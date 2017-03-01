₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by sarrki(m): 3:42pm
Nigerians hiding stolen money in caskets, uncompleted buildings – Dino Melaye claims
http://sunnewsonline.com/breaking-corrupt-nigerians-hiding-stolen-money-in-caskets-uncompleted-buildings-dino-melaye-claims/
1 Share
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by sarrki(m): 3:45pm
Wailers please channel your energy in bringing this corrupt leaders to book
There is a reward for it now
Use the whistle blower opening to make legitimate money
No more free money again
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by madridguy(m): 3:49pm
Ok
2 Likes
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by JideAmuGiaka: 3:51pm
Since you know, pls go and retrieve them. Stop lamenting like Sarrki and Madridguy.
1 Like
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Keneking: 3:52pm
Name and address of coffin location
3 Likes
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Cutehector(m): 3:52pm
All these monies can just be used for something tangible
1 Like
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by sarrki(m): 3:53pm
JideAmuGiaka:
All of them will be brought to book
One after the other
Don't worry bro
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Ceema1(f): 4:03pm
Hmmmm.
Ya Allah heal our dear president from whatever sickness he is suffering from.
Get well soon Mr president
God bless Nigeria.
5 Likes
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Ceema1(f): 4:09pm
I miss our dear president
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by sammyj: 4:12pm
Dino should also tell us where he held is own loot since he is one of the corrupt Nigerians!!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by omenkaLives: 5:04pm
Where do you hide yours Mr Dinosaur Melaye?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Rednaxelot: 5:25pm
sarrki:what have been the rewards whistleblowing Babachir, Buratai, Fayemi, Amechi et al?
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by princeemmma(m): 5:37pm
thieves!!!!!!!
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by bayocanny: 6:18pm
Cc: EFCC Dino is also one of them
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by slimfit1(m): 6:50pm
Where did you keep yours !
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by ijustdey: 6:52pm
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by AngelicBeing: 8:28pm
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by AntiWailer: 8:28pm
So says a thief who use his share to buy Cars.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by u11ae1013: 8:29pm
so that is what you do
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by osemoses1234(m): 8:29pm
Na dem dem
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by highrise07(m): 8:29pm
h
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Mopolchi: 8:30pm
Speaking from experience
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:31pm
Lead us there sir......
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by AngelicBeing: 8:31pm
sarrki:Whether they hide it in coffins, burial ground, inside the deep ocean, in the moon, or anywhere, we shall find it, they will all be flogged and sent to prison, nonsense, useless politicians both in the APC / PDP that have grounded the glory of Nigeria, oya olokpa and EFCC do you work, useless politicians
2 Likes
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Endtimesmith: 8:32pm
Tell us another place una dey bury the money,we already know this one you are saying,Dino!
1 Like
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Dom2020: 8:35pm
[quote author=sarrki post=54173656]
He's he different? The are all doing the same thing]
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by ipobbigot7: 8:35pm
Malaye where did you buried your own loots.
1 Like
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by CoolFreeday(m): 8:36pm
Ceema1:God bless u too
1 Like
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by mazizitonene(m): 8:37pm
oya oga blow whistle collect ya 5%
|Re: Stolen Money Are Buried In Caskets & Uncompleted Buildings – Dino Melaye by Nma27(f): 8:39pm
Give us location so we can dig it up... We need location Asap!
