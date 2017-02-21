₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by inositol88(m): 6:43pm
JUST WONDERING!!!!!
I don't know how some girls,ladies or women reason!!!
Now she has been going around telling all her friends that am very ugly and she cannot for any reason date a guy like me!!!!
To my utmost dismay, the same gal gets confused, misses her steps and behaves sheepishly whenever she see's me and always wants to avoid me in public
The funniest fact is dat recently she has been sending me romantic text messages, and today she dropped one of such messages, openly professing her undying love for me.
I don't love her though!!
LADIES ABEG WETIN BE UNA PROBLEM
WHY ARE U DAUGHTERS OF EVE ALWAYS CONFUSED AND NEVER STRAIGHTFORWARD
LADIES ANSWER ME PLS!!!!!
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by lefulefu(m): 6:46pm
understand girl"s psychology .if she call u ugly that means in reality she finds u attractive
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by Oyind17: 6:47pm
Where is the msg she sent to you?
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by SorftWerk(m): 6:49pm
Oyind17:no mind the guy...
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by inositol88(m): 6:51pm
Oyind17:
Lol!!!!Must I show u
I don't need u to believe all I need from u is to tell me why gals are always confused!!!
Besides I said ladies, or are u transgendered?
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by haywire07(m): 6:53pm
lefulefu:No . In real sense, she might actually find the OP unattractive but either she needs to extort him of some cash or some other hidden agendas . Or she most likely wants to use the op for the main time to fill up a vacuum
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by Hurlstarling: 6:53pm
Dear, she is not confused. Just uncertain.
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by pepemendy(m): 6:54pm
op with all due respect, u re ugly true true
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by Oyind17: 6:54pm
inositol88:I get big cassava, you know what I mean?
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by inositol88(m): 6:56pm
pepemendy:
bro with all due respect!!! borrow sense!!!!!
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by DonCortino: 6:56pm
inositol88:
Why u keep face like pesin whey dey poo?
U no ugly shaa! No mind d geh, she wants something from u.
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by Virginblood: 7:01pm
Hmmm...guess she's suffering 4rm indecision.
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by Amarabae(f): 7:03pm
You are not ugly at all. Maybe the girl is being sarcastic or just confused.
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by cummando(m): 7:03pm
Why tell us? Make we fry pawpaw? Or make we watch champions league on top palito?
O ga o!
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by bi0nics: 7:04pm
She prolly wants something from you and she won't mind your "ugliness"
She's gonna bounce afterwards. . The magic doesn't last long enough
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by CosmeticChemist(m): 7:05pm
inositol88:
You are not that bad fellow biochemist.. Just checked your profile pic..
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by Jennifer89(f): 7:06pm
story story op you get money? I guess she's in love with your money
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by onyeezeigbo: 7:07pm
inositol88:she don't mean it joor
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by lefulefu(m): 7:12pm
haywire07:ok this might also be a tangible reason .some guys being maga for girls since 1534
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by ReneeNuttall(f): 7:41pm
op she meant the opposite ,some gals find it difficult to dish out compliments to their spouse.....for her to be missing her steps at the sight of u? haba! she likes u a lot but can't really express it wen she's with u.
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by rosalieene(f): 7:41pm
inositol88:Are you ugly
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by solbinho: 7:44pm
They're all confused fellow
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by Idydarling(f): 7:49pm
you're not ugly, not handsome, just i n btn, but DAT tie on ur dp spoilt ur smart dress sense
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by inositol88(m): 8:26pm
CosmeticChemist:
Thank you my fellow metabolite!!!!
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by Minemrys: 9:36pm
rosalieene:you tell him.
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by Minemrys: 9:38pm
Idydarling:the dude isn't in btwn. Why do u ladies find it hard to c0mpliment guys? The dude is hands0me.
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by cocoberry: 10:00pm
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by maberry(m): 10:01pm
Oboy na recession done reset her brain, e be like say she done see say you get money
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by kidman96(m): 10:01pm
there are interesting and educative topics dead and burried in various sections of this forum yet rubbish like these are pushed to front page by these dunces who call themselves moderators.
sad.
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by toluleke(m): 10:01pm
Make we begin fry garri. How old are you bros? No vex
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by Flexherbal(m): 10:01pm
That is her style !
|Re: She Called Me Ugly, Yet She Is Madly In Love With Me!!! by Ohamzee: 10:01pm
