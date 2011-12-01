₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by rapcy(m): 12:34pm
As shared on EFCC official Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/officialefcc/.
Former governor of Adamawa State, Barr. James Bala Ngilari has been convicted by Justice Nathan Musa of the Adamawa state high court sitting in Adamawa State.
More here:
http://www.dizboy.com/2017/03/court-convicts-former-governor-of.html?m=1
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by kunlexy1759(m): 12:36pm
Breaking news...
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by rapcy(m): 12:42pm
kunlexy1759:yes o!
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by ourema(f): 12:52pm
The court should convict more of the ex governors. Most of them acquired wealth illegally.
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by joey150(m): 12:53pm
Punish one and you teach a hundred.
More of the same please
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by snadguy007(m): 12:53pm
Okay...... Please how do i apply for whistle blowing job?
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by me69: 12:54pm
good
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by DONSMITH123(m): 12:54pm
good
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by stinggy(m): 12:54pm
Good development
But 167M small sha oo....
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by Pejah: 12:54pm
All those toying with public fund should be dealt with in chines way
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by jrexa: 12:54pm
well done EFCC no more barking, they bite too now
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by NOC1(m): 12:54pm
nice one
God Bless Nigeria
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by willfet: 12:55pm
what of inyako...
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by oluwafestus(m): 12:55pm
Good news. Let more corrupt people/politicians get jail terms
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by unclezuma: 12:55pm
Nice...
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by Sharming95(m): 12:55pm
abegi......prison don full now.....y dem no day execute dis polithiefians once day're convicted....dat will save space and serve as deterrent to others
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by nnamso367: 12:56pm
N167.8m only one person... na wa
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by aieromon(m): 12:56pm
Great job EFCC
Former deputy governor turned governor after impeachment of Nyako.
Nyako and Sons PLC,your judgment is sipping Alomo.
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by umorii: 12:56pm
good to see corrupt politicians being convicted
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by Abdhul(m): 12:56pm
IT HAS STARTED O . . . MORE OF THAT OGA MAGU THEY MUST vomit ALL . . . EVERY SINGLE Kobo
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by BlackAfrican: 12:57pm
Kill them all. China kills corrupt public officers and the world has not ended
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by yemmight(m): 12:58pm
More of convictions like that should be implemented to serve as deterrent to others who want to steal public funds. This country must be great.
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by DLondonboiy: 12:58pm
President Osibanjo...we salute you.
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by Yomieluv(m): 12:59pm
Good to hear....
All his property should be confiscated
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by DIKEnaWAR: 1:00pm
Hohoho
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by ekanDamie: 1:01pm
will he be sent to prison? or allowed bail of 100,000 naira
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by LEOSIRSIR(m): 1:01pm
let him first refund the money, confiscate his properties, Then send him to jail.
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by kenonze(f): 1:01pm
Very good
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by NOETHNICITY(m): 1:02pm
This is bookmarked to share with wailers who never believe the war against corruption is being worn.
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by agabusta: 1:02pm
Good!
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by brainpulse: 1:03pm
Where are the blinded goat wailers that says no one has been convicted in the anti-corruption fight, despite court convicted cases and monies, properties forfeited to the federal government.
|Re: Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud by agabusta: 1:03pm
EFCC is performing! Magu is the man.
