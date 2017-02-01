₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by Kolababe: 3:09pm
Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, was in Nigeria recently and he had a no holds barred interview with Linda Ikeji Tv where he revealed details of his childhood in the slums of Mushin, how he met and fell in love with his Australian born husband, Anthony at the age of 41. He revealed that they plan to have kids. He disclosed that at 42, he has never had sex with a woman before. Watch the interviews after the cut...
http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/02/lib-exclusive-i-dated-three-girls-but-i.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJnjIeRWAYM?t=5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lP26ASWEpU4?t=7
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by Kolababe: 3:10pm
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by Backinfront(m): 3:13pm
No one gives a fucck.
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by delli(m): 3:16pm
So what my own
You want to re-direct what God has done and you think his not seeing
You own space for hell na special
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by herzern(m): 3:16pm
ariesbull:
condomuser:
Two "Pastors" were cauqht in the SE some weeks aqo red-handed.
Your ill obsession with the Yoruba race will effect your suicide!
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by Incognito101: 3:17pm
Missing the sweetest thing ever.
Anyways, Ko kan aye...
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by ikp120(m): 3:23pm
I never fvck pussy before o. Abeg me na gay too?
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by mokoshalb(m): 3:41pm
you will die virgin.
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by apcmustwin: 3:42pm
Live ur life and be happy on ur own terms Bisi. To each his own
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by apcmustwin: 3:42pm
itsik:y are you so pained over how someone else lives his life??
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by holatin(m): 3:42pm
and ow izz it my business ?
for this sunny afternoon ?
mod I tire for you oooo
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by IgiveFreebies: 3:42pm
maaaaaaaaadneeeeeessssssssss
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by McBrooklyn(m): 3:43pm
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by iamdurent(m): 3:43pm
Pls try it. Its sweet.
May God heal u . amen
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by Lasskeey: 3:43pm
....I don't want to have A MAN-MOTHER
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by owobokiri(m): 3:43pm
You for put your abunna for fridge nah..
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by friendly101: 3:43pm
mtchewwwww
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by Lasskeey: 3:43pm
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by GreenMavro: 3:43pm
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by unclezuma: 3:43pm
:Dw
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by Judah95(m): 3:44pm
I like this blatant lie. Guy, your new name is LIE-NUS MBA.
In another news..
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by Dygeasy(m): 3:44pm
Who is granting these people interviews?
Does being gray equate to celebrity status in Nigeria now?
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by IMASTEX: 3:44pm
you need our tea for men
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by itsik(m): 3:44pm
Na this kin ones wey cancer dey reap off their anus.
Filty animals.
Let all these I too sabi wey dey nairaland.com come and quote me. Hidiats.
Please dont bring gay to our country. There is no benefit attached to it if not pervertism and building wrong foundation for younger generations.
Lest I forget, you said you are planning on having a kid?
Gay idiots. Whos eggs are you going to use to produce that kid. Or you gonna impregnate this black mofo?
Cos if you think gay is cool and natural, then dont try to meet a lady to have a child for u deranged fools. Just keep having sex with eachother
Maybe with time one of you will impregnate the other. If by then cancer never reap apart where the baby will come out from, if there's even going to be a baby.
Am just so pained by this hopelessness and stupidity.
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by logs69: 3:44pm
gay lord
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by highrise07(m): 3:44pm
some foetus deserves the toilet treatment. his mother will never be happy wherever she is.
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by wellmax(m): 3:44pm
That explains why he is gay
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by AdonaiRoofing(m): 3:45pm
But with your fellow men instead..... Fool!!!
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by bjhaid: 3:45pm
LovePeddler
|Re: Bisi Alimi: "I Have Never Had Sex With A Woman At 42 But I Dated 3 Girls" by WinkWrld: 3:45pm
try pussy out. its much fun
