|Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by Kolababe: 4:45pm
The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc twitter handle shared this photo today with the caption "Lol, some Nigerians will do anything to avoid paying bills. As seen in Oyo state.
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by Kolababe: 4:45pm
mystery
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by saaedlee: 4:45pm
Them be learners
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by dikeigbo2(m): 4:46pm
Cross and die
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by Davash222(m): 4:47pm
Lol, my ofe mmanu blodas wee not kee sombori oo.
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by Michellla(f): 4:49pm
Just when you think you've seen it all
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by skilfulsagei: 4:50pm
IBEDC, why are u tweeting? Just send your task force to go and climb.
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by Epositive(m): 4:52pm
climbers(of that pole) are liable to die young
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:22pm
I swear, these people no get brain
When we were small we use to go to the river to eat sacrifices, we just collect the fanta, biscuits, chewing gums, goat meat
If i mistakenly jam that tortoise on that pole, i go use am cook soup
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by Vickiweezy(m): 6:23pm
Lwkmd
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by softMarket(m): 6:23pm
How can they pay for electricity that they didnt have!
The thunder that will fire Nepa/PHCN is still collecting power from india!
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by Abdulazeez007(m): 6:23pm
no time, you cant reap where you didnt sow!
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by Olateef(m): 6:23pm
Food for phcn..
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by DONSMITH123(m): 6:23pm
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by konora: 6:23pm
Kolababe:
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by Chuzzyblog2: 6:24pm
Na So!
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by Agimor(m): 6:24pm
Lol...
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by ovokooo: 6:24pm
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by LAFO(f): 6:25pm
Unto say light no dey you still dey bring bill.
Cut that power supply at your own risk.
Na this kind tortise dem suppose use dey swear for any elective position.
Na sharp sharp judgement.
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by jeftalene(m): 6:25pm
Lmao...
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by teebaxy(m): 6:25pm
Touch and die
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by 14teenK(m): 6:26pm
In afonja land....anything is possible...na pesin blokos dem go tie soon
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by DozieInc(m): 6:26pm
Only in Ibadan.
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by BornStunner1: 6:26pm
sod09:
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by Donald7610: 6:26pm
Any attempt to climb will fail
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by 9jakohai(m): 6:26pm
If we do not pay bills, then we won't have the light.
We complain about no light, and then refuse to pay our bills.
Where else are we going to get the extra $100bn per annum needed to guarantee light 24/7.
Benefits of privatization.... We pay for the light, not govt. Perhaps we should have spoken up in 2014, when they were creating disco and GENCos
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by OLAplusONE(m): 6:26pm
If I be phcn staff I go just enter d street transformer and remove the plug until further notice
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by Piiko(m): 6:26pm
Only in Ibadan Afonja people why
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by jamalnation: 6:27pm
All dis igala pple sef
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by bantudra: 6:27pm
...
|Re: Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:28pm
Nigeria fit frustrate person.
Them no go bring light but them go dey share bills upandan
