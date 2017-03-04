₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by ChuzzyBlog: 7:13am
As shared by Reno, read below:
People should stop referring to Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo as the VP. For now he is no longer the VP. The VP (Vacationing President) is in London! We are seeing peace return to the Niger Delta. We are seeing action to stop the killings of Christians in Southern Kaduna. We are seeing the Naira appreciate. We are seeing inflation rolling back. We are in no hurry for these positive developments to end. Our Acting President is an Action President.
3 Likes
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by ChuzzyBlog: 7:13am
Well.....
1 Like
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by Qmerit(m): 7:16am
Madness.. what was this guy really advising GEJ then?, cause he has never for once impressed me.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by digoster(m): 7:16am
He must be sworn in a president soon
4 Likes
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by INTROVERT(f): 7:16am
This man can find trouble...... However our mere commissioner seems to have a better grasp on the economy.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:17am
GOD BLESS OSIBANJO
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:17am
Qmerit:See wailer ooo
2 Likes
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by Super1Star: 7:18am
This dubious and lying pastor is gradually going insane.
His attempt to divide our winning team of PMB and PYO is a DOA.
We wish Mr President speedy recovery, but in the interim PYO is holding forth without qualms.
Haters and wailers that were calling PYO names then are now drooling over him. When we told them then that they lack foresight they were throwing tantrums like spoilt brats
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by Qmerit(m): 7:18am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Wailer ke I de mad. Na that man be Wailer abi u don't know the meaning of wailer
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:19am
Qmerit:we want osibanjo you kan they vex..
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by hucienda: 7:19am
Reno were it this way on the ballot two years before, everyone knows hell would first freeze over before both would get to Aso Villa.
So watch the dosage of whatever you taking and provide credible opposition to this hapless, rudderless administration.
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:20am
Super1Star:what is this thing saying again...
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by TrueSenator(m): 7:21am
We move a MOTION to swear in PYO as the PRESIDENT of FRN.....so he can have a VP to assist before he breaks down with all these traveling
Those in support click 'LIKE"
2 Likes
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by Super1Star: 7:23am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Confused and perplexed Wailer spotted.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by moyakz(m): 7:25am
reno has spoken well for once,in ten years..WE THANK GOD!
1 Like
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by Qmerit(m): 7:27am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Do you even understand my comment?
Osinbajo is trying no doubt but the way this so called Pst tweet over everything to cause wahala is my issue.
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by CplusJason(m): 7:30am
Super1Star:.
2 Likes
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by ediama(m): 7:46am
minister of information be like'
You say!
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by EastGold(m): 7:53am
Reno, you sincerely need to wash your brain from hate.
I mean it needs to be restored to the original factory settings
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by plusfield: 8:04am
Did anyone notice that all the people insulting Reno here did not argue the points he made with any counter argument. Instead they just jumped into insulting him without touching his points.
........that's how you know a typical zombie.
They just insult without any valid point.
3 Likes
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by OKDnigeria: 8:06am
Qmerit:
He was not employed to impress you.
He never tried to impress you.
He doesn't even know you exist
2 Likes
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by Eggheader101: 8:07am
Qmerit:. you know why he never impressed you, because of this ur compressed cone head.
2 Likes
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by omenkaLives: 8:08am
Modath, conman see another attempt at what we talked about earlier.
The desperation is mind-blowing!
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by dumie(f): 8:09am
Reno is so right
Can you compare an healthy strong vibrant president to an incapacitated old man who is now a museum in London and he is controlled by the likes of mammam Daura and Kyari
1 Like
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by OKDnigeria: 8:10am
Qmerit:
Your issue is that you don't like the truth. What did he tweet that is untrue?
1 Like
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by omenkaLives: 8:10am
Qmerit:What do you expect? He was busy using pseudonyms to throw shades at the real and imaginary enemies of his boss. You think he's referred to as Wendel Simlin for nothing?
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by Emycord: 8:16am
Correct
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by omenkaLives: 8:16am
Super1Star:Good. Let us keep reminding them that we see through their dark plots and will NEVER succumb to them.
We love and respect and appreciate the team PMB/PYO equally. Let PDP and their trained hate mercenaries worry more about how to revive their comatose party. Perhaps they've given up on it, reason why they seen preoccupied with sowing the seed of discord amongst APC supporters these days.
Only God knows the depth of hate in the hearts of those people.
1 Like
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by DonHummer(m): 8:25am
This guy get bad mouth oo
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by Qmerit(m): 8:28am
OKDnigeria:
That PMB is the vp is the truth, don't be too emotional over PBM/PYO
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by Qmerit(m): 8:31am
OKDnigeria:
You employed him, or tell someone is paying him for his job pls? He dont need to know me like many never knew him until GEJ gave him life so hear that.
|Re: "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants by plaetton: 8:32am
Super1Star:
Funny enough, Osinbajo neither employs nor needs an army of paid E-zombies to whitewash or image launder him on and offline.
In just a month, he has steadfastly endeared himself to the hearts of millions of Nigerians, especially those of us disgusted with the idiotic leadership of Buhari.
That previous bashers of Buhari and APC are now praising Osinbajo ought to tell you that we are actually more objective and patriotic in our harsh criticism of Buhari than you are in defending his pathetic leadership and administrative shortcomings.
It's funny that it takes just one month of Osinbajo to show us how really useless Buhari has been in the last 2 yrs.
Right now, there is no reason for Buhari to come back, and I know that I am echoing the sentiments of the majority of the Nigerian people.
3 Likes
