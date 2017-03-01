Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her (12218 Views)

Admitting she had taken alcohol before passing out for the night, TBoss says she never gave Kemen consent to touch her after Big Brother showed her what Kemen did.



Press play after the cut to watch TBoss discuss the incident with her fellow housemates. They had come to beg for her forgiveness after they found out Kemen was at fault.



TBoss told the housemates about the video Big Brother showed her, she says it looked like she was being fingered and she immediately wondered what her father would be thinking. TBoss also described howBiggie asked her not to confront Kemen as it may lead to her being disqualified from the show as well.





Kemen na world class mumu He allowed his dickk to substitute for his brain. 29 Likes

This girl can lie for Africa.

Anyway 21 Likes

Both the evicted and the evictee are all of the













ROTTEN GENERATION 18 Likes

lies 3 Likes

All playing their games perfectly well.. Keme got caught in the act of konji. Don't blame Tboss she doesn't wanna leave d house.

but he didn't touch down na 2 Likes

U never gave him consent beht u was Conjisent. Conji na dam. 2 Likes 2 Shares

She's probably a deep sleeper. While her body was enjoying the digital manipulation, her mind was in lalaland 7 Likes

I blame kemen, kemen you are a disgrace. Fool. 4 Likes

TBoss told the housemates about the video Big Brother showed her, she says it looked like she was being fingered and she immediately wondered what her father would be thinking

Can someone tell us what her father was thinking when she was showing "live" breasts.



According to her it appeared he was fingering her, so even BB and She herself didn't even know what he was actually doing. This guy has a case against BB if he is very smart.



The poor guy only did what any hypocritical guy condeming him have dobe or would have done when with a female crush on the bed. Going by this hypocritical judgement, over 70% of guys shouod be arrested for sexaul molestation too.





Useless hypocritical bastards. U see this bunch of idiotic fools deceiving themselvesCan someone tell us what her father was thinking when she was showing "live" breasts.According to her it appeared he was fingering her, so even BB and She herself didn't even know what he was actually doing. This guy has a case against BB if he is very smart.The poor guy only did what any hypocritical guy condeming him have dobe or would have done when with a female crush on the bed. Going by this hypocritical judgement, over 70% of guys shouod be arrested for sexaul molestation too.Useless hypocritical bastards. 31 Likes 1 Share

You got fingered in sleep without knowing....how possible is that 8 Likes

The lie strong 3 Likes

But she literally turned in the video i watched anyway, no way she didn't at least have an idea what was going on..........anyway for those looking for ways to lose weight visit my siggy 2 Likes

ok

They should show us the real video 1 Like 1 Share

Useless show, useless contestants. 8 Likes

Thank God no be me he finger... It can only be you

I tot she was fingered before was her dad not watching 1 Like

Big lie!



Meaning a snake can crawl into your vagina and you will still assume sex position.





She knew what Kemen was doing, assumed positioned and Kemen continued. And she still claims she never knew!



She should tell that to the birds 2 Likes

kontunu

Olosho as if you didn't enjoy it



Now she says she didn't know what her father will be thinking

But you know what ur father was thinking when you were displaying ur bosom on national TV 11 Likes

Kemen the horn..y housemate

Enough of this news already ... Its becoming stale .





u no give am consent yet wen he was doin it, u woke up, saw him and turned ur back at him without saying anything

as a Nigerian guy and a guy who sleep on the same bed with you, he saw that as greenlight and continued yet u were silent.

in the morning before ur diary session u were still playing with him and even sat on his body, yet u didnt scold him or tell am say u no like wettin hin do u during the night but wen afternoon reach, u jus reported to your godfather (big brother) MAKE i kno tok wettin dey my mind befr all this NL mod go ban meu no give am consent yet wen he was doin it, u woke up, saw him and turned ur back at him without saying anythingas a Nigerian guy and a guy who sleep on the same bed with you, he saw that as greenlight and continued yet u were silent.in the morning before ur diary session u were still playing with him and even sat on his body, yet u didnt scold him or tell am say u no like wettin hin do u during the night but wen afternoon reach, u jus reported to your godfather (big brother) 11 Likes

prela:

but he didn't touch down na Were you there? Abeg na where Keme touched? Were you there? Abeg na where Keme touched?

femi4:

You got fingered in sleep without knowing....how possible is that



My brother! Help me ask o! The Babe even give Kemen back and Kemen continued My brother! Help me ask o! The Babe even give Kemen back and Kemen continued 1 Like



kemen was fingering her,she den woke up,lukd at him and changed her sleeping position to the right.

That did not luk lik molestation to me. i saw the tape.kemen was fingering her,she den woke up,lukd at him and changed her sleeping position to the right.That did not luk lik molestation to me. 12 Likes

she immediately wondered what her father would be thinking.....like he did not know..dat ur acting porn already 2 Likes