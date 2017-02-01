₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by klanny(m): 2:56pm
OAP Daddy freeze comments on the statement made by the General overseer of Redeem Christian Church of God , Daddy Adeboye , who said he was richer than RCCG (Redeem christian church of God ) as a lecturer read what daddy freeze wrote about his Adeboye's Message below ;
See report about Daddy Adeboye being richer than RCCG below ;
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, (worldwide) Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed that he was richer than the church as a university lecturer back then.
.
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Erngie(f): 2:57pm
God Has blessed this man. If you continue to judge him, you might not get one-tenth of he's got till you leave this earth. Allow God to deal with pastors..they aren't your business
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Oyind17: 2:58pm
O
L
O
D
O
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Brown14(m): 3:08pm
This 'freeze' too dey chook mouth 4 Mata anyhow
Must u have an opinion?
Even if u have one keep it to yourself!
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by lionlamb020(m): 3:16pm
Freeze is Gradually showing himself to be even dumber and more confused than he seemed to be.. Issokay
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by klanny(m): 3:29pm
E dey express himself ni ?
lionlamb020:
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by lionlamb020(m): 3:32pm
klanny:Express his dumbness abi... It's allowed
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by klanny(m): 3:36pm
Na so ooooo
lionlamb020:
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by joseey(m): 4:25pm
Daddy freeze or mummy freeze u call urself. ...judge not if u don't want to be judge
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by dsmooth1(m): 4:48pm
cnt dis yello pawpaw guy shut up for once, abi na parrot dem take do hin naming,,,,,
ogbeni seekin attention sinze 1890,,
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by thunderfiremods(m): 5:01pm
kemi olunloyo own go down small...ur own don rise...ahhhh aye yin ti baje
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by angelTI(f): 6:42pm
To hell with Freeze! Arrant nonsense!
Why won't Nigeria be like this when some grown folks run their mouths as if they have mouth diarrhea
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by blesoh(f): 6:45pm
Freeze is going crazy God please help him
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by GossipHeart(m): 8:09pm
Who is this Afonja Albino rat ??
Can't he go suck someone's exhaust pipe like his people on BBNaija
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Segadem(m): 8:11pm
Hmmmm
misleading topic
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Drienzia: 8:11pm
Freeze na the male version of Aunty Kemi..
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Segadem(m): 8:11pm
blesoh:Gbam
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by lovelygurl(f): 8:11pm
Hehehe
I love the sarcasm he uses loool
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Mrvirgin: 8:12pm
I keep wondering how this man got a job at Cool FM, he talks out of context most times.
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Judolisco(m): 8:12pm
Freeze I no pity u oh
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Otutu1(m): 8:12pm
But did freeze lie?
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Goke7: 8:12pm
Freeze like to find trouble sha!
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by olarwarleh(m): 8:13pm
the thunder wey go strike freeze dey do press up :-)
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by seyilabi(m): 8:13pm
Hahahaha, this freezer sorry freeze no go kill person.
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Hidohwuh: 8:13pm
Someone should pls take dis guy to kemi olunloyo for deliverance........dey both fit eachoda
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Richy4(m): 8:14pm
I just want to ask harmlessly how much lecturers were paid those days....The guy is just one of the voice of reason no one wants to listen to..
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by cold(m): 8:15pm
Ahh this won't go down well with the sheeple. Watch how they go on the offensive. Defending a man robbing them blind. Millions of Nigerians are suffering from a severe case of religious glaucoma. So blind to the truth they can't even see the wood for the trees. They're like people who have been hypnotised by their greed to yahoo boys. Tell them they're been scammed and watch them almost lynch you to death for daring to block their progress. You'll hear stuff like..'see am, enemy of progress. Abi dem send you'? Recent events with the now infamous MMM is a classic case of how these con men aka pastors operate. We may need to undertake a major surgery to open the eyes of these folks to see these charlatans for what they truly are.
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Tominiola: 8:16pm
This guys dislike for pastors is out of this world lol
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by lekanSuccess(m): 8:16pm
Attention seeker...pray your generation has 1/1000000000 of achievements
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Lasskeey: 8:18pm
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by Lasskeey: 8:19pm
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment by rasazee(m): 8:19pm
That is not what he said. i was opportuned to hear the message. He said what he was earning as a lecturer then was far more than what the church he was, contributed as offering n tithe
