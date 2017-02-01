₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by VastFinder: 5:57pm
There is no doubt that the effect of the economic recession in the country has subjected people to complaining and grumbling on the cost of living.
Nigerians are trying their possible best to survive in the midst of all by cutting down cost to complement their means of income. There are some Nigerians you will never want to have anything to do with during this recession.
Here 8 types of people living in Nigeria that could make life miserable for you.
1. Nigerian Tailors
Some tailors in Nigeria can make life miserable when you give them a design and they do something entirely different. They are good at making promises and never delivering them. Good at giving unimaginable excuses. If they promise to bring your cloth this week, don’t expect it until next month.
2. Nigerian Mechanics
Nigerian mechanics! They are fast consuming than cancer. They will always look for ways to empty your pocket. Even when there is nothing wrong with your car,they cook up imaginary fault.
3. Power Holding Company of Nigeria (NEPA)
Never pray to see a police in the morning especially when you are rushing for work. They are good at wasting time and not your safety. They are ready to be your friend once you have an answer to their regular ‘anything for the boys?’
4. Nigerian Politicians
Nigerian politician do not have permanent friends but friends with permanent interest. They knee for you just to have your vote, only to embezzle your money when they have your votes. They are full of empty and vague promises.
5. Conductors
These set of Nigerians are good at ‘marrying’ passengers at the bus stop. They pretend like they don’t have change, just to stress you over your own money. It is only a Nigerian driver/conductor that will abuse you for their intentional errors.
6. Nigerian Banks
They laugh with you when they need you to open an account with them only to ask irrelevant questions on withdrawal of YOUR HARD EARNED money. You keep your money with them but they remove tiny tiny amounts for irrelevant charges. What is card maintenance fee?
7. Petrol Attendants
These ones are really annoying. They act like they are doing you a favour, meanwhile it is their job. They will never sell the complete amount, especially if you are buying fuel for your generator. They ask for ‘keg money’, like you are expected to buy the fuel on your palm if not the container.
Source: https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/02/8-types-of-nigerians-that-will-leave.html
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by jerryunit48: 6:02pm
Ok o but for me Na politicians bad pass because if they did theirs right all the other ones will follow suit
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by haywire07(m): 6:14pm
Nigerian Girlfriend
They see relationships as job opportunities and ready to watch you commit suicide out of frustration as long as you don't pay them their salaries and allowances . They are ever ready to dump u for a richer nigga
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by BiafranBushBoy(m): 6:20pm
Nigerian neighbours !!!
They can gossip for Africa!!
Mtcheeww
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by Drienzia: 8:05pm
8 One Forum like that moderators- They will pour out their anger in a little comment, and ban someone for 0ne year. lol. watin no reach to vex, dem go serious am like person wey de wait govt pension for OSUN state.
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by pocohantas(f): 8:06pm
haywire07:Nigerian boyfriends: they see relationship as a f^ck spree . They claim to love you for you, but when you withhold the punny, their character changes. They become frustrated and are ready to dump you for the next girl.
In a nutshell...the average Nigerian guy with his warped mentality, deserves the kind of girl you just described.
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by InvestinOwerri(m): 8:06pm
Buhari Nko? Btw, your no3 is mixed up, the title reads NEPA officials while the body is refering to police.
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by Teewhy2: 8:06pm
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by 14teenK(m): 8:07pm
You no add 9ja police.....NIGGA YOU BE FOREIGNER
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by Jackeeh(m): 8:07pm
Nigerian politicians ! Some of them can travel oh! They can even leave the citizens in Nigeria, travel abroad for medical checks and refuse to talk to their people.
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by InsanePsycho(m): 8:07pm
pocohantas:
Nigerian girlfriends: They want their boyfriends to provide things their fathers never provided for their mothers
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by Purpletee(f): 8:07pm
Nigeria soldiers especially recruit
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by unclezuma: 8:07pm
Nairalanders
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by fufuNegusi(m): 8:07pm
Nigeria !! country for the wise
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by Amoyinoluwa24: 8:07pm
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by precious1907(m): 8:08pm
Phone repairers nko... Diz guys can whyn and annoy u with unbearable excuse!!
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by LoveJesus87(m): 8:08pm
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by Treash(m): 8:08pm
Nairaland, they can repeat posts fake stories like buhari Second term.
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by BLACKbullet: 8:08pm
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by Haute: 8:08pm
You need to work on your people skills. Given certain conditions, even a super sweet person like LuvU2 will leave you frustrated.
LuvU2 , take kiss.
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by mrmrmister: 8:08pm
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by INTROVERT(f): 8:08pm
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by InsanePsycho(m): 8:09pm
14teenK:
VastFinder is an illegal immigrant
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by anibi9674: 8:09pm
lol, what about Nigeria Buhari. this one can spoil his country and liv it and run
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by Yarduni: 8:09pm
Wailers, good for nothing people
But you need edit no 3. You talking phcn or police?
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by correctguy0900: 8:09pm
haywire07:
Very right. Most of them are more heartless than Nigerian police. They don't give a damn how or where u got the cash. Their interest is just to be funded to d toilet tissue they use. Liabilities
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by mykh01(m): 8:10pm
for me the list is unending...
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by InsanePsycho(m): 8:10pm
BLACKbullet:
INTROVERT:
Treash:
LoveJesus87:
precious1907:
mrmrmister:
At your ages
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by dokunbam(m): 8:10pm
I know Nigerian Tailors will be no 1
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by soberdrunk(m): 8:10pm
9) Stubborn "runs girl"
Re: 8 Types Of Nigerians That Will Leave You Frustrated When You Meet Them by pocohantas(f): 8:10pm
InsanePsycho:
Nigerian boyfriends: they want you to be as servile as a maid. Do things even their mothers won't do. They want you to wash, cook, clean and f^ck them. Tell them to put a ring on it and they remember all your bad character in a bid to dump you.
