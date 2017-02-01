Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" (13411 Views)

Who Blinks First, A Tale Of How 3 Girls Fought Over One Guy / Bisi Alimi Shops For Wedding Rings (photo) / Bisi Alimi, His Mum And His Fiance Pictured Together (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/02/lib-exclusive-i-dated-three-girls-but-i.html





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJnjIeRWAYM?t=5





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lP26ASWEpU4?t=7 Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, was in Nigeria recently and he had a no holds barred interview with Linda Ikeji Tv where he revealed details of his childhood in the slums of Mushin, how he met and fell in love with his Australian born husband, Anthony at the age of 41. He revealed that they plan to have kids. He disclosed that at 42, he has never had sex with a woman before. Watch the interviews after the cut...

more

No one gives a fucck. 12 Likes

So what my own



You want to re-direct what God has done and you think his not seeing



You own space for hell na special 4 Likes

ariesbull:

why do they always come as yorubas? from bob risky to denrele et al



But why condomuser:

Afonjas disgracing us sine 1400 BC



Two "Pastors" were cauqht in the SE some weeks aqo red-handed.



Your ill obsession with the Yoruba race will effect your suicide! 9 Likes

Missing the sweetest thing ever.





Anyways, Ko kan aye... 2 Likes





I never fvck pussy before o. Abeg me na gay too? I never fvck pussy before o. Abeg me na gay too? 2 Likes 1 Share

you will die virgin. 3 Likes

Live ur life and be happy on ur own terms Bisi. To each his own 1 Like

itsik:

Na this kin ones wey cancer dey reap off their anus.

Filty animals.

Let all these I too sabi wey dey nairaland.com come and quote me. Hidiats.

Please dont bring gay to our country. There is no benefit attached to it if not pervertism and building wrong foundation for younger generations.



Lest I forget, you said you are planning on having a kid?

Gay idiots. Whos eggs are you going to use to produce that kid. Or you gonna impregnate this black mofo?

Cos if you think gay is cool and natural, then dont try to meet a lady to have a child for u deranged fools. Just keep having sex with eachother

Maybe with time one of you will impregnate the other. If by then cancer never reap apart where the baby will come out from, if there's even going to be a baby.

Am just so pained by this hopelessness and stupidity.

y are you so pained over how someone else lives his life?? y are you so pained over how someone else lives his life?? 1 Like

and ow izz it my business ?



for this sunny afternoon ?



mod I tire for you oooo

maaaaaaaaadneeeeeessssssssss

Pls try it. Its sweet.



May God heal u . amen 2 Likes

....I don't want to have A MAN-MOTHER ....I don't want to have A MAN-MOTHER 9 Likes

You for put your abunna for fridge nah..

mtchewwwww

2 Likes

:Dw :Dw

I like this blatant lie. Guy, your new name is LIE-NUS MBA.



In another news..





Does being gray equate to celebrity status in Nigeria now? Who is granting these people interviews?Does being gray equate to celebrity status in Nigeria now?

you need our tea for men

Na this kin ones wey cancer dey reap off their anus.

Filty animals.

Let all these I too sabi wey dey nairaland.com come and quote me. Hidiats.

Please dont bring gay to our country. There is no benefit attached to it if not pervertism and building wrong foundation for younger generations.



Lest I forget, you said you are planning on having a kid?

Gay idiots. Whos eggs are you going to use to produce that kid. Or you gonna impregnate this black mofo?

Cos if you think gay is cool and natural, then dont try to meet a lady to have a child for u deranged fools. Just keep having sex with eachother

Maybe with time one of you will impregnate the other. If by then cancer never reap apart where the baby will come out from, if there's even going to be a baby.

Am just so pained by this hopelessness and stupidity. 5 Likes

gay lord

some foetus deserves the toilet treatment. his mother will never be happy wherever she is.

That explains why he is gay

But with your fellow men instead..... Fool!!!



Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc

LovePeddler