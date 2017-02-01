I swear, these people no get brain When we were small we use to go to the river to eat sacrifices, we just collect the fanta, biscuits, chewing gums, goat meat If i mistakenly jam that tortoise on that pole, i go use am cook soup

I swear, these people no get brain When we were small we use to go to the river to eat sacrifices, we just collect the fanta, biscuits, chewing gums, goat meat If i mistakenly jam that tortoise on that pole, i go use am cook soup

Unto say light no dey you still dey bring bill. Cut that power supply at your own risk. Na this kind tortise dem suppose use dey swear for any elective position. Na sharp sharp judgement.

Unto say light no dey you still dey bring bill. Cut that power supply at your own risk. Na this kind tortise dem suppose use dey swear for any elective position. Na sharp sharp judgement.

Unto say light no dey you still dey bring bill. Cut that power supply at your own risk. Na this kind tortise dem suppose use dey swear for any elective position. Na sharp sharp judgement.