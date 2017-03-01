Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends (12739 Views)

You might want to know the attitudes exhibited by guys who have no girlfriends. Just sit back, relax and read along with me the ways to spot guys who have no girlfriends.



1. They Look Unkempt



Those who live in school hostel or have room mates can relate to this. These guys can wear a pair of boxers for at least three weeks without worrying about the stench emanating from it. This is because they feel no lady will be seeing their joysticks or boxers soon, therefore, regular washing and replacement is not of utmost importance to them.



2. They Talk about Saving Money for their Future



Some of them them are very easy to spot by the way they talk in public places. They talk about how ladies will deplete their chances of becoming rich and wealthy. They talk about how they have long been saving their hard earned money into their bank accounts for a rewarding future. Even if you check their bank alert messages, they might be not even have more than N2, 000 in it.



3. They regularly Visit the Brothel



Frustratiom and lack of body control usually lead some of them to the brothel where they stand the chance to cool off their joysticks. Many will agree with me (Tosyne2much) that the larger percent of young guys who often visit the brothel are those who have no girlfriends.



4. They are quick to say "Nigerian girls don tire me"



Not all single guys are happy about their status even though they will never admit it. Some are frustrated people and can easily be spotted on social media. They are aggressive people who are quick to unleash their anger on any innocent lady on social media.



5. They Masturbate Often



As funny as it sounds, some of these guys buy vaseline and bathing soap almost every week and you will begin to question their level of neatness. Since the possibility of getting laid is very slim, they resort to using vaseline as an alternative to ease their konji.



6. They Discourage their Friends from having Girlfriends



Since some of them have had awful relationship experiences and have been jilted by ladies, they see relationship as a waste of time. They are spotted swearing that thunder should strike them if their N10 ever reaches out to any lady. They discourage guys from buying their girlfriends gifts and are experts in giving advice on how to treat a lady with pain and cruelty.



7. They Hire Girlfriends during their Birthdays



When they organize birthday parties, they will hire ladies that will stand as girlfriends in order not to be put to shame when invited people are coming with their girlfriends. When the MC asks them to kiss the hired girlfriends, they will be sweating profusely like someone who lost his lifetime savings on MMM.



8. They remain Indoor on Valentine's Day



Another way to spot them is that they're locked up in their rooms on valentine's day, and when you ask them if they are taking their girlfriends on rendezvous, they will give you reasons as to why no girl on earth is worth celebrating val with.



9. They have stark of Porn on their phones



Their phones are usually passworded and guarded even more than central bank. This is to prevent other people from having access to the numerous porn on their phones. They are ardent lovers of Spartacus, Sparktan, 300 and or reality TV show such as BBA and the likes



10. They always have the same status in their respective social networks. Eg, Being single rocks, girls are gold diggers, money is my priority in life, when I make money ladies will chase me, etc.



I drop my pen at this juncture



Feel free to add yours



Original Writer: Tosyne2much







To add to your list...



10. His Relationship Status is "Hidden"



11. You Can operate his phone without him freaking out



12. He prefer you coming to his apartment most of the time



13. He keeps you away from his friends, especially the handsome ones.



14. His right arm has more muscles than his left arm or his tissue paper is almost empty always



15. They have the photos of Jesus everywhere in their apartment



16. No traces of a woman's belongings in his apartment



17. Just one bucket and sponge in his bathroom



18. He likes watching cartoons. Especially SpongeBob



19. No traces of long, big combs in his drawers



20. If he have a diary in his bedroom





in addition to what the bros ahead of me scripted

15. They are interested in break up stories.



16. they are die-hard fans of these following channels:

i) BBN

ii)telemundo

iii)zeeworld



17. most of them are introverts



#positivevibes

You are wrong with number 1, 3, 6 and 9. 1 Like 1 Share

They also like checking out NL babes' DP, forming holier than thou and always putting up attention seeking threads with the hopes of scoring cheap points with the girls 4 Likes

arowtop:

You are wrong with number 1, 3, 6 and 9. Those are the categories you belong abi? Those are the categories you belong abi? 4 Likes

tosyne2much:

Those are the categories you belong abi?

Don't be stupid. What has the movie 300 got to do with it? You and these your shallow half-wit threads. Don't be stupid. What has the movie 300 got to do with it? You and these your shallow half-wit threads. 5 Likes 1 Share

They also sit down to write this epistle cos they've got no babe. 46 Likes 2 Shares

No 1 some guys with babes are still dirty whenever they want to meet their babe they will try to look neat

No 3 some womanizers that have gfs still visit d brothel

No 6 is right a guy wit a gf can not advise his guy not to date it rarely happens

No 9 some guys in relationships still have it in their phones 4 Likes 1 Share

This is a very controversial topic... OP You forgot to add that some of them boast about how easy they find it to get ladies in bed even though dem never see bra before 5 Likes 1 Share

How do you recognise a guy that masturbates?







I'm single but don't exhibit any of these things listed 3 Likes

henrylowe:

This is a very controversial topic... OP You forgot to add that some of them boast about how easy they find it to get ladies in bed even though dem never see bra before Jacksparr0w127:

How do you recognise a guy that masturbates?







I'm single but don't exhibit any of these things listed

cutieberie1:

Haha nice one op

No 1 some guys with babes are still dirty whenever they want to meet their babe they will try to look neat

No 3 some womanizers that have gfs still visit d brothel

No 6 is right a guy wit a gf can not advise his guy not to date it rarely happens

No 9 some guys in relationships still have it in their phones

Depends on his motive for dating in the first place and the other for not dating.



To be honest, this is a very stupid thread and not because the idea of knowing who has a gf or not is important or relevant in the scheme of things today but also the points stated in it are so baseless and shallow. Depends on his motive for dating in the first place and the other for not dating.To be honest, this is a very stupid thread and not because the idea of knowing who has a gf or not is important or relevant in the scheme of things today but also the points stated in it are so baseless and shallow. 21 Likes 2 Shares

vedah:

Jacksparr0w127:

How do you recognise a guy that masturbates?







I'm single but don't exhibit any of these things listed 2 Likes 2 Shares



2...Guys with girlfriends also talk of saving for the future.



4...We see this often on Nl and most of them have gfs they go back to. The same Nigerian girls they condemn they can't do without them.



5...Masturbation is a bad habit that most guys indulge in. With or without gf.



8...If he doesn't have money on valentine's day to take a babe out. Won't he remain indoors?. Some points are not valid.2...Guys with girlfriends also talk of saving for the future.4...We see this often on Nl and most of them have gfs they go back to. The same Nigerian girls they condemn they can't do without them.5...Masturbation is a bad habit that most guys indulge in. With or without gf.8...If he doesn't have money on valentine's day to take a babe out. Won't he remain indoors?. 5 Likes