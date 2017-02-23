₦airaland Forum

Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike

Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 3:48pm
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has demanded that the Federal Government listens to him because the money that keeps Nigeria “afloat” comes from the State.

Wike made the remark yesterday, during a campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at Okehi, headquarters of Etche Local Government Area of the state, ahead of the re-run election for Etche/Omuma federal constituency and Etche state constituency seats.

The governor also lashed out at the Police over their indictment by the report of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He noted that in a fair and just clime, those indicted by the report of INEC would have been severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

According to Wike, “If we were in a civilised country with the right leadership, the persons mentioned in the report would have resigned from their positions. They should bury their heads in shame.

“They are plotting how to kill us, but God is exposing them. It is only God that has the final say.”

“The money that is keeping Nigeria afloat is from Rivers State. Therefore, Nigeria must listen to Rivers State. The voices of our people must be heard,” he said.

Urging the nation’s electoral umpire and security agencies to ensure a free and fair re-run election in the area on Saturday, Wike also called on electorates to vote enmasse for the PDP.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/23/nigeria-must-listen-governor-wike/

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Thewrath(m): 3:49pm
According to Wike, “If we were in a civilised country with the right leadership, the persons mentioned in the report would have resigned from their positions. They should bury their heads in shame
Hehe,wike you forgot in Nigeria,crime has two meanings depending on the region/party involved.

We better listen before buhari comes back o.

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 3:50pm
Mr nyesom I agree you are working in terms of infrastructure . I commend you for that.

We are not listening to anyone come 2019

We will go for the best candidate

Looters and enemies of state will not rule us again

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by thesicilian: 3:52pm
Every Nigerian deserves to be heard because we are all equally important, not just because oil is being produced in your state.

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Edubestconsult: 3:53pm
Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by vanbonattel: 4:00pm
The guy is right, he who pays the piper, should be allowed to dictate the tune. cheesy

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 4:02pm
vanbonattel:
The guy is right, he who pays the piper, should be allowed to dictate the tune. cheesy

It's a divisive statement

There are better ways to put it

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by vanbonattel: 4:03pm
sarrki:
Mr nyesom I agree you are working in terms of infrastructure . I commend you for that.

We are not listening to anyone come 2019

We will go for the best candidate

Looters and enemies of state will not rule us again

Do you even know what a good candidate means? Someone who still supports Bubu in all his messy governance should be flogged.

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:04pm
Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 4:04pm
vanbonattel:


Do you even know what a good candidate means? Someone who still supports Bubu in all his messy governance should be flogged.


Upgrade of apps will avoid total clash of the system

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by vanbonattel: 4:05pm
sarrki:


It's a divisive statement

There are better ways to put it

"The oil in the Niger Delta belongs to Jigawa state"

Is that divisive? Yet you cheered grin

Hypocristus cheesy

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 4:06pm
vanbonattel:


"The oil in the Niger Delta belongs to Jigawa state"

Is that divisive? Yet you cheered grin

Hypocristus cheesy

Do as I say

Upgrade the apps

It will help greatly

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Splinz(m): 4:06pm
The lion has spoken. smiley

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by vanbonattel: 4:06pm
sarrki:



Upgrade of apps will avoid total clash of the system

Are they working on your head to install zombie360 app? cheesy

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 4:06pm
vanbonattel:


"The oil in the Niger Delta belongs to Jigawa state"

Is that divisive? Yet you cheered grin

Hypocristus cheesy

You can see that even in your statement it's divisive?

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 4:08pm
vanbonattel:


Are they working on your head to install zombie360 app? cheesy

Nigeria is one entity

Anyone trying to divide it will be treated as enemy of the state

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by vanbonattel: 4:10pm
sarrki:


Nigeria is one entity

Anyone trying to divide it will be treated as enemy of the state

Yes, that's why I was laughing at some miscreants from the brown roof republic who has been shouting seccesion recently. Let them not annoy our army before we use them for target practice. You know the army loves to shoot unarmed noisemakers grin

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by sarrki(m): 4:11pm
vanbonattel:


Yes, that's why I was laughing at some miscreants from the brown roof republic who has been shouting seccesion recently. Let them not annoy our army before we use them for target practice. You know the army loves to shoot unarmed noisemakers grin

We can never be ruled by the bowler hat man that ruined our economy live with that

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by vanbonattel: 4:20pm
sarrki:


We can never be ruled by the bowler hat man that ruined our economy live with that

Actually the man has passed the stage of ruling a set of ingrates who chose to mortgage their future than enjoy stability.

He went out on a high, and will forever be remembered as a man of peace and prosperity.

Live with that.

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by omenkaLives: 4:28pm
I'd rather go listen to the moans of two cockroaches having sex than listen to this garulous tout.

Spits.

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Ahmadgani(m): 4:35pm
Did you resign when a leaked audio indict you. Nigerian politician have lost their value like the rainbow that lost it color.

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Nukualofa: 4:39pm
omenkaLives:
I'd rather go listen to the moans of two cockroaches having sex than listen to this garulous tout.

Spits.
Not suprised what heartbreak can make someone listen to grin


Seriously, listening to cockroach moan during sex can cure heartbreak grin


If only this girl can come back

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Nukualofa: 4:40pm
Ahmadgani:
Did you resign when a leaked audio indict you. Nigerian politician have lost their value like the rainbow that lost it color.

did buhari allow Babchir Lawal resign for grasscutting fraud grin

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Nukualofa: 4:41pm
omenkaLives:
I'd rather go listen to the moans of two cockroaches having sex than listen to this garulous tout.

Spits.
Please tell us how roaches moan since listening to insects having sex is now your past time grin

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by helinues: 4:41pm
And you are Mr Wicked right?
Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Elnino4ladies: 4:50pm
omenkaLives:
I'd rather go listen to the moans of two cockroaches having sex than listen to this garulous tout.

Spits.


Epic grin grin grin

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Ahmadgani(m): 4:59pm
Nukualofa:
did buhari allow Babchir Lawal resign for grasscutting fraud grin
in your mind now u will think i am a pro buhari noise maker. But u are wrong.


I criticise any bagg*r i feel like. Babachir, buhari, wike and co are just bunch of power mongers. I dont care about them
Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Nukualofa: 5:11pm
Ahmadgani:
in your mind now u will think i am a pro buhari noise maker. But u are wrong.


I criticise any bagg*r i feel like. Babachir, buhari, wike and co are just bunch of power mongers. I dont care about them
sorry you are a Z

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by 24SEVEN: 5:14pm
Ofcourse Wike is right but His statement counts for little.
Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Ahmadgani(m): 5:32pm
Nukualofa:
sorry you are a Z
nope i am not a zombie, i am a robot
Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by gartamanta: 6:01pm
24SEVEN:
Ofcourse Wike is right but His statement counts for little.

Of course, the man is halfwitted morron. This is the same man who said "Nigeria is individible" but wants to be heard because Nigeria is surviving on Rivers state Oil money. If he has no qualms with Nigeria partaking on Rivers Oil wealth, he should have qualms not being heard.

Re: Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike by Zico5(m): 7:53pm
