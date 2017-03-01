₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,605 members, 3,412,701 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 07:27 PM

Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute (18853 Views)

My Friend Brought A Prostitute To My House / I Am Dating A Medical Doctor Who Can’t Afford 1 Square Meal. / Horrific Way I Discovered My Fiancee Is Not Only A Cheat But A Prostitute. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by ChangeIsCostant: 5:35pm
Pictured is the native doctor who died while having sex with a prostitute in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo state. The deceased identified as Lambert Osigwe reportedly gave up the ghost while having sexual intercourse with a prostitute identified as Onyinye Nwosu in an hotel near Anara main market in Anara town on Thursday the 9th of March 2017.

According to reports, the deceased was a regular customer of the sex worker who offered him free sex on that day when he said he had no money before meeting his end...

The prostitute was immediately arrested and detained by police Officer, Anara, who came with a team of police officers in a Hilux. The corpse of the herbalist has been deposited at St. Kizito Mortuary, Ama­raku in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State”.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/photo-of-native-doctor-who-died-while.html

1 Like

Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:37pm
He went back through the way he came, A Minute Silence For Lambert Osigwe Who Died In Active Service..

85 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Angeleena(f): 5:37pm
the sperm came out thru the nose..more spiritual to physical

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by emeijeh(m): 5:38pm
Power pass power

But na God own sure pass


But are you sure this is not Sam Dede in a movie?
Turn your device 90 degrees anticlockwise to feel me grin

7 Likes

Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by xstry(m): 5:39pm
Angeleena:
the sperm came out thru the nose..more spiritual to physical
you don taste am before

6 Likes

Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Muafrika2: 5:40pm
Poisoning.

The witch was trying to rob the doctor undecided
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by ChangeIsCostant: 5:43pm
cc; lalasticlala

Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Jabioro: 5:43pm
He goes back through the way he came..
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by sweerychick(f): 6:00pm
Looks like he was poisoned undecided

6 Likes

Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by TheFreeOne: 6:04pm
Muafrika2:
Poisoning.

The witch was trying to rob the doctor undecided

Rob a man who got sex on credit

Didn't you read where it was stated he didn't have money as a regular customer he was offer free sex by onyinye.

I hope the police will do a thorough investigation to unravel the cause of death.

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Muafrika2: 6:07pm
TheFreeOne:


Rob a man who got sex on credit

Didn't you read where it was stated he didn't have money as a regular customer he was offer free sex by onyinye.
You do see the foam coming out of his mouth undecided Poison does that.

She drugged him.
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by comradespade(m): 6:31pm
Gratitude to the lord for a life wrongly Spent................. went back through the hole undecided

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by sugarbelly4: 6:32pm
OK
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by NwamaziNwaAro: 6:32pm
grin

I thought people make love nak€d

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by sugarbelly4: 6:32pm
Chineke
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Kaydeexotic(m): 6:33pm
Lmao

Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Jamiubond009(m): 6:33pm
G
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by meskana212(m): 6:33pm
grin grin
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by nkwuocha: 6:33pm
Ihe n'ato ka sugar egbu o onye ozi Alusi!!! embarassed embarassed embarassed
naaaa nke oma Dede.
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Michaelpresh(m): 6:33pm
this is pure poison
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Jokent(m): 6:33pm
grin grin
BeeBeeOoh:
He went back through the way he came, A Minute Silence For Lambert Osigwe Who Died In Active Service..
Epic

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by dsocioemmy(m): 6:34pm
yeye. and somebody dey cover him face
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by olaszydaruma(m): 6:34pm
Konji gone bad Died at active service RIP
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by space007(m): 6:34pm
grin grin grin grin grin ;Dreal in service, konji .
BeeBeeOoh:
He went back through the way he came, A Minute Silence For Lambert Osigwe Who Died In Active Service..
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by olaszydaruma(m): 6:34pm
Konji gone bad Died at active service RIP
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Writertainer: 6:35pm
Keen observation... Not saying that it is true though. But you have forensic mind
emeijeh:
Power pass power

But na God own sure pass


But are you sure this is not Samcontent://media/external/file/21009 Dede in a movie?
Turn your device 90 degrees anticlockwise to feel me grin
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by joepentwo(m): 6:36pm
d man gt poisoned smwer.... bt na d prostitute go bear d mess

1 Like

Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Shortyy(f): 6:36pm
sex between a native doctor and a prostitute *shivers
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Homeboiy: 6:36pm
may devil accept his soul
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by RichDad1(m): 6:37pm
Hope there's room for him wherever he is to continue what he left behind.


Life goes on!
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by Opakan2: 6:37pm
East side and bad new these days be like 5&6
Re: Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute by JustinSlayer69: 6:37pm
Beware of free things..always pay the full price

Juju man sabi rock better thing.

He choked on all the sperm in the used condoms he was using for rituals

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

She Tells Me She Loves Me But Her Attitude Tells A Different Story.what Do I Do? / Why Do Goodlooking Men Marry Ugly Women / My Girlfriend Urinates On My Bed Every Night (bed Wetting)

Viewing this topic: babzlim(m), trigar12(m), misteryman, tayoxx(m), reservd(m), Nyntynplus, bassydue(m), Jlow2, kingzjay(m), CoolFlexer, cyrilfosy(m), fuckhead, youseuph(m), bigboa, fakeprophet(m), sammyuche(m), omoajiri(m), Mojibola(m), Manonamission, Olamilite, Zaheertyler(m), augustineeze234, santa62(m), blogbaby(f), adebayonle(m), kenny2u(m), abiderx, eniolaamoda, obaeko(m), ifycent2, naijafire(m), 3KINGZ18, glomovie, illitrate(m), Richnero(m), Legacyhood, Tlontin(m), Donjasdeblest(m), utility, teelord1(m), DonLo, Zulu212, Donlexino, doublefab(f), Vegasailin, Agbgift(f), mvem(m), MbaanabaraAgu(m), SweetAndre, Sunnytega, Neossos(m), sammieguze(m), ENDTIMEgist(m), Furrylow, Usmabuzhi, neyochin, lawboss, sms87, Babsnip, Milldon(m), walosky, raker300, fixedhollies(m), frugal(m), oldninja(m), LifeDrama, Rayboss(m), hycebee(m), israel4703, ulmaukpong(m), unikprince(m), TheFreeOne, Tamaris1, GoldenJAT(m), StevensJojo(f), akindele91(m), must2016, crotonite(m), DANRAJI, ofala(m), Einl(m), Agamalafiya, Jonwesley(m), Blakjewelry(m), utips, kby, geequ, PHIPEX(m), Pascal181, Torlark(m), AK481(m), Pearly255(f), talk2tosep(m), engrolawei, Sadejos(m), JosefSoni, Tednersy, tigerleggs(m), hmuhammad(m), wehrmatch, Lordavmercy, Mekanus(m), lewalee(f), meccuno, senboy204(m), bos24(m), glowithdan(m), Elvis506(m), Amruf, holysainbj(m), Swissheart(f), tokzy205(m), Boyooosa, solar9190(m), Maximus85(m), amichaelz101(m), Armstrong34(m), bosstech(m), Breezy90(m), AjaoFrancis, jon1(m), ohluwayorme, kretoz, Dieumerci(m), okochavictor(m), flamingREED(m), olayemi85, MORPHYLEE, Lules(f), ElGabi(m), listenersky, victordarson, Jimiyke(m), darekayng, oseka101(m), Hendrixtzee(m), aprilwise(m), mflexy8(m), engrj(m), Certitude(m), tobe4real(m), Xtopher123(m), Nathdoug(m), ernietime(m), Skillfullulu(m), masquellett(m), 247Dior(m), lovegeneration(m), lukjee, mikeeze, NIGHTFOX, Tigold01(m), maskuraid(m), sammie10, oluwafemim(m), pstnicodemus(m), mandae(m), Following(m), babzo(m), freddurst, Xcelinteriors(f), mightyjj(m), hoodboy(m), Richy4(m), chukwukahenry(m), fusyman(m), Sikay19, tosmman001, Hitechzone, PqsMike and 304 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.