http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/lovely-pre-wedding-photos-of-nigerian.html Here are pre-wedding photos of a military couple who is set to tie the knot soon. Princess Adeola Ogunsina, the soon-to-be bride is a soldier who works in Lagos while her partner is a Navy personnel who also works in Lagos. See their cute pictures below; 3 Likes 2 Shares

y dem dey bone 13 Likes

This is military zone... For your dear "KEEP-OFF" and "BEWARE" of the lady you........( I guess u understand) 1 Like

In almost all her pictures she seems to be sampling her trigger finger, all that is needed now is a 'police/airforce sidechic' to balance the equation 2 Likes

super cute...





If pesin goan do nonsense with their future daughter some oda day...heaven will cry on his behalf 1 Like





Love those red clothes .. Not Good Nau ...Love those red clothes ..

They both look unhappy 5 Likes

cute couple

May the guy smile small na... 2 Likes

8th pic, Photoshop gone wrong, why is his feet floating in the air 7 Likes

lovely couple. congrats to them

Mizk:

8th pic, Photoshop gone wrong, why is his feet floating in the air na recession cause am..lol

The way the guy take bone, hmm any misbehavior from any nairalander= galore

Mizk:

8th pic, Photoshop gone wrong, why is his feet floating in the air And 7th pic too And 7th pic too 1 Like

May dem smile small nah

Unto wetin?? Military regime 2 Likes

cool

wow boths of dem look beautiful..







#military

Azeequeen:

May dem smile small nah

Unto wetin?? Military regime am sighting u dear...





#military am sighting u dear...#military

Nice couple

is the guy allergic to smiling? 2 Likes 1 Share

They didn't even smile in all d pictures......na wa o! Soldier palavas shaa.....

na wa ooo, their baby will be like

Lasr two pics are cropped.

and why is he carrying her as if he is carrying a guitar.

He doesnt look too bright bit she is pretty

posting will soon severe them

Abi army no dey smile

U enter this family trap, u are in soup ooo! The lady set die

Rating vs offr, see as she compose, make she no buy job..

All i can see is a naval rating and a army private..No officer in d pix....nice shot anyway