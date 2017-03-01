₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,762 members, 3,413,095 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 March 2017 at 01:49 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends (12739 Views)
How Were You Able To Locate That Spot! (GUYS ONLY) / Ladies, What Is Your Take On Jobless Guys Who Chase You? / Message To Guys Who Patronize Sugar Mummies (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by tosyne2much(m): 6:38pm On Mar 09
[quote] You might want to know the attitudes exhibited by guys who have no girlfriends. Just sit back, relax and read along with me the ways to spot guys who have no girlfriends.
1. They Look Unkempt
Those who live in school hostel or have room mates can relate to this. These guys can wear a pair of boxers for at least three weeks without worrying about the stench emanating from it. This is because they feel no lady will be seeing their joysticks or boxers soon, therefore, regular washing and replacement is not of utmost importance to them.
2. They Talk about Saving Money for their Future
Some of them them are very easy to spot by the way they talk in public places. They talk about how ladies will deplete their chances of becoming rich and wealthy. They talk about how they have long been saving their hard earned money into their bank accounts for a rewarding future. Even if you check their bank alert messages, they might be not even have more than N2, 000 in it.
3. They regularly Visit the Brothel
Frustratiom and lack of body control usually lead some of them to the brothel where they stand the chance to cool off their joysticks. Many will agree with me (Tosyne2much) that the larger percent of young guys who often visit the brothel are those who have no girlfriends.
4. They are quick to say "Nigerian girls don tire me"
Not all single guys are happy about their status even though they will never admit it. Some are frustrated people and can easily be spotted on social media. They are aggressive people who are quick to unleash their anger on any innocent lady on social media.
5. They Masturbate Often
As funny as it sounds, some of these guys buy vaseline and bathing soap almost every week and you will begin to question their level of neatness. Since the possibility of getting laid is very slim, they resort to using vaseline as an alternative to ease their konji.
6. They Discourage their Friends from having Girlfriends
Since some of them have had awful relationship experiences and have been jilted by ladies, they see relationship as a waste of time. They are spotted swearing that thunder should strike them if their N10 ever reaches out to any lady. They discourage guys from buying their girlfriends gifts and are experts in giving advice on how to treat a lady with pain and cruelty.
7. They Hire Girlfriends during their Birthdays
When they organize birthday parties, they will hire ladies that will stand as girlfriends in order not to be put to shame when invited people are coming with their girlfriends. When the MC asks them to kiss the hired girlfriends, they will be sweating profusely like someone who lost his lifetime savings on MMM.
8. They remain Indoor on Valentine's Day
Another way to spot them is that they're locked up in their rooms on valentine's day, and when you ask them if they are taking their girlfriends on rendezvous, they will give you reasons as to why no girl on earth is worth celebrating val with.
9. They have stark of Porn on their phones
Their phones are usually passworded and guarded even more than central bank. This is to prevent other people from having access to the numerous porn on their phones. They are ardent lovers of Spartacus, Sparktan, 300 and or reality TV show such as BBA and the likes
10. They always have the same status in their respective social networks. Eg, Being single rocks, girls are gold diggers, money is my priority in life, when I make money ladies will chase me, etc.
I drop my pen at this juncture
Feel free to add yours
Original Writer: Tosyne2much
Source: http://www.tosyne2much.com/2017/03/you-might-want-to-know-attitudes.html
10 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Papykush: 6:38pm On Mar 09
I have been single for 1 year, 6months, 3weeks, 6days, 24hrs and 10minutes
To add to your list...
10. His Relationship Status is "Hidden"
11. You Can operate his phone without him freaking out
12. He prefer you coming to his apartment most of the time
13. He keeps you away from his friends, especially the handsome ones.
14. His right arm has more muscles than his left arm or his tissue paper is almost empty always
15. They have the photos of Jesus everywhere in their apartment
16. No traces of a woman's belongings in his apartment
17. Just one bucket and sponge in his bathroom
18. He likes watching cartoons. Especially SpongeBob
19. No traces of long, big combs in his drawers
20. If he have a diary in his bedroom
PS: I am a single 40 yards husband material, PM me so you will not miss me to another babe
49 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Epositive(m): 6:39pm On Mar 09
in addition to what the bros ahead of me scripted
15. They are interested in break up stories.
16. they are die-hard fans of these following channels:
i) BBN
ii)telemundo
iii)zeeworld
17. most of them are introverts
#positivevibes
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Guru9ja(m): 6:41pm On Mar 09
Romance people no dey sleep ooooo
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by ring7(m): 6:42pm On Mar 09
Chai the BBN got me laffing,Vaseline crew unah Døñ hear what it is,
Base on the Boxers and Birthday stuff that's true,
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by arowtop: 6:43pm On Mar 09
You are wrong with number 1, 3, 6 and 9.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Babzilla: 6:43pm On Mar 09
They also like checking out NL babes' DP, forming holier than thou and always putting up attention seeking threads with the hopes of scoring cheap points with the girls
4 Likes
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by tosyne2much(m): 6:44pm On Mar 09
arowtop:Those are the categories you belong abi?
4 Likes
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by TrapHedges(m): 6:46pm On Mar 09
This is accurate lol
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by lefulefu(m): 6:46pm On Mar 09
dat pix got me
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Vorpal: 6:48pm On Mar 09
tosyne2much:
Don't be stupid. What has the movie 300 got to do with it? You and these your shallow half-wit threads.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Guru9ja(m): 6:48pm On Mar 09
I dey no 8 I no fit lie
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by brandydaniells(m): 6:49pm On Mar 09
TRASH . . . AM SINGLE AND I DO NONE THOSE SHII. . ITS NICE SLEEPING WITHOUT STRESS. . . IS LIKE UR UGLY?
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by vedah: 6:51pm On Mar 09
They also sit down to write this epistle cos they've got no babe.
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by cutieberie1(f): 6:52pm On Mar 09
Haha nice one op
No 1 some guys with babes are still dirty whenever they want to meet their babe they will try to look neat
No 3 some womanizers that have gfs still visit d brothel
No 6 is right a guy wit a gf can not advise his guy not to date it rarely happens
No 9 some guys in relationships still have it in their phones
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by henrylowe(m): 6:55pm On Mar 09
This is a very controversial topic... OP You forgot to add that some of them boast about how easy they find it to get ladies in bed even though dem never see bra before
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Jacksparr0w127: 6:55pm On Mar 09
How do you recognise a guy that masturbates?
I'm single but don't exhibit any of these things listed
3 Likes
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by 48noble(m): 6:57pm On Mar 09
henrylowe:
Jacksparr0w127:
na real waa!
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Jacksparr0w127: 6:59pm On Mar 09
48noble:what sir?
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Vorpal: 7:03pm On Mar 09
cutieberie1:
Depends on his motive for dating in the first place and the other for not dating.
To be honest, this is a very stupid thread and not because the idea of knowing who has a gf or not is important or relevant in the scheme of things today but also the points stated in it are so baseless and shallow.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Daviestunech(m): 7:03pm On Mar 09
With no 9 u hv failed already...
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Babzilla: 7:04pm On Mar 09
vedah:You dey mind am?
It takes one to know another
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Fabulocity(f): 7:04pm On Mar 09
You sure?
Jacksparr0w127:
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Bumbae1(f): 7:05pm On Mar 09
Lolz that pic thoug
Nice one Op
Number 8 though 'wicked'!
Number 4 ... I mean wow!
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Bumbae1(f): 7:06pm On Mar 09
Babzilla:Lol his right yanno can't u see them
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by dollyjoy(f): 7:07pm On Mar 09
Vorpal:Who asked you
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by arowtop: 7:08pm On Mar 09
tosyne2much:
can't you read again?
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Babzilla: 7:09pm On Mar 09
Bumbae1:I see them alright even the OP
That nigga thirsty AF
1 Like
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Bumbae1(f): 7:09pm On Mar 09
Babzilla:Lol wetin Op do una even vedah slapped him too
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Vorpal: 7:10pm On Mar 09
dollyjoy:
Did I quote you? Or who asked the author of this thread before he posted this crap?
Please peeps with their IQ in the negative should not quote me oh.
7 Likes
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by kimbra(f): 7:14pm On Mar 09
Some points are not valid.
2...Guys with girlfriends also talk of saving for the future.
4...We see this often on Nl and most of them have gfs they go back to. The same Nigerian girls they condemn they can't do without them.
5...Masturbation is a bad habit that most guys indulge in. With or without gf.
8...If he doesn't have money on valentine's day to take a babe out. Won't he remain indoors?.
5 Likes
|Re: 10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends by Babzilla: 7:17pm On Mar 09
Bumbae1:
when did it become a crime for a guy not to have a girlfriend. So a man who doesnt have a gf should kill himself or what TF is he trying to say.? I have observed his thirsty ways and I can bet my left nut he has no gf
2 Likes
Is There A Man Shortage? / Must Your Partner Sit In The Front Sit When Driving ? / Teen Pregnant After ‘swimming In Pool’
Viewing this topic: blackjack21(m), Lagban(m), Equiano, select500, o2k(m), obicute007(m), Techeda, omachs(m), okusebi(m), RCINC, Ask4Info, Khelehci, Mekenz(m), jayloms, steric58(m), kastroud(m), metroid(m), BossOluwendy(m), tunazee, kzubyar, annuity45(m), emma4eva(m), azezola(m), chygoz3(m), Sheriftoyin, seunny4lif(m), Nellybobo(m), elvisino112, brandymcmb, LesbianBoy(m), Shagati(m), casig, wongwe, Sparkeez(m), icemann(m), ROYH, adimbaifeanyi(m), bennnamdi, Teecee72 and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7