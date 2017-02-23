₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 3:48pm
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has demanded that the Federal Government listens to him because the money that keeps Nigeria “afloat” comes from the State.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Thewrath(m): 3:49pm
According to Wike, “If we were in a civilised country with the right leadership, the persons mentioned in the report would have resigned from their positions. They should bury their heads in shameHehe,wike you forgot in Nigeria,crime has two meanings depending on the region/party involved.
We better listen before buhari comes back o.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 3:50pm
Mr nyesom I agree you are working in terms of infrastructure . I commend you for that.
We are not listening to anyone come 2019
We will go for the best candidate
Looters and enemies of state will not rule us again
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by thesicilian: 3:52pm
Every Nigerian deserves to be heard because we are all equally important, not just because oil is being produced in your state.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Edubestconsult: 3:53pm
Lol
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by vanbonattel: 4:00pm
The guy is right, he who pays the piper, should be allowed to dictate the tune.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 4:02pm
vanbonattel:
It's a divisive statement
There are better ways to put it
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by vanbonattel: 4:03pm
sarrki:
Do you even know what a good candidate means? Someone who still supports Bubu in all his messy governance should be flogged.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:04pm
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 4:04pm
vanbonattel:
Upgrade of apps will avoid total clash of the system
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by vanbonattel: 4:05pm
sarrki:
"The oil in the Niger Delta belongs to Jigawa state"
Is that divisive? Yet you cheered
Hypocristus
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 4:06pm
vanbonattel:
Do as I say
Upgrade the apps
It will help greatly
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Splinz(m): 4:06pm
The lion has spoken.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by vanbonattel: 4:06pm
sarrki:
Are they working on your head to install zombie360 app?
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 4:06pm
vanbonattel:
You can see that even in your statement it's divisive?
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 4:08pm
vanbonattel:
Nigeria is one entity
Anyone trying to divide it will be treated as enemy of the state
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by vanbonattel: 4:10pm
sarrki:
Yes, that's why I was laughing at some miscreants from the brown roof republic who has been shouting seccesion recently. Let them not annoy our army before we use them for target practice. You know the army loves to shoot unarmed noisemakers
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 4:11pm
vanbonattel:
We can never be ruled by the bowler hat man that ruined our economy live with that
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by vanbonattel: 4:20pm
sarrki:
Actually the man has passed the stage of ruling a set of ingrates who chose to mortgage their future than enjoy stability.
He went out on a high, and will forever be remembered as a man of peace and prosperity.
Live with that.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by omenkaLives: 4:28pm
I'd rather go listen to the moans of two cockroaches having sex than listen to this garulous tout.
Spits.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Ahmadgani(m): 4:35pm
Did you resign when a leaked audio indict you. Nigerian politician have lost their value like the rainbow that lost it color.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Nukualofa: 4:39pm
omenkaLives:Not suprised what heartbreak can make someone listen to
Seriously, listening to cockroach moan during sex can cure heartbreak
If only this girl can come back
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Nukualofa: 4:40pm
Ahmadgani:did buhari allow Babchir Lawal resign for grasscutting fraud
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Nukualofa: 4:41pm
omenkaLives:Please tell us how roaches moan since listening to insects having sex is now your past time
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by helinues: 4:41pm
And you are
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Elnino4ladies: 4:50pm
omenkaLives:
Epic
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Ahmadgani(m): 4:59pm
Nukualofa:in your mind now u will think i am a pro buhari noise maker. But u are wrong.
I criticise any bagg*r i feel like. Babachir, buhari, wike and co are just bunch of power mongers. I dont care about them
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Nukualofa: 5:11pm
Ahmadgani:sorry you are a Z
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by 24SEVEN: 5:14pm
Ofcourse Wike is right but His statement counts for little.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Ahmadgani(m): 5:32pm
Nukualofa:nope i am not a zombie, i am a robot
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by gartamanta: 6:01pm
24SEVEN:
Of course, the man is halfwitted morron. This is the same man who said "Nigeria is individible" but wants to be heard because Nigeria is surviving on Rivers state Oil money. If he has no qualms with Nigeria partaking on Rivers Oil wealth, he should have qualms not being heard.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Zico5(m): 7:53pm
Ok
