Moroccan King Calls President Buhari On Phone, Congratulates Him On Safe Return by Cambells: 9:48pm
His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his successful return from a medical vacation in London.
According to a statement released by president Buhari's special adviser, Femi Adesina, the Moroccan monarch, in a telephone call Thursday, expressed delight and happiness at the kind of reception Nigerians gave President Buhari when he returned home. He said it was evidence of a leader widely loved by his people.
King Mohammed VI, who had been in Nigeria on a state visit last December, invited President Buhari to visit Morocco in the same fashion.
Responding, the Nigerian President thanked the Moroccan monarch for his congratulatory call, and the growing partnership between the two countries.
Earlier today, a Moroccan delegation made of top government officials had met with senior Nigerian government officials. Both President Buhari and King Mohammed VI expressed happiness at the success of the meeting.
The guy wants to join ECOWAS so bad he is kissing backsides.
what does that woman king want sef
I don't understand this new "From Morocco with Love" movie.........
morocco is the most peaceful and civilized arab nation. I have been there and want others to try too. Guys that like white women with big ass, will love morocco. But mind you, they mostly speak french. No cover cover of head there and their women wear what can burst a man's banana. If you are a rapist, please dont visit morocco
soberdrunk:They want to join ECOWAS
If not islam.Moroco wld av been a powerful nation.today.they seems to be confused.stil trying to wake up while they shld be competing wit the west in civilisation.Wonder if this king knws ours isnt an islamic nation?all these calls these days.
Morocco should do and start the fertilizer(NPK plant precisely) plant they are about to build with Dangote
Morroco wants to join Ecowas.. .so his move is just to gain Nigeria support
This their king resemble Kcee abi na emoney.
buhari should not infect him with dullness abeg....badluck president
