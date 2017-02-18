₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:29pm On Feb 19
The attention of the Senate Minority Leader and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been drawn to a self-serving article published by Sahara Reporters with the title: “Former Gov. Akpabio, wife plots assassination of rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong over corruption probe, persistent criticism.”
Such egoistic article from an inconsequential self-acclaimed “human rights lawyer” Inibehe Effiong, would not have merited our response but for the purpose of setting the records straight and disabusing the minds of the general public who may have been hoodwinked by the diatribe.
We know for a fact that even as a student in the Nigerian Law School, Inibehe Effiong worked for and was engaged by the Akwa Ibom State All Progressives Congress (APC) before and after the last general elections to mount a relentless campaign of calumny against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and particularly Senator Akpabio, who they see as their nemesis.
Even after the elections had been won and lost, Inibehe Effiong has refused to move on and is still sulking and whining over the defeat of his party and sponsors. He remains an integral member of the APC smear campaign machinery against Senator Akpabio. This much is known by discerning Akwa Ibom people. This infantile claim of assassination plot is one in the series of continuing vilification of Senator Akpabio through false alarm.
For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that Senator Akpabio and his wife, Unoma are God-fearing persons who regard the human life as sacred and cannot in any way plot to assassinate Inibehe Effiong or anyone else at that. Neither are they part of any preposterous meeting in Ukana on February 23, 2017. As a matter of fact, Senator Akpabio is not even aware of the existence of this "human rights lawyer." The Senator has been pre-occupied with his work at the National Assembly as the Senate Minority Leader. He only flew into Calabar on Friday evening from Lagos by Air Peace enroute Akwa Ibom State to attend the Ati Annang investiture for Governor Udom Emmanuel. And left same day to attend THE SUN newspaper awards in Lagos.
As a lawyer, even though barely one year at the Bar, we believe Inibehe Effiong knows the steps to take if he has been threatened by anyone instead of crying wolf where there is none. The phantom assassination plot which exists in his imagination is a product of egoistic fantasy. If the aim is to be popular in the social media, he should not drag the name of Senator Akpabio and his family into this imaginary plot.
ANIETIE EKONG
Special Assistant on Media
To the Senate Minority Leader
February 18, 2017.
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by HungerBAD: 8:30pm On Feb 19
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:37pm On Feb 19
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by Dcomrade(m): 8:41pm On Feb 19
Dude is just seeking attention
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by temitemi1(m): 8:43pm On Feb 19
he should stop running when no one is chasing ... Senator Akpabio is not interested in his misreable life
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by dejiogundipe(m): 8:44pm On Feb 19
cc: lalasticlala. Abi make dem add snake pix b4 e reach FP?
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by ipobarecriminals: 8:48pm On Feb 19
Tonyebarcanista. ..........PDP IS A NEST OF KILLER.*I'm out *
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by engineerboat(m): 8:49pm On Feb 19
Mr Effiong should to yhe righy steps and channel im addressinh this issue rather than resulting to name callinh and relying on unfounded rumour.
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by ipobarecriminals: 8:53pm On Feb 19
Dcomrade:PDP is BOKO HARAM, BOKO HARAM IS PDP. ..........WHO KILLED AZAZI/FORMER GOV OF KADUNA STATE......,,,,PDP
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by Mznaett(f): 9:03pm On Feb 19
Politics in Nigeria is something else..
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by Jesusloveyou: 9:10pm On Feb 19
Akpabio is a killer and corrupt,
Effiong is an attention seeker
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by rifasenate11(m): 9:19pm On Feb 19
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:41pm On Feb 19
ipobarecriminals:Make una leave our minority leader Alone
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:42pm On Feb 19
Jesusloveyou:Lol you need deliverance
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:43pm On Feb 19
dejiogundipe:Lalasticlala over to you
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by engineerboat(m): 9:45pm On Feb 19
ipobarecriminals:
Are you the one they sent to do the work.
Park well jare
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by engineerboat(m): 9:48pm On Feb 19
Jesusloveyou:
Which one make we come believe now.
Effiong need to inform Lalasticlala that hes is am attention seeker jare.
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by temitemi1(m): 9:49pm On Feb 19
ur evidence bro
Jesusloveyou:
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:21pm On Feb 19
engineerboat:Lala there Is snake here
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by Jesusloveyou: 11:44pm On Feb 19
engineerboat:effiong said akpabio is a serial killer and he stole their money,
And akpabio said effiong is an attention seeker.
So, no be me talk am.
I am just a messager.
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by sharpden: 7:29am
Akpabio do not mind the idiot who is seeking popularity on social media.
If he was raising this allegations on a neutral ground I will believe but to be in APC and be shouting that he wants to be assassinated shows he wants to be POPULAR.
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by unclezuma: 10:19am
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by Jacksparr0w127: 10:21am
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by stonemasonn(m): 10:35am
temitemi1:Until he drops dead abi.
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by inourcare: 10:37am
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by idolda: 10:38am
Inibehe abi Na inibele is an attention seeker looking for relevancy in the political arena. Just ignore the Facebook lawyer
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by Eteo: 10:46am
Inibehe Effiong has been a thorn in Akpabio's flesh...I rem he led a campaign for the release of Odudu
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by systemz(m): 10:59am
dejiogundipe:Lmao! Funny dude.
Dem Don carry am come. Now chill.
|Re: Inibehe Effiong: Count Senator Akpabio Out Of Your Phantom Assassination Plot by saintgp(m): 11:04am
After alleging effiong worked for apc before and after the general election,u still shoot yourself in the leg by saying:as a matter of fact,senator godswill is not aware of his existence....isn't that contradictory?
Personal assistance indeed....smh................
