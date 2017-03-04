Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Stop Calling Osinbajo VP, Buhari Is The VP" - Reno Omokri Rants (2329 Views)

As shared by Reno, read below:



People should stop referring to Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo as the VP. For now he is no longer the VP. The VP (Vacationing President) is in London! We are seeing peace return to the Niger Delta. We are seeing action to stop the killings of Christians in Southern Kaduna. We are seeing the Naira appreciate. We are seeing inflation rolling back. We are in no hurry for these positive developments to end. Our Acting President is an Action President.

Well..... 1 Like

Madness.. what was this guy really advising GEJ then?, cause he has never for once impressed me. 7 Likes 1 Share

He must be sworn in a president soon 4 Likes

This man can find trouble...... However our mere commissioner seems to have a better grasp on the economy. 7 Likes 1 Share

GOD BLESS OSIBANJO 10 Likes 2 Shares

Madness See wailer ooo See wailer ooo 2 Likes

This dubious and lying pastor is gradually going insane.



His attempt to divide our winning team of PMB and PYO is a DOA.



We wish Mr President speedy recovery, but in the interim PYO is holding forth without qualms.



Haters and wailers that were calling PYO names then are now drooling over him. When we told them then that they lack foresight they were throwing tantrums like spoilt brats

See wailer ooo

Wailer ke I de mad. Na that man be Wailer abi u don't know the meaning of wailer Wailer ke I de mad. Na that man be Wailer abi u don't know the meaning of wailer 1 Like 1 Share

Wailer ke I de mad. Na that man be Wailer abi u don't know the meaning of wailer we want osibanjo you kan they vex.. we want osibanjo you kan they vex..

Reno were it this way on the ballot two years before, everyone knows hell would first freeze over before both would get to Aso Villa.



So watch the dosage of whatever you taking and provide credible opposition to this hapless, rudderless administration.

This dubious and lying pastor is gradually going insane.



His attempt to divide our winning team of PMB and PYO is a DOA.



We wish Mr President speedy recovery, but in the interim PYO is holding forth without qualms.



Haters and wailers that were calling PYO names then are now drooling over him. When we told them then that they lack foresight they were throwing tantrums like spoilt brats what is this thing saying again... what is this thing saying again... 9 Likes 2 Shares





Those in support click 'LIKE" We move a MOTION to swear in PYO as the PRESIDENT of FRN.....so he can have a VP to assist before he breaks down with all these travelingThose in support click 'LIKE" 2 Likes

what is this thing saying again...

Confused and perplexed Wailer spotted. Confused and perplexed Wailer spotted. 2 Likes 2 Shares

reno has spoken well for once,in ten years..WE THANK GOD! 1 Like

we want osibanjo you kan they vex..

Do you even understand my comment?

Osinbajo is trying no doubt but the way this so called Pst tweet over everything to cause wahala is my issue.

This dubious and lying pastor is gradually going insane.



His attempt to divide our winning team of PMB and PYO is a DOA.



We wish Mr President speedy recovery, but in the interim PYO is holding forth without qualms.



Haters and wailers that were calling PYO names then are now drooling over him. When we told them then that they lack foresight they were throwing tantrums like spoilt brats . 2 Likes

minister of information be like'



You say!

Reno, you sincerely need to wash your brain from hate.





I mean it needs to be restored to the original factory settings

Did anyone notice that all the people insulting Reno here did not argue the points he made with any counter argument. Instead they just jumped into insulting him without touching his points.

........that's how you know a typical zombie.

They just insult without any valid point.

Madness.. what was this guy really advising GEJ then?, cause he has never for once impressed me.

He was not employed to impress you.

He never tried to impress you.

He doesn't even know you exist

Madness.. what was this guy really advising GEJ then?, cause he has never for once impressed me. . you know why he never impressed you, because of this ur compressed cone head. . you know why he never impressed you, because of this ur compressed cone head. 2 Likes





The desperation is mind-blowing! Modath, conman see another attempt at what we talked about earlier.The desperation is mind-blowing!

Reno is so right

Can you compare an healthy strong vibrant president to an incapacitated old man who is now a museum in London and he is controlled by the likes of mammam Daura and Kyari

Do you even understand my comment?

Osinbajo is trying no doubt but the way this so called Pst tweet over everything to cause wahala is my issue.

Your issue is that you don't like the truth. What did he tweet that is untrue?

Madness.. what was this guy really advising GEJ then?, cause he has never for once impressed me. What do you expect? He was busy using pseudonyms to throw shades at the real and imaginary enemies of his boss. You think he's referred to as Wendel Simlin for nothing? What do you expect? He was busy using pseudonyms to throw shades at the real and imaginary enemies of his boss. You think he's referred to as Wendel Simlin for nothing?

Correct

This dubious and lying pastor is gradually going insane.



His attempt to divide our winning team of PMB and PYO is a DOA.



We wish Mr President speedy recovery, but in the interim PYO is holding forth without qualms.



Good. Let us keep reminding them that we see through their dark plots and will NEVER succumb to them.



We love and respect and appreciate the team PMB/PYO equally. Let PDP and their trained hate mercenaries worry more about how to revive their comatose party. Perhaps they've given up on it, reason why they seen preoccupied with sowing the seed of discord amongst APC supporters these days.



Only God knows the depth of hate in the hearts of those people.

This guy get bad mouth oo

Your issue is that you don't like the truth. What did he tweet that is untrue?

That PMB is the vp is the truth, don't be too emotional over PBM/PYO

He was not employed to impress you.

He never tried to impress you.

He doesn't even know you exist

You employed him, or tell someone is paying him for his job pls? He dont need to know me like many never knew him until GEJ gave him life so hear that.