|'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by Onyejemechimere(m): 8:35am
Big Brother Naija housemate TBoss has opened up and given account of what happened between her & fellow housemate Kemen who was disqualified yesterday for violating her.
Admitting she had taken alcohol before passing out for the night, TBoss says she never gave Kemen consent to touch her after Big Brother showed her what Kemen did.
Press play after the cut to watch TBoss discuss the incident with her fellow housemates. They had come to beg for her forgiveness after they found out Kemen was at fault.
TBoss told the housemates about the video Big Brother showed her, she says it looked like she was being fingered and she immediately wondered what her father would be thinking. TBoss also described howBiggie asked her not to confront Kemen as it may lead to her being disqualified from the show as well.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/i-never-gave-kemen-consent-tboss.html
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by ikbnice(m): 8:40am
Kemen na world class mumu He allowed his dickk to substitute for his brain.
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by venril(m): 8:49am
This girl can lie for Africa.
Anyway
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by brunofarad(m): 12:20pm
Both the evicted and the evictee are all of the
ROTTEN GENERATION
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by Expl0rers: 12:20pm
lies
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by Pearly255(f): 12:20pm
All playing their games perfectly well.. Keme got caught in the act of konji. Don't blame Tboss she doesn't wanna leave d house.
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by prela(f): 12:21pm
but he didn't touch down na
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by ceejayx: 12:21pm
U never gave him consent beht u was Conjisent. Conji na dam.
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by davidkingrichie(m): 12:21pm
She's probably a deep sleeper. While her body was enjoying the digital manipulation, her mind was in lalaland
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by Ginaz(f): 12:21pm
I blame kemen, kemen you are a disgrace. Fool.
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by progress69: 12:21pm
U see this bunch of idiotic fools deceiving themselves
TBoss told the housemates about the video Big Brother showed her, she says it looked like she was being fingered and she immediately wondered what her father would be thinking
Can someone tell us what her father was thinking when she was showing "live" breasts.
According to her it appeared he was fingering her, so even BB and She herself didn't even know what he was actually doing. This guy has a case against BB if he is very smart.
The poor guy only did what any hypocritical guy condeming him have dobe or would have done when with a female crush on the bed. Going by this hypocritical judgement, over 70% of guys shouod be arrested for sexaul molestation too.
Useless hypocritical bastards.
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by femi4(m): 12:21pm
You got fingered in sleep without knowing....how possible is that
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by Vaxt(m): 12:21pm
The lie strong
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by hopejackie76(f): 12:22pm
But she literally turned in the video i watched anyway, no way she didn't at least have an idea what was going on..........anyway for those looking for ways to lose weight visit my siggy
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by sugarbelly: 12:22pm
ok
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by Realdeals(m): 12:22pm
They should show us the real video
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by Eledan: 12:22pm
Useless show, useless contestants.
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by awa(m): 12:22pm
Thank God no be me he finger... It can only be you
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by juliusocean(m): 12:22pm
I tot she was fingered before was her dad not watching
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by shamecurls(m): 12:23pm
Big lie!
Meaning a snake can crawl into your vagina and you will still assume sex position.
She knew what Kemen was doing, assumed positioned and Kemen continued. And she still claims she never knew!
She should tell that to the birds
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by Scarceguy(m): 12:23pm
kontunu
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by collitexnaira(m): 12:23pm
Olosho as if you didn't enjoy it
Now she says she didn't know what her father will be thinking
But you know what ur father was thinking when you were displaying ur bosom on national TV
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by Oyind18: 12:23pm
Kemen the horn..y housemate
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by Tynasparks(f): 12:23pm
Enough of this news already ... Its becoming stale .
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by Emeskhalifa(m): 12:23pm
MAKE i kno tok wettin dey my mind befr all this NL mod go ban me
u no give am consent yet wen he was doin it, u woke up, saw him and turned ur back at him without saying anything
as a Nigerian guy and a guy who sleep on the same bed with you, he saw that as greenlight and continued yet u were silent.
in the morning before ur diary session u were still playing with him and even sat on his body, yet u didnt scold him or tell am say u no like wettin hin do u during the night but wen afternoon reach, u jus reported to your godfather (big brother)
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by femi4(m): 12:24pm
prela:Were you there? Abeg na where Keme touched?
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by shamecurls(m): 12:24pm
femi4:
My brother! Help me ask o! The Babe even give Kemen back and Kemen continued
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by Kaymaxine(m): 12:24pm
i saw the tape.
kemen was fingering her,she den woke up,lukd at him and changed her sleeping position to the right.
That did not luk lik molestation to me.
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by judemmesoma(m): 12:24pm
she immediately wondered what her father would be thinking.....like he did not know..dat ur acting porn already
|Re: 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her by shamecurls(m): 12:25pm
Kaymaxine:
Your analysis on point!
A python can crawl into her without her knowing!
