Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aregbesola And Kwankwaso Meet With Hausa Community In Ife (Pictures) (10261 Views)

Oby Ezekwesili And Kwankwaso Celebrate USA Independence In Abuja / Throwback Picture Of Ganduje And Kwankwaso Years Back In Kano / Fashola And Kwankwaso Honoured By Babcock University (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

APC Chieftain Rabiu Kwakwanso and Aregbesola met with Hausa Community in Ile Ife today. 2 Likes 3 Shares

Good development 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

Publicity stunt 6 Likes 2 Shares

Owk

Noted.

Nice.... Peace is the surest way to prosperity 9 Likes





One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!! Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!! 68 Likes 10 Shares

modath:



Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!



One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!!

Spot on Spot on 15 Likes 5 Shares

ZombieTERROR:

Hausas colonized Yorubas so I wonder why they can't always get along

Now Yorubas are Muslims

Now Yorubas have emirs

All thanks to the Hausa

Now Yorubas chant Sai baba even with all the hunger in the land



They should find a common ground and put there heads together on the floor

Boring Ebonyi Igbo. You better edit the crap and make it more abusive so idiots would come like and share it. Boring Ebonyi Igbo. You better edit the crap and make it more abusive so idiots would come like and share it. 79 Likes 5 Shares

This guy is trying to make himself relevant in anticipation for 2019.......... 2 Likes

modath:



Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!



One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!!



Nothing but the truth



God bless you Nothing but the truthGod bless you 11 Likes 1 Share

modath:



Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!



One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!!

Stop hating, It's not good for the health.

Kwankwasiyya Amana Stop hating, It's not good for the health.Kwankwasiyya Amana 8 Likes 1 Share

Omagago:





Stop hating, It's not good for the health.

Kwankwasiyya Amana

That's not hating



That's stating the obvious That's not hatingThat's stating the obvious 15 Likes

modath:



Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!



One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!!

Some buffoons don't care if he attains the highest office just to seek revenge. When someone knows an epic failure, their actions say it loud and clear. Some buffoons don't care if he attains the highest office just to seek revenge. When someone knows an epic failure, their actions say it loud and clear. 2 Likes

ZombieTERROR:

Hausas colonized Yorubas so I wonder why they can't always get along

Now Yorubas are Muslims

Now Yorubas have emirs

All thanks to the Hausa

Now Yorubas chant Sai baba even with all the hunger in the land



They should find a common ground and put there heads together on the floor





Ah!.....As usual! A pained, bitter, spiteful, micro waved jew doing what it knows best while going off topic with illogical rants!



Ndo for your pain my nwokem! Stop weeping! Ah!.....As usual! A pained, bitter, spiteful, micro waved jew doing what it knows best while going off topic with illogical rants!Ndo for your pain my nwokem! Stop weeping! 38 Likes 5 Shares

sarrki:





That's not hating



That's stating the obvious

Sarrki. Twaile this morning to you. How your night na? Sarrki. Twaile this morning to you. How your night na?

Omagago:





Sarrki. Twaile this morning to you. How your night na?

I dey baba I dey baba

See Aregbesola siding his muslim brothers over Yoruba christians. 3 Likes

modath:



Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!



One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!! But your voted Buhari who was moving round the country fighting for Fulani herdsmen and defending boko haram. But your voted Buhari who was moving round the country fighting for Fulani herdsmen and defending boko haram. 2 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

Boring Ebonyi Igbo. You better edit the crap and make it more abusive so idiots would come like and share it.





As in the post is so lame, childish and pedestrian. From it, you can decipher the IQ level of the author. Very little difference between it and a sack of rocks



For him mind now, he don give highest yabis? This nairaland sef As in the post is so lame, childish and pedestrian. From it, you can decipher the IQ level of the author. Very little difference between it and a sack of rocksFor him mind now, he don give highest yabis? This nairaland sef 17 Likes 3 Shares

momentarylapse:







Ah.....as usual! A pained, bitter, spiteful, micro waved jew doing what it knows best while going off topic with illogical rants!



Ndo for your pain my nwokem! Stop weeping! omenkaLives:

Boring Ebonyi Igbo. You better edit the crap and make it more abusive so idiots would come like and share it. The colonized entities are identifying themselves ....

Go to mosque and pray

It's too early for BMC work The colonized entities are identifying themselves ....Go to mosque and prayIt's too early for BMC work 13 Likes 1 Share

shukuokukobambi:









As in the post is so lame, childish and pedestrian. From it, you can decipher the IQ level of the author. Very little difference between it and a sack of rocks



For him.mind now, he don give highest yabis? This nairaland sef Are u a Yoruba Muslim Are u a Yoruba Muslim 5 Likes

ZombieTERROR:



The colonized entities are identifying themselves ....

Go to mosque and pray

It's too early for BMC work Your jabs are lame and downright boring dude. You need to upgrade.



Bye. Your jabs are lame and downright boring dude. You need to upgrade.Bye. 7 Likes 2 Shares

modath:



Why am I not surprised this man visited Ife!! He never deviates!!! If he isn't issuing ultimatum to Ambo about mile 12, he's bailing out nothern trouble makers or paying for legal defense for child bride abductors!



One of the worst things that will ever happen to this country is to allow Kwankwanso get to the highest office... Tribalist extraordinaire!!

Dear sis, I don't think I'll agree with you on this. The first step to loving others is to love yourself first. His visit there is to identify with his people who were at the receiving end of a communal clash abi you think he went in company of Aregbesola to rile them up for another fight?



I'm not happy about that crisis in Ife or anywhere for that matter at all as a lot of innocents always get caught up in the crossfire. Any attempt to identify with and show sympathy to the affected party is welcome by me except of course its proven that he went there to further fan the embers of conflict Dear sis, I don't think I'll agree with you on this. The first step to loving others is to love yourself first. His visit there is to identify with his people who were at the receiving end of a communal clash abi you think he went in company of Aregbesola to rile them up for another fight?I'm not happy about that crisis in Ife or anywhere for that matter at all as a lot of innocents always get caught up in the crossfire. Any attempt to identify with and show sympathy to the affected party is welcome by me except of course its proven that he went there to further fan the embers of conflict 4 Likes 1 Share

ZombieTERROR:



Are u a Yoruba Muslim

Will that be worse than being an ohafia Muslim? Will that be worse than being an ohafia Muslim? 10 Likes 2 Shares

Tho late but better than never... Am beginning to like ogbeni this days. God bless you sir















The North-Western alliance is unshaken!









Up Nigeria

Abeg, se Aregbe don dey pay salary?