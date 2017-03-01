₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,605 members, 3,412,701 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 07:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute (18853 Views)
My Friend Brought A Prostitute To My House / I Am Dating A Medical Doctor Who Can’t Afford 1 Square Meal. / Horrific Way I Discovered My Fiancee Is Not Only A Cheat But A Prostitute. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by ChangeIsCostant: 5:35pm
Pictured is the native doctor who died while having sex with a prostitute in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo state. The deceased identified as Lambert Osigwe reportedly gave up the ghost while having sexual intercourse with a prostitute identified as Onyinye Nwosu in an hotel near Anara main market in Anara town on Thursday the 9th of March 2017.
According to reports, the deceased was a regular customer of the sex worker who offered him free sex on that day when he said he had no money before meeting his end...
The prostitute was immediately arrested and detained by police Officer, Anara, who came with a team of police officers in a Hilux. The corpse of the herbalist has been deposited at St. Kizito Mortuary, Amaraku in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State”.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/photo-of-native-doctor-who-died-while.html
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:37pm
He went back through the way he came, A Minute Silence For Lambert Osigwe Who Died In Active Service..
85 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Angeleena(f): 5:37pm
the sperm came out thru the nose..more spiritual to physical
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by emeijeh(m): 5:38pm
Power pass power
But na God own sure pass
But are you sure this is not Sam Dede in a movie?
Turn your device 90 degrees anticlockwise to feel me
7 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by xstry(m): 5:39pm
Angeleena:you don taste am before
6 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Muafrika2: 5:40pm
Poisoning.
The witch was trying to rob the doctor
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by ChangeIsCostant: 5:43pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Jabioro: 5:43pm
He goes back through the way he came..
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by sweerychick(f): 6:00pm
Looks like he was poisoned
6 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by TheFreeOne: 6:04pm
Muafrika2:
Rob a man who got sex on credit
Didn't you read where it was stated he didn't have money as a regular customer he was offer free sex by onyinye.
I hope the police will do a thorough investigation to unravel the cause of death.
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Muafrika2: 6:07pm
TheFreeOne:You do see the foam coming out of his mouth Poison does that.
She drugged him.
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by comradespade(m): 6:31pm
Gratitude to the lord for a life wrongly Spent................. went back through the hole
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by sugarbelly4: 6:32pm
OK
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by NwamaziNwaAro: 6:32pm
I thought people make love nak€d
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by sugarbelly4: 6:32pm
Chineke
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Kaydeexotic(m): 6:33pm
Lmao
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Jamiubond009(m): 6:33pm
G
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by meskana212(m): 6:33pm
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by nkwuocha: 6:33pm
Ihe n'ato ka sugar egbu o onye ozi Alusi!!!
naaaa nke oma Dede.
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Michaelpresh(m): 6:33pm
this is pure poison
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Jokent(m): 6:33pm
BeeBeeOoh:Epic
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by dsocioemmy(m): 6:34pm
yeye. and somebody dey cover him face
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by olaszydaruma(m): 6:34pm
Konji gone bad Died at active service RIP
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by space007(m): 6:34pm
;Dreal in service, konji .
BeeBeeOoh:
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by olaszydaruma(m): 6:34pm
Konji gone bad Died at active service RIP
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Writertainer: 6:35pm
Keen observation... Not saying that it is true though. But you have forensic mind
emeijeh:
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by joepentwo(m): 6:36pm
d man gt poisoned smwer.... bt na d prostitute go bear d mess
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Shortyy(f): 6:36pm
sex between a native doctor and a prostitute *shivers
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Homeboiy: 6:36pm
may devil accept his soul
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by RichDad1(m): 6:37pm
Hope there's room for him wherever he is to continue what he left behind.
Life goes on!
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Opakan2: 6:37pm
East side and bad new these days be like 5&6
|Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by JustinSlayer69: 6:37pm
Beware of free things..always pay the full price
Juju man sabi rock better thing.
He choked on all the sperm in the used condoms he was using for rituals
She Tells Me She Loves Me But Her Attitude Tells A Different Story.what Do I Do? / Why Do Goodlooking Men Marry Ugly Women / My Girlfriend Urinates On My Bed Every Night (bed Wetting)
Viewing this topic: babzlim(m), trigar12(m), misteryman, tayoxx(m), reservd(m), Nyntynplus, bassydue(m), Jlow2, kingzjay(m), CoolFlexer, cyrilfosy(m), fuckhead, youseuph(m), bigboa, fakeprophet(m), sammyuche(m), omoajiri(m), Mojibola(m), Manonamission, Olamilite, Zaheertyler(m), augustineeze234, santa62(m), blogbaby(f), adebayonle(m), kenny2u(m), abiderx, eniolaamoda, obaeko(m), ifycent2, naijafire(m), 3KINGZ18, glomovie, illitrate(m), Richnero(m), Legacyhood, Tlontin(m), Donjasdeblest(m), utility, teelord1(m), DonLo, Zulu212, Donlexino, doublefab(f), Vegasailin, Agbgift(f), mvem(m), MbaanabaraAgu(m), SweetAndre, Sunnytega, Neossos(m), sammieguze(m), ENDTIMEgist(m), Furrylow, Usmabuzhi, neyochin, lawboss, sms87, Babsnip, Milldon(m), walosky, raker300, fixedhollies(m), frugal(m), oldninja(m), LifeDrama, Rayboss(m), hycebee(m), israel4703, ulmaukpong(m), unikprince(m), TheFreeOne, Tamaris1, GoldenJAT(m), StevensJojo(f), akindele91(m), must2016, crotonite(m), DANRAJI, ofala(m), Einl(m), Agamalafiya, Jonwesley(m), Blakjewelry(m), utips, kby, geequ, PHIPEX(m), Pascal181, Torlark(m), AK481(m), Pearly255(f), talk2tosep(m), engrolawei, Sadejos(m), JosefSoni, Tednersy, tigerleggs(m), hmuhammad(m), wehrmatch, Lordavmercy, Mekanus(m), lewalee(f), meccuno, senboy204(m), bos24(m), glowithdan(m), Elvis506(m), Amruf, holysainbj(m), Swissheart(f), tokzy205(m), Boyooosa, solar9190(m), Maximus85(m), amichaelz101(m), Armstrong34(m), bosstech(m), Breezy90(m), AjaoFrancis, jon1(m), ohluwayorme, kretoz, Dieumerci(m), okochavictor(m), flamingREED(m), olayemi85, MORPHYLEE, Lules(f), ElGabi(m), listenersky, victordarson, Jimiyke(m), darekayng, oseka101(m), Hendrixtzee(m), aprilwise(m), mflexy8(m), engrj(m), Certitude(m), tobe4real(m), Xtopher123(m), Nathdoug(m), ernietime(m), Skillfullulu(m), masquellett(m), 247Dior(m), lovegeneration(m), lukjee, mikeeze, NIGHTFOX, Tigold01(m), maskuraid(m), sammie10, oluwafemim(m), pstnicodemus(m), mandae(m), Following(m), babzo(m), freddurst, Xcelinteriors(f), mightyjj(m), hoodboy(m), Richy4(m), chukwukahenry(m), fusyman(m), Sikay19, tosmman001, Hitechzone, PqsMike and 304 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12