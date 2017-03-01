Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump (7532 Views)

Melania Trump Leaving Donald Trump’s Campaign To Pursue “personal Passion” / Clinton Health, Trump Reaction Consume US Presidential Campaign / Angry American President Obama Tear Down Donal Trump's campaign (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





“I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!” Trump wrote on Twitter.



“How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!,” he wrote in another tweet.



http://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/obama-tapped-my-phone-during-campaign-trump.html President Donald Trump on Saturday accused his predecessor Barack Obama of “tapping” his phone during last year’s White House campaign, without providing evidence of the explosive charge.“I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!” Trump wrote on Twitter.“How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!,” he wrote in another tweet. 1 Like 1 Share

Ok









First to comment

Idiota.



This Trump puts the D in DUMB.



Since he came into Office,it has been one drama or the other. Those that voted for him (the uneducated low lives of America)voted for him to carry out his campaign promises.



So far,he has not being able to achieve any of his boastful rhetorics of his campaign. From building the border wall,to the immigration reform and even the healthcare.



Instead we have been dogged with his relationship with Russia,and now to distract us,he is pointing hands to Obama.



And yes,I am a registered Democrat and will never see anything good in a Trump Administration,that was hacked into power by Russia.



Idiota. 26 Likes 1 Share

HungerBAD:

Idiota.



This Trump puts the D in DUMB.





Why don't you tell us what is dumb about what he said ?



Did Obama tap his phone ? Yes



Was it wrong ? Yes



Hope you can see you are the one being dumb here Why don't you tell us what is dumb about what he said ?Did Obama tap his phone ? YesWas it wrong ? YesHope you can see you are the one being dumb here 60 Likes 4 Shares

Pls u should rather tell the world dat war is looming



Eu just stopped free visa for all American.



China is fighting



Arabs re gearing up



Russia is smiling on a chess win



Africa is fooling



America is confusing 5 Likes

hmmmm

SalamRushdie:





Why don't you tell us what is dumb about what he said ?



Did Obama tap his phone ? Yes



Was it wrong ? Yes



Hope you can see you are the one being dumb here You are getting too emotional about Trump who is grasping to anything to stay relevant. Trump is facing an unprecedented level of opposition in recent American Presidency hence his going Looney. The wheels are falling off his Regime. He's tweeting all these garbage to push away from the Russiangate mess his administration is involved in. Please calm down Buddy because i know for sure The Bigoted Trump doesn't give a damn about you. You are getting too emotional about Trump who is grasping to anything to stay relevant. Trump is facing an unprecedented level of opposition in recent American Presidency hence his going Looney. The wheels are falling off his Regime. He's tweeting all these garbage to push away from the Russiangate mess his administration is involved in. Please calm down Buddy because i know for sure The Bigoted Trump doesn't give a damn about you. 34 Likes 2 Shares

Am just glad Obama is out he's a disgrace to all black folks 16 Likes 3 Shares

Lucasbalo:

You are getting too emotional about Trump who is grasping to anything to stay relevant. Trump is facing an unprecedented level of opposition in recent American Presidency hence his going Looney. The wheels are falling off his Regime. He's tweeting all these garbage to push away from the Russiangate mess his administration is involved in. Please calm down Buddy because i know for sure The Bigoted Trump doesn't give a damn about you.

Hello My boss .. I just hate it when someone just wants to hate Trump because he heard on Fake news CNN and Co that Trump must be hated ... well as I promise you Trump's presidential approval is growing steady everyday and so is the American economy , theaters have never looked better while the future has never looked brighter ...Trump will lead America to its greatest growth and strength in its history ...I have attached a CNN poll result for you to see that even evil news CNN can't fake it any longer.. Hello My boss .. I just hate it when someone just wants to hate Trump because he heard on Fake news CNN and Co that Trump must be hated ... well as I promise you Trump's presidential approval is growing steady everyday and so is the American economy , theaters have never looked better while the future has never looked brighter ...Trump will lead America to its greatest growth and strength in its history ...I have attached a CNN poll result for you to see that even evil news CNN can't fake it any longer.. 29 Likes 4 Shares

SalamRushdie:





Hello My boss .. I just hate it when someone just wants to hate Trump because he heard on Fake news CNN and Co that Trump must be hated ... well as I promise you Trump's presidential approval is growing steady everyday and so is the American economy , theaters have never looked better while the future has never looked brighter ...Trump will lead America to its greatest growth and strength in its history ...I have attached a CNN poll result for you to see that even evil news CNN can't fake it any longer.. I hate to disappoint you, the CNN polls you posted is about the State of The Union speech he gave on Tuesday and that has got nothing to do with how he will govern. So far he's a big failure. Every President gives a good State of the Union speech written for them by Speech writers. It is clear Trump is in turmoil with the Russian scandal. I hate to disappoint you, the CNN polls you posted is about the State of The Union speech he gave on Tuesday and that has got nothing to do with how he will govern. So far he's a big failure. Every President gives a good State of the Union speech written for them by Speech writers. It is clear Trump is in turmoil with the Russian scandal. 26 Likes 2 Shares

pcei:

Ok

THE WAY I HATE THAT OBAMA ESPECIALLY AFTER THAT NORTHERN LEADERS MEETING HE DO WITH HAUSA FULANI 4 WASHINGTON. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Trump's twitt this morning is a clear symptom of cocaine withdrawal. He started with poor spelling, national security, down to apprentice and other irrelevants shiit... Buhari is better than trump. The last blunder of Buhari was when he said his wife belong to the other room. Since then he hasn't said a thing. 7 Likes

Trump the bad guy







dont mind him jare....move along with ur policies!! Esp the banning of muslems Even after the tapping, He still LOST the election!dont mind him jare....move along with ur policies!! Esp the banning of muslems 3 Likes 3 Shares

Shuoo

Dat man obama and his babe Hilary are clowns. Silly war mongers. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Obama was a failure. Big time! 2 Likes 2 Shares

#EndTimeTrump...must he talk 1 Like

obama is a criminal 2 Likes 3 Shares

Trump must tweet.







spartan117:

Am just glad Obama is out he's a disgrace to all black folks Another intelligent *****er on the loose! 4 Likes 1 Share





U too like to dey talk Gerrraaahhiiaaa Ogbeni, you are a disaster jhare ...na today yankee dey tap phones, even as we speak, intelligence agencies still tap. So, what's ur deal sef...U too like to dey talkGerrraaahhiiaaa 2 Likes 1 Share

If you thought Obama was anything close to the front he puts up for the world to see, then you need to ask yourself if you weren't hero-worshiping.

The American people knew Crooked Hilary would have been worse, and so they said: Never Again!!

I like Trump cos among other things, he doesn't care about political correctness.

#Trumpism #iLike 8 Likes 1 Share





omenkaLives:

I bet dude is just desperate to steer media attention away from the recent revelations of contacts made between his top appointees and Russian officials, all of which they initially denied during the congressional screening. Stuff's threatening to unravel his government.

Clown.

na God catch dat obama and hilary, all dis politically correct politicians in the west.



I hope dat woman (Marine Le Pen) wins in france.

trump go sitdown

Trump is starting to sound like a psycho. His source is Breitbart and a "whistleblower" who left in 2001. Simply trying to fight fire with fire.

Besides if this is true, the FBI probably had a court order to do it and most likely had major evidence to get that. Steve Bannon is playing stupid games. Oh and I also think this Russia thing is slowly turning into a joke. 4 Likes

hahaha why u do like dat