₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,875 members, 3,416,492 topics. Date: Monday, 13 March 2017 at 10:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? (4460 Views)
5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job / Minimum Years That Someone Can Spend Before Getting Study Leave. / How Using A Blackberry Might Prevent You From Getting A Job. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by Eshinery(m): 5:38pm
please no insult, mine is four and still counting...baba God answer my call o!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by soria4real(f): 5:50pm
Don't worry very soon God will settle you, delay is not a deniel.
3 Likes
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by NLsince2010(m): 5:50pm
7 years, still no job
10 Likes
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by NLsince2010(m): 5:52pm
soria4real:
It could be at times
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by naijaboy756: 5:55pm
correct ur English and ask again....Spent/ Spend
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by jay99(m): 6:05pm
3months, done counting..
3 Likes
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by EASY32: 6:12pm
Graduated 1998 and got my very first Job in 2008...10 years!
14 Likes
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by DrTims(m): 6:38pm
4 years and these year will not pass me by. Amen!!!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by brandmix: 9:24pm
6 months
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by dfrost: 9:24pm
8 months
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by Jackeeh(m): 9:24pm
2 months
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by sweery(f): 9:25pm
EASY32:jeez!
3 Likes
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by JustinSlayer69: 9:26pm
0
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by deezydez: 9:26pm
On. My 3rd year now, though am almost rounding msc degree
2 Likes
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by auntysimbiat(f): 9:26pm
HMMM...
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by Benjom(m): 9:26pm
Mine was close to 3 months (not year) and when I eventually got one, I dumped it for personal business. So far, I'm satisfied.
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by Damilare5882(m): 9:26pm
5 months and still counting ...this year will not pass me by
4 Likes
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by GreenMavro: 9:26pm
I always had a JOB, my gf usually gives me Mouth Gig!
5 Likes
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by moscobabs(m): 9:26pm
U
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by Vickysnipe147(m): 9:26pm
working for myself since after NYSC.
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by elganzar(m): 9:27pm
This question is silly
except ofcourse you're running a survey
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by jieta: 9:27pm
business is the real deal.
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by ajuwarhodes(f): 9:27pm
Five, haven't got a job yet...looking for money to start business or learn something. To learn something sef na money
1 Like
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by rattlesnake(m): 9:28pm
hmmmm
1 Like
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by ladyF(f): 9:28pm
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by samtin(m): 9:28pm
naijaboy756:He is very correct. The verb 'did' is always accompanied by a present tense
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by Raintaker: 9:28pm
Chai see donkey years
Four months and still counting
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by Fumiex(f): 9:28pm
EASY32:dis one na spiritual matter o. thank God for u
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by sixtus3606(m): 9:29pm
Eshinery:brother, I no go lie you. e no dey take me highest 2months, I get a new job. it's so easy. na yp u just dey delay yourself
1 Like
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by uckennety(m): 9:29pm
7yrs done hoping looking 4 How to leave nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: How Many Years Did You Spend Before Getting A Job? by kachi08(m): 9:30pm
I got mine 3months after NYSC. God never disappoint his people.....May His name be praised.
5 Likes
Good News For Job Seekers(lagos Residents Only) / Dialogue Group Limited Kaduna Recruiting / Maritime Security Agency
Viewing this topic: ok01, Rashe(m), Sayfat(m), Adewunmibaba(m), eddykenny2, greatwin100, kunzo, ugochukwufrenzy(m), holycuriousity(m), ajuwarhodes(f), metrosexual, donkalas(m), makan85(m), NwaIgboBoy(m), Olamyyde(m), ventilation, ShobayoEmma, Fabtee7(m), chyima(f), Godswillnwaoma(m), iyisco2001(m), toyibhabib, mcok28(m), Obaloluwa08(m), invinzible1, Laurettalolo(f), xule20(m), Irishrena1(f), almeida3, Legacyhood, LMay, Cybertext(m), Danielomisco(m), Raydans, rikatrina, lampidoo, DRscience(f), samwise180, AntiNigerian, peacenaija, Monstertrucks(m), Gluckdude(m), austinosita(m) and 29 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23