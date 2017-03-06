₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by hinwazaka: 12:55pm
Only one foreign airline has agreed to use the Kaduna International Airport, as the Nigerian government officially announced the closure of the Abuja International Airport on Monday.
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by PDJT: 12:56pm
Good!
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by Candyrain(m): 1:15pm
Only an insane airline will agree to use the Kaduna airport with the high level of insecurity in that state.
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by Keneking: 1:17pm
But where is lalasticlala sef?
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by zeribe4real(m): 1:19pm
Imagine as big as Nigeria, that they don't have alternate world class airport close to the capital City that can be used in case of any misadventure.
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by SalamRushdie: 1:24pm
zeribe4real:
All this time and money they spent fixing Kaduna airport and buying shuttle busses to convey passenger from Abuja to Kaduna could have been used to set up an alternative runway in the same Abuja airport.. This is another proof that Buhari is totally myopic
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by ganisucks(f): 1:25pm
Sirika should be probed and jailed.
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by wristbangle(m): 1:30pm
It's a big shame that Nigeria has only 2 functional international airport. Now that one is out.. smh
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by malton: 1:49pm
I hope those bloodsucking demons are learning a thing or two.
If they like, they can upgrade the KD airport to become better than even Singapore Changi Airport, nobody would want to use it.
This na just airport wey na just to land and lift. I bet attracting FDI will be a lot more difficult.
What good is an airport when people refuse to use it?
Learn to value human life and you'll attract investors.
Nobody wants to die.
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by signz: 2:10pm
I wonder why they didn't consider the airport in Niger State?
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by todayboy: 2:12pm
Buhari might be smuggled in by 12 pm today
That's why they want to close the airport
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by Intellect20: 2:16pm
Useless country, that's why the smartest out of the 3 major tribes, Igbos want out of this useless country. The other two don't want out because...THEY ENJOY THIS NONSENSE, DISGRACE AND HOLDING IGBOS BEHIND IN THIS LIFE!
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by RZArecta(m): 2:40pm
I have a sneaky feeling why this hedonistic fg insisted on Kaduna airport without consulting other relevant stake holders in the industry. This isn't for nothing, very soon we go hear the full gist
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by drss(m): 3:30pm
buari's APC directionless govt's insistence on kaduna airport as alternative to abuja is notin but a "political move" to inject money money n develop kaduna at d expence of oda states through d back door.
there's no justification for closing down abuja airport in d name of maintenance. none at all.
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by unclezuma: 3:38pm
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by colli247(m): 3:39pm
hinwazaka:OK NOW GOD IS AT WORK NO BODY NO WHAT NORTHERNS ARE PLANNING THIS TIME
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by ALAYORMII: 3:40pm
MMIA
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by colli247(m): 3:40pm
todayboy:HOW U TAKE NO
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by Samanza89(m): 3:41pm
Let's watch! Something fishy is about to happen...
Am not a prophet, but I know...
Let's watch!
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by DTalented(m): 3:42pm
I see
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by pimper24: 3:42pm
Like seriously, is that an airport? This country no dey shame. How can they call that Kaduna station an airport
hinwazaka:
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by obembet(m): 3:42pm
K
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by Launcher: 3:43pm
Heya.
And Ogbeni Aregbese of Osun never complete that one hin dey build
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by Akainzo(m): 3:43pm
Candyrain:
But the same airline lands in Iraq, Chad and Somali, is Kaduna any worse than these places?
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by Nukualofa: 3:44pm
Nobody wants to use Kaduna because of that evil governor.
Cc momentarylapse
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by Akainzo(m): 3:45pm
SalamRushdie:
Increase your knowledge mehn! How many bicycles would you buy within the cost of a car? Does that imply you should have spent the money to buy a car instead of buying 15 bicycles as palliative?
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by Nukualofa: 3:45pm
Akainzo:Yes. How many killings have happened there in the last six months
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by obembet(m): 3:45pm
Candyrain:
U make sense for the first time
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by nyabingi(m): 3:46pm
Working on the runway got noting to do with plane landing if only the scheduled maintenance is carried out at night or just two days, no where in the world has this kind of thing hapened, the truth is that Buhari is about to be smuggled into the country through Abuja Airport within the stipulated days and the cabals don't want you to see the vegetable he has became, its as simple as that!
|Re: Foreign Airlines Reject Kaduna Airport by Rexnegro(m): 3:46pm
well they lose millions not using it na....as if Federal government won't fix abuja own soon.
