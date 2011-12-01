Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Convicts Ngilari Over N167.8 Million Fraud (1875 Views)

As shared on EFCC official Facebook page:

Former governor of Adamawa State, Barr. James Bala Ngilari has been convicted by Justice Nathan Musa of the Adamawa state high court sitting in Adamawa State.



More here:

kunlexy1759:

The court should convict more of the ex governors. Most of them acquired wealth illegally. 4 Likes 1 Share

Punish one and you teach a hundred.



More of the same please 1 Like 1 Share

Okay...... Please how do i apply for whistle blowing job?

But 167M small sha oo.... Good developmentBut 167M small sha oo....

All those toying with public fund should be dealt with in chines way 1 Like 1 Share

well done EFCC no more barking, they bite too now 2 Likes

God Bless Nigeria 1 Like

what of inyako...

Good news. Let more corrupt people/politicians get jail terms

abegi......prison don full now.....y dem no day execute dis polithiefians once day're convicted....dat will save space and serve as deterrent to others

N167.8m only one person... na wa

Great job EFCC



Former deputy governor turned governor after impeachment of Nyako.



Nyako and Sons PLC,your judgment is sipping Alomo. 3 Likes

good to see corrupt politicians being convicted

IT HAS STARTED O . . . MORE OF THAT OGA MAGU THEY MUST vomit ALL . . . EVERY SINGLE Kobo 2 Likes 1 Share

Kill them all. China kills corrupt public officers and the world has not ended

More of convictions like that should be implemented to serve as deterrent to others who want to steal public funds. This country must be great.

President Osibanjo...we salute you.

All his property should be confiscated

will he be sent to prison? or allowed bail of 100,000 naira

let him first refund the money, confiscate his properties, Then send him to jail.

This is bookmarked to share with wailers who never believe the war against corruption is being worn.

Where are the blinded goat wailers that says no one has been convicted in the anti-corruption fight, despite court convicted cases and monies, properties forfeited to the federal government.