Nigerians are trying their possible best to survive in the midst of all by cutting down cost to complement their means of income. There are some Nigerians you will never want to have anything to do with during this recession.



Here 8 types of people living in Nigeria that could make life miserable for you.



1. Nigerian Tailors

Some tailors in Nigeria can make life miserable when you give them a design and they do something entirely different. They are good at making promises and never delivering them. Good at giving unimaginable excuses. If they promise to bring your cloth this week, don’t expect it until next month.



2. Nigerian Mechanics

Nigerian mechanics! They are fast consuming than cancer. They will always look for ways to empty your pocket. Even when there is nothing wrong with your car,they cook up imaginary fault.



3. Power Holding Company of Nigeria (NEPA)

Never pray to see a police in the morning especially when you are rushing for work. They are good at wasting time and not your safety. They are ready to be your friend once you have an answer to their regular ‘anything for the boys?’



4. Nigerian Politicians

Nigerian politician do not have permanent friends but friends with permanent interest. They knee for you just to have your vote, only to embezzle your money when they have your votes. They are full of empty and vague promises.



5. Conductors

These set of Nigerians are good at ‘marrying’ passengers at the bus stop. They pretend like they don’t have change, just to stress you over your own money. It is only a Nigerian driver/conductor that will abuse you for their intentional errors.



6. Nigerian Banks

They laugh with you when they need you to open an account with them only to ask irrelevant questions on withdrawal of YOUR HARD EARNED money. You keep your money with them but they remove tiny tiny amounts for irrelevant charges. What is card maintenance fee?



7. Petrol Attendants

These ones are really annoying. They act like they are doing you a favour, meanwhile it is their job. They will never sell the complete amount, especially if you are buying fuel for your generator. They ask for ‘keg money’, like you are expected to buy the fuel on your palm if not the container.



Ok o but for me Na politicians bad pass because if they did theirs right all the other ones will follow suit

Nigerian Girlfriend

They see relationships as job opportunities and ready to watch you commit suicide out of frustration as long as you don't pay them their salaries and allowances . They are ever ready to dump u for a richer nigga 18 Likes

Nigerian neighbours !!!



They can gossip for Africa!!



Mtcheeww 2 Likes

8 One Forum like that moderators- They will pour out their anger in a little comment, and ban someone for 0ne year. lol. watin no reach to vex, dem go serious am like person wey de wait govt pension for OSUN state. 1 Like

haywire07:

Nigerian Girlfriend

They see relationships as job opportunities and ready to watch you commit suicide out of frustration as long as you don't pay them their salaries and allowances . They are ever ready to dump u for a richer nigga Nigerian boyfriends: they see relationship as a f^ck spree . They claim to love you for you, but when you withhold the punny, their character changes. They become frustrated and are ready to dump you for the next girl.



In a nutshell...the average Nigerian guy with his warped mentality, deserves the kind of girl you just described. : they see relationship as a f^ck spree. They claim to love you for you, but when you withhold the punny, their character changes. They become frustrated and are ready to dump you for the next girl.In a nutshell...the average Nigerian guy with his warped mentality, deserves the kind of girl you just described. 4 Likes

Buhari Nko? Btw, your no3 is mixed up, the title reads NEPA officials while the body is refering to police. 1 Like

Re

You no add 9ja police.....NIGGA YOU BE FOREIGNER 2 Likes

Nigerian politicians ! Some of them can travel oh! They can even leave the citizens in Nigeria, travel abroad for medical checks and refuse to talk to their people.

pocohantas:



Nigerian boyfriends.: they see relationship as a Bleep spree

Nigerian girlfriends: They want their boyfriends to provide things their fathers never provided for their mothers Nigerian girlfriends: They want their boyfriends to provide things their fathers never provided for their mothers 8 Likes

Nigeria soldiers especially recruit 1 Like





Nairalanders 3 Likes

Nigeria !! country for the wise 1 Like

Phone repairers nko... Diz guys can whyn and annoy u with unbearable excuse!! 1 Like

Nairaland, they can repeat posts fake stories like buhari Second term.

LuvU2 , take kiss. You need to work on your people skills. Given certain conditions, even a super sweet person like LuvU2 will leave you frustrated.LuvU2 , take kiss.

Wack thread

14teenK:

You no add 9ja police.....NIGGA YOU BE FOREIGNER

VastFinder is an illegal immigrant VastFinder is an illegal immigrant

lol, what about Nigeria Buhari. this one can spoil his country and liv it and run

Wailers, good for nothing people



But you need edit no 3. You talking phcn or police?

haywire07:

Nigerian Girlfriend

They see relationships as job opportunities and ready to watch you commit suicide out of frustration as long as you don't pay them their salaries and allowances . They are ever ready to dump u for a richer nigga

Very right. Most of them are more heartless than Nigerian police. They don't give a damn how or where u got the cash. Their interest is just to be funded to d toilet tissue they use. Liabilities Very right. Most of them are more heartless than Nigerian police. They don't give a damn how or where u got the cash. Their interest is just to be funded to d toilet tissue they use. Liabilities

for me the list is unending...

BLACKbullet:

INTROVERT:



Treash:

LoveJesus87:

precious1907:

mrmrmister:



At your ages At your ages 1 Like

I know Nigerian Tailors will be no 1



9) Stubborn "runs girl" 1 Like