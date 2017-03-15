₦airaland Forum

Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by sarrki(m): 10:50pm On Mar 14
APC Chieftain Rabiu Kwakwanso and Aregbesola met with Hausa Community in Ile Ife today.

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by engreo(m): 10:56pm On Mar 14
Good development

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by DozieInc(m): 10:58pm On Mar 14
Ok
Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by Newbiee: 11:26pm On Mar 14
Publicity stunt

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by iambijo(m): 12:47am
Owk
Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by madridguy(m): 4:15am
Noted.
Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by Atiku2019: 4:16am
Nice.... Peace is the surest way to prosperity cool

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by modath(f): 5:11am
Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!

One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!! undecided

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by dealslip(f): 5:27am
modath:

Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!

One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!! undecided

Spot on

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by omenkaLives: 5:57am
ZombieTERROR:
Hausas colonized Yorubas so I wonder why they can't always get along
Now Yorubas are Muslims
Now Yorubas have emirs
All thanks to the Hausa
Now Yorubas chant Sai baba even with all the hunger in the land

They should find a common ground and put there heads together on the floor cool
Boring Ebonyi Igbo. You better edit the crap and make it more abusive so idiots would come like and share it.

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by pat077: 6:30am
This guy is trying to make himself relevant in anticipation for 2019..........

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by sarrki(m): 6:42am
modath:

Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!

One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!! undecided


Nothing but the truth

God bless you

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by Omagago(m): 6:50am
modath:

Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!

One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!! undecided

Stop hating, It's not good for the health.
Kwankwasiyya Amana

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by sarrki(m): 6:53am
Omagago:


Stop hating, It's not good for the health.
Kwankwasiyya Amana

That's not hating

That's stating the obvious

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by wristbangle(m): 6:57am
modath:

Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!

One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!! undecided

Some buffoons don't care if he attains the highest office just to seek revenge. When someone knows an epic failure, their actions say it loud and clear.

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by momentarylapse: 7:04am
ZombieTERROR:
Hausas colonized Yorubas so I wonder why they can't always get along
Now Yorubas are Muslims
Now Yorubas have emirs
All thanks to the Hausa
Now Yorubas chant Sai baba even with all the hunger in the land

They should find a common ground and put there heads together on the floor cool


Ah!.....As usual! A pained, bitter, spiteful, micro waved jew doing what it knows best while going off topic with illogical rants!

Ndo for your pain my nwokem! Stop weeping! grin

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by Omagago(m): 7:07am
sarrki:


That's not hating

That's stating the obvious

Sarrki. Twaile this morning to you. How your night na?
Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by sarrki(m): 7:20am
Omagago:


Sarrki. Twaile this morning to you. How your night na?

I dey baba
Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by 0rlando0woh: 7:25am
See Aregbesola siding his muslim brothers over Yoruba christians.

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by 0rlando0woh: 7:31am
modath:

Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!

One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!! undecided
But your voted Buhari who was moving round the country fighting for Fulani herdsmen and defending boko haram.

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by shukuokukobambi: 7:37am
omenkaLives:
Boring Ebonyi Igbo. You better edit the crap and make it more abusive so idiots would come like and share it.

cheesy cheesy cheesy

As in the post is so lame, childish and pedestrian. From it, you can decipher the IQ level of the author. Very little difference between it and a sack of rocks cheesy

For him mind now, he don give highest yabis? This nairaland sef cheesy

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by ZombieTERROR: 7:39am
momentarylapse:



Ah.....as usual! A pained, bitter, spiteful, micro waved jew doing what it knows best while going off topic with illogical rants!

Ndo for your pain my nwokem! Stop weeping! grin
omenkaLives:
Boring Ebonyi Igbo. You better edit the crap and make it more abusive so idiots would come like and share it.
The colonized entities are identifying themselves .... cool
Go to mosque and pray
It's too early for BMC work

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by ZombieTERROR: 7:40am
shukuokukobambi:


cheesy cheesy cheesy

As in the post is so lame, childish and pedestrian. From it, you can decipher the IQ level of the author. Very little difference between it and a sack of rocks cheesy

For him.mind now, he don give highest yabis? This nairaland sef cheesy
Are u a Yoruba Muslim

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by omenkaLives: 7:42am
ZombieTERROR:

The colonized entities are identifying themselves .... cool
Go to mosque and pray
It's too early for BMC work
Your jabs are lame and downright boring dude. You need to upgrade.

Bye.

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by shukuokukobambi: 7:49am
modath:

Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!

One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!! undecided

Dear sis, I don't think I'll agree with you on this. The first step to loving others is to love yourself first. His visit there is to identify with his people who were at the receiving end of a communal clash abi you think he went in company of Aregbesola to rile them up for another fight? cheesy

I'm not happy about that crisis in Ife or anywhere for that matter at all as a lot of innocents always get caught up in the crossfire. Any attempt to identify with and show sympathy to the affected party is welcome by me except of course its proven that he went there to further fan the embers of conflict

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by shukuokukobambi: 7:50am
ZombieTERROR:

Are u a Yoruba Muslim

Will that be worse than being an ohafia Muslim?

Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by princemillla(m): 7:56am
Tho late but better than never... Am beginning to like ogbeni this days. God bless you sir
Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by Benekruku(m): 8:11am







The North-Western alliance is unshaken!



Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by SeniorZato(m): 8:11am
Up Nigeria
Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by idbami2(m): 8:12am
Abeg, se Aregbe don dey pay salary?
Re: Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) by SalamRushdie: 8:12am
modath:

Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!

One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!! undecided

The man is clearly a pro north bigot who shouldn't be allowed near Aso Rock

