|Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by AdoraAmadi: 10:15pm On Feb 20
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty has explained in a lenghty note explained why she doesn't know Banky W and FalztheBadGuy.
Read below:
Good evening everyone...first of all i was misunderstood when I said I don't know Banky, actually what I meant was, "I've never met him in person"..
Banky is an amazing singer no doubt. And right now i want to use this platform to apologize for all the wrong words I said about him. It's just a game,we say/do things for specific reasons + i was emotional unstable cos i was up for possible eviction.
So to all banky fans and everyone plz forgive me, Banky I love ur music and you are a talented cute guy! #blessed
And concerning FALZ,i know the song called "soft work" but believe me i had no idea it was FALZ that sang it and also i haven't met him before..that was why i had to ask "who is he"..#humblefalz
To everyone out there,i just want to refresh your mindset again that the BIG BROTHER SHOW is always a game that has just one winner and whatever actions u have seen in the house is for a reason so please i beg you all don't judge by what you have seen or heard.....
God richly bless you all and I LOVE YOU... abeg make una no vex for ma head na, na game rule me just dey follow ooo #NEVERGIVEUP #ITSJUSTGOD
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/bbnaija-gifty-explains-why-she-doesnt.html
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by NwamaziNwaAro: 10:19pm On Feb 20
Now she is back to Naija
Please can someone notify me when she reopens her hair-dressing salon at Obosi junction...
My niece likes that style she did for Jon.
30 Likes
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Krystalzkris(f): 10:21pm On Feb 20
Ayam nor understanding this girl.....
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by HIRAETH(f): 10:23pm On Feb 20
Nice to hear from you gifty
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by engrMikemd(m): 10:26pm On Feb 20
apologies accepted
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Obinovictor(m): 10:32pm On Feb 20
Who this apology epp?
7 Likes
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by debque(m): 11:10pm On Feb 20
lemme pitch tent
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by mikezuruki(m): 11:23pm On Feb 20
Obinovictor:Your own be say NOTHING DEY EPP YOU.
43 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by DivinelyBlessed(m): 11:28pm On Feb 20
Eyaaaaaaaa.
Misunderstanding is bad.
After the whole world don yab her...
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Deeypeey(m): 11:29pm On Feb 20
...now the explanations begin
oya let us hear ur very touching story oo
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Jacksparr0w127: 11:29pm On Feb 20
Please when will this show come to an end?
I don tire
8 Likes
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by cremedelacreme: 11:29pm On Feb 20
Too late Gifty. A big lesson for Naija babes. See wetin too much forming don cause am. All the hopes of winning 25M dashed.
5 Likes
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by adorablepepple(f): 11:29pm On Feb 20
Akuko..?? You finally came to your senses! Respect is reciprocal,have it at the back of your mind
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Smhart1(f): 11:29pm On Feb 20
Raise your hand ✋ if her apology epp you
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Mologi(m): 11:29pm On Feb 20
your eye Don come down.....
you don get evicted and u dey sabi dem..
this girl self....
Uses different accents.....brit in the morning
American in the afternoon
then remembers her country in night when everybody is asleep....
wedonma
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by dview001(m): 11:30pm On Feb 20
olosho
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by seunlly(m): 11:30pm On Feb 20
who cares
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by bumi10: 11:30pm On Feb 20
taaaaa - ladies eh, una to dey lie.
lie lie like you
you don join APC abi? Say something now, tomorrow dey come dey twist people brain say no be watin dey mean.
I watched BBNaija that day wey Banky W enter the house and what u said and i quote "who is he"
abi watin that statement mean? rubbish. You come now dey talk say u mean say u never meet am before..hmmm chai womennnnnn
my mama used to say, if you don't know what to say, you better keep quiet.
3 Likes
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Caracta(f): 11:30pm On Feb 20
Sluts in the BBNaija house...saints on twitter. Just as we expected. Welcome back to reality.
8 Likes
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by naijaboy756: 11:30pm On Feb 20
the house wont be the same without u baby
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Esepanye(f): 11:30pm On Feb 20
Jacksparr0w127:there force you?
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Deeypeey(m): 11:31pm On Feb 20
People are bn mean oo...sorry babe,u shot ursef in the leg...
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by olaolulazio(m): 11:31pm On Feb 20
Omo liar Muhammad.
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Deeypeey(m): 11:31pm On Feb 20
eehs eeht me?..or ds dumb explanation just doesnt add up?...is Gifty getting dumber..cos m noh understanding oo
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by bukkielee(f): 11:31pm On Feb 20
Nice one gifty
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by registration(m): 11:32pm On Feb 20
oh ok
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by wokemzine: 11:32pm On Feb 20
I am feeling somehow pity for her. I don't know why.
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by annnikky(f): 11:32pm On Feb 20
Wow! Cos she didn't win thats y now recognise banky n falz.. Chaii.. Naija Babes n forming
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by Seun360(m): 11:32pm On Feb 20
This lady will go places. Watch out.
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Apologises To Banky W & Fans. Explains Why She Doesn't Know Banky W & Falz by orjikuramo(m): 11:32pm On Feb 20
Mtchew...
Like I care, abeg play me that pepenazzi song jare - ye ma fi lokulo lo Mii, i gat no time
