Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by AdoraAmadi: 10:15pm On Feb 20
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty has explained in a lenghty note explained why she doesn't know Banky W and FalztheBadGuy.

Read below:

Good evening everyone...first of all i was misunderstood when I said I don't know Banky, actually what I meant was, "I've never met him in person"..

Banky is an amazing singer no doubt. And right now i want to use this platform to apologize for all the wrong words I said about him. It's just a game,we say/do things for specific reasons + i was emotional unstable cos i was up for possible eviction.

So to all banky fans and everyone plz forgive me, Banky I love ur music and you are a talented cute guy! #blessed
And concerning FALZ,i know the song called "soft work" but believe me i had no idea it was FALZ that sang it and also i haven't met him before..that was why i had to ask "who is he"..#humblefalz

To everyone out there,i just want to refresh your mindset again that the BIG BROTHER SHOW is always a game that has just one winner and whatever actions u have seen in the house is for a reason so please i beg you all don't judge by what you have seen or heard.....
God richly bless you all and I LOVE YOU... abeg make una no vex for ma head na, na game rule me just dey follow ooo #NEVERGIVEUP #ITSJUSTGOD

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/bbnaija-gifty-explains-why-she-doesnt.html

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by NwamaziNwaAro: 10:19pm On Feb 20
undecided
Now she is back to Naija

Please can someone notify me when she reopens her hair-dressing salon at Obosi junction...

My niece likes that style she did for Jon.

undecided

30 Likes

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Krystalzkris(f): 10:21pm On Feb 20
Ayam nor understanding this girl.....

2 Likes

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by HIRAETH(f): 10:23pm On Feb 20
Nice to hear from you gifty
Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by engrMikemd(m): 10:26pm On Feb 20
apologies accepted

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Obinovictor(m): 10:32pm On Feb 20
Who this apology epp?

7 Likes

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by debque(m): 11:10pm On Feb 20
lemme pitch tent
Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by mikezuruki(m): 11:23pm On Feb 20
Obinovictor:
Who this apology epp?
Your own be say NOTHING DEY EPP YOU.

43 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by DivinelyBlessed(m): 11:28pm On Feb 20
Eyaaaaaaaa.
Misunderstanding is bad.
After the whole world don yab her... cry

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Deeypeey(m): 11:29pm On Feb 20
...now the explanations begin
oya let us hear ur very touching story oo
Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Jacksparr0w127: 11:29pm On Feb 20
Please when will this show come to an end?

I don tire

8 Likes

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by cremedelacreme: 11:29pm On Feb 20
Too late Gifty. A big lesson for Naija babes. See wetin too much forming don cause am. All the hopes of winning 25M dashed. grin

5 Likes

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by adorablepepple(f): 11:29pm On Feb 20
Akuko..?? You finally came to your senses! Respect is reciprocal,have it at the back of your mind

1 Like

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Smhart1(f): 11:29pm On Feb 20
Raise your hand ✋ if her apology epp you

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Mologi(m): 11:29pm On Feb 20
your eye Don come down.....
you don get evicted and u dey sabi dem..
this girl self....

Uses different accents.....brit in the morning

American in the afternoon
then remembers her country in night when everybody is asleep....



wedonma

14 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by dview001(m): 11:30pm On Feb 20
olosho
Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by seunlly(m): 11:30pm On Feb 20
who cares
Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by bumi10: 11:30pm On Feb 20
taaaaa - ladies eh, una to dey lie.

lie lie like you

you don join APC abi? Say something now, tomorrow dey come dey twist people brain say no be watin dey mean.

I watched BBNaija that day wey Banky W enter the house and what u said and i quote "who is he"

abi watin that statement mean? rubbish. You come now dey talk say u mean say u never meet am before..hmmm chai womennnnnn

my mama used to say, if you don't know what to say, you better keep quiet.

3 Likes

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Caracta(f): 11:30pm On Feb 20
Sluts in the BBNaija house...saints on twitter. Just as we expected. Welcome back to reality.

8 Likes

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by naijaboy756: 11:30pm On Feb 20
the house wont be the same without u baby
Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Esepanye(f): 11:30pm On Feb 20
Jacksparr0w127:
Please when will this show come to and end?

I don tire
there force you?

2 Likes

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Deeypeey(m): 11:31pm On Feb 20
People are bn mean oo...sorry babe,u shot ursef in the leg...
Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by olaolulazio(m): 11:31pm On Feb 20
Omo liar Muhammad.

1 Like

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Deeypeey(m): 11:31pm On Feb 20
eehs eeht me?..or ds dumb explanation just doesnt add up?...is Gifty getting dumber..cos m noh understanding oo
Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by bukkielee(f): 11:31pm On Feb 20
Nice one gifty
Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by registration(m): 11:32pm On Feb 20
oh ok
Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by wokemzine: 11:32pm On Feb 20
I am feeling somehow pity for her. I don't know why.

1 Like

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by annnikky(f): 11:32pm On Feb 20
Wow! Cos she didn't win thats y now recognise banky n falz.. Chaii.. Naija Babes n forming grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Seun360(m): 11:32pm On Feb 20
This lady will go places. Watch out.

1 Like

Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by orjikuramo(m): 11:32pm On Feb 20
Mtchew...
Like I care, abeg play me that pepenazzi song jare - ye ma fi lokulo lo Mii, i gat no time

