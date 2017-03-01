₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by DickDastardly(m): 4:50am
OWERRI—Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, has raised alarm that Human Immune Deficiency, HIV, virus infection was increasing in geometric proportion in the state.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/hiv-increasing-imo-okorocha/
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by DickDastardly(m): 4:52am
Its expected ... Sex sells just like satchet water in that city.
Lalasticlala, u dey owerri?
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by nextprince: 4:55am
Very "educated" people. .
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Chinachriss(m): 5:30am
nextprince:That's the fact. Imo remains the most educated. Our records have been speaking and will continue to speak,
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by GenBuhari(m): 5:34am
Very useless governor.
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by jesse8048(m): 5:46am
Is Okorocha now working with ministry of health?
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by nextprince: 5:52am
Chinachriss:
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Atiku2019: 5:53am
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Silkmoth33(m): 6:11am
Muttley!!
DickDastardly:
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Bitterleafsoup: 6:33am
Zirah:
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by sweerychick(f): 6:40am
Thanks to you Mr governor. It means your free education and health care system is useless
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by momentarylapse: 7:20am
HIVPOB!
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Zirah: 7:58am
Oh people! This ipob beech just confirmed his HIV positive status. Very soon he'll start roaming the streets like a deranged animal begging for funds to treat his failing health. Oga, just ensure you keep it at the southyeast. If l see you anywhere here ehn...this your flat head no go fit save you.
explorer250:
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by DocHMD: 8:11am
That's what happens when you have an APC government in power. Every negative thing moves geometrically upwards.
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by nextprince: 8:14am
DocHMD:
Even in PDP controlled states?
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by pasanki: 9:26am
sweerychick:Please help m tell him
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Alleviating: 9:27am
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by ozayn: 9:27am
DocHMD:Hahahaa when will you start to reason as a grown Human?
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:29am
DickDastardly:A word is enough for the wise!
However Okorocha please lure more businesses to the state.
Most of these youth going into prostitution claims it's lack of money. If there are more industries, This will keep them busy and they can earn money to take care of themselves.
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Ezedon(m): 9:29am
is that his problem?
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by AfroSamurai: 9:29am
He can shout all he wants! People will still Bleep! No matter the disease, whether hotels are on the increase or not.
What he can do to stop the spread is create awareness that people should use protection whenever they want to have sex.
|Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by quentin06: 9:29am
Their stock in trade is hotel and prostitution, an imo girl will kill her child just to marry a rich man.
Its always about the money not the relationship.
Nigaz: What In A Name. / Is The Compass Another Rogue News Media? / Honda Car Owners,this News Is For You
