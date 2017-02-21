Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! (8608 Views)

I don't know how some girls,ladies or women reason!!!



Now she has been going around telling all her friends that am very ugly and she cannot for any reason date a guy like me!!!!



To my utmost dismay, the same gal gets confused, misses her steps and behaves sheepishly whenever she see's me and always wants to avoid me in public



The funniest fact is dat recently she has been sending me romantic text messages, and today she dropped one of such messages, openly professing her undying love for me.

I don't love her though!!



LADIES ABEG WETIN BE UNA PROBLEM



WHY ARE U DAUGHTERS OF EVE ALWAYS CONFUSED AND NEVER STRAIGHTFORWARD



understand girl"s psychology .if she call u ugly that means in reality she finds u attractive 10 Likes

Where is the msg she sent to you? 8 Likes

Where is the msg she sent to you? no mind the guy... no mind the guy... 5 Likes

Where is the msg she sent to you?

Lol!!!!Must I show u



I don't need u to believe all I need from u is to tell me why gals are always confused!!!



Lol!!!!Must I show uI don't need u to believe all I need from u is to tell me why gals are always confused!!!Besides I said ladies, or are u transgendered?

No . In real sense, she might actually find the OP unattractive but either she needs to extort him of some cash or some other hidden agendas . Or she most likely wants to use the op for the main time to fill up a vacuum

Dear, she is not confused. Just uncertain.

op with all due respect, u re ugly true true 4 Likes 1 Share

Lol!!!!Must I show u



I don't need u to believe all I need from u is to tell me why gals are always confused!!!



Besides I said ladies, or are u transgendered? I get big cassava, you know what I mean? I get big cassava, you know what I mean?

op with all due respect, u re ugly true true

bro with all due respect!!! borrow sense!!!!!

Why u keep face like pesin whey dey poo?



Why u keep face like pesin whey dey poo?U no ugly shaa! No mind d geh, she wants something from u.

Hmmm...guess she's suffering 4rm indecision.

You are not ugly at all. Maybe the girl is being sarcastic or just confused.

Why tell us? Make we fry pawpaw? Or make we watch champions league on top palito?O ga o!













O ga o! 2 Likes

She prolly wants something from you and she won't mind your "ugliness"



She's gonna bounce afterwards. . The magic doesn't last long enough

You are not that bad fellow biochemist.. Just checked your profile pic.. You are not that bad fellow biochemist.. Just checked your profile pic..

story story op you get money? I guess she's in love with your money

ok this might also be a tangible reason.some guys being maga for girls since 1534

op she meant the opposite ,some gals find it difficult to dish out compliments to their spouse.....for her to be missing her steps at the sight of u? haba! she likes u a lot but can't really express it wen she's with u. 3 Likes

They're all confused fellow

you're not ugly, not handsome, just i n btn, but DAT tie on ur dp spoilt ur smart dress sense

You are not that bad fellow biochemist.. Just checked your profile pic..

Thank you my fellow metabolite!!!!

you tell him.

the dude isn't in btwn. Why do u ladies find it hard to c0mpliment guys? The dude is hands0me.

Oboy na recession done reset her brain, e be like say she done see say you get money

sad. 1 Like

Make we begin fry garri. How old are you bros? No vex

That is her style !