Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? (4460 Views)

5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job / Minimum Years That Someone Can Spend Before Getting Study Leave. / How Using A Blackberry Might Prevent You From Getting A Job. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

please no insult, mine is four and still counting...baba God answer my call o! 5 Likes 1 Share

Don't worry very soon God will settle you, delay is not a deniel. 3 Likes

7 years, still no job 10 Likes

soria4real:

Don't worry very soon God will settle you, delay is not a deniel.

It could be at times It could be at times

correct ur English and ask again....Spent/ Spend 3 Likes 1 Share

3months, done counting.. 3 Likes

Graduated 1998 and got my very first Job in 2008...10 years! 14 Likes

4 years and these year will not pass me by. Amen!!! 7 Likes 1 Share

6 months

8 months

2 months

EASY32:

Graduated 1998 and got my very first Job in 2008...10 years! jeez! jeez! 3 Likes

0

On. My 3rd year now, though am almost rounding msc degree 2 Likes

HMMM...

Mine was close to 3 months (not year) and when I eventually got one, I dumped it for personal business. So far, I'm satisfied.

5 months and still counting ...this year will not pass me by 4 Likes

I always had a JOB, my gf usually gives me Mouth Gig! 5 Likes

U

working for myself since after NYSC.

This question is silly





except ofcourse you're running a survey

business is the real deal.

Five, haven't got a job yet...looking for money to start business or learn something. To learn something sef na money 1 Like

hmmmm 1 Like

naijaboy756:

correct ur English and ask again....Spent/ Spend He is very correct. The verb 'did' is always accompanied by a present tense He is very correct. The verb 'did' is always accompanied by a present tense 31 Likes 2 Shares

Chai see donkey years

Four months and still counting

EASY32:

Graduated 1998 and got my very first Job in 2008...10 years! dis one na spiritual matter o. thank God for u dis one na spiritual matter o. thank God for u

Eshinery:

please no insult, mine is four and still counting...baba God answer my call o! brother, I no go lie you. e no dey take me highest 2months, I get a new job. it's so easy. na yp u just dey delay yourself brother, I no go lie you. e no dey take me highest 2months, I get a new job. it's so easy. na yp u just dey delay yourself 1 Like

7yrs done hoping looking 4 How to leave nigeria 2 Likes