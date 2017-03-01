Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu In Court In His Jewish Outfit (11607 Views)

Scores of Biafrans gathered outside the court premises chanting solidarity songs and praying for the victory of Nnamdi Kanu and co-defendants. Military trucks, highly equipped security officials and police dogs have been mounted within and outside the court premises.



The judge handling the case, Hon. Ms Binta Nyako dismissed six count of the eleven count charges preferred against Nnmadi Kanu, as well as three other accused persons for lack of proof of evidence.



I heard 6 out of 11 charges were dismissed from his case in court today

...Na waoo!!...The kind of popularity Nnamdi Kanu has is that which politicians in this country from the East,West,North and South can only dream about. 61 Likes 6 Shares

everybody wants to be a Jew 5 Likes

Whiter than white and Whiter than snow. Congratulations to a very favourable ruling today. That d Judge has declared that IPOB is not an illegal organization will be basis while d other remaining charges of terrorism and treason can't be sustained. Everyone even knows that this case is as good as over. All Hail Biafra as we match into our promised land with this ruling coming on d first day of March. 55 Likes 5 Shares



I thought some children from the pit of Hades said he will die in prison

Nnamdi kanu is surely fiercer than Buhari's government. The Zoo has finally turned this man to a hero.I thought some children from the pit of Hades said he will die in prisonNnamdi kanu is surely fiercer than Buhari's government. 24 Likes 5 Shares

Afonjas current mood 53 Likes 5 Shares



"Tyranny has never outlived human existence



As long as there is death,



Liberty is denied but never forever





Kanu needs only patience = Natural justify will do its deed



Another business concept.Watch out how this outfit



will be rolled out into the market by igbo boiz. 14 Likes

Looking fresh on watery beans than Afonjas who are on Trump's diet! 27 Likes

we are winning 4 Likes

Great nwafor Igbo.



"What Nnamdi Kanu saw sitting down, the zoo leader cannot see even from the top of Iroko tree".



I just quoted someone ooooo. 25 Likes 1 Share

Sleepless night for Afonjas 22 Likes

IPOB knows how to cause heart attack to their haters, they just discovered this Jewish things and they are maximizing its potency in shattering the hearts of their haters. UP IPOB 30 Likes

i don't even know what's appealing about being a slimy Jew i don't even know what's appealing about being a slimy Jew

Upon all d murders from murderer Buratai,

these men still de gather at every given opportunity.

Maximum respect to IPOB.

Our sophisticated brothers can never be this courageous. 22 Likes







The news will definitely shatter their ABOBAKU skulls to smithering. I can see many of them looking for change to go go and buy otapiapia and emulate their self-terminating coward called AWOLO-AWOR





All hail NNAMDI KANU, the only man who is greater than awolo-awor, Abiola, Fela, Gani, and obasanjo combined This news of the court striking out most of the cases brought against NK will surely pierce the soul of the children of envy and mischief from the WASTED regionThe news will definitely shatter their ABOBAKU skulls to smithering. I can see many of them looking for change to go go and buy otapiapia and emulate their self-terminating coward called AWOLO-AWORAll hail NNAMDI KANU, the only man who is greater than awolo-awor, Abiola, Fela, Gani, and obasanjo combined 12 Likes 1 Share

Always get your facts right...



Few of them and not terrorism, possession of fire arms and treason... Chei people Always get your facts right...Few of them and not terrorism, possession of fire arms and treason... Chei people 2 Likes 1 Share