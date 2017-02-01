Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face Idibia Donates N3.5m To UNHCR (4835 Views)

Tuface Idibia Donates N1m For Welfare Of Internally Displaced Persons In Nigeria / 2face Idibia's First Son, Nino Is All Grown Up In New Photos / Blackface Replies Efe Omoregbe, 2face Idibia's Manager (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The commission disclosed this in a statement by Mr Hanson Tamfu, External Relations Officer, UNHCR, Nigeria, on Monday in Abuja.



He said the donation from the 2face Foundation was to support the commission in providing life-saving support to families forcibly displaced in Nigeria and across the continent.



Tamfu said that Tuface expressed joy and commitment to helping the victims of insurgency who have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the unrest in the North-East.



He said the musician also pledged his continuous support to UNHCR in its humanitarian assistance to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other persons.



The officer quoted Tuface as saying, “I am proud to support the UN Refugee Agency because of its proven track record of being at the fore front of displacement emergencies.



“ I want to help people who have been forced to flee their homes because of different issues.



“ I care about them and this donation is one of such efforts because we plan to have a major charity concert in June to raise money whilst offering my music and talents to the world for donations towards this noble cause.



“I am confident in UNHCR because it knows how to make a difference in the lives of millions of women, children and men who have lost everything but hope,“ Tuface said.



Tamfu said that UNHCR is almost entirely supported by donations from governments, who contribute 89 per cent of its annual funding needs.



He disclosed that UNHCR and its partners require USD2.45 billion to provide critical life-saving assistance to the displaced families in Africa.



He said that funds were required to meet the enormous needs of displaced persons with the number of the world’s displacement at more than 63.9 million.



The officer explained that this was also due to an unprecedented level of over 19.4million of those living in Sub-Saharan Africa, the needs are enormous.



Mr Valentin Tapsoba, UNHCR’s Director of the Africa Bureau, appreciated Tuface for his generosity and contribution to UNHCR’s cause.



Tapsoba said that having someone of Tuface’s calibre who recognises the needs of the people who have been forced to flee their homes was extremely encouraging.



He said that it was a clear step in the direction of an Africa that takes ownership of its own challenges and strives to address them.



Tapsoba said that as a musician, who has been singing for over two decades, his campaign would cut across all generations and make an impact.



The Bureau Chief said that in Nigeria, the UN Refugee Agency responds to the needs of the more than 1.8 million displaced.



He explained that since the needs were overwhelming, the agency has turned to Africa’s philanthropic world to meet some of the funding gaps, which are worrisome and huge.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation from Tuface, founder of the 2face foundation, is to kick-start UNHCR’s first ever fundraising campaign in Nigeria.



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/2face-donates-n35-million-to-refugees.html Nigerian Music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, has donated N3.5 million to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to support humanitarian interventions.The commission disclosed this in a statement by Mr Hanson Tamfu, External Relations Officer, UNHCR, Nigeria, on Monday in Abuja.He said the donation from the 2face Foundation was to support the commission in providing life-saving support to families forcibly displaced in Nigeria and across the continent.Tamfu said that Tuface expressed joy and commitment to helping the victims of insurgency who have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the unrest in the North-East.He said the musician also pledged his continuous support to UNHCR in its humanitarian assistance to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other persons.The officer quoted Tuface as saying, “I am proud to support the UN Refugee Agency because of its proven track record of being at the fore front of displacement emergencies.“ I want to help people who have been forced to flee their homes because of different issues.“ I care about them and this donation is one of such efforts because we plan to have a major charity concert in June to raise money whilst offering my music and talents to the world for donations towards this noble cause.“I am confident in UNHCR because it knows how to make a difference in the lives of millions of women, children and men who have lost everything but hope,“ Tuface said.Tamfu said that UNHCR is almost entirely supported by donations from governments, who contribute 89 per cent of its annual funding needs.He disclosed that UNHCR and its partners require USD2.45 billion to provide critical life-saving assistance to the displaced families in Africa.He said that funds were required to meet the enormous needs of displaced persons with the number of the world’s displacement at more than 63.9 million.The officer explained that this was also due to an unprecedented level of over 19.4million of those living in Sub-Saharan Africa, the needs are enormous.Mr Valentin Tapsoba, UNHCR’s Director of the Africa Bureau, appreciated Tuface for his generosity and contribution to UNHCR’s cause.Tapsoba said that having someone of Tuface’s calibre who recognises the needs of the people who have been forced to flee their homes was extremely encouraging.He said that it was a clear step in the direction of an Africa that takes ownership of its own challenges and strives to address them.Tapsoba said that as a musician, who has been singing for over two decades, his campaign would cut across all generations and make an impact.The Bureau Chief said that in Nigeria, the UN Refugee Agency responds to the needs of the more than 1.8 million displaced.He explained that since the needs were overwhelming, the agency has turned to Africa’s philanthropic world to meet some of the funding gaps, which are worrisome and huge.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation from Tuface, founder of the 2face foundation, is to kick-start UNHCR’s first ever fundraising campaign in Nigeria. 8 Likes

Lalasticlala





"... “ I want to help people who have been forced to flee their homes because of different issues. "





Listen to yourself, what happened when the people needed you most He should just goan sit down!!"... “ I want to help people who have been forced to flee their homes because of different issues. "Listen to yourself, what happened when the people needed you most 5 Likes 1 Share

Cool, hope more celebrities do same, but giving this Sim of money to a poor woman down his street would have been better.



Nothing concern me, na him money 6 Likes

Good move by Him. 7 Likes

Nigerian guy living in Sweden smartly married a Swedish lady, so as to be legally certified with resident permit, but the lady was not aware of this. He lied to the lady that he is from Kenya because of the bad reputation of Nigerians in that part of Sweden. After their wedding, the lady returned home one day and informed the guy that she met her friend, a Swedish lady also married to a Kenyan and will like them to have a dinner together. The Naija guy was disturbed and kept thinking how he will get out of this dark spot. He postponed and postponed the proposed dinner until he got tired of postponing. Finally the D-DAY came, they all sat down in a restaurant. Our Naija guy was quiet and was sweating profusely in spite of the cold atmosphere of Sweden (-8C). The ladies asked their husbands to communicate in their local dialect since they are both from same country(Kenya). The Naija guy being a man of great savvy decided he will just speak Igbo, if the other guy didn't understand, he will claim that he is from another tribe and region in Kenya. Then he started, "Nwanne a wum nwafo owerri, owerre nchi ise, I wu kwanu onye olee, daa? The other Kenyan looked up and replied "Ah Nwanne, ekele diri chineke, onyena asuru ndigbo uzo ha. E chekwe m na enwela m nsogbu taa. Abu m nwafo AHIAZU Mbaise . Nwanne birikwe o! They shook hands and embraced each other to the admiration of the ladies. Igbo's no dey carry last. Igbo kwenu! Don't laugh alone, share. 40 Likes 6 Shares

God bless you Mr Idibia! This is the kind of revolution we go follow pursue not the one instigated by those who caused the problems they are tricking you to protest against the man that is sincerely trying to solve them. Buhari's supposed valor that tries and fail is better than their weaknesses that endures. Those victims of PDP mismanagement in the NE understand more than hate filled truth xenophobes whose quality of reasoning has been bastardized by the same polity and atmosphere they want 2baba to represent. 2baba representing, na you be the senator! 10 Likes

Nice one 1 Like 1 Share

Great! 1 Like



Our mentor and father



1 Like

Davash222:

He should just goan sit down!!



"... “ I want to help people who have been forced to flee their homes because of different issues. "





Listen to yourself, what happened when the people needed you most



Kids, this is the reason why you shouldn't do drugs



Just read what this bus driver wrote, he wrote "What happened when the people needed you the most"



You voted for Buhari because you're dumb and brainless, you think that a 90 years old man can bring the change you need in Nigeria ??



You want 2face who has nothing to do with you voting for a 98 years old man to go stand in the sun and protest for you ??



Why not go and protest and leave 2face alone, he didn't vote for Buhari, he didn't bring the suffering upon you 12 Likes 1 Share

Twizzy30:

Good move by Him.

Babacele:

God bless you Mr Idibia! This is the kind of revolution we go follow pursue not the one instigated by those who caused the problems they are tricking you to protest against the man that is sincerely trying to solve them. Buhari's supposed valor that tries and fail is better than their weaknesses that endures. Those victims of PDP mismanagement in the NE understand more than hate filled truth xenophobes whose quality of reasoning has been bastardized by the same polity and atmosphere they want 2baba to represent. 2baba representing, na you be the senator! Keep spewing fuckery! You probably think we're all amnesic. Whilst it is not our desire to ridicule those displaced by the insurgency in the north, we all know it is self inflicted. In their desperation to make the country ungovernable for a certain president from a 'so called minority ethnic group' which in any event remains the economic life line of the nation they kept digging, and digging, and digging. By the time they realised enormity of their actions, they had dug themselves in a hole that would take decades to get out of.

Lest you forget, your tin god Buhari once referred to actions by the federal government to arrest the situation as 'genocide against the north'. So please spare us this pseudo intellingent gibberish you put up there. We'll do the minimum required to help those in need. But we will never forget how they got there in the first place. Keep spewing fuckery! You probably think we're all amnesic. Whilst it is not our desire to ridicule those displaced by the insurgency in the north, we all know it is self inflicted. In their desperation to make the country ungovernable for a certain president from a 'so called minority ethnic group' which in any event remains the economic life line of the nation they kept digging, and digging, and digging. By the time they realised enormity of their actions, they had dug themselves in a hole that would take decades to get out of.Lest you forget, your tin god Buhari once referred to actions by the federal government to arrest the situation as 'genocide against the north'. So please spare us this pseudo intellingent gibberish you put up there. We'll do the minimum required to help those in need. But we will never forget how they got there in the first place. 2 Likes

Ride on 2baba

Fúck you 2face; Emmanuel Ugoli needs 50m for kidney transplant to save his life; here you re giving one useless agency approximately 4m. What for?

Cc.... Opethom

Thanks 2baba. May God replenish your pocket.



Order for your cakes in Abuja. Home delivery. 1 Like

Building his political career

Haters will still hate 2 Likes

Issokay [color=]Issokay [/color]Issokay

This is better than supporting a protest.







2-face with 2-mouths. He might wake up tomorrow now and ask them to return his money. That's what happens when people can't stand on their grounds? Why start something you can't finish?

Nice one Tu Baba!

Tu baba won start to dey build his fans again

Davash222:

He should just goan sit down!!



"... “ I want to help people who have been forced to flee their homes because of different issues. "





Listen to yourself, what happened when the people needed you most



You need a brain format You need a brain format 5 Likes

Good

Davash222:

He should just goan sit down!!



"... “ I want to help people who have been forced to flee their homes because of different issues. "





Listen to yourself, what happened when the people needed you most your senselessness is legendary. I wonder if u just decided to be intentionally 'common senseless' how much have u given the beggers in ur area. Mtchewwww. your senselessness is legendary. I wonder if u just decided to be intentionally 'common senseless' how much have u given the beggers in ur area. Mtchewwww. 2 Likes

How much be Babachir Lawal's cut from the money? 1 Like

Nice gesture but if he has this kind of money why is his mother still teaching

Sharp guy... make name no come spoil finish. We are only human. Just do your own bit and move on.... don't let anyone keep you down 1 Like

Image Repair...Daz all 1 Like