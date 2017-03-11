Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Sister's Marriage Is About Hitting The Rocks (8542 Views)

My sister is about to put an end to her marriage in a very dangerous way. What happened?



She caught her husband sex chatting on whatsapp. She didn't even catch him physically sexing but chatting and she wants to put an end. Their son would be celebrating his 5 years birthday soon and is this the gift they wish to give the young chap?



I have tried my best to talk to her but I have no idea on how to go about this afterall, I'm single. She was like "what do you know about marriage?". The husband on the other hand hasn't taken my calls and he angrily left the house since 3 days.



Big bros and sis In the house, what advice can I give to my sister? 2 Likes

Tell her to proceed on the divorce. Infact, help her pay the bills of the law suit



To those saying it's not enough. I bet 80% of you are single and you have no idea indeed what contents are of marriage. Yes.



Marriage IS NOT a task! Neither is it some kind of Job or Project. It's not a do or die affair. It's a union where 2 happy people come together as 1. So your sister shouldn't be in such union as her happiness has been slain. Why live with a man knowing well, that he is sleeping with another woman? The thought of it alone can lead to depression. Let's be realistic.



Irrespective of how they sort it out and settle the dispute, the scar would always be there. When she see him making a call, she would be suspicious. If she see him greet a woman she would be suspicious. She would always have the thought that he is sleeping with other women though she may not express this. But she would never forget. And this is not good at all. So what is the point? Is it by force? Why live in depression especially when the woman he is chatting with looks better or sexier than she is.



So let her be.



P.s I'm a married man and yet, I don't encourage anyone to stay in a marriage where infidelity looms. 56 Likes 4 Shares

Strahovski1:

Tell her to proceed on the divorce. Infact, help her pay the bills of the law suit

Guy ar u 4 real? Guy ar u 4 real? 6 Likes

Strahovski1:

Tell her to proceed on the divorce. Infact, help her pay the bills of the law suit Despite the fact that she caught him sex chatting its not enough reason for divorce, she should be careful because from this point so many things can go wrong,

Both of them should create room for dialogue. Despite the fact that she caught him sex chatting its not enough reason for divorce, she should be careful because from this point so many things can go wrong,Both of them should create room for dialogue. 9 Likes 1 Share

A married man sexchatting while his wife is right with him is terrible. Too bad tbh. If he's that h0rny, why didn't he get his wife down zi oza room?



Maybe his sex life with your sister is not really going well tho. Your sister should not divorce him, she should instead settle the dispute and try work on their sex life. Apparently, something is wrong with their sex life 16 Likes 2 Shares

Let it happen

BoiledHead:

My sister is about to put an end to her marriage in a very dangerous way. What happened?



She caught her husband sex chatting on whatsapp. She didn't even catch him physically sexing but chatting and she wants to put an end. Their son would be celebrating his 5 years birthday soon and is this the gift they wish to give the young chap?



I have tried my best to talk to her but I have no idea on how to go about this afterall, I'm single. She was like "what do you know about marriage?". The husband on the other hand hasn't taken my calls and he angrily left the house since 3 days.



Big bros and sis In the house, what advice can I give to my sister?

Tell your sister, to find a good man is hard, really hard, really really hard.

If he handles his responsibilities well, the issue of sexchatting or flirting (which can be checked anyways) is a small thing. So she saw a tiny bit of wood in the cereals she's gonna throw away the whole grains?

She had better woke up to her responsibilities, get a damn internet enabled phone and sexchat him too, then fulfil all his sexual fantacies when they meet in private. Tell your sister, to find a good man is hard, really hard, really really hard.If he handles his responsibilities well, the issue of sexchatting or flirting (which can be checked anyways) is a small thing. So she saw a tiny bit of wood in the cereals she's gonna throw away the whole grains?She had better woke up to her responsibilities, get a damn internet enabled phone and sexchat him too, then fulfil all his sexual fantacies when they meet in private. 28 Likes 1 Share

If this is true, you have nothing to do here, reason been that both knows the best, sometimes you allow things to happen so that things should be fix, no marriage without challenges even more serious than this, let them fix it themselves, yes, themselves, .....please let the woman know too well that if she backs off another packs in,men are not ready for commitment now............. Many girls are waiting on her to go so that they will enter, plus, including me or her unmarried best friends oooooooooooh 17 Likes 3 Shares

Who knows if he has been banging other women and not just sexchat? 9 Likes

Let her knw dt d devil she knws is better dan d angel outside. Ask her is she performing her duty as a woman does she gives her hubby sex wen he needed does she makes d man comfortableb at hom by d way sex chatting isbcaused by lonelyness ifbsis hubby is notbfeeling lonely in her hom he wont be sex chatting ur sis is d problem except d man is a serial cheater from day 1 of d marriage u can pm me nd lets talk more on advice needed to talk to ur sis bt she is s cause a good woman build her house. Women ds days ignore dia husband quest for sex nd for d hubby nt to be seen as disturbing d womanbthrough sex he wl get it somwia else either forbreal or sexchatting nd bliv me he might not have even seen d lady or their might be distance frombeach oda but dts wat he needs nd hes getting it. Tell ur sis husband is scarce o let her make her hom wok 5 Likes

You could have defended yourself when she said you have no idea how marriage works. Yes marriage is a big step but you don't have to be in it before you know the right thing to do. well, I suggest you take the matter to your relatives, they are capable in ending this dispute. 1 Like

hopeforcharles:



Despite the fact that she caught him sex chatting its not enough reason for divorce, she should be careful because from this point so many things can go wrong,

Both of them should create room for dialogue.

It's not enough? Until he brings home an STD? It's not enough? Until he brings home an STD? 1 Like

As tereble as this may sound, but the earlier ladies started accepting the fact that men generally speaking, are polygamous in nature, the better for their sanity.







If you eventually find a man who is faithful- there aren't much around nowadays- you'd consider your self lucky, but if you don't, you just try as much as possible to device a means of handling him 1 Like

Michellla:

Who knows if he has been banging other women and not just sexchat? Abeg, do not complicate this matter. Abeg, do not complicate this matter. 3 Likes

Strahovski1:





It's not enough? Until he brings home an STD? How sure are u that he will bring back an STIs ?

Is not as if she has caught him in the act, it hasn't reached the level of taking this kinda drastic actions How sure are u that he will bring back an STIs ?Is not as if she has caught him in the act, it hasn't reached the level of taking this kinda drastic actions 1 Like

Only sex chating, she aint serious 4 Likes

Tomjazzy2:

As tereble as this may sound, but the earlier ladies started accepting the fact that men generally speaking, are polygamous in nature, the better for their sanity.







If you eventually find a man who is faithful- there aren't much around nowadays- you'd consider your self lucky, but if you don't, you just try as much as possible to device a means of handling him I agree with you to an extent

If a man wishes now he can ignore the public /spiritual perceived consequences and marry up to 6 wives and heaven will not fall , but its not same for women

Despite the fact that i know marriages should be respected have u guys thought about things that the woman might not want to do or change for the marriage sake

Sometimes its the women that pushes these men to the arms of other women , who readily accepts them despite that they know the men are married. I agree with you to an extentIf a man wishes now he can ignore the public /spiritual perceived consequences and marry up to 6 wives and heaven will not fall , but its not same for womenDespite the fact that i know marriages should be respected have u guys thought about things that the woman might not want to do or change for the marriage sakeSometimes its the women that pushes these men to the arms of other women , who readily accepts them despite that they know the men are married. 3 Likes

hopeforcharles:



How sure are u that he will bring back an STIs ?

Is not as if she has caught him in the act, it hasn't reached the level of taking this kinda drastic actions



And when it gets to that level, he must have gotten a woman pregnant outside and brought shame to the family or brought home an STI.



Besides you don't gamble over STI. And when it gets to that level, he must have gotten a woman pregnant outside and brought shame to the family or brought home an STI.Besides you don't gamble over STI.

Strahovski1:





And when it gets to that level, he must have gotten a woman pregnant outside and brought shame to the family or brought home an STI.



Besides you don't gamble over STI. The thing is that u are even talking about solve able STIs, when there are dangerous ones like Hiv.

But the fact remains its not enough to brake a marriage

They need counselling and admonition

And chastening if needed. The thing is that u are even talking about solve able STIs, when there are dangerous ones like Hiv.But the fact remains its not enough to brake a marriageThey need counselling and admonitionAnd chastening if needed.

hopeforcharles:



The thing is that u are even talking about solve able STIs, when there are dangerous ones like Hiv.

But the fact remains its not enough to brake a marriage

They need counselling and admonition

And chastening if needed.

HIV is an STI. It's included.



Tell me why it isn't enough to break a marriage? What sort of counselling? Can I ask you a question?



Your wife is sex chatting and probably sleeping with men outside. What would you do? HIV is an STI. It's included.Tell me why it isn't enough to break a marriage? What sort of counselling? Can I ask you a question?Your wife is sex chatting and probably sleeping with men outside. What would you do? 3 Likes 1 Share

Strahovski1:





It's not enough? Until he brings home an STD? Are you married or have you prepared for marriage before? Are you married or have you prepared for marriage before? 1 Like

kingreign:



Are you married or have you prepared for marriage before?

I'm a husband and a dad. So yes I'm a husband and a dad. So yes 2 Likes 1 Share

Strahovski1:

Tell her to proceed on the divorce. Infact, help her pay the bills of the law suit



Modified

----



To those saying it's not enough. I bet 80% of you are single and you have no idea indeed what contents are of marriage. Yes.



Marriage IS NOT a task! Neither is it some kind of Job or Project. It's not a do or die affair. It's a union where 2 happy people come together as 1. So your sister shouldn't be in such union as her happiness has been slain. Why live with a man knowing well, that he is sleeping with another woman? The thought of it alone can lead to depression. Let's be realistic.



Irrespective of how they sort it out and settle the dispute, the scar would always be there. When she see him making a call, she would be suspicious. If she see him greet a woman she would be suspicious. She would always have the thought that he is sleeping with other women though she may not express this. But she would never forget. And this is not good at all. So what is the point? Is it by force? Why live in depression especially when the woman he is chatting with looks better or sexier than she is.



So let her be.



P.s I'm a married man and yet, I don't encourage anyone to stay in a marriage where infidelity looms. I liked your post sir cos you made some valid points. But since the "dog" was sex chatting she could pardon and watch his activities closely. She should divorce him if it goes downward spring. I liked your post sir cos you made some valid points. But since the "dog" was sex chatting she could pardon and watch his activities closely. She should divorce him if it goes downward spring.

Michellla:

Who knows if he has been banging other women and not just sexchat? Are you still dating or married?

Pls, answer this question so I can reply you appropriately Are you still dating or married?Pls, answer this question so I can reply you appropriately 1 Like

SMH. Your wife is there with you and you're sexchatting with another woman. Odiegwu o! Some men sha.

Anyways If all he did was sexchat and didn't actually sleep with another woman, I'll advice they go for counselling. The wife might be denying him of his husband duties..

kimbra:

I liked your post sir cos you made some valid points. But since the "dog" was sex chatting she could pardon and watch his activities closely. She should divorce him if it goes downward spring.

Someone who is sex chatting is obviously having sex outside. No one wants to be caught so he may never be caught that doesn't mean it should be allowed. Someone who is sex chatting is obviously having sex outside. No one wants to be caught so he may never be caught that doesn't mean it should be allowed. 3 Likes

Strahovski1:





I'm a husband and a dad. So yes Have you heard about proper marriage counselling, and trying to please a partner so as to win back his heart/interest? Have you heard about proper marriage counselling, and trying to please a partner so as to win back his heart/interest? 1 Like

Strahovski1:





Someone who is sex chatting is obviously having sex outside. No one wants to be caught so he may never be caught that doesn't mean it should be allowed. Possibly!, you have a point. Possibly!, you have a point. 1 Like

hopeforcharles:



How sure are u that he will bring back an STIs ?

Is not as if she has caught him in the act, it hasn't reached the level of taking this kinda drastic actions

The chances of him getting STIs is 99:1. Trust me The chances of him getting STIs is 99:1. Trust me 1 Like

Shortyy:

SMH. Your wife is there with you and you're sexchatting with another woman. Odiegwu o! Some men sha.

Anyways If all he did was sexchat and didn't actually sleep with another woman, I'll advice they go for counselling. The wife might be denying him of his husband duties.. A man who wants to cheat would do so. She needn't deny him sex for such to happen...some of them are "Dogs". A man who wants to cheat would do so. She needn't deny him sex for such to happen...some of them are "Dogs". 4 Likes

Tomjazzy2:

As tereble as this may sound, but the earlier ladies started accepting the fact that men generally speaking, are polygamous in nature, the better for their sanity.









Would you say this crap if the tables were turned? Would you say this crap if the tables were turned? 12 Likes 4 Shares