Only one foreign airline has agreed to use the Kaduna International Airport, as the Nigerian government officially announced the closure of the Abuja International Airport on Monday.



The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, told journalists that so far only Ethiopian Airlines has agreed to use the Kaduna airport as an alternative.

The government said the Abuja airport will be closed beginning from 12 a.m. Wednesday.



The closure will last for six weeks to allow a comprehensive maintenance of the airport runway.



The decision to close the only airport in the federal capital has been criticised by aviation experts, and several international airlines warned they will not operate the Kaduna route.



Mr. Sirika said observations made by acting President Yemi Osinbajo who was in Kaduna Airport on Friday had been “taken care of”.

www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/225306-breaking-foreign-airlines-reject-kaduna-airport-abuja-airport-closed.html 1 Like

Good! 1 Like 2 Shares

Only an insane airline will agree to use the Kaduna airport with the high level of insecurity in that state. 29 Likes 3 Shares

Imagine as big as Nigeria, that they don't have alternate world class airport close to the capital City that can be used in case of any misadventure. 16 Likes

All this time and money they spent fixing Kaduna airport and buying shuttle busses to convey passenger from Abuja to Kaduna could have been used to set up an alternative runway in the same Abuja airport.. This is another proof that Buhari is totally myopic All this time and money they spent fixing Kaduna airport and buying shuttle busses to convey passenger from Abuja to Kaduna could have been used to set up an alternative runway in the same Abuja airport.. This is another proof that Buhari is totally myopic 49 Likes 6 Shares

Sirika should be probed and jailed. 4 Likes

It's a big shame that Nigeria has only 2 functional international airport. Now that one is out.. smh 5 Likes 1 Share

I hope those bloodsucking demons are learning a thing or two.



If they like, they can upgrade the KD airport to become better than even Singapore Changi Airport, nobody would want to use it.



This na just airport wey na just to land and lift. I bet attracting FDI will be a lot more difficult.



What good is an airport when people refuse to use it?



Learn to value human life and you'll attract investors.



Nobody wants to die. 34 Likes 5 Shares

I wonder why they didn't consider the airport in Niger State? 2 Likes

Buhari might be smuggled in by 12 pm today



That's why they want to close the airport 21 Likes 4 Shares

Useless country, that's why the smartest out of the 3 major tribes, Igbos want out of this useless country. The other two don't want out because...THEY ENJOY THIS NONSENSE, DISGRACE AND HOLDING IGBOS BEHIND IN THIS LIFE! 19 Likes 3 Shares

I have a sneaky feeling why this hedonistic fg insisted on Kaduna airport without consulting other relevant stake holders in the industry. This isn't for nothing, very soon we go hear the full gist 9 Likes 1 Share

buari's APC directionless govt's insistence on kaduna airport as alternative to abuja is notin but a "political move" to inject money money n develop kaduna at d expence of oda states through d back door.

there's no justification for closing down abuja airport in d name of maintenance. none at all. 8 Likes

OK NOW GOD IS AT WORK NO BODY NO WHAT NORTHERNS ARE PLANNING THIS TIME OK NOW GOD IS AT WORK NO BODY NO WHAT NORTHERNS ARE PLANNING THIS TIME 1 Like

Buhari might be smuggled in by 12 pm today



That's why they want to close the airport HOW U TAKE NO HOW U TAKE NO

Let's watch! Something fishy is about to happen...

Am not a prophet, but I know...



Let's watch! 1 Like

Like seriously, is that an airport? This country no dey shame. How can they call that Kaduna station an airport 1 Like

And Ogbeni Aregbese of Osun never complete that one hin dey build Heya.And Ogbeni Aregbese of Osun never complete that one hin dey build

Only an insane airline will agree to use the Kaduna airport with the high level of insecurity in that state.

But the same airline lands in Iraq, Chad and Somali, is Kaduna any worse than these places? But the same airline lands in Iraq, Chad and Somali, is Kaduna any worse than these places? 6 Likes

Nobody wants to use Kaduna because of that evil governor.





All this time and money they spent fixing Kaduna airport and buying shuttle busses to convey passenger from Abuja to Kaduna could have been used to set up an alternative runway in the same Abuja airport.. This is another proof that Buhari is totally myopic

Increase your knowledge mehn! How many bicycles would you buy within the cost of a car? Does that imply you should have spent the money to buy a car instead of buying 15 bicycles as palliative? Increase your knowledge mehn! How many bicycles would you buy within the cost of a car? Does that imply you should have spent the money to buy a car instead of buying 15 bicycles as palliative? 3 Likes

But the same airline lands in Iraq, Chad and Somali, is Kaduna any worse than these places? Yes. How many killings have happened there in the last six months Yes. How many killings have happened there in the last six months 3 Likes 1 Share

Only an insane airline will agree to use the Kaduna airport with the high level of insecurity in that state.



U make sense for the first time U make sense for the first time 2 Likes

Working on the runway got noting to do with plane landing if only the scheduled maintenance is carried out at night or just two days, no where in the world has this kind of thing hapened, the truth is that Buhari is about to be smuggled into the country through Abuja Airport within the stipulated days and the cabals don't want you to see the vegetable he has became, its as simple as that! 7 Likes