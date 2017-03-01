₦airaland Forum

HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha

Politics

HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by DickDastardly(m): 4:50am
OWERRI—Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, has raised alarm that Human Immune Deficiency, HIV, virus infection was increasing in geometric proportion in the state.

Okorocha raised the alarm yesterday, while addressing journalists in his Spibat Road palatial residence, Owerri. “Hotels are increasing in Owerri, at a very fast rate. In the same way, HIV is increasing in Imo, courtesy of the increasing number of hotels in the state”, Okorocha said.

While saying that “there is no hotel in Owerri that is not filled to the brim, especially at weekends”, the governor however urged parents and guardians to caution their children and wards on the dangers of the scourge. Chief Rochas Okorocha “Night life has no doubt, improved in Owerri. We will continue to light the streets. We should however remember that the situation carries with it, a collateral danger like HIV and this is why we should be very careful”, Okorocha said.

Going into other state matters, the governor wondered why people never get to know the good things he has been doing in the state. “I gave churches the sum of N450 million for the upgrading of facilities in mission schools, but the story was not told anywhere. This is not fair at all”, Okorocha said.

While warning that all local government workers that never made 10 percent attendance at their places of assignment, must be offloaded, the governor also said that he was “prepared to absorb all the blame, but the right things must be done.”

On the vexed issue of free education in the state, Okorocha agreed that most schools outside Owerri municipality were in bad shape. “Government is hereby, declaring a state of emergency in our school system. All schools outside Owerri are in very bad shape and we can’t allow this to continue”, the Governor said.

According to Okorocha, “my administration has spent over N60 billion on our free education programme and we have no plan to stop the policy”.

Continuing, Okorocha said that the renovation of schools in the oil producing local council areas of Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema will gulp N1 billion.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/hiv-increasing-imo-okorocha/

Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by DickDastardly(m): 4:52am
Its expected ... Sex sells just like satchet water in that city.

Lalasticlala, u dey owerri? wink

Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by nextprince: 4:55am
Very "educated" people. grin grin grin.

Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Chinachriss(m): 5:30am
nextprince:
Very "educated" people. grin grin grin.
That's the fact. Imo remains the most educated. Our records have been speaking and will continue to speak,

Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by GenBuhari(m): 5:34am
Very useless governor.

Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by jesse8048(m): 5:46am
Is Okorocha now working with ministry of health?

Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by nextprince: 5:52am
Chinachriss:
That's the fact. Imo remains the most educated. Our records have been speaking and will continue to speak,

Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Atiku2019: 5:53am
Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Silkmoth33(m): 6:11am
Muttley!!
DickDastardly:
Its expected ... Sex sells just like satchet water in that city.

Lalasticlala, u dey owerri? wink
Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Bitterleafsoup: 6:33am
Zirah:
Isn't prostitution the mainstay in igbo land?!

Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by sweerychick(f): 6:40am
Thanks to you Mr governor. It means your free education and health care system is useless tongue
Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by momentarylapse: 7:20am
HIVPOB! tongue
Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Zirah: 7:58am
Oh people! This ipob beech just confirmed his HIV positive status. Very soon he'll start roaming the streets like a deranged animal begging for funds to treat his failing health. Oga, just ensure you keep it at the southyeast. If l see you anywhere here ehn...this your flat head no go fit save you.

explorer250:


can an ugly girl like you or any other scratched afonja go into prostitution when it is obvious that you are the ugliest tribe in the country and no one will patronise you?

Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by DocHMD: 8:11am
That's what happens when you have an APC government in power. Every negative thing moves geometrically upwards.

Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by nextprince: 8:14am
DocHMD:
That's what happens when you have an APC government in power. Every negative thing moves geometrically upwards.

Even in PDP controlled states?

Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by pasanki: 9:26am
sweerychick:
Thanks to you Mr governor. It means your free education and health care system is useless tongue
Please help m tell him
Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Alleviating: 9:27am
Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by ozayn: 9:27am
DocHMD:
That's what happens when you have an APC government in power. Every negative thing moves geometrically upwards.
Hahahaa when will you start to reason as a grown Human? grin grin grin
Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:29am
DickDastardly:


Okorocha raised the alarm yesterday, while addressing journalists in his Spibat Road palatial residence, Owerri. “Hotels are 0 in Owerri, at a very fast rate. In the same way, HIV is increasing in Imo, courtesy of the increasing number of hotels in the state”, Okorocha said.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/hiv-increasing-imo-okorocha/
A word is enough for the wise!

However Okorocha please lure more businesses to the state.

Most of these youth going into prostitution claims it's lack of money. If there are more industries, This will keep them busy and they can earn money to take care of themselves.
Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by Ezedon(m): 9:29am
is that his problem?
Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by AfroSamurai: 9:29am
He can shout all he wants! People will still Bleep! No matter the disease, whether hotels are on the increase or not.

What he can do to stop the spread is create awareness that people should use protection whenever they want to have sex.

Re: HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha by quentin06: 9:29am
Their stock in trade is hotel and prostitution, an imo girl will kill her child just to marry a rich man.

Its always about the money not the relationship.

