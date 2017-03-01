Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha (2182 Views)

OWERRI—Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, has raised alarm that Human Immune Deficiency, HIV, virus infection was increasing in geometric proportion in the state.



Okorocha raised the alarm yesterday, while addressing journalists in his Spibat Road palatial residence, Owerri. “Hotels are increasing in Owerri, at a very fast rate. In the same way, HIV is increasing in Imo, courtesy of the increasing number of hotels in the state”, Okorocha said.



While saying that “there is no hotel in Owerri that is not filled to the brim, especially at weekends”, the governor however urged parents and guardians to caution their children and wards on the dangers of the scourge. Chief Rochas Okorocha “Night life has no doubt, improved in Owerri. We will continue to light the streets. We should however remember that the situation carries with it, a collateral danger like HIV and this is why we should be very careful”, Okorocha said.



Going into other state matters, the governor wondered why people never get to know the good things he has been doing in the state. “I gave churches the sum of N450 million for the upgrading of facilities in mission schools, but the story was not told anywhere. This is not fair at all”, Okorocha said.



While warning that all local government workers that never made 10 percent attendance at their places of assignment, must be offloaded, the governor also said that he was “prepared to absorb all the blame, but the right things must be done.”



On the vexed issue of free education in the state, Okorocha agreed that most schools outside Owerri municipality were in bad shape. “Government is hereby, declaring a state of emergency in our school system. All schools outside Owerri are in very bad shape and we can’t allow this to continue”, the Governor said.



According to Okorocha, “my administration has spent over N60 billion on our free education programme and we have no plan to stop the policy”.



Continuing, Okorocha said that the renovation of schools in the oil producing local council areas of Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema will gulp N1 billion.



Lalasticlala, u dey owerri? Its expected ... Sex sells just like satchet water in that city.Lalasticlala, u dey owerri? 2 Likes

. Very "educated" people. 3 Likes

Very "educated" people. . That's the fact. Imo remains the most educated. Our records have been speaking and will continue to speak, That's the fact. Imo remains the most educated. Our records have been speaking and will continue to speak, 4 Likes

Very useless governor. 4 Likes

Is Okorocha now working with ministry of health? 4 Likes

That's the fact. Imo remains the most educated. Our records have been speaking and will continue to speak,

3 Likes

Its expected ... Sex sells just like satchet water in that city.



Lalasticlala, u dey owerri? Muttley!!

Isn't prostitution the mainstay in igbo land?! 2 Likes

Thanks to you Mr governor. It means your free education and health care system is useless

HIVPOB!

Oh people! This ipob beech just confirmed his HIV positive status. Very soon he'll start roaming the streets like a deranged animal begging for funds to treat his failing health. Oga, just ensure you keep it at the southyeast. If l see you anywhere here ehn...this your flat head no go fit save you.



can an ugly girl like you or any other scratched afonja go into prostitution when it is obvious that you are the ugliest tribe in the country and no one will patronise you? 5 Likes

That's what happens when you have an APC government in power. Every negative thing moves geometrically upwards. 1 Like

That's what happens when you have an APC government in power. Every negative thing moves geometrically upwards.

Even in PDP controlled states? Even in PDP controlled states? 3 Likes

Thanks to you Mr governor. It means your free education and health care system is useless Please help m tell him Please help m tell him

That's what happens when you have an APC government in power. Every negative thing moves geometrically upwards. Hahahaa when will you start to reason as a grown Human? Hahahaa when will you start to reason as a grown Human?

Okorocha raised the alarm yesterday, while addressing journalists in his Spibat Road palatial residence, Owerri. “Hotels are 0 in Owerri, at a very fast rate. In the same way, HIV is increasing in Imo, courtesy of the increasing number of hotels in the state”, Okorocha said.



However Okorocha please lure more businesses to the state.



Most of these youth going into prostitution claims it's lack of money. If there are more industries, This will keep them busy and they can earn money to take care of themselves. A word is enough for the wise!However Okorocha please lure more businesses to the state.Most of these youth going into prostitution claims it's lack of money. If there are more industries, This will keep them busy and they can earn money to take care of themselves.

is that his problem?

He can shout all he wants! People will still Bleep! No matter the disease, whether hotels are on the increase or not.



What he can do to stop the spread is create awareness that people should use protection whenever they want to have sex. 1 Like 1 Share