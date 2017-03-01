₦airaland Forum

Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by sarrki(m): 3:42pm
Nigerians hiding stolen money in caskets, uncompleted buildings – Dino Melaye claims


The Senate, on Wednesday, made a shocking revelation that corrupt Nigerians were hiding stolen money in caskets and uncompleted buildings in remote villages in some parts of the country.

The Senate made the claim during the consideration of a motion, moved by Senator Dino Melaye.

The motion tagged ‘discrepancies in subsidy payment and non-remittance of funds by the NNPC to the federation account.’

Senator Melaye who made the claim, did not provide any substantial proof to support its claims.

According to Melaye, “Monies are not accounted for and that might be the reason why we now see petro-dollars buried in caskets and uncompleted buildings in remote villages in some parts of the country,” he claimed.

Senator Melaye, had in a point of order on Tuesday, drawn the attention of the Senate to the refusal of the Federal Government to probe the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which he said got 51 out of 100 per cent share of companies sanctioned to import petroleum products into the country.

Melaye had said all the oil marketers currently facing trial over alleged subsidy fraud, only constitute 49 per cent of imported refined products.

He had said: “Surprisingly you (Saraki) are one of those who raised the issue of subsidy in the 7th Senate. The Federal Government is prosecuting marketers and these marketers only constitute 49 per cent of imported refined products. The NNPC is responsible for the importation of 51 per cent.

“While we are prosecuting the independent marketers whose proceed from subsidy is about N3.83 trillion, NNPC collected a total of N5.1 trillion on subsidy and this has never been investigated.

“This has never been looked at and we are busy chasing independent marketers. The time to look at the books of NNPC as regards petroleum subsidy is now.

“We have taken the lead in the fight against corruption in this chamber and I want to say we must do everything within our powers to investigate and bring whoever is found wanting to book.”

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, had given a nod to Melaye’s plea to sponsor a motion yesterday. “Thank you Senator Melaye for that radical performance.

“Senator Melaye, we expect this motion on Wednesday and its a very serious issue. It goes to the core of the fight against corruption and also the issue of NNPC which is a great source of revenue for all of us. We will wait for that motion today,” Saraki had noted.

After a brief debate on the issue yesterday, the Senate mandated its committee on Petroleum (Downstream) to exhaustively review and investigate the NNPC over its accounts relating to fuel subsidy and the abuse of product marketing and distribution between 2006 and 2016.

Charging the Senate committee on Petroleum (Downstream) to conduct a holistic investigation, Saraki said: “A situation where individuals do what they like and are not accountable to anybody should be stopped. The committee should do a thorough job and ensure that they get to the root of this issue. The thing borders on the issue of corruption which has been affecting the country negatively.”

http://sunnewsonline.com/breaking-corrupt-nigerians-hiding-stolen-money-in-caskets-uncompleted-buildings-dino-melaye-claims/

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by sarrki(m): 3:45pm
Wailers please channel your energy in bringing this corrupt leaders to book

There is a reward for it now

Use the whistle blower opening to make legitimate money

No more free money again

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by madridguy(m): 3:49pm
Ok

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by JideAmuGiaka: 3:51pm
Since you know, pls go and retrieve them. Stop lamenting like Sarrki and Madridguy.

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Keneking: 3:52pm
Name and address of coffin location shocked

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Cutehector(m): 3:52pm
All these monies can just be used for something tangible

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by sarrki(m): 3:53pm
JideAmuGiaka:
Since you know, pls go and retrieve them. Stop lamenting like Sarrki and Madridguy.


All of them will be brought to book

One after the other

Don't worry bro

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Ceema1(f): 4:03pm
Hmmmm.


Ya Allah heal our dear president from whatever sickness he is suffering from.

Get well soon Mr president

God bless Nigeria.

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Ceema1(f): 4:09pm
embarassed
I miss our dear president

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by sammyj: 4:12pm
Dino should also tell us where he held is own loot since he is one of the corrupt Nigerians!!! sad shocked cool

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by omenkaLives: 5:04pm
Where do you hide yours Mr Dinosaur Melaye?

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Rednaxelot: 5:25pm
sarrki:
Wailers please channel your energy in bringing this corrupt leaders to book

There is a reward for it now

Use the whistle blower opening to make legitimate money

No more free money again
what have been the rewards whistleblowing Babachir, Buratai, Fayemi, Amechi et al?
Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by princeemmma(m): 5:37pm
thieves!!!!!!!

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by bayocanny: 6:18pm
Cc: EFCC Dino is also one of them
Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by slimfit1(m): 6:50pm
Where did you keep yours !
Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by ijustdey: 6:52pm
cc lalasticlala
Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by AngelicBeing: 8:28pm
angry angry
Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by AntiWailer: 8:28pm
So says a thief who use his share to buy Cars.

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by u11ae1013: 8:29pm
so that is what you do
Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by osemoses1234(m): 8:29pm
Na dem dem
Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by highrise07(m): 8:29pm
h
Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Mopolchi: 8:30pm
Speaking from experience
Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:31pm
Lead us there sir......
Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by AngelicBeing: 8:31pm
sarrki:
Wailers please channel your energy in bringing this corrupt leaders to book

There is a reward for it now

Use the whistle blower opening to make legitimate money

No more free money again
Whether they hide it in coffins, burial ground, inside the deep ocean, in the moon, or anywhere, we shall find it, they will all be flogged and sent to prison, nonsense, useless politicians both in the APC / PDP that have grounded the glory of Nigeria, oya olokpa and EFCC do you work, useless politicians cool

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Endtimesmith: 8:32pm
Tell us another place una dey bury the money,we already know this one you are saying,Dino!

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Dom2020: 8:35pm
[quote author=sarrki post=54173656]

He's he different? The are all doing the same thing]
Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by ipobbigot7: 8:35pm
Malaye where did you buried your own loots.

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by CoolFreeday(m): 8:36pm
Ceema1:
Hmmmm.

Ya Allah heal our dear president from whatever sickness he is suffering from.
Get well soon Mr president
God bless Nigeria.
God bless u too

Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by mazizitonene(m): 8:37pm
oya oga blow whistle collect ya 5%
Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Nma27(f): 8:39pm
Give us location so we can dig it up... We need location Asap!

