OUR MARCH 11TH LOVE STORY_

February 14th may be accepted globally as a day of love, but for us, March 11th is bae. I first met her (Ogechi) on March 10th 2015 while working as a business developer / project manager in a software/IT firm in Asaba. She was scheduled for JAMB UTME exam in my company's IT Computer Based Testing facility on that day. While I was busy attending to our network engineers (who were trying setup the computers for the exams), a colleague required my attention outside. "Jim, come see this 'USB', this one na your specs o". USB (flash drive) was a slang we used for slim and portable beautiful ladies while Coke bottle was for big and very curvy ladies. Just like a normal guy would respond, I rushed out of the hall to see this "USB". I was attracted immediately (which was unlike me, but there was something special about this one). Shortly she joined the screening queue and soon entered the hall. Come and see me behaving like a "private invigilator" in the hall. I chose a spot to stand (right behind her). I was trying to spy her name on the screen. Finally i saw her name, and i went outside to take a sit waiting for her to finish.



Then the big moment came, she was done with her exam. She came outside looking exhausted and she headed straight for the exit stairs. My liver was failing big time. I was scared she would feel embarrassed if I called her name. My liver finally failed me and I gave up. She was about to take a step further down the stairs out of sight when she finally looked up and I immediately beckoned with my hands for her to come. She did, I guess she thought I was a JAMB official. "How was your exams?" I asked. "Fine, thank you!" she responded. "You look intelligent, I would like to know what you will score" I continued. "No problem sir" she said. "No problem?, there's a problem, I don't have your number". She smiled and dictated her number while I happily wrote it down. "I will call you later" I waved as she went downstairs. We officially began to talk fully via calls, and chats the next day March 11th 2015, and it was so amazing how fast we were becoming friends. I found out that she had never been to Asaba all her life and I was even surprised how Jamb "divinely" posted a candidate residing in Warri to Asaba (3 hours away). Well, all things works together for our good.

Bae secured admission to an amazing institution and she's currently top of her class now in year 2. She runs her own Online training business (like bae like boo).



2 years later (March 11th 2017), we are tying the knot (getting married) on the exact same day we began talking. So amazing!. At this junction, I want to thank God for this divine match making (more powerful than any dating resource), and secondly JAMB Nigeria for allowing God use you guys fix her CBT centre 3 hours away from her home just to meet me. I hope to see all you JAMB staff at the reception hall especially the JAMB registrar Mr. Ishaq Oloyede (hope this IV gets to you) and Mr Eze the Jamb Official on ground that day.



Finally I want to use this medium to invite all of you to the wedding. If you love our story and want to tap into this kind of grace and connection, show some love by praying for us, attending and in your gifts. See you in March 11th, Warri town. RSVP:



