|Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by pittoilet(f): 2:16pm
President Donald Trump on Saturday accused his predecessor Barack Obama of “tapping” his phone during last year’s White House campaign, without providing evidence of the explosive charge.
“I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
“How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!,” he wrote in another tweet.
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by pcei: 2:20pm
Ok
First to comment
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by HungerBAD: 2:21pm
Idiota.
This Trump puts the D in DUMB.
Since he came into Office,it has been one drama or the other. Those that voted for him (the uneducated low lives of America)voted for him to carry out his campaign promises.
So far,he has not being able to achieve any of his boastful rhetorics of his campaign. From building the border wall,to the immigration reform and even the healthcare.
Instead we have been dogged with his relationship with Russia,and now to distract us,he is pointing hands to Obama.
And yes,I am a registered Democrat and will never see anything good in a Trump Administration,that was hacked into power by Russia.
Idiota.
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by SalamRushdie: 2:33pm
HungerBAD:
Why don't you tell us what is dumb about what he said ?
Did Obama tap his phone ? Yes
Was it wrong ? Yes
Hope you can see you are the one being dumb here
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by Mrbigman1(m): 2:33pm
Pls u should rather tell the world dat war is looming
Eu just stopped free visa for all American.
China is fighting
Arabs re gearing up
Russia is smiling on a chess win
Africa is fooling
America is confusing
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by Babacele: 2:37pm
hmmmm
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by Lucasbalo(m): 3:21pm
SalamRushdie:You are getting too emotional about Trump who is grasping to anything to stay relevant. Trump is facing an unprecedented level of opposition in recent American Presidency hence his going Looney. The wheels are falling off his Regime. He's tweeting all these garbage to push away from the Russiangate mess his administration is involved in. Please calm down Buddy because i know for sure The Bigoted Trump doesn't give a damn about you.
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by spartan117(m): 3:25pm
Am just glad Obama is out he's a disgrace to all black folks
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by SalamRushdie: 3:40pm
Lucasbalo:
Hello My boss .. I just hate it when someone just wants to hate Trump because he heard on Fake news CNN and Co that Trump must be hated ... well as I promise you Trump's presidential approval is growing steady everyday and so is the American economy , theaters have never looked better while the future has never looked brighter ...Trump will lead America to its greatest growth and strength in its history ...I have attached a CNN poll result for you to see that even evil news CNN can't fake it any longer..
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by Lucasbalo(m): 3:47pm
SalamRushdie:I hate to disappoint you, the CNN polls you posted is about the State of The Union speech he gave on Tuesday and that has got nothing to do with how he will govern. So far he's a big failure. Every President gives a good State of the Union speech written for them by Speech writers. It is clear Trump is in turmoil with the Russian scandal.
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by freddyboss: 4:10pm
pcei:
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by Soreza(m): 4:10pm
THE WAY I HATE THAT OBAMA ESPECIALLY AFTER THAT NORTHERN LEADERS MEETING HE DO WITH HAUSA FULANI 4 WASHINGTON.
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by donsteady(m): 4:12pm
Trump's twitt this morning is a clear symptom of cocaine withdrawal. He started with poor spelling, national security, down to apprentice and other irrelevants shiit... Buhari is better than trump. The last blunder of Buhari was when he said his wife belong to the other room. Since then he hasn't said a thing.
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by nothingmega122(m): 4:12pm
Trump the bad guy
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by softMarket(m): 4:12pm
Even after the tapping, He still LOST the election!
dont mind him jare....move along with ur policies!! Esp the banning of muslems
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by julioralph(m): 4:12pm
Shuoo
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by ednut1(m): 4:12pm
Dat man obama and his babe Hilary are clowns. Silly war mongers.
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by Keneking: 4:12pm
Obama was a failure. Big time!
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by PhilAmadeus: 4:13pm
#EndTimeTrump...must he talk
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by tobtap: 4:13pm
obama is a criminal
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by Pavore9: 4:13pm
Trump must tweet.
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by emmanok24(m): 4:14pm
Another intelligent *****er on the loose!
spartan117:
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by thunderbabs(m): 4:15pm
Ogbeni, you are a disaster jhare ...na today yankee dey tap phones, even as we speak, intelligence agencies still tap. So, what's ur deal sef...
U too like to dey talk Gerrraaahhiiaaa
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by AngelicBeing: 4:15pm
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by frenchwine(m): 4:15pm
If you thought Obama was anything close to the front he puts up for the world to see, then you need to ask yourself if you weren't hero-worshiping.
The American people knew Crooked Hilary would have been worse, and so they said: Never Again!!
I like Trump cos among other things, he doesn't care about political correctness.
#Trumpism #iLike
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by omenkaLives: 4:15pm
omenkaLives:
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by omenkaLives: 4:15pm
Clown.
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by julioralph(m): 4:16pm
na God catch dat obama and hilary, all dis politically correct politicians in the west.
I hope dat woman (Marine Le Pen) wins in france.
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by teddy2018: 4:17pm
trump go sitdown
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by edi287: 4:17pm
Trump is starting to sound like a psycho. His source is Breitbart and a "whistleblower" who left in 2001. Simply trying to fight fire with fire.
Besides if this is true, the FBI probably had a court order to do it and most likely had major evidence to get that. Steve Bannon is playing stupid games. Oh and I also think this Russia thing is slowly turning into a joke.
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by aiyepo1: 4:17pm
hahaha why u do like dat
|Re: Obama Tapped My Phone During Campaign – Trump by omenkaLives: 4:18pm
HungerBAD:While he puts the D in Dumb, the person who first quoted you puts the U in it.
