₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,621 members, 3,389,752 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 07:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies (4964 Views)
How To Spot Sex Starved Guys In Public Places / 10 Statements Ladies Normally Use To Lure Guys To Bed / 10 Things Broke Guys Normally Use To Entertain Female Visitors (1) (2) (3) (4)
|10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by tosyne2much(m): 6:24pm On Feb 24
[quote] As we all know that sex starved guys are usually very promiscuous and below are the statements they normally use to woo ladies
1. "Money is not my Problem"
Since most Nigerian ladies are money mongers, sex starved guys usually employ lies and exaggerations to deceive these ladies that they are well-to-do even though their source of livelihood is from the meager they make from a local saw mail. They are very quick to talk about money within ten minutes of meeting a lady just to increase their worth and value. You see them needlessly flashing their toilet keys just to give her the impression that money isn't their problem
2. "I want you to be the Mother of my unborn Kids"
Not every guy that utters this statement really means it. Some only utter this statement just to ride on the gullibility of some ladies, and before you know it, they will jump at the offer and will widely spread their wide legs like the Atlantic ocean.
3. "I don't miss Church service"
Many will agree with Tosyne2much that sex starved guys normally present themselves as angels of light just to deceive christian sisters about their spiritually inclination. In fact, they might honour a lady's invitation to her church for Adult Harvest or Singles Programmme and you will see them falsely speaking in tongues. With this, they can easily find their way into heart of any christian sister and corner her into her room
4. "I don't date for Sex"
In this century, finding a guy that want sex from this girlfriend is likened to finding a politician that doesn't embezzle public fund. Nearly every sex starved guy that claim he doesn't need sex at the end of the day they will frustrate the hell out of the lady for what they initially said they never wanted.
5. "I always feel like Kissing your Lips whenever you Talk"
Those who make this flirtatious statement when having a conversation with a lady are nothing but sex starved guys. That is the best way to express their interest in having a taste of her body.
6. "I like Butts and Bosoms"
Whether you agree or not, when they get the privilege to engage a curvy lady into a conversation, they will begin to talk about their interest in ladies with elaborate bosoms and butts. It's safer to walk into a lion's den than walk into the run of such guys because they have little or no mercy
7. "I Will Die for You"
Most of these guys profess their love with heart-melting and mouth-shutting quotes that will sweep a lady off her feet. They cram the lyrics of RnB singers such as Banky W, Neyo and Lionel Richie and will pour it out to a lady. All their promises boils down to the fact that they only want to satisfy their starving joysticks.
8."I will Kill myself If you don't date Me"
Who kills himself for a lady? Just when a guy claims he's ready to lay down his life for any lady, you don't need Lalasticlala to tell you that such a dude has been starved of sex for at least a decade.
9. "God said you're my Wife"
I wouldn't deny the fact that God often shows people their wives just that most guys normally lie about it and will snatch people girlfriends. I remember when I was having a rendezvous with my girlfriend sometime at a beer palour sometime last year and a guy took an excuse from me that he wanted to engage my girlfriend into a confidential discussion which I obliged. To my utmost surprise, he began to tell her how God showed to Him after 40 days of fasting and prayer that my girlfriend is his wife according to God's leading. That's how most of these guys carry out their operations
10. You speak fluently, do you eat okra soup?
As funny as it sounds, some guys flatter ladies telling them they speak like angels and that do they eat okra soup to have had good dictions and vocabulary.
I drop my pen at this juncture
Feel free to add yours
Cc
Lalasticlala
Original Writer: Tosyne2much
http://www.tosyne2much.com/2017/02/10-statements-sex-starved-guys-normally.htm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by bunmiano: 6:24pm On Feb 24
The guy below me thought he is the first to comment
I am sorry for him
But I am not a sex starved Guy, so I'm Less concerned
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by firstking01(m): 6:26pm On Feb 24
The dude above me tho....
Upon say tosyntwomuch tell me for whatsapp before he dropped the thread the guy still first me comment...this is a clear and glaring example of guys who knows the tactics on how to deep hand inside a pot of soup on the fire and pintch out a piece of oporoko when they observe that their mum just left the kitchen, chai
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by Kingxway: 6:27pm On Feb 24
Mehn the urge can be strong at times eh!
It can make guys as damn desperate as anything
If I catch those two guys above eh. I just dey watch una in 3D. Operation bring back our ftc mood actived... Lol
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by Splinz(m): 6:27pm On Feb 24
Disgusting lines.
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by HandsomeJude: 6:28pm On Feb 24
Handsome will be back
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by B2Spirits: 6:29pm On Feb 24
U don come
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by NLchikeeto(f): 6:31pm On Feb 24
.
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by soberdrunk(m): 6:33pm On Feb 24
"its not like i really want the sex, i just want to feel connected to you", i use this line(and he work well) that year ooo
7 Likes
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by CaroLyner(f): 6:35pm On Feb 24
Let me just put the tip.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by LAFO(f): 6:38pm On Feb 24
I will not put it inside, I will just rub the outside three times.
Wetin person no go hear.
Kongi..... the master reset for all men
7 Likes
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by bunmiano: 6:41pm On Feb 24
LAFO:
You are too corrupt
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by LouisBERG: 6:42pm On Feb 24
Sighs.. I don't even know what to say
Well, nice list though. Buh you might wanna do a little editing on no 6 *boobs and bosoms*
#caLLmeBERG
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by LAFO(f): 6:43pm On Feb 24
bunmiano:
ok just let me see it. I won't do anything just let me see
Na me open thread? Na Tosyne2much cause am na
1 Like
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by bunmiano: 6:44pm On Feb 24
LAFO:
SmH
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by Femillionairee(m): 6:45pm On Feb 24
My name is Femillionairee, new to Nairaland. Hope to have a nice time on this wonderful site. Meanwhile, I'm a blogger but I don't do conventional news like most websites do. I offer something different. Please, I need your support a lot. The website is http://femillionairee.com. Visit it and drop your comments. Thanks a bunch.
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by QuietHammer(m): 6:45pm On Feb 24
Who else is tired of these ten this, ten that?
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by kinginvagina: 6:46pm On Feb 24
Mr Toto business
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by LAFO(f): 6:46pm On Feb 24
bunmiano:
Keep shaking your head. See the list of people you're following
7 Likes
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by Bumbae1(f): 6:47pm On Feb 24
Hmmm
Number 2 though .. so na lie abi
Its ok
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by TheSlyone2(m): 6:47pm On Feb 24
Mr. 10
Let me draw 10 lines for you...
1 Like
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by Laveda(f): 6:48pm On Feb 24
I will die for you.
Lol that shii is so 80's
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by bunmiano: 6:48pm On Feb 24
LAFO:
So?
1 Like
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by gsainttrinity(m): 6:54pm On Feb 24
hmm
Money, power and sex.... thats all a man thinks about
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by DonCortino: 6:57pm On Feb 24
@ #9, op are u saying all pastors and "brothers in the lord" are sex starved?
cos that is their pick up line.
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by Kingsley1000(m): 7:00pm On Feb 24
will do all these if she looks like this
1 Share
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by buffalowings: 7:20pm On Feb 24
Kingsley1000:vaseline crew approve.
you're smart
1 Like
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by Phinity318(m): 7:47pm On Feb 24
This kain talk dy weak prick . .
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by ELShehzad: 7:52pm On Feb 24
Stale AF.. Any random guy uses those lines whether X.X.X starved or nt
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by mgdimagaladima(m): 7:56pm On Feb 24
Seen
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by bizzy500(m): 8:17pm On Feb 24
Laveda:who told u so,we re in 2017 and i can die for you(-_-)
|Re: 10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies by adepeter26(m): 8:21pm On Feb 24
Hahaha
My Partner Has Become Unfaithful, Simply Because I Refused Him......... / Most Girls In Nigeria Are Guilty Of This Act / How Do You Kiss A Guy/lady Taller Than You While Standing Up?
Viewing this topic: PurestBoy(m), kennyone, FromZeroToHero(m), izzvic(m), brigadier747, oochi123(f), abason(m), Gidiboss89(m), moneybag100, teeorume(m), psalmskiddy(m), babyfaceafrica, icon8, gentility16(m), ariyavendors, sinorte, Oworock(m), lekezino(m), Bigajeff(m), uzor02(m), totoakins(m), Temyayo88, freeman500, martinchinedu(m), maggilove(f), Adesiji77, ineriteitee, landon(m), obailala(m), operi05, Niwdog(m), AmuEwu, Boj2(m), mathkid(m), nobodysmanrob(m), koonleh, bolaadebiyi, Standardcosting(f), ZinoFego, CLIQBOY(m), Emeluejc, promgurlP(f), Gordieshegz(m), friedcorn, Compliance(m), rhema28, demorichy, dview001(m), costal(m), vertueptime, LordAdam16, skywalker495, natruebdiz, kayemdy, aggen, pharmadoctor(m), mayoadegbola(m), kidakuz, yamunla(m), Bunire13(f), HerbertObi(m), olaxybaba, GreenMavro, Wazoblog(m), DeCamer(m), olumohkz(m), AbuSaad39(m), gigathon, rummmy(m), Obaiyski(m), GeneralB, kayfeez(m), 99foxxy(f), greatjoshy, hesilo(m), aristocrazzy, enuelsmith, hensben(m), DonLo, dhesire(m), aluta2, Titilayodeji13(m), Handsomecole(m), scabit, 0955eb027(m), creepsyme(f), SweetBoyFriend(m), SnowJay92, tomakint, Dpearlz, donolatunji(m), soshi(m), essayHelp(m), nairaland21, TurboBuilder, kayhel, Raphosky, olaskul(m), Duyetare, queen143(f), TechLector, unclezuma, Friday1993(m), lytech1(m), dorispray, Ellyne(f), Prettyenit18(f), Kennyblues(m), mariellasmenu, arome08(m), chrischukszy01(m), Temmytea70(m), Lukay99, Linqsz(m), Okuda(m), Durosure(m), Donjinks(m), pressplay411(m), val4sure(m), wildchild1, martinoonline(m), ijechikky(f), Localamos(m), hechno(m), Jovie, yunnyp(m), sacramento1212, ofegge73(m), Truth801(m), Amajerry83(m), Boss1914(m), Akalia(m), Adanazzy1(f), femorocafella, Gassa007, yusufu16, Begino1, frostylook, Mayor75(m), StarPlayer, joshfash(m), kunlexyfred(m), DanPel(m), Baraq, Oyecute(m), elfico(m), Ogbenisoft28, Stcollins(m), Afam4eva(m), onyxo76(m), TheBraggg, panco, udumosam23(m), mrchemist(m), shakurkings(m), ezigr8(m), Piiko(m), tolaOG(m), gbishman, eezomatic, Kesmakveli(m), Viccur(m), FortuneLovely, delvinmaya(m), Agiemars(f), olite93, Princejebs(m), Gboyeboy(m), kropotkin2, WenysAD(f), greg1234(m), orobs93(m), juddybrown(m), dnoblest(m), drey076(m), kubusify(f), techycontents, styles2009, yuppy101, ajalawole(m), Obaofnaija(m), dissybling(f), sbm4real(m), ehissi(m), kingsilly(m), sayyid(m), mekachuko(m), jonili(m), olasoo(m), Tayerulz(m), papazboi1(m), excellent2013(m), andi78(m), Sosqui, xwolverine, emmysoftyou, franudi, femmy123(m), LAFO(f), Tripleb, Emekamex(m), FENZY24, dogoFara(f), ritababe(f), deneut, Soso990240(m), jupiterx(m), sushieater, Jckleiin(m), Jephz(m), dasmallie(f), lamalang(m), Yomiwayne80(m), Blanc8(m), whisper88(m), jhorse, swaz(m), Lakeside247(m), muffyt05, Naavah(f), reubenobi(m), Cambells, Tbillz(m), Friedyokes, 912(m), betesi(m), BlackAfrican, Echelle(m), timibare, gleezers(m) and 407 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23