOR THIS NIGERIAN ACTOR. Anyway,enjoy yourself Supported. Supported.

One day,someday... someone will kill the last of an endangered specie and it will hit FP.

Stealing meat from someone else's trap in the bush is very common in the village.

These politicians wan dey follow us drag bush meat again abi?

Animals have rights too nigur, if this were some developed nation you'd have to issue an apology else noone would want to associate with you talk more of vote for you.

Guy share that meat o... see the guy belle for your extreme left.

It should be a snake