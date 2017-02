Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official (11143 Views)

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/photo-residents-tie-tortoise-to-their.html The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc twitter handle shared this photo today with the caption "Lol, some Nigerians will do anything to avoid paying bills. As seen in Oyo state.

mystery

Them be learners

Cross and die 5 Likes

Lol, my ofe mmanu blodas wee not kee sombori oo. 21 Likes

Just when you think you've seen it all 4 Likes

IBEDC, why are u tweeting? Just send your task force to go and climb. 3 Likes

climbers(of that pole) are liable to die young





#positivevibes



I swear, these people no get brain



When we were small we use to go to the river to eat sacrifices, we just collect the fanta, biscuits, chewing gums, goat meat



If i mistakenly jam that tortoise on that pole, i go use am cook soup 2 Likes

Lwkmd







The thunder that will fire Nepa/PHCN is still collecting power from india! How can they pay for electricity that they didnt have!The thunder that will fire Nepa/PHCN is still collecting power from india! 10 Likes 2 Shares

no time, you cant reap where you didnt sow!

Food for phcn..

Kolababe:

mystery

Na So!

Lol...

Unto say light no dey you still dey bring bill.













Cut that power supply at your own risk.







Na this kind tortise dem suppose use dey swear for any elective position.





Na sharp sharp judgement. 1 Like







Touch and die

In afonja land....anything is possible...na pesin blokos dem go tie soon 1 Like

Only in Ibadan. 1 Like

sod09:

ibadan and stupidity







5 Likes 1 Share

Any attempt to climb will fail

If we do not pay bills, then we won't have the light.



We complain about no light, and then refuse to pay our bills.



Where else are we going to get the extra $100bn per annum needed to guarantee light 24/7.



Benefits of privatization.... We pay for the light, not govt. Perhaps we should have spoken up in 2014, when they were creating disco and GENCos

If I be phcn staff I go just enter d street transformer and remove the plug until further notice

Only in Ibadan Afonja people why 3 Likes

All dis igala pple sef 1 Like

...