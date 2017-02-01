Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment (24870 Views)

What awesome words of wisdom from our dear Daddy G.O. I would see this as a tremendous feat of achievement!When you were a lecturer sir, Nigeria was doing well as a country, producing our own Garri. Today you are richer and your church is richer, while Nigeria is poorer, the majority of your pastors and congregation are still poor and Indians have started producing our Garri!Somebody say hallelu.......y...ah!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQul9YtFIX5/?hl=en





See report about Daddy Adeboye being richer than RCCG below ;



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, (worldwide) Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed that he was richer than the church as a university lecturer back then.

The soft-spoken preacher, who took over the ministry following the demise of its founder, Pa Josiah Akindayomi, said the church’s total income then was about half of his salary as university lecturer.



Ministering during a three-day special programme to end the church’s 40-day fasting and prayer period at the Redemption Camp, Kilometre 46, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Adeboye said the ministry was not financially buoyant before he came on board.

His words:



“When God called me into full time ministry, I must tell you the truth, I was afraid because things were rough. I knew poverty when I was young but I became a university teacher with the belief that my days of poverty were gone.





“When God asked me to leave my job to become a full-time pastor, the total income of the church was less than my salary and we were to share it among some 39 people.



‘’I was really afraid but God gave me one promise. He said do not worry my son, I will be with you. If you are wondering why my case is different, it is because God told me that He will be with me and He has been faithful to His promise.”

God Has blessed this man. If you continue to judge him, you might not get one-tenth of he's got till you leave this earth. Allow God to deal with pastors..they aren't your business 87 Likes 5 Shares

This 'freeze' too dey chook mouth 4 Mata anyhow





Must u have an opinion?



Even if u have one keep it to yourself! 31 Likes 2 Shares

Freeze is Gradually showing himself to be even dumber and more confused than he seemed to be.. Issokay 48 Likes







lionlamb020:

Freeze is Gradually showing himself to be even dumber and more confused than he seemed to be.. Issokay E dey express himself ni ? 4 Likes

klanny:

E dey express himself ni ?





Express his dumbness abi... It's allowed Express his dumbness abi... It's allowed 24 Likes 1 Share







lionlamb020:



Express his dumbness abi... It's allowed Na so ooooo 7 Likes 2 Shares

Daddy freeze or mummy freeze u call urself. ...judge not if u don't want to be judge 12 Likes

cnt dis yello pawpaw guy shut up for once, abi na parrot dem take do hin naming,,,,,

ogbeni seekin attention sinze 1890,, 8 Likes 1 Share

kemi olunloyo own go down small...ur own don rise...ahhhh aye yin ti baje 13 Likes 2 Shares

To hell with Freeze! Arrant nonsense!



Why won't Nigeria be like this when some grown folks run their mouths as if they have mouth diarrhea 8 Likes

Freeze is going crazy God please help him 5 Likes



Who is this Afonja Albino rat ??



Can't he go suck someone's exhaust pipe like his people on BBNaija 16 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm

misleading topic

Freeze na the male version of Aunty Kemi.. 11 Likes 3 Shares

blesoh:

Freeze is going crazy God please help him Gbam Gbam 3 Likes 1 Share





I love the sarcasm he uses loool HeheheI love the sarcasm he uses loool 18 Likes

I keep wondering how this man got a job at Cool FM, he talks out of context most times. 8 Likes

Freeze I no pity u oh 2 Likes

But did freeze lie? 30 Likes 3 Shares

Freeze like to find trouble sha! 2 Likes

the thunder wey go strike freeze dey do press up :-) 2 Likes

Hahahaha, this freezer sorry freeze no go kill person.

Someone should pls take dis guy to kemi olunloyo for deliverance........dey both fit eachoda 4 Likes 1 Share

I just want to ask harmlessly how much lecturers were paid those days....The guy is just one of the voice of reason no one wants to listen to.. 16 Likes

Ahh this won't go down well with the sheeple. Watch how they go on the offensive. Defending a man robbing them blind. Millions of Nigerians are suffering from a severe case of religious glaucoma. So blind to the truth they can't even see the wood for the trees. They're like people who have been hypnotised by their greed to yahoo boys. Tell them they're been scammed and watch them almost lynch you to death for daring to block their progress. You'll hear stuff like..'see am, enemy of progress. Abi dem send you'? Recent events with the now infamous MMM is a classic case of how these con men aka pastors operate. We may need to undertake a major surgery to open the eyes of these folks to see these charlatans for what they truly are. 38 Likes 2 Shares

This guys dislike for pastors is out of this world lol

Attention seeker...pray your generation has 1/1000000000 of achievements 3 Likes 1 Share

1 Like