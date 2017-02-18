



Such egoistic article from an inconsequential self-acclaimed “human rights lawyer” Inibehe Effiong, would not have merited our response but for the purpose of setting the records straight and disabusing the minds of the general public who may have been hoodwinked by the diatribe.



We know for a fact that even as a student in the Nigerian Law School, Inibehe Effiong worked for and was engaged by the Akwa Ibom State All Progressives Congress (APC) before and after the last general elections to mount a relentless campaign of calumny against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and particularly Senator Akpabio, who they see as their nemesis.



Even after the elections had been won and lost, Inibehe Effiong has refused to move on and is still sulking and whining over the defeat of his party and sponsors. He remains an integral member of the APC smear campaign machinery against Senator Akpabio. This much is known by discerning Akwa Ibom people. This infantile claim of assassination plot is one in the series of continuing vilification of Senator Akpabio through false alarm.



For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that Senator Akpabio and his wife, Unoma are God-fearing persons who regard the human life as sacred and cannot in any way plot to assassinate Inibehe Effiong or anyone else at that. Neither are they part of any preposterous meeting in Ukana on February 23, 2017. As a matter of fact, Senator Akpabio is not even aware of the existence of this "human rights lawyer." The Senator has been pre-occupied with his work at the National Assembly as the Senate Minority Leader. He only flew into Calabar on Friday evening from Lagos by Air Peace enroute Akwa Ibom State to attend the Ati Annang investiture for Governor Udom Emmanuel. And left same day to attend THE SUN newspaper awards in Lagos.



As a lawyer, even though barely one year at the Bar, we believe Inibehe Effiong knows the steps to take if he has been threatened by anyone instead of crying wolf where there is none. The phantom assassination plot which exists in his imagination is a product of egoistic fantasy. If the aim is to be popular in the social media, he should not drag the name of Senator Akpabio and his family into this imaginary plot.





ANIETIE EKONG

Special Assistant on Media

To the Senate Minority Leader

February 18, 2017.

