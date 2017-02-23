Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Nigeria Must Listen To Rivers State – Wike (4268 Views)

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has demanded that the Federal Government listens to him because the money that keeps Nigeria “afloat” comes from the State.



Wike made the remark yesterday, during a campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at Okehi, headquarters of Etche Local Government Area of the state, ahead of the re-run election for Etche/Omuma federal constituency and Etche state constituency seats.



The governor also lashed out at the Police over their indictment by the report of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.



He noted that in a fair and just clime, those indicted by the report of INEC would have been severely dealt with in accordance with the law.



According to Wike, “If we were in a civilised country with the right leadership, the persons mentioned in the report would have resigned from their positions. They should bury their heads in shame.



“They are plotting how to kill us, but God is exposing them. It is only God that has the final say.”



“The money that is keeping Nigeria afloat is from Rivers State. Therefore, Nigeria must listen to Rivers State. The voices of our people must be heard,” he said.



Urging the nation’s electoral umpire and security agencies to ensure a free and fair re-run election in the area on Saturday, Wike also called on electorates to vote enmasse for the PDP.





According to Wike, “If we were in a civilised country with the right leadership, the persons mentioned in the report would have resigned from their positions. They should bury their heads in shame Hehe,wike you forgot in Nigeria,crime has two meanings depending on the region/party involved.



We better listen before buhari comes back o. Hehe,wike you forgot in Nigeria,crime has two meanings depending on the region/party involved.We better listen before buhari comes back o. 4 Likes

Mr nyesom I agree you are working in terms of infrastructure . I commend you for that.



We are not listening to anyone come 2019



We will go for the best candidate



Looters and enemies of state will not rule us again 2 Likes 2 Shares

Every Nigerian deserves to be heard because we are all equally important, not just because oil is being produced in your state. 4 Likes

Lol

The guy is right, he who pays the piper, should be allowed to dictate the tune. 5 Likes 1 Share

vanbonattel:

The guy is right, he who pays the piper, should be allowed to dictate the tune.

It's a divisive statement



There are better ways to put it It's a divisive statementThere are better ways to put it 3 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Mr nyesom I agree you are working in terms of infrastructure . I commend you for that.



We are not listening to anyone come 2019



We will go for the best candidate



Looters and enemies of state will not rule us again

Do you even know what a good candidate means? Someone who still supports Bubu in all his messy governance should be flogged. Do you even know what a good candidate means? Someone who still supports Bubu in all his messy governance should be flogged. 8 Likes

vanbonattel:





Do you even know what a good candidate means? Someone who still supports Bubu in all his messy governance should be flogged.



Upgrade of apps will avoid total clash of the system Upgrade of apps will avoid total clash of the system 4 Likes

sarrki:





It's a divisive statement



There are better ways to put it

"The oil in the Niger Delta belongs to Jigawa state"



Is that divisive? Yet you cheered



Hypocristus "The oil in the Niger Delta belongs to Jigawa state"Is that divisive? Yet you cheeredHypocristus 3 Likes

vanbonattel:





"The oil in the Niger Delta belongs to Jigawa state"



Is that divisive? Yet you cheered



Hypocristus

Do as I say



Upgrade the apps



It will help greatly Do as I sayUpgrade the appsIt will help greatly 2 Likes 1 Share

The lion has spoken. 2 Likes

sarrki:







Upgrade of apps will avoid total clash of the system

Are they working on your head to install zombie360 app? Are they working on your head to install zombie360 app? 8 Likes 1 Share

vanbonattel:





"The oil in the Niger Delta belongs to Jigawa state"



Is that divisive? Yet you cheered



Hypocristus

You can see that even in your statement it's divisive? You can see that even in your statement it's divisive? 1 Like 1 Share

vanbonattel:





Are they working on your head to install zombie360 app?

Nigeria is one entity



Anyone trying to divide it will be treated as enemy of the state Nigeria is one entityAnyone trying to divide it will be treated as enemy of the state 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:





Nigeria is one entity



Anyone trying to divide it will be treated as enemy of the state

Yes, that's why I was laughing at some miscreants from the brown roof republic who has been shouting seccesion recently. Let them not annoy our army before we use them for target practice. You know the army loves to shoot unarmed noisemakers Yes, that's why I was laughing at some miscreants from the brown roof republic who has been shouting seccesion recently. Let them not annoy our army before we use them for target practice. You know the army loves to shoot unarmed noisemakers 2 Likes

vanbonattel:





Yes, that's why I was laughing at some miscreants from the brown roof republic who has been shouting seccesion recently. Let them not annoy our army before we use them for target practice. You know the army loves to shoot unarmed noisemakers

We can never be ruled by the bowler hat man that ruined our economy live with that We can never be ruled by the bowler hat man that ruined our economy live with that 6 Likes

sarrki:





We can never be ruled by the bowler hat man that ruined our economy live with that

Actually the man has passed the stage of ruling a set of ingrates who chose to mortgage their future than enjoy stability.



He went out on a high, and will forever be remembered as a man of peace and prosperity.



Live with that. Actually the man has passed the stage of ruling a set of ingrates who chose to mortgage their future than enjoy stability.He went out on a high, and will forever be remembered as a man of peace and prosperity.Live with that. 8 Likes

I'd rather go listen to the moans of two cockroaches having sex than listen to this garulous tout.



Spits. 2 Likes 1 Share

Did you resign when a leaked audio indict you. Nigerian politician have lost their value like the rainbow that lost it color. 1 Like

omenkaLives:

I'd rather go listen to the moans of two cockroaches having sex than listen to this garulous tout.



Spits. Not suprised what heartbreak can make someone listen to





Seriously, listening to cockroach moan during sex can cure heartbreak





If only this girl can come back Not suprised what heartbreak can make someone listen toSeriously, listening to cockroach moan during sex can cure heartbreakIf only this girl can come back 7 Likes

Ahmadgani:

Did you resign when a leaked audio indict you. Nigerian politician have lost their value like the rainbow that lost it color.



did buhari allow Babchir Lawal resign for grasscutting fraud did buhari allow Babchir Lawal resign for grasscutting fraud 6 Likes

omenkaLives:

I'd rather go listen to the moans of two cockroaches having sex than listen to this garulous tout.



Spits. Please tell us how roaches moan since listening to insects having sex is now your past time Please tell us how roaches moan since listening to insects having sex is now your past time 6 Likes

And you are Mr Wicked right?

omenkaLives:

I'd rather go listen to the moans of two cockroaches having sex than listen to this garulous tout.



Spits.



Epic Epic 2 Likes 1 Share

Nukualofa:

did buhari allow Babchir Lawal resign for grasscutting fraud in your mind now u will think i am a pro buhari noise maker. But u are wrong.





I criticise any bagg*r i feel like. Babachir, buhari, wike and co are just bunch of power mongers. I dont care about them in your mind now u will think i am a pro buhari noise maker. But u are wrong.I criticise any bagg*r i feel like. Babachir, buhari, wike and co are just bunch of power mongers. I dont care about them

Ahmadgani:

in your mind now u will think i am a pro buhari noise maker. But u are wrong.





I criticise any bagg*r i feel like. Babachir, buhari, wike and co are just bunch of power mongers. I dont care about them sorry you are a Z sorry you are a Z 1 Like

Ofcourse Wike is right but His statement counts for little.

Nukualofa:

sorry you are a Z nope i am not a zombie, i am a robot nope i am not a zombie, i am a robot

24SEVEN:

Ofcourse Wike is right but His statement counts for little.

Of course, the man is halfwitted morron. This is the same man who said "Nigeria is individible" but wants to be heard because Nigeria is surviving on Rivers state Oil money. If he has no qualms with Nigeria partaking on Rivers Oil wealth, he should have qualms not being heard. Of course, the man is halfwitted morron. This is the same man who said "Nigeria is individible" but wants to be heard because Nigeria is surviving on Rivers state Oil money. If he has no qualms with Nigeria partaking on Rivers Oil wealth, he should have qualms not being heard. 1 Like