|"Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by sarrki(m): 3:03pm
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Frontier (PDPYF) has fired back at the Presidency for branding as “mischief makers” Nigerians who hold the opinion that Acting-President, Yemi Osinbajo, within 40 days has performed better than President Muhammadu Buhari did in 20 months.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/28/take-leave-osinbajo-better-buhari-pdp-youths/
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by sarrki(m): 3:04pm
Very destructive youth
Just want to bring animosity between the two great leaders
They are patriots
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by PDJT: 3:05pm
But why dat Osunbade de improve value of Nigerian money nah?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by sarrki(m): 3:08pm
We don't even know the youth wing of the party , that issued the statement
Is it makarfi or the life chairman sherif
They love politics of hatred
Never again
All we want in our land is peace
Pmb and Pyo fire all the cylinders for nation building
Shun all this enemies of state
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by sarrki(m): 3:08pm
PDJT:
Spotted
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by Aonkuuse: 3:09pm
OK nah I Don hear, but APC is saying osinbajo is not different from buhari or are you saying we voted two candidates in APC during the 2015 general election?
3 Likes
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by Elkay3: 3:10pm
Is it about party or now about persons? Please stick to one side, just so everybody can be clear on the matter.
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by SalamRushdie: 3:13pm
Wetin Concern PDP youth inside this matter even though they are very right that Osinbanjo is better than Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by babyfaceafrica: 3:14pm
Who ask them?......APC is better than PDP
3 Likes
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by GreenMavro: 3:15pm
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by PDJT: 3:18pm
sarrki:
Mr. Parrot, what do you mean by "Spotted"?
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by Aufbauh(m): 3:20pm
All those ascribing the recent economic upsurge to the sole mastery of VPYO are either mischievous or deficient in critical reasoning.
To any reasonable person the recent economic gain should be seen as a response or results of careful planning and decision of the government from time back. And not a products of a big bang theory/policy.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by Flatties: 3:22pm
Wailers and Mischief Makers
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by sarrki(m): 3:26pm
PDJT:
Spotted for the second time
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by greatgod2012(f): 3:32pm
Who cares about PDP or APC! All we want in this country is good and passionate governance!
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by sarrki(m): 3:36pm
greatgod2012:
My dear sister
My compatriot
God bless you
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by helinues: 3:52pm
Osibanjo or Buhari, all we need is good governance.
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by PDJT: 3:57pm
sarrki:
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by babadem2much(m): 4:23pm
If they did not stop how would you know there is opposition party but let me ask o, which camp did they belong to is it the #Makarfi camp or the Authentic Sheriff de badt gut whom was installed by Fayose, wike and mimiko of the great PDP. Chai we go settle sha
2 Likes
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by basilo102: 4:25pm
SalamRushdie:Thank God for acknowledging that they are right, now how can you ask wetin concern PDP? Is buhari or Osinbajo ruling APC or Nigeria??
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by profhezekiah: 4:27pm
No 1 Can dispute dat
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by basilo102: 4:27pm
Aufbauh:Hehehe, zombies sef?? well thank God the vegetable is not coming back. No response or result until bubu got stuck in London? yeye
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by doctokwus: 4:40pm
Its a fact.
Half of Osinbajo,SO FAR,is better than 2X PMB.
But what becomes of him if he becomes substantive president is not certain.PMB's experience has taught me to be wary of Nigeria's leaders.
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by ipobbigot7: 4:50pm
.
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by Tazmode(m): 4:51pm
PDP Youths = Looters in their youthful exuberance
*goes into hiding*
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by unclezuma: 4:51pm
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by coldsummer: 4:51pm
you cant compare darkness with light
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by Karlman: 4:52pm
7UP
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by bbbabes: 4:52pm
Can you compare a Professor with a First School Leaving Certificate Holder??
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by voicelez: 4:52pm
can you compare a prof and an illiterate
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by autotrader014(m): 4:52pm
PDJT:U can ask that again
|Re: "Osinbajo Is Better Than Buhari, Take It Or Leave It" – PDP Youths by freeborn76(m): 4:52pm
Ok
President Jonathan Picks Pdp Presidential Form With N11 Million / Senate Approve Life Allowance For Former Presidents, Heads Of State, Etc / IBB And Obasanjo Are Responsible For Corruption In Nigeria
