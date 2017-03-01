₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by ChangeIsCostant: 2:44pm
The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was today arraigned at the Federal High Court Abuja, as court resumed hearing of the case of the IPOB leader alongside his co-defendants- Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawusi and Chidiebere Onwudiwe.
Scores of Biafrans gathered outside the court premises chanting solidarity songs and praying for the victory of Nnamdi Kanu and co-defendants. Military trucks, highly equipped security officials and police dogs have been mounted within and outside the court premises.
The judge handling the case, Hon. Ms Binta Nyako dismissed six count of the eleven count charges preferred against Nnmadi Kanu, as well as three other accused persons for lack of proof of evidence.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/photos-of-nnamdi-kanu-in-court-today.html
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by thuggCheetah(m): 2:46pm
Oh my goodness ...
I heard 6 out of 11 charges were dismissed from his case in court today
Omenkalives sarrki ngeneukwenu, darknetcom I tot our Yoruba skulls were saying dat KANU will rot in jail??
Ipobexposed, after all our "mighty" exposures, he still won
Plz u pple should come join me and cry
See as my Muslim mouth don open yakata!
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by NormalCodes: 2:47pm
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by Ngokafor: 2:49pm
...Na waoo!!...The kind of popularity Nnamdi Kanu has is that which politicians in this country from the East,West,North and South can only dream about.
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by edo3(m): 2:49pm
Na wa o.
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by dainformant(m): 2:52pm
everybody wants to be a Jew
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by jlinkd78: 2:53pm
Whiter than white and Whiter than snow. Congratulations to a very favourable ruling today. That d Judge has declared that IPOB is not an illegal organization will be basis while d other remaining charges of terrorism and treason can't be sustained. Everyone even knows that this case is as good as over. All Hail Biafra as we match into our promised land with this ruling coming on d first day of March.
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by nkwuocha1: 2:53pm
The Zoo has finally turned this man to a hero.
I thought some children from the pit of Hades said he will die in prison
Nnamdi kanu is surely fiercer than Buhari's government.
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by YourNemesis: 2:53pm
Ok
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by Grafixnuel(m): 2:54pm
Afonjas current mood
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by Icecomrade: 2:54pm
"Tyranny has never outlived human existence
As long as there is death,
Liberty is denied but never forever
Kanu needs only patience = Natural justify will do its deed
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by signature2012(m): 2:54pm
Another business concept.Watch out how this outfit
will be rolled out into the market by igbo boiz.
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by Innovator90: 2:54pm
Looking fresh on watery beans than Afonjas who are on Trump's diet!
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by PUSH1(m): 2:54pm
Drama! How will this serve you now.
Nigerian no dey send anybody this days oo
The suffer too much and I don't think you have any solution to it.
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by Lataability(m): 2:54pm
we are winning
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by AlexCk: 2:54pm
Baba don turn Pharisees ni,
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by helphelp: 2:54pm
Wassap with the Jewish outfit...
Can anyone shed light on it
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by lonelydora(m): 2:54pm
Great nwafor Igbo.
"What Nnamdi Kanu saw sitting down, the zoo leader cannot see even from the top of Iroko tree".
I just quoted someone ooooo.
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by cosmatika(m): 2:54pm
Sleepless night for Afonjas
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by YourNemesis: 2:55pm
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by basilo102: 2:55pm
IPOB knows how to cause heart attack to their haters, they just discovered this Jewish things and they are maximizing its potency in shattering the hearts of their haters. UP IPOB
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by Dudeweedlmao(m): 2:55pm
dainformant:
i don't even know what's appealing about being a slimy Jew
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by EmmaLege: 2:55pm
Na wa
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by dokyOloye: 2:55pm
See Morale.
Upon all d murders from murderer Buratai,
these men still de gather at every given opportunity.
Maximum respect to IPOB.
Our sophisticated brothers can never be this courageous.
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by belzabull(f): 2:55pm
This news of the court striking out most of the cases brought against NK will surely pierce the soul of the children of envy and mischief from the WASTED region
The news will definitely shatter their ABOBAKU skulls to smithering. I can see many of them looking for change to go go and buy otapiapia and emulate their self-terminating coward called AWOLO-AWOR
All hail NNAMDI KANU, the only man who is greater than awolo-awor, Abiola, Fela, Gani, and obasanjo combined
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by helphelp: 2:56pm
thuggCheetah:
Always get your facts right...
Few of them and not terrorism, possession of fire arms and treason... Chei people
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by AkinPhysicist: 2:56pm
|Re: Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit by mercichoco(f): 2:56pm
In the end, we will emerge victorious.
