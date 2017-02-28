Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths (2597 Views)

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Frontier (PDPYF) has fired back at the Presidency for branding as “mischief makers” Nigerians who hold the opinion that Acting-President, Yemi Osinbajo, within 40 days has performed better than President Muhammadu Buhari did in 20 months.



The opposition youth group, in a sarcastic series of tweets published on its official twitter handle (@PDPNYF), challenged the claims made by President Muhammadu Buhari’s political adviser, Babafemi Ojudu, that the peace-building efforts of the federal government in the Niger-Delta and the recent measures put in place to arrest the downward slipping of the Naira against the Dollar in the parallel market were directives Buhari gave from London.



They insisted that President Buhari’s cabal was the problem plaguing the country.



The PDP youths said: “The tide suddenly changed when President Muhammadu Buhari travelled out for health vacation. Nigerians are convinced and his version of the APC is the problem.



“Buhari that was well and couldn’t address the Naira exchange rate to Dollar now giving such instructions from the sick bed? Impossible.



“Buhari that was well and okay and couldn’t pay a visit to Niger Delta now giving instructions to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to take such action. Drama.”



Very destructive youth



Just want to bring animosity between the two great leaders



They are patriots

But why dat Osunbade de improve value of Nigerian money nah?

We don't even know the youth wing of the party , that issued the statement



Is it makarfi or the life chairman sherif



They love politics of hatred



Never again



All we want in our land is peace





Pmb and Pyo fire all the cylinders for nation building



Shun all this enemies of state

OK nah I Don hear, but APC is saying osinbajo is not different from buhari or are you saying we voted two candidates in APC during the 2015 general election? 3 Likes

Is it about party or now about persons? Please stick to one side, just so everybody can be clear on the matter.

Wetin Concern PDP youth inside this matter even though they are very right that Osinbanjo is better than Buhari 2 Likes

Who ask them?......APC is better than PDP 3 Likes

All those ascribing the recent economic upsurge to the sole mastery of VPYO are either mischievous or deficient in critical reasoning.



To any reasonable person the recent economic gain should be seen as a response or results of careful planning and decision of the government from time back. And not a products of a big bang theory/policy. 1 Like 1 Share

Wailers and Mischief Makers 1 Like

Who cares about PDP or APC! All we want in this country is good and passionate governance! 1 Like

greatgod2012:

Who cares about PDP or APC! All we want in this country is good and passionate governance!



My dear sister



My compatriot



My dear sister

My compatriot

God bless you

Osibanjo or Buhari, all we need is good governance.

If they did not stop how would you know there is opposition party but let me ask o, which camp did they belong to is it the #Makarfi camp or the Authentic Sheriff de badt gut whom was installed by Fayose, wike and mimiko of the great PDP. Chai we go settle sha

Thank God for acknowledging that they are right, now how can you ask wetin concern PDP? Is buhari or Osinbajo ruling APC or Nigeria??

No 1 Can dispute dat

All those ascribing the recent economic upsurge to the sole mastery of VPYO are either mischievous or deficient in critical reasoning.



Hehehe, zombies sef?? well thank God the vegetable is not coming back. No response or result until bubu got stuck in London? yeye

Its a fact.

Half of Osinbajo,SO FAR,is better than 2X PMB.

But what becomes of him if he becomes substantive president is not certain.PMB's experience has taught me to be wary of Nigeria's leaders. 1 Like

you cant compare darkness with light 1 Like

7UP 1 Like

Can you compare a Professor with a First School Leaving Certificate Holder?? 1 Like

can you compare a prof and an illiterate 1 Like

U can ask that again