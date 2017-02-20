₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by JimloveTM(m): 3:13pm
Dear Nairalanders, come and celebrate with us!.
OUR MARCH 11TH LOVE STORY_
February 14th may be accepted globally as a day of love, but for us, March 11th is bae. I first met her (Ogechi) on March 10th 2015 while working as a business developer / project manager in a software/IT firm in Asaba. She was scheduled for JAMB UTME exam in my company's IT Computer Based Testing facility on that day. While I was busy attending to our network engineers (who were trying setup the computers for the exams), a colleague required my attention outside. "Jim, come see this 'USB', this one na your specs o". USB (flash drive) was a slang we used for slim and portable beautiful ladies while Coke bottle was for big and very curvy ladies. Just like a normal guy would respond, I rushed out of the hall to see this "USB". I was attracted immediately (which was unlike me, but there was something special about this one). Shortly she joined the screening queue and soon entered the hall. Come and see me behaving like a "private invigilator" in the hall. I chose a spot to stand (right behind her). I was trying to spy her name on the screen. Finally i saw her name, and i went outside to take a sit waiting for her to finish.
Then the big moment came, she was done with her exam. She came outside looking exhausted and she headed straight for the exit stairs. My liver was failing big time. I was scared she would feel embarrassed if I called her name. My liver finally failed me and I gave up. She was about to take a step further down the stairs out of sight when she finally looked up and I immediately beckoned with my hands for her to come. She did, I guess she thought I was a JAMB official. "How was your exams?" I asked. "Fine, thank you!" she responded. "You look intelligent, I would like to know what you will score" I continued. "No problem sir" she said. "No problem?, there's a problem, I don't have your number". She smiled and dictated her number while I happily wrote it down. "I will call you later" I waved as she went downstairs. We officially began to talk fully via calls, and chats the next day March 11th 2015, and it was so amazing how fast we were becoming friends. I found out that she had never been to Asaba all her life and I was even surprised how Jamb "divinely" posted a candidate residing in Warri to Asaba (3 hours away). Well, all things works together for our good.
Bae secured admission to an amazing institution and she's currently top of her class now in year 2. She runs her own Online training business (like bae like boo).
2 years later (March 11th 2017), we are tying the knot (getting married) on the exact same day we began talking. So amazing!. At this junction, I want to thank God for this divine match making (more powerful than any dating resource), and secondly JAMB Nigeria for allowing God use you guys fix her CBT centre 3 hours away from her home just to meet me. I hope to see all you JAMB staff at the reception hall especially the JAMB registrar Mr. Ishaq Oloyede (hope this IV gets to you) and Mr Eze the Jamb Official on ground that day.
Finally I want to use this medium to invite all of you to the wedding. If you love our story and want to tap into this kind of grace and connection, show some love by praying for us, attending and in your gifts. See you in March 11th, Warri town. RSVP:
mods help share our story
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by Kingsasian(m): 3:19pm
Wow! Congratulations in advance. Coincidentally I am in warri o.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by Erngie(f): 3:23pm
Congrats and have a HML
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by Boboforthegirls: 3:24pm
Congratulala,, hey guys am new here show me some love
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by Jacksparr0w127: 3:33pm
Congratulations
Nikkypearl can you see this?
1 Like
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by nikkypearl(f): 3:46pm
Jacksparr0w127:
btw
his Ankara style no be here ...congrats
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by GossipHeart(m): 3:53pm
This reminds me of Buhari's wedding
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by unclezuma: 3:53pm
I'm waiting for March 12th to hear the score.
1 Like
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by Papikush: 3:55pm
So you are busy toasting Jamb girls up and down abi? Continue
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:55pm
nikkypearl:9ice hipsssss
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by ruggedised: 3:56pm
MMM
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by thestevens: 3:56pm
Are they dancing ogene?
1 Like
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by Dandsome: 3:56pm
okay
When you tell some girls not to do unnecessary shakara, they`ll think you`re just talking.... Little did she know that she was talking to her future husband..
Some ladies have unknowingly driven their husbands away. 6 years later they`ll go to church, lie on the floor and start binding witches and wizards that weren`t there at the first place.
When you drive him away and he marries another girl, whose future husband do you think you`ll now marry?? Mehnnnnn OYO na your case o.
Kudos to them. Kudos to the guy for not giving up.. Kudos to the girl for not doing unnecessary shakara.
10 Likes
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by Epositive(m): 3:56pm
*in helen paul voice*
congratulason o
#positivevibes
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by olojuede01: 3:57pm
Wait so she wee marry in 100 level
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by Mrtolotolo: 3:57pm
Waiting for luminouz and TrapQueen77's wedding..
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by ALAYORMII: 3:57pm
Congratulations to them
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by RIZLER: 3:57pm
No yansh no boobs?
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by Jglad(f): 3:57pm
If all of us cum, hope u won't av heartattack For this recession
Anyways, HML... Wishing you the best
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by Josephamstrong1(m): 3:57pm
Whr is Zinny377?
Abeg whc we met.
Congratulations
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by adeadeyera(m): 3:58pm
Congratulobia
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by johnjay4u2u(m): 3:58pm
This thing called love ....
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by decode55(m): 3:58pm
Congratulations.
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by nwachinemelu(m): 3:58pm
They would have waited till March 10 2018....so everything will rhyme well and they will march it well.
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by maj007(m): 3:58pm
RIZLER:
See this one ooooo.
Chaiiiii. You don spoil finish.
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by hucienda: 3:59pm
NCAN East and West coast uniting yet again.
Congratulations.
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by dollyjoy(f): 3:59pm
RIZLER:He like her like that.
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by TrapQueen77(f): 4:00pm
Mrtolotolo:
#OnlyIfLuminouzIsVirgin
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by silvermania(m): 4:00pm
Boboforthegirls:Welcome cute boy no homo,,.I love your smile keep it up, , are u into music?
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by Tazmode(m): 4:00pm
Nice, congratulations are in order
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by uzoexcel(m): 4:00pm
What was her jamb score
|Re: Met March 10th, Marrying March 11th, Read Our Love Story - The March 11th Couple by chemystery: 4:01pm
hehehehehe....USB ko, earpiece ni
