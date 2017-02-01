Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / JTF Destroys 3 Illegal Refineries In Niger Delta (7922 Views)

Spokesman of ODSafe, Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).



“Troops of the Nigerian Naval Ship (NNS) Delta successfully carried out a raid on two illegal refineries along LAPASE CREEK in Warri South of Delta State.



“During the raid, 11 metal tanks, 5 dug pits with about 1750 Tons of suspected stolen crude oil and 170 Tons of illegally refined AGO were impounded.



“Also troops of sector three also destroyed a large illegal refinery with multiple dumps at ALAKIRI in Rivers State.’’



Abdullahi said when the oil thieves sighted the military troops that they set fire on parts of their bunkering camp to deny the force access to the illegal site.



He said the troops eventually put off the fire and destroyed the illegal refining site.



The spokesman said the operation was part of renewed efforts to protect the country’s oil and gas infrastructure in the region.



He said the military had intensified its operation in the region to frustrate the activities of oil thieves and vandals, whom he described as economic saboteurs.



According to him, JTF has, therefore, deployed Operation Delta Safe (ODS) to secure the area against illegal bunkering.



He urged law abiding members of the public to support operational activities of ODS with valuable information that would lead to achieving the mandate for which it was set up and securing oil facilities.



“We are here to protect oil and gas infrastructure, deter and prevent sea robbery, to stop crude oil theft and other crimes within the joint area of operation that could impact negatively on economic activities in the Niger Delta.”



Good.



Kudos to our wonderful military men and women. In the fight against Boko Haram,our Soldiers and Air Force is doing a bush cleaning of the North.



And in the South,our Navy are cleaning the creeks for kidnappers and the economic saboteurs refining illegally,and even all the militants have gone into voicemail.



It's not as if I like blowing this Government's trumpet,but common guys,say it.



Say it.



Saiiiii Baba.



Saiiiiii Osinbajo.

nice one 2 Likes

This should pls go hand in hand with dialogue esp now that our economy is on the path to recovery. 2 Likes



That's a lie



You couldn't arrest Tom Polo's father, na illegal refinery you go fit get liver enter

Operation crocodile dance

Wike , behold one of the sources of your "Black Soot"...



Blurryface:





Just look at this one.



Hope you will ask why can't government regulate and standardize armed robbery, kidnapping, assassination, smuggling, rape, stealing, burglary and every form of crime.



You guys can't stop amazing me.

All those vices you named are not in the same pot with refining of crude. The technological ingenuity of this refiners could have been harnessed and encouraged to drive a revolution in Nigeria.



Most big corporations you know today started as small scale refining operations. Read up on standard oil which is the parent company of Exxon and chevron.



Even the us government sometimes convert criminal elements into government assets. Eg hackers



It's only in Nigeria that this destroy local content promote foreign content makes waves.



When most Chinese companies started, they were producing substandard products. The government stepped in and provided a platform for improvement. That's what I'm advocating for



This they are thieves mentality isn't good for our economy



chemali:





There's no ingenuity in refining crude. It's chemistry that we were all thought in secondary school. The difference here is they waste most of the crude just to get few byproducts like diesel. The waste is now used to pollute the environment.

Let's get our mindset right.

I'm well versed in the chemistry of refining.

However setting up a refinery is a different ball game.



Like I said what the government can do is standardize the practice.



1. Get a data of the refiners

2. Merge them in groups to increase capability and capacity

3. Create a quota system in which a certain percentage of crude oil is sold to them at half the market price or less

4. Ensure the build refineries that are environmentally friendly

5. Invite foreign partners to educate then and enhance their technical skills

6. Have a standard for locally manufactured diesel.

7. Ensure that the business climate is conducive for them to sell the locally manufacture diesel eg 5% local diesel use law or something



There are a gazillion ways the government can think up to harness this and create entrepreneurs who might in the future drive our industrial revolution.



Why can't the government regulate and standardize this so called illegal refineries? Provide cheap quota crude to registered local refiners small scale and tax them. This catch and destroy tactics is as useless as the country itself.



That means, u wan people to turn the whole south south to a refinery







Our oil money

Mynd make up your mind na

PDP people sponsoring the militant terrorist and Ipob terrorist that is how we will keep bursting u guys.

PDP=(frustrated thief's) use this rope. Nonsense.

Why can't the government regulate and standardize this so called illegal refineries? Provide cheap quota crude to registered local refiners small scale and tax them. This catch and destroy tactics is as useless as the country itself.



Just look at this one.



Hope you will ask why can't government regulate and standardize armed robbery, kidnapping, assassination, smuggling, rape, stealing, burglary and every form of crime.



Na hunger go kill those THIEVES Good bless our uniformed men.

SweetBoyFriend:



That's a lie



Pained wailer

I just came here to see the pics but...

Why can't the government regulate and standardize this so called illegal refineries? Provide cheap quota crude to registered local refiners small scale and tax them. This catch and destroy tactics is as useless as the country itself.



How long will the government of Nigeria not realise that it were better they harness the ingenuity of they so called "illegal refineries operators" and convert those creativities to domestication of refining the product.



Is there no government official in that sector who wears the thinking cap? 2 Likes 1 Share

