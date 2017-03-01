Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute (18853 Views)

According to reports, the deceased was a regular customer of the sex worker who offered him free sex on that day when he said he had no money before meeting his end...



The prostitute was immediately arrested and detained by police Officer, Anara, who came with a team of police officers in a Hilux. The corpse of the herbalist has been deposited at St. Kizito Mortuary, Ama­raku in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State”.



He went back through the way he came, A Minute Silence For Lambert Osigwe Who Died In Active Service.. 85 Likes 1 Share

the sperm came out thru the nose..more spiritual to physical 20 Likes 1 Share

But are you sure this is not Sam Dede in a movie?

Turn your device 90 degrees anticlockwise to feel me 7 Likes

the sperm came out thru the nose..more spiritual to physical you don taste am before you don taste am before 6 Likes





The witch was trying to rob the doctor Poisoning.The witch was trying to rob the doctor

He goes back through the way he came..

Looks like he was poisoned 6 Likes

Poisoning.



The witch was trying to rob the doctor

Rob a man who got sex on credit



Didn't you read where it was stated he didn't have money as a regular customer he was offer free sex by onyinye.



I hope the police will do a thorough investigation to unravel the cause of death. Rob a man who got sex on creditDidn't you read where it was stated he didn't have money as a regular customer he was offer free sex by onyinye.I hope the police will do a thorough investigation to unravel the cause of death. 2 Likes

Rob a man who got sex on credit



Didn't you read where it was stated he didn't have money as a regular customer he was offer free sex by onyinye. You do see the foam coming out of his mouth Poison does that.



She drugged him. You do see the foam coming out of his mouthPoison does that.She drugged him.

Gratitude to the lord for a life wrongly Spent................. went back through the hole 5 Likes 1 Share

I thought people make love nak€d I thought people make love nak€d 9 Likes 1 Share

naaaa nke oma Dede. Ihe n'ato ka sugar egbu o onye ozi Alusi!!!naaaa nke oma Dede.

this is pure poison

He went back through the way he came, A Minute Silence For Lambert Osigwe Who Died In Active Service.. Epic Epic 2 Likes

yeye. and somebody dey cover him face

Konji gone bad Died at active service RIP

;Dreal in service, konji . BeeBeeOoh:

He went back through the way he came, A Minute Silence For Lambert Osigwe Who Died In Active Service.. ;Dreal in service, konji .

Konji gone bad Died at active service RIP



Power pass power



But na God own sure pass





But are you sure this is not Sam Dede in a movie?

Turn your device 90 degrees anticlockwise to feel me Keen observation... Not saying that it is true though. But you have forensic mind

d man gt poisoned smwer.... bt na d prostitute go bear d mess 1 Like

sex between a native doctor and a prostitute *shivers

may devil accept his soul

Hope there's room for him wherever he is to continue what he left behind.





East side and bad new these days be like 5&6